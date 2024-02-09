Free, editable SWOT analysis templates

As an experienced product manager, I must admit one thing: I have little faith in most frameworks. Very often they sound smart and helpful until you discover they can be used in very few real applications and/or require too specific/hard to obtain pieces of data in order to be useful. However, there are a few exceptions, and SWOT analysis is one of them.
I believe in it so much that I made a class about it in my PM course. I even ran SWOT for it to decide whether to invest time into creating it or not. In this article, you’ll learn what SWOT analysis is, the different variations, and best practices for implementing it within your product team.
SWOT analysis is a framework used to evaluate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of any initiative. SWOT will help you brainstorm what’s working and what needs improvement during a brainstorming meeting. To get a better sense of each component, let’s take a look at each:
At this point, you might be thinking, great, but what are some potential use cases? SWOT can help you:
Besides the main SWOT analysis, there are also variations depending on your particular use case. Some of the most common ones include:
As you probably already noticed, the key to this framework is its simplicity. While it can help unravel key discoveries or be a great brainstorming exercise, it requires nothing more than filling the S, W, O, and T boxes respectively.
If you prefer doing work in Slides, you can utilize the following template:
On the other hand, if Sheets integrates better with your team, you can use this template instead:
To give you a little context, the story of my teaching career started early in 2019 when I was recovering at home from a biking accident. Since I couldn’t work and felt really bored, I decided to upskill myself as a PM. I started enrolling in different online video courses and quickly discovered my dissatisfaction with them.
Not only did those courses feel way too theoretical, I also thought they wouldn’t help me break into PM if I enrolled in them a few years back. Thus, I decided to create my own and see if my practical and direct approach could make a difference.
Here’s the SWOT analysis I made when setting out to create my course:
As mentioned in the intro, rarely do I believe in any framework, not to mention recommending it. However, when it comes to SWOT, this is clearly a universal and helpful tool that will push you forward and help get the right conversation going in your team.
A final piece of advice would be to use it sporadically. You don’t need to routinely run it, so much as use it when you have a demonstrated need. Good luck developing great products!
