StateNotifier: Improving state change notifiers in Flutter

If you are already working with Flutter or starting your journey with Flutter app development, you might have heard of a hot topic in the Flutter community: state management.
The search for an ideal state management solution has been discussed over recent years, and there’s no definite answer for this. All these solutions have their own pros and cons, and it depends on which tool provides you the best features for your use case.
This blog focuses on StateNotifier, which is another solution for managing the state.
What is state?
Before proceeding, you should revamp your understanding of state in Flutter.
Flutter is declarative in nature. This means that Flutter builds UI by overriding your build methods to reflect the current state of your app:
UI = fn(state)
As per the Flutter documentation, the state is described as “whatever data you need in order to rebuild your UI at any moment in time.”
Further, state is divided into two types: ephemeral and app state.
Ephemeral state vs. app state
A state that can be contained in a single widget is known as an ephemeral (local) state. Flutter provides inbuilt classes and methods to deal with this self-contained state like
StatefulWidget and
setState. You can take the example of the Flutter counter app for ephemeral state.
Conversely, a state that needs to be shared among different widgets is known as app (global) state. It is at this point where state management tools kick in with their benefits and drawbacks. However, first check the inbuilt tools provided by Flutter for this case.
ValueNotifier and ChangeNotifier
ChangeNotifier is a class that provides change notification to its listeners. That means you can subscribe to a class that is extended or mixed in with ChangeNotifier and call its
notifyListeners() method when there’s a change in that class. This call will notify the widgets that are subscribed to this class to rebuild.
ValueNotifier is a ChangeNotifier that carries a single value and it will notify its listeners when its value property is changed.
ValueNotifier, in general, is sufficient for state management in your app. However, it is not appropriate for every scenario. Hence, here is StateNotifier to help you with one such scenario.
StateNotifier
You’ll not run into issues while using ChangeNotifier in a regular Flutter app. However, ChangeNotifier is mutable in nature. That means it can change the state directly.
On the other hand, StateNotifier is an immutable state management solution where the state can be directly changed within the notifier only. It is an amplification of ValueNotifier. Also, StateNotifier is an independent package that doesn’t rely on Flutter, unlike ChangeNotifier, and it can be used within your Dart projects as well.
These are some benefits of StateNotifier:
- Comfortable to compare the old and new state
- Easier to debug the states with a single modification point
- Listeners are automatically activated
So instead of extending your class with ChangeNotifier, extend it using StateNotifier. This package’s author recommends this state management solution when using Provider or Riverpod.
Riverpod with StateNotifier
This tutorial will use Riverpod with StateNotifier, but the same fundamentals are valid if you prefer Provider or another state management package. So consider an example of a book-entry app to keep a track of books by adding and removing them.
Getting started
Download the starter project from here.
This project uses the stable Flutter SDK version 2.5.0 and editor Visual Studio Code.
Open the starter project in your favorite editor. Build and run your app:
The file structure of the starter project looks like this:
main.dart— The entry point for the whole app
home.dart— Contains the Home view where the book list will be displayed later
book_state.dart— The model or state to store a book’s name and author:
class Book { String name; String author; Book({required this.name, required this.author}); }
widgets— Directory containing additional custom widgets to help build the UI:
add_book_dialog.dart— A dialog widget used to add books to update the state
book_card.dart— A custom widget that accepts a
Bookobject from the book list to display the list item
text_from_field_shadow.dart— A widget to add shadow over the input text field in the
add_book_dialog.dart
-
Add dependency
Start by adding the following packages to your app in
pubspec.yaml:
flutter_riverpod: ^1.0.0
The Riverpod package comes with StateNotifier in it.
N.B., the future version may have a different implementation than what is followed in this tutorial.
Implement the
book_state_notifier
After adding Riverpod, you can create the Book state notifier. So start by creating a new file
book_state_notifier.dart in the lib.
Add the following code in the
book_state_notifier:
import 'package:flutter_riverpod/flutter_riverpod.dart'; import 'package:state_notifier/state_notifier.dart'; import 'package:state_notifier_example/book_state.dart'; // 1 class BookStateNotifier extends StateNotifier<List<Book>> { // 2 BookStateNotifier() : super([]); // 3 void addBook(Book bookToAdd) => state = [...state, bookToAdd]; // 4 void removeBook(Book booktoRemove) => state = [ for (final book in state) if (book != booktoRemove) book, ]; } // 5 final StateNotifierProvider<BookStateNotifier, List<Book>> booksProvider = StateNotifierProvider((ref) => BookStateNotifier());
In the above code:
- The
BookStateNotifierclass is extending the
StateNotifierwith the type
Listof
Bookmodel/state
- Zero argument constructor for the
StateNotifier<List<Book>>superclass
addBook— Add a book to the current state
removeBook— Remove a book from the current state
booksProvider— The book provider global variable to watch and read to update the UI
You might be thinking, “Why didn’t you use
.add and
.remove here?” The reason is that the state must be changed, resulting in
oldState == newState as
false, but methods like
.add mutates the list in place, so the equality is preserved. That’s why both the
addBook and
removeBook methods have something like
state = [...state, book], which provides an entirely new list in the state.
Using
book_state_notifier
To use Riverpod in your app, wrap your whole app in a
ProviderScope. So in the
main.dart, update the
runApp method:
void main() { runApp(const ProviderScope( child: MyApp(), )); }
The
ProviderScope widget stores the state of all the providers created by you.
Next, update your
MyHomePage view by extending it to
ConsumerWidget and updating the
build method:
class MyHomePage extends ConsumerWidget { ... @override Widget build(BuildContext context, WidgetRef ref) {...} }
ConsumerWidget allows the widget tree to listen to changes on a provider and update the UI when required.
Inside the
build method, use the
WidgetRef object to interact with the
bookProvider to observe the current state (
List<Book>) and react to the changes:
final List<Book> bookList = ref.watch(booksProvider);
Next, to display the changes, add a conditional operator:
... Expanded( child: Center( child: bookList.isEmpty ? const Text("Add books to display here.") : ListView.builder( itemCount: bookList.length, itemBuilder: (_, index) { return BookCard(book: bookList[index]); }), ), ) ...
In the above code, you checked whether
bookList is empty or not. If empty, display the text. If not, display the list using
ListView.builder.
However, this will not reflect anything in the UI unless we update the UI by adding a book.
Updating the State
First, start by adding a book to the current state to reflect it in the UI.
Add a Book
Go to the
AddBookDialog widget and extend it to
ConsumerWidget as we have done earlier.
However, this time, inside the
build method, use the
WidgetRef object to watch the
booksProvider.notifier:
final BookStateNotifier bookStateNotifier = ref.watch(booksProvider.notifier);
The
booksProvider.notifier obtains the StateNotifier without listening to it.
Also as recommended, avoid calling read inside
build if the value is used only for events because it is an anti-pattern that could easily lead to bugs in the future.
Now use the
bookStateNotifier to use the
addBook method on the
onPressed event:
bookStateNotifier.addBook(Book( name: bookNameController.text, author: bookAuthorContorller.text));
Add a book using the dialog, and finally, you’ll see a book in your home view:
Next, you can work on removing a book or two from the UI.
Remove a Book
Go to your
BookCard widget, extend it to
ConsumerWidget, and create a
bookStateNotifier as done earlier.
After this, use the
bookStateNotifier to remove a book on the
onLongPress event of the
ListTile:
bookStateNotifier.removeBook(book)
In the above code, the
book object is being sent from the home view via the
ListView builder.
Your simple book-entry app is finally complete using Riverpod and StateNotifier.
Conclusion
You can find the final project here.
In this tutorial, you learned about StateNotifer, its benefits, and how you can use it along with Riverpod. However, this is only the beginning. For the next step, you can learn about using StateNotifier with the freezed package to generate sealed unions or integrate it with service locators. Also, you can use StateNotifier with other state management tools like flutter_bloc or you can learn more about Riverpod itself if you are interested.
We hope you enjoyed this tutorial. Feel free to reach out to us if you have any queries. Thank you!