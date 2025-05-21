Why no one reads your product docs, and how to fix it

People don’t avoid reading your product documentation because they’re lazy. They avoid it because it wasn’t written for them. It was written to be written.

In every product team, well-intentioned documentation is buried under version history, forgotten tabs, and digital dust. Docs that were supposed to align cross-functional teams become relics of a kickoff meeting long past. Meanwhile, the team rehashes decisions, rebuilds features, and wonders where things went wrong.

However, the reason no one reads your documentation isn’t because it’s not important, it’s because it wasn’t designed to be useful.

This isn’t a content problem — it’s a usability problem. The same way a product fails when it’s built without the user in mind, documentation fails when it’s written without the reader in mind.

The good news? Docs can work. Docs can align, inspire, and streamline but only when they’re treated like what they are: internal products. You just need to think of them as products with users, use cases, and measurable outcomes.

The root of the problem

When product managers write documentation, they often default to what’s familiar: dense feature specs, templated PRDs, and Wiki dumps that resemble a Wikipedia entry written under deadline. These are optimized for the writer’s comfort, not the reader’s comprehension.

There’s an unspoken assumption: “If I wrote it, they’ll read it.”

But like a poorly designed UI, unclear docs trigger friction, not engagement.

Most teams face three core documentation failures:

Overgeneralization — One document is supposed to serve engineers, designers, QA, customer success, and stakeholders — each with different needs and attention spans Overengineering — Layers of formatting, tool migrations, and unnecessarily complex structures make the content unreadable Oversharing — Instead of focusing on what matters, the doc becomes a brain dump, exhaustive but not insightful

It’s like handing someone a 90-slide deck when they asked for the agenda.

Multiple audiences: Why one doc can’t do it all

A major reason your product docs get ignored? You’re trying to speak to too many people at once.

Trying to write a one-size-fits-all document leads to a fragmented reading experience. It’s like giving everyone the same onboarding walkthrough, regardless of their role.

Instead, opt for a document with layers that correspond to individual roles so that the document makes sense and integrates into your team member’s day to day work.

Great docs offer multiple zoom levels:

Executive summary — What’s being built, why it matters Deep technical spec — For those implementing it Design artifacts and UX notes — For context and cohesion Open questions plus tradeoffs — For transparency and collaboration

Think of your doc like an interactive product: People should be able to quickly navigate to what matters to them.

Docs as interfaces

Information architecture matters just as much as information itself. Use headers as navigational cues, whitespace for breathing room, and summaries, callouts, and bolding to guide the reader.

This is where most technical writers and PMs fall short. They assume clarity is inherent in the words. But clarity is a design output, not just a writing output.

Here’s a simple framework to start treating docs like usable interfaces:

The five-second rule — Can I understand what this doc is about and what I’m supposed to do in five seconds? The scroll test — Does the doc reward scrolling? Do I discover new context as I scan? The interaction prompt — Does the doc ask for engagement, comments, questions, decisions?

If your doc is just a static info dump, don’t be surprised when it collects dust.

Common mistakes that kill readability

Even seasoned PMs fall into traps. Let’s walk through some of the classics:

The PDF syndrome

A static file sent over Slack or email that no one revisits. Static docs die fast. Use living, shareable, and comment-enabled tools like Notion, Coda, or Linear Docs.

Format obsession

Picture for yourself a beautiful doc that looks like a Behance portfolio. The problem? It’s hard to parse, impossible to scan, and painful to update. Formatting should serve readability, not steal focus.

Kitchen sink syndrome

Everything, including the Jira ticket, Slack thread summary, lunch order, and roadmap, is in one document. Focus breeds clarity. Separate reference from decision.

Undefined ownership

Docs without owners age poorly. If no one owns updates, context dies. Use versioning, changelogs, and last-reviewed timestamps to give docs lifecycle hygiene.

The rise of modern documentation

Documentation is evolving. From cold technical artifacts to narrative-driven collaboration tools. The best teams now embrace:

Narrative specs

Storytelling meets systems thinking. Walk the reader through the problem, the user journey, the rationale. Build empathy before listing specs.

Decision docs

Outline the tradeoffs, the options considered, and the rationale. These are gold for future teams trying to understand why V1 looked the way it did.

Living Wikis

Evolving documentation hubs that grow with the product. Easily searchable, collaborative, and structured around clarity. Think Notion, Confluence, Coda.

These new forms respect reader attention. They’re contextual. Actionable. Self-explanatory. And they feel like tools, not homework.

Picking the right tool (and actually using it right)

You can’t fix unreadable docs with new tools alone. But good tools make it easier to build clarity if used intentionally:

Tool Best for Notion Internal knowledge bases, living docs Coda Modular specs, interactive tables Google Docs Quick collaboration, comments Linear Docs Project-focused documentation Confluence Enterprise-grade knowledge wikis

Whatever you decide on, don’t mix tools mid-project. Fragmentation kills visibility. And if possible, keep documentation and execution (tickets, timelines, reviews) tightly coupled.

How to get people to actually read your docs

Now, let’s get tactical for a moment. You wrote a great doc. It’s clean, clear, and structured. Now what?

Start with a doc kickoff. Don’t just share the doc, walk people through it. Make them part of its creation. Ask for input before the final draft.

Schedule documentation sprints. Just like code, carve out time for planning and cleanup. Make it part of the process.

Use comment rituals. Ask every reviewer to leave one question, suggestion, or clarification. This builds a culture of reading and engaging.

Run doc retros. After a launch, ask: Did the docs help? What was missing? Then revise them.

Promote documentation equity. Everyone should contribute, not just PMs. Designers, engineers, and QA have valuable context. Rotate authorship where possible.

Templates that work: Structures for different docs

Most documentation doesn’t die from bad intent, but from bad structure. You sit down to write, and without realizing it, you start creating a doc that’s either too long, too vague, or too confusing for anyone to actually use.

Good templates fix that.

They give you just enough scaffolding to focus on clarity instead of formatting. They help you build repeatable patterns, speak to different audiences, and reduce the friction that usually kills good writing.

Here are five documentation templates and examples that actually work. They’re practical, human-friendly, and built with readers in mind, not compliance checklists.

1. LogRocket

LogRocket’s own PRD template is one of the cleanest, most practical takes out there.

It’s not bloated. It doesn’t assume you’re writing a PhD thesis. It includes:

A purpose-driven layout (Why are we building this?)

Target users and user stories (Who it’s for, and what they need)

Success metrics (How we know we didn’t waste three sprints)

Open questions and a decision log (what’s still fuzzy and who said what)

2. The Good Docs project

Think of this as your open-source toolbox. The Good Docs project offers vetted templates for just about any kind of internal or technical doc:

How-to guides

Concept explanations

Reference docs

Release notes

Tutorials

Decision records

Each one is written with the reader in mind. They’re great if you want to scale doc writing without scaling doc fatigue.

3. Swimm

Swimm’s template pack focuses on documentation that lives next to your code, which is great if your audience is mostly engineers. These aren’t marketing gloss. They’re:

Setup guides for local environment

Class/interface docs

Shared library documentation

Offboarding/handover templates

The goal? Stop gatekeeping knowledge. Start writing docs that save engineering hours (and Slack messages).

4. Wrike

Wrike provides project management templates, but a few are fantastic for product teams looking to align fast and early:

Kickoff brief templates (goal, collaborators, risks)

Requirements management templates

Project deliverables overview

Not every doc needs a Notion aesthetic. Sometimes, simple tables and bullet points do the job better.

5. Stripe API docs

Yes, it’s API documentation but Stripe’s docs are a lesson in how to structure complexity with empathy, clean navigation, interactive examples, and a friendly tone.

No, you’re probably not building an API this week. But if you’re writing for a technical audience, devs, QA, or even data teams, study this.

Don’t just use these templates. Adapt and evolve them to fit your team’s language and pace.

Final thoughts

Good documentation isn’t just a knowledge artifact. It’s a leverage engine. It makes onboarding faster, decision-making clearer, project scope tighter, and trust deeper.

Remember:

Clarity is a design principle, not a byproduct Documentation is an interface, not a file Less is more — If it’s read, it’s useful

Treat your product docs like part of the product. Make sure to test and iterate them. And most importantly, design them for the humans who use them. Because unread docs cost more than time, they cost momentum.

Featured image source: IconScout