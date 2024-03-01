An overview of SDKs

Product managers often walk a delicate tightrope between product visions and practical executions. To stay balanced, you should arm yourself with technical knowledge. Knowing how technology works will make a difference in how you approach your job.

To deliver the product a company envisions, a PM should understand how an SDK works in the big picture. In this article, you’ll learn the purpose of an SDK and its impact on product development.

What is an SDK and what is it used for?

The acronym SDK stands for software development kit. It contains platform-specific tools to run and develop software. An SDK may also contain other useful resources like documentation, tutorials, and guides.

SDKs are primarily used by developers to modify or develop applications. Using SDKs can save developers time and resources since they don’t have to build from scratch. Instead, they can use the pre-built SDK to integrate into their app.

What is the difference between an SDK and an API?

The difference between an SDK and an API lies in its functionality. An API acts like a messenger between two programs. It sends a message to add third-party functionality to applications. Meanwhile, an SDK is like a toolbox filled with all the tools you need to build new applications or features.

Ultimately, you can have an API without an SDK, but an SDK usually includes at least one API.

Why is a software development kit important for product development?

When it comes to adding a new feature to an application, you need to decide whether to build it or integrate it. Both options come with their pros and cons.

However, you need to have an understanding of SDK integrations and their uses and limitations. Otherwise, you can’t make an informed decision about building or integrating the new feature.

The main benefit of using an SDK is making the development process easier. The SDK takes care of operations while developers can focus more on the business side of their application. For example, they may have more time and energy to create or improve product features that increase customer satisfaction.

Some of the other benefits of using SDK integration include:

Cheaper to implement

Faster deployment

Technical support documentation from the SDK developers

Simplify the product development process

SDK integration helps broaden your product features and functionality. All without exhausting your developers or your budget.

SDKs can have many different tools included. You may find tools like:

API libraries — Pre-written code that allows the application to access operating systems or other applications. It can be written in programming languages like Java or Python. Ideally, you can copy and paste it to a code editor and run it with no issues

— Pre-written code that allows the application to access operating systems or other applications. It can be written in programming languages like Java or Python. Ideally, you can copy and paste it to a code editor and run it with no issues Code samples — Example codes that show how to use SDK components

— Example codes that show how to use SDK components Compilers — Compilers translate the pre-written code from one programming language to another

— Compilers translate the pre-written code from one programming language to another Debuggers — A tool that detects issues in the software code

— A tool that detects issues in the software code Deployment tools — Helps deploy the application without manual operations

— Helps deploy the application without manual operations Documentation — A manual of detailed instructions on how to use the SDK

— A manual of detailed instructions on how to use the SDK Integrated development environment (IDE) — Brings together the tools to write, test, and debug the software

— Brings together the tools to write, test, and debug the software Profilers — Collects and analyzes data to find areas of improvement for optimization

— Collects and analyzes data to find areas of improvement for optimization Testing and analytics tools — Collects data on how the software is performing in production environments

An SDK often has at least one API included as part of the kit. APIs are a crucial communication tool between applications.

Why software development kits matter for product managers

You don’t have to be a technical mastermind, but product managers should have an understanding of how an SDK will impact product development. If you can understand SDKs, you can communicate better with your developers. Improved communication can lead to better collaboration on the product.

Creating a tech stack

A knowledge of SDKs is also useful for creating or adding to a tech stack. Product managers are in a better position to evaluate the effectiveness of an SDK integration if they know how it works.

Product managers first need to review SDK documentation to ensure it can accomplish the task. You may find the SDK not suitable for your use case. You can either look for other options to include in your tech stack or decide to work directly with the API.

There are cases when working directly with the API is needed for more complex functionality. If you work with an API, you will need to allocate more development resources in your product timeline.

There are notable benefits to using SDK integration. It can shorten the product timeline and reduce the developers’ workload. However, you shouldn’t opt to use the SDK integration every time.

Creating SDK documentation

On the other hand, product managers may realize they need to create SDK documentation for their product. If your audience includes developers, this is a crucial component to include in your product.

The SDK experience is part of your product. So product managers should ensure the documentation is easy to find and use. Treat developers like you would any other customer, and you can optimize their experience.

What to consider when selecting and implementing SDKs

There are many factors to consider when selecting and implementing SDKs for your product. Here are a few factors to evaluate:

Compatibility — The SDK needs compatibility with the tech stack, platform, or programming language

— The SDK needs compatibility with the tech stack, platform, or programming language Documentation and support — Look for SDK documentation and an active community. They can offer reliable support and frequent updates

— Look for SDK documentation and an active community. They can offer reliable support and frequent updates Stability and performance — SDK should have a good record of performance and stability to prevent glitches or crashes

— SDK should have a good record of performance and stability to prevent glitches or crashes Ease of use — Developers will thank you when you choose an SDK with plenty of documentation and a great user experience

— Developers will thank you when you choose an SDK with plenty of documentation and a great user experience Cost — Consider all potential expenses, including licensing fees, maintenance costs, and consulting services

— Consider all potential expenses, including licensing fees, maintenance costs, and consulting services Security — Not all SDKs are built with the same high-end security to protect user data. Verify the SDK meets your security requirements

How to measure the success of an SDK

If your product is an SDK, then you should take steps to ensure its success. You need to establish KPIs to measure performance. It can help confirm to you and your stakeholders that the SDK is thriving. Some metrics you may want to measure to evaluate performance include:

Time to first integration — The amount of time it takes for developers to implement an SDK

— The amount of time it takes for developers to implement an SDK Integration completion rate — Number of developers successfully integrating the SDK into their application

— Number of developers successfully integrating the SDK into their application Developer satisfaction score — A survey score from developers using the SDK. Alternatively, you can also view metrics like the amount of time it takes to complete a query or how many developers actively use the SDK

Key takeaways

As technology continues to develop, software will continue to rely on SDKs and integrations to evolve. Product managers can stay on top of trends by understanding how SDK integration works. Knowing when to use an SDK or an API can make a significant difference in your final product and the development process.

Understanding SDKs will help you make informed decisions, communicate more effectively with developers, and improve the user experience.

Featured image source: IconScout