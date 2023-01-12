Bart Krawczyk Learning how to build beautiful products without burning myself out (again). Writing about what I discovered along the way.

Product management conferences in 2023: A complete list

3 min read 1091

Product Management Conferences In 2023: A Complete List

2023 is here, and so is a new slate of product management conferences.

To make it easier for you to plan your next year, we’ve prepared a comprehensive list of product management conferences, both on-site and virtual.

Although not all conferences have been announced yet, our list should cover the vast majority of the product management events happening in 2023.

Table of contents

3 can’t-miss product management conferences

There are dozens of product management conferences held every year, and it would take an actual ebook to write about them all.

That said, there are three big product management conferences that every seasoned PM should know about:

  1. ProductCon
  2. Mind the Product
  3. Product-Led Summit

1. ProductCon

Hosted by Product School, ProductCon is one of the largest conferences for product managers in the world.

The conference is sponsored by renowned brands such as Amplitude, Miro, and Airtable. During the conference, you can learn from PMs at top-notch companies, such as Google, BlaBlaCar, and Booking.com, to name just a few.

This day-long conference happens four times a year. Since it’s only one day long, prices are relatively low: around $400 per ticket.

But the best part is that everyone can join virtually for free. (Pro tip: if you join virtually, use a separate email address because you’ll be signed up to numerous mailing lists).

ProductCon 2023 schedule

  • London: Feb. 21
  • Virtual only: July 20
  • New York: May (date TBD)
  • San Francisco: Oct. 19

2. Mind the Product (#mtpcon)

Mind the Product is one of the first global communities for product managers. Makes sense, then, that it went on to establish one of the first product conferences, #mtpcon.

Speakers include world-renowned product evangelists like Marty Cagan and Teresa Torres, so you won’t be disappointed.

The Mind the Product conferences are usually two or three days long and are hosted two to three times a year, both in Europe and in the US.

The price per ticket is roughly $800. Similarly to ProductCon, you can also attend the conference online.

Mind the Product 2023 schedule

  • San Francisco: June (date TBD)
  • Hamburg: June 28–30
  • London: October (date TBD)

3. Product-Led Summit

Product-Led Summit is a relatively new, regular, two-day long conference. Although it’s primarily focused on — as the name suggests — product-led growth strategies and practices, it also tackles more general product management topics.

Although smaller conference than #mtpcon and #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit is easily a top-3 product management conference when it comes to relevance and content quality. However, it also comes with one of the more expensive price tags, averaging $1,000 per ticket.

Also, while #ProductCon and #mptcon have a very strict, invitation-only product lineup, Product-Led Summits accept external speaker applications. So if you feel you have something you want to share with the world, you can submit your pitch there!

Product-Led Summit 2023 schedule

  • Austin: Feb. 15–16
  • New York: March 15–16
  • Amsterdam: May 10–11
  • Las Vegas: May 24–25
  • Sydney: Nov. 1–2
  • Singapore: Nov. 8

Below you’ll find a more exhaustive list of conferences, including #mtpcon, #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit, and many more.

Complete list of 2023 product management conferences by date

Plan your 2023 calendar with this comprehensive list of product management conferences:

Conference Start End Country/state City Virtual access? Price
Leading Design 02/07 02/08 USA, CA San Francisco NO $1375 – 1975
Outcome 2023 02/10 02/11 India Chandigarh NO $75 – 150
ProductWorld 02/15 02/23 USA, CA San Francisco YES $395 – 1595
Product-Led Summit | Austin 02/15 02/16 USA, TX Austin NO $895 – 1495
BAistanbul 02/16 02/17 Turkey Istanbul NO $116,82 – 176
#ProductCon London: The Product Management Conference 02/21 02/21 UK London YES £0 – 1020
Interaction Week 02/25 03/03 Switzerland Zurich YES $500 – 1500
SXSW 03/10 03/19 USA, TX Austin NO $995 – 1395
Chief Product Officer Summit | New York 03/14 03/14 USA, NY New York NO $695 – 1095
Product-Led Summit | New York 03/15 03/16 USA, NY New York NO $895
INDUSTRY: The Product Conference 03/20 03/22 Ireland Dublin NO $1100,85 – 2822,85
UX Copenhagen 03/23 03/24 Denmark Copenhagen YES $4000 – 7500
Business of Software 03/27 03/28 UK Cambridge NO $595 – 1095
Advancing Research 2023 03/27 03/29 Virtual Virtual YES $995 – 1995
IAC: Information Architecture Conference 03/28 04/01 USA, LA New Orleans NO $900 – 1100
Teams ’23 04/18 04/20 USA, NV Las Vegas YES Tickets not available yet
CHI 2023 04/23 04/28 Germany Hamburg YES Tickets not available yet
Front UX & Product Management Case Study Conference 04/26 04/28 USA. UT Salt Lake City NO $431 – 754,25
New York Product Conference 05/04 05/04 USA, NY New York NO $595 – 1115
Product-Led Summit | Amsterdam 05/10 05/11 Netherlands Amsterdam NO $895
UXDX USA 05/16 05/16 USA, NY New York YES $199 – 3299
INDUSTRY Virtual 05/18 05/18 Virtual Virtual YES $0 – 99
ACE! 05/18 05/19 Poland Kraków NO $356,7 – ?
LTP 2023 | APAC 05/18 05/18 Australia Sydney YES $399 – 699
UXLX 05/23 05/26 Portugal Lisbon NO $485,85 – 1840
Product-Led Summit | Las Vegas 05/24 05/25 USA, NV Las Vegas NO $895
Dublin Tech Summit 05/31 06/01 Ireland Dublin NO €235 – 235
Machine Learning Prague 06/02 06/04 Czech Republic Prague NO €200 – 490
Agile + DevOps West 06/04 06/09 USA, NV Las Vegas NO Tickets not available yet
Forrester B2B Summit North America 06/05 06/07 USA, TX Austin NO $3395 – 3795
Agile & Beyond 06/13 06/14 USA. MI Detroit NO $499 – 599
Growth Marketing SUMMIT 06/22 06/22 Germany Frankfurt NO €499 – 989
Turing Fest 06/28 06/29 Scotland Edinburgh NO €600 – 960
Product at Heart 06/28 06/30 Germany Hamburg NO Tickets not available yet
Agile on the Beach 07/06 07/07 UK Falmouth NO £540 – 540
#ProductCon Online 07/20 07/20 Virtual Virtual YES $0 – 248
Agile2023 07/24 07/28 USA, FL Orlando NO $1849 – 2599
SaaStr Annual 08/12 08/14 USA, CA San Francisco NO $826,97 – 1034
INDUSTRY Global 10/02 10/04 USA, OH Cleveland NO $1495 – 2645
UXDX EMEA 10/11 10/13 Ireland Dublin YES €199 – 3499
#ProductCon San Francisco: The Product Management Conference 10/19 10/19 USA, CA San Francisco YES $0 – 925
#mtpcon London 10/19 10/20 UK London NO Tickets not available yet
INDUSTRY Virtual 10/26 10/26 Virtual Virtual YES Tickets not available yet
Product-Led Summit | Sydney 11/01 11/02 Australia Sydney NO AU$1300 – 2500
Product Marketing Summit | Singapore 11/08 11/08 Singapore Singapore NO $1000 – 1600
Product-Led Summit | Singapore 11/08 11/08 Singapore Singapore NO S$1375 – 1935

Virtual product management conferences

Not able to make it out to one of the big conferences this year? The following conferences are either 100 percent virtual or on-site events that also have a live stream:

Conference Start End Country/state City Price
ProductWorld 02/15 02/23 USA, CA San Francisco $395 – 1595
#ProductCon London: The Product Management Conference 02/21 02/21 UK London £0 – 1020
Interaction Week 02/25 03/03 Switzerland Zurich $500 – 1500
UX Copenhagen 03/23 03/24 Denmark Copenhagen $4000 – 7500
Advancing Research 2023 03/27 03/29 Virtual Virtual $995 – 1995
Teams ’23 04/18 04/20 USA, NV Las Vegas Tickets not available yet
CHI 2023 04/23 04/28 Germany Hamburg Tickets not available yet
UXDX USA 05/16 05/16 USA, NY New York $199 – 3299
INDUSTRY Virtual 05/18 05/18 Virtual Virtual $0 – 99
LTP 2023 | APAC 05/18 05/18 Australia Sydney $399 – 699
#ProductCon Online 07/20 07/20 Virtual Virtual $0 – 248
UXDX EMEA 10/11 10/13 Ireland Dublin €199 – 3499
#ProductCon San Francisco: The Product Management Conference 10/19 10/19 USA, CA San Francisco $0 – 925
INDUSTRY Virtual 10/26 10/26 Virtual Virtual Tickets not available yet

Sortable list with more details

Click here for the full, sortable list of product management conferences in 2023, including additional details such as:

  • Country
  • Length
  • Days of the week

Hope to see you at one of the many product conferences this year!

