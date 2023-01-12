Product management conferences in 2023: A complete list

Learning how to build beautiful products without burning myself out (again). Writing about what I discovered along the way.

2023 is here, and so is a new slate of product management conferences.

To make it easier for you to plan your next year, we’ve prepared a comprehensive list of product management conferences, both on-site and virtual.

Although not all conferences have been announced yet, our list should cover the vast majority of the product management events happening in 2023.

3 can’t-miss product management conferences

There are dozens of product management conferences held every year, and it would take an actual ebook to write about them all.

That said, there are three big product management conferences that every seasoned PM should know about:

1. ProductCon

Hosted by Product School, ProductCon is one of the largest conferences for product managers in the world.

The conference is sponsored by renowned brands such as Amplitude, Miro, and Airtable. During the conference, you can learn from PMs at top-notch companies, such as Google, BlaBlaCar, and Booking.com, to name just a few.

This day-long conference happens four times a year. Since it’s only one day long, prices are relatively low: around $400 per ticket.

But the best part is that everyone can join virtually for free. (Pro tip: if you join virtually, use a separate email address because you’ll be signed up to numerous mailing lists).

ProductCon 2023 schedule

London : Feb. 21

: Feb. 21 Virtual only : July 20

: July 20 New York : May (date TBD)

: May (date TBD) San Francisco: Oct. 19

2. Mind the Product (#mtpcon)

Mind the Product is one of the first global communities for product managers. Makes sense, then, that it went on to establish one of the first product conferences, #mtpcon.

Speakers include world-renowned product evangelists like Marty Cagan and Teresa Torres, so you won’t be disappointed.

The Mind the Product conferences are usually two or three days long and are hosted two to three times a year, both in Europe and in the US.

The price per ticket is roughly $800. Similarly to ProductCon, you can also attend the conference online.

Mind the Product 2023 schedule

San Francisco: June (date TBD)

Hamburg: June 28–30

London: October (date TBD)

3. Product-Led Summit

Product-Led Summit is a relatively new, regular, two-day long conference. Although it’s primarily focused on — as the name suggests — product-led growth strategies and practices, it also tackles more general product management topics.

Although smaller conference than #mtpcon and #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit is easily a top-3 product management conference when it comes to relevance and content quality. However, it also comes with one of the more expensive price tags, averaging $1,000 per ticket.

Also, while #ProductCon and #mptcon have a very strict, invitation-only product lineup, Product-Led Summits accept external speaker applications. So if you feel you have something you want to share with the world, you can submit your pitch there!

Product-Led Summit 2023 schedule

Austin : Feb. 15–16

: Feb. 15–16 New York : March 15–16

: March 15–16 Amsterdam : May 10–11

: May 10–11 Las Vegas : May 24–25

: May 24–25 Sydney : Nov. 1–2

: Nov. 1–2 Singapore: Nov. 8

Below you’ll find a more exhaustive list of conferences, including #mtpcon, #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit, and many more.

Plan your 2023 calendar with this comprehensive list of product management conferences:

Virtual product management conferences

Not able to make it out to one of the big conferences this year? The following conferences are either 100 percent virtual or on-site events that also have a live stream:

Hope to see you at one of the many product conferences this year!