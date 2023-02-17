Reactivity with the Vue 3 Composition API: ref() and reactive()

In a single-page application (SPA), reactivity refers to the application’s ability to update its user interface in response to changes in the underlying data. Reactivity allows us to write cleaner code, preventing us from having to manually update the UI in response to data changes. Instead, the UI updates automatically.

However, JavaScript doesn’t work like this on its own, so we can achieve reactivity using libraries and frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular. For example, in Vue, we can create a data set called state ; Vue then uses a system of observers and watchers to keep track of the state and update our UI.

When Vue detects changes in the state, it uses a virtual DOM to re-render the UI and ensure that it is always up to date, making the process as fast and efficient as possible by using techniques like memoization and selective updates.

There are a few different ways to define the application state that we want Vue to keep track of. For example, before the Composition API in Vue 3, we used a data function that returned the object we wanted to track. However, with the Composition API, we use two functions for defining state, ref() and reactive() . In this article, we’ll explore these two functions, outlining what makes them unique and learning when we should use them.

Jump ahead:

Vue reactive()

You can use reactive( ) to declare state for objects or arrays in Vue using the Composition API:

import { reactive } from 'vue' const state = reactive({ first_name: "John", last_name: "Doe", })

In the code snippet above, we declare to Vue that we want to track the object in the reactive( ) function. We can then create a UI that depends on this reactive object, and Vue will keep track of the state object and use it to update the UI:

<template> <div>{{state.first_name}} {{state.last_name}}</div> </template> <script> import { reactive } from 'vue' export default { setup() { const state = reactive({ first_name: "John", last_name: "Doe", }) return { state } } } </script>

In the code above, we display the reactive data in our state. Now, Vue’s reactivity system can keep track of that data and update the UI when it changes. We can test this by creating a function that changes the first_name and last_name when we click a button:

<template> <div>{{state.first_name}} {{state.last_name}}</div> <button @click="swapNames">Swap names</button> </template> <script> import { reactive } from 'vue' export default { setup() { const state = reactive({ first_name: "John", last_name: "Doe", }) const swapNames = () => { state.first_name = "Naruto" state.last_name = "Uzumaki" } return { state, swapNames } } } </script>

When the button is clicked, the swapNames function changes the first_name and last_name , and Vue updates the UI content instantly.

The reactive() function is a powerful tool for creating reactive objects in Vue components, but because it works under the hood, it has one major limitation; it can only work with objects. Therefore, you can’t use it with primitives like strings or numbers. To handle this limitation, Vue provides a second function for declaring reactive state in applications, ref() .

Vue ref()

The ref() function can hold any value type, including primitives and objects. Therefore, we use it in a similar way to the reactive() function:

import { ref } from 'vue' const age = ref(0)

The ref() function returns a special reactive object. To access the value that ref() is tracking, we access the value property of the returned object:

import { ref } from 'vue' const age = ref(0) if(age.value < 18) { console.log("You are too young to drink. Get lost!") } else { console.log("Have some ale mate!") }

The code below shows how we would make a UI that reacts to the changes of the age ref() :

<template> <h1>{{age}}</h1> <button @click="increaseAge">+ Increase age</button> <button @click="decreaseAge">- Decrease age</button> </template> <script> import { ref } from 'vue' export default { setup() { const age = ref(0); const increaseAge = () => { age.value++ } const decreaseAge = () => { age.value-- } return { age, increaseAge, decreaseAge } } } </script>

You may notice that we didn’t need to specify the value when using the age ref() in the template. Vue automatically applies unref() to the age when you call it in a template, so you never need to use the value in the template.

We could rewrite the example from the first reactive() property with a ref ; the only difference is that we’d need to use the .value property to access the value in our JavaScript code.

ref() vs reactive() : Which should you use?

The significant difference between ref() and reactive() is that the ref() function allows us to declare reactive state for primitives and objects, while reactive() only declares reactive state for objects.

We also have to access the value of ref() by using the .value property on the returned object, but we don’t have to do that for reactive() objects. Therefore, in real-world scenarios, you’ll find more Vue code that uses ref() than reactive() , but reactive() is perfect because it can easily accept state as it was defined before the Composition API. Both effectively track reactivity, so which one to use is a matter of preference and coding style.

Reactivity: Vue 2 vs. Vue 3

Vue 3 didn’t completely eliminate the default way we defined reactive state in Vue 2; instead, Vue 3 ships with two APIs, The Composition API and The Options API. The Options API works primarily the way Vue 2 worked:

<template> <h1>{{age}}</h1> <button @click="increaseAge">+ Increase age</button> <button @click="decreaseAge">- Decrease age</button> </template> <script> import { ref } from 'vue' export default { data: function() { return { age: 0 } }, methods: { increaseAge() { this.age++ }, decreaseAge() { this.age-- } } } </script>

In the example above, we declare age in the state and set it to zero . With the methods, we can increase or decrease the age , and then see the data change on the view with each button click. The code above uses the Options API and is valid for both Vue 2 and 3.

The data property returned from Vue 2 works very similarly to the reactive() function in the Composition API we discussed earlier. It only works as an object; you can’t return a primitive value like a string from the function that the data property contains.

Migrating a Vue 2 app to use ref() and reactive()

Migrating an application from the Vue 2 Options API to the Vue 3 Composition API is fairly straightforward. We can easily convert Vue 2 state to either a ref() or reactive() . Take a look at the following Vue 2 component:

<template> <div> <button>Clicked {{xTimes}}</button> </div> </template> <script> export default { data: function() { return { xTimes: 0 } }, methods: { increase() { this.xTimes++ } } } </script>

We can easily re-write this component to show it using ref() . Consider the code snippet below:

<template> <div> <button>Clicked {{xTimes}}</button> </div> </template> <script> import {ref} from "vue" export default { setup() { const xTimes = ref(0) return {xTimes} }, methods: { increase() { this.xTimes++ } } } </script>

We can also re-write this component to show it using reactive() :

<template> <div> <button>Clicked {{xTimes}}</button> </div> </template> <script setup> import {ref} from "vue" const xTimes = ref(0) const increase = () => { xTimes++ } </script>

We can make this code more fluent by using the setup( ) syntax, which would look more like the following code:

<template> <div> <button>Clicked {{xTimes}}</button> </div> </template> <script> import {reactive} from "vue" setup() { const state = reactive({ xTimes: 0 }) return {state} }, methods: { increase() { this.state.xTimes++ } } } </script>

The downsides of ref() and reactive()

The downside of using ref() is that it can be inconvenient to always have to use .value to access your state. If you have to use a value that could be a ref() , you might not know if it has been initialized, and calling .value on null could throw a runtime error. To get around this issue, we could unref the ref() , which we’ll discuss later in the article.

On the other hand, the downside of using reactive is that it cannot be used on primitives. You can only use reactive() on objects and object-based types like Map and Set . You could circumvent this issue by using reactive() the same way state is defined in the Options API.

Mixing ref() and reactive() : Is it a good idea?

There’s no rule or convention against mixing ref() and reactive() . Whether or not to do so is subjective and depends on the preferences and coding patterns of the developer(s) involved.

There are a few libraries, like Vuelidate, that use reactive() for setting up state for validations. In such cases, combining multiple ref() functions for other states and reactive() functions for validation rules could make sense.

Agreeing on a convention with your team to avoid confusion as you write your code is essential. ref() and reactive() are very efficient tools for declaring state, and they can be used together without any technical drawbacks.

ref() unwrapping

Vue improves the ergonomics of using ref() functions by automatically unwrapping it in certain circumstances. When using a ref() in these cases, we don’t have to use .value because Vue automatically does that for us in unwrapping.

One place where Vue unwraps ref() functions for us is in the template. When accessing a ref() from the template, we can retrieve the value of the ref() without using .value , as shown below and in the examples above:

<template> <div> <button @click="increase">Clicked {{xTimes}}</button> </div> </template> <script> import {ref} from "vue" export default { setup() { const xTimes = ref(0) return {xTimes} }, methods: { increase() { this.xTimes++ } } } </script>

When a ref() is set as a value of a reactive() object, Vue also automatically unwraps the ref() for us when we access it, as shown below:

<template> <div> <button @click="increase">Clicked {{ state.count }}</button> </div> </template> <script setup> import { ref, reactive } from "vue"; const state = reactive({ count: ref(0), }); function increase() { state.count++; } </script>

Conclusion

Applying reactivity can help you write more concise code. In this article, we learned how to handle reactivity in Vue using the reactive() and ref() functions. In addition, we learned how these relate to the Vue 2 Options API as well as Vue 3’s Composition API, discussing when to use each.

I hope you enjoyed this article, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions. Thanks!

Experience your Vue apps exactly how a user does Debugging Vue.js applications can be difficult, especially when there are dozens, if not hundreds of mutations during a user session. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Vue mutations for all of your users in production, https://logrocket.com/signup/ Debugging Vue.js applications can be difficult, especially when there are dozens, if not hundreds of mutations during a user session. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Vue mutations for all of your users in production, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording literally everything that happens in your Vue apps including network requests, JavaScript errors, performance problems, and much more. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. The LogRocket Vuex plugin logs Vuex mutations to the LogRocket console, giving you context around what led to an error, and what state the application was in when an issue occurred. Modernize how you debug your Vue apps - Start monitoring for free.