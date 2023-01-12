Product management conferences in 2023: A complete list

2023 is here, and so is a new slate of product management conferences.
To make it easier for you to plan your next year, we’ve prepared a comprehensive list of product management conferences, both on-site and virtual.
Although not all conferences have been announced yet, our list should cover the vast majority of the product management events happening in 2023.
Table of contents
- 3 can’t-miss product management conferences
- Complete list of 2023 product management conferences by date
- Virtual product management conferences
- Sortable list with more details
3 can’t-miss product management conferences
There are dozens of product management conferences held every year, and it would take an actual ebook to write about them all.
That said, there are three big product management conferences that every seasoned PM should know about:
1. ProductCon
Hosted by Product School, ProductCon is one of the largest conferences for product managers in the world.
The conference is sponsored by renowned brands such as Amplitude, Miro, and Airtable. During the conference, you can learn from PMs at top-notch companies, such as Google, BlaBlaCar, and Booking.com, to name just a few.
This day-long conference happens four times a year. Since it’s only one day long, prices are relatively low: around $400 per ticket.
But the best part is that everyone can join virtually for free. (Pro tip: if you join virtually, use a separate email address because you’ll be signed up to numerous mailing lists).
ProductCon 2023 schedule
- London: Feb. 21
- Virtual only: July 20
- New York: May (date TBD)
- San Francisco: Oct. 19
2. Mind the Product (#mtpcon)
Mind the Product is one of the first global communities for product managers. Makes sense, then, that it went on to establish one of the first product conferences, #mtpcon.
Speakers include world-renowned product evangelists like Marty Cagan and Teresa Torres, so you won’t be disappointed.
The Mind the Product conferences are usually two or three days long and are hosted two to three times a year, both in Europe and in the US.
The price per ticket is roughly $800. Similarly to ProductCon, you can also attend the conference online.
Mind the Product 2023 schedule
- San Francisco: June (date TBD)
- Hamburg: June 28–30
- London: October (date TBD)
3. Product-Led Summit
Product-Led Summit is a relatively new, regular, two-day long conference. Although it’s primarily focused on — as the name suggests — product-led growth strategies and practices, it also tackles more general product management topics.
Although smaller conference than #mtpcon and #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit is easily a top-3 product management conference when it comes to relevance and content quality. However, it also comes with one of the more expensive price tags, averaging $1,000 per ticket.
Also, while #ProductCon and #mptcon have a very strict, invitation-only product lineup, Product-Led Summits accept external speaker applications. So if you feel you have something you want to share with the world, you can submit your pitch there!
Product-Led Summit 2023 schedule
- Austin: Feb. 15–16
- New York: March 15–16
- Amsterdam: May 10–11
- Las Vegas: May 24–25
- Sydney: Nov. 1–2
- Singapore: Nov. 8
Below you’ll find a more exhaustive list of conferences, including #mtpcon, #ProductCon, Product-Led Summit, and many more.
Complete list of 2023 product management conferences by date
Plan your 2023 calendar with this comprehensive list of product management conferences:
|Conference
|Start
|End
|Country/state
|City
|Virtual access?
|Price
|Leading Design
|02/07
|02/08
|USA, CA
|San Francisco
|NO
|$1375 – 1975
|Outcome 2023
|02/10
|02/11
|India
|Chandigarh
|NO
|$75 – 150
|ProductWorld
|02/15
|02/23
|USA, CA
|San Francisco
|YES
|$395 – 1595
|Product-Led Summit | Austin
|02/15
|02/16
|USA, TX
|Austin
|NO
|$895 – 1495
|BAistanbul
|02/16
|02/17
|Turkey
|Istanbul
|NO
|$116,82 – 176
|#ProductCon London: The Product Management Conference
|02/21
|02/21
|UK
|London
|YES
|£0 – 1020
|Interaction Week
|02/25
|03/03
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|YES
|$500 – 1500
|SXSW
|03/10
|03/19
|USA, TX
|Austin
|NO
|$995 – 1395
|Chief Product Officer Summit | New York
|03/14
|03/14
|USA, NY
|New York
|NO
|$695 – 1095
|Product-Led Summit | New York
|03/15
|03/16
|USA, NY
|New York
|NO
|$895
|INDUSTRY: The Product Conference
|03/20
|03/22
|Ireland
|Dublin
|NO
|$1100,85 – 2822,85
|UX Copenhagen
|03/23
|03/24
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|YES
|$4000 – 7500
|Business of Software
|03/27
|03/28
|UK
|Cambridge
|NO
|$595 – 1095
|Advancing Research 2023
|03/27
|03/29
|Virtual
|Virtual
|YES
|$995 – 1995
|IAC: Information Architecture Conference
|03/28
|04/01
|USA, LA
|New Orleans
|NO
|$900 – 1100
|Teams ’23
|04/18
|04/20
|USA, NV
|Las Vegas
|YES
|Tickets not available yet
|CHI 2023
|04/23
|04/28
|Germany
|Hamburg
|YES
|Tickets not available yet
|Front UX & Product Management Case Study Conference
|04/26
|04/28
|USA. UT
|Salt Lake City
|NO
|$431 – 754,25
|New York Product Conference
|05/04
|05/04
|USA, NY
|New York
|NO
|$595 – 1115
|Product-Led Summit | Amsterdam
|05/10
|05/11
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|NO
|$895
|UXDX USA
|05/16
|05/16
|USA, NY
|New York
|YES
|$199 – 3299
|INDUSTRY Virtual
|05/18
|05/18
|Virtual
|Virtual
|YES
|$0 – 99
|ACE!
|05/18
|05/19
|Poland
|Kraków
|NO
|$356,7 – ?
|LTP 2023 | APAC
|05/18
|05/18
|Australia
|Sydney
|YES
|$399 – 699
|UXLX
|05/23
|05/26
|Portugal
|Lisbon
|NO
|$485,85 – 1840
|Product-Led Summit | Las Vegas
|05/24
|05/25
|USA, NV
|Las Vegas
|NO
|$895
|Dublin Tech Summit
|05/31
|06/01
|Ireland
|Dublin
|NO
|€235 – 235
|Machine Learning Prague
|06/02
|06/04
|Czech Republic
|Prague
|NO
|€200 – 490
|Agile + DevOps West
|06/04
|06/09
|USA, NV
|Las Vegas
|NO
|Tickets not available yet
|Forrester B2B Summit North America
|06/05
|06/07
|USA, TX
|Austin
|NO
|$3395 – 3795
|Agile & Beyond
|06/13
|06/14
|USA. MI
|Detroit
|NO
|$499 – 599
|Growth Marketing SUMMIT
|06/22
|06/22
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|NO
|€499 – 989
|Turing Fest
|06/28
|06/29
|Scotland
|Edinburgh
|NO
|€600 – 960
|Product at Heart
|06/28
|06/30
|Germany
|Hamburg
|NO
|Tickets not available yet
|Agile on the Beach
|07/06
|07/07
|UK
|Falmouth
|NO
|£540 – 540
|#ProductCon Online
|07/20
|07/20
|Virtual
|Virtual
|YES
|$0 – 248
|Agile2023
|07/24
|07/28
|USA, FL
|Orlando
|NO
|$1849 – 2599
|SaaStr Annual
|08/12
|08/14
|USA, CA
|San Francisco
|NO
|$826,97 – 1034
|INDUSTRY Global
|10/02
|10/04
|USA, OH
|Cleveland
|NO
|$1495 – 2645
|UXDX EMEA
|10/11
|10/13
|Ireland
|Dublin
|YES
|€199 – 3499
|#ProductCon San Francisco: The Product Management Conference
|10/19
|10/19
|USA, CA
|San Francisco
|YES
|$0 – 925
|#mtpcon London
|10/19
|10/20
|UK
|London
|NO
|Tickets not available yet
|INDUSTRY Virtual
|10/26
|10/26
|Virtual
|Virtual
|YES
|Tickets not available yet
|Product-Led Summit | Sydney
|11/01
|11/02
|Australia
|Sydney
|NO
|AU$1300 – 2500
|Product Marketing Summit | Singapore
|11/08
|11/08
|Singapore
|Singapore
|NO
|$1000 – 1600
|Product-Led Summit | Singapore
|11/08
|11/08
|Singapore
|Singapore
|NO
|S$1375 – 1935
Virtual product management conferences
Not able to make it out to one of the big conferences this year? The following conferences are either 100 percent virtual or on-site events that also have a live stream:
|Conference
|Start
|End
|Country/state
|City
|Price
|ProductWorld
|02/15
|02/23
|USA, CA
|San Francisco
|$395 – 1595
|#ProductCon London: The Product Management Conference
|02/21
|02/21
|UK
|London
|£0 – 1020
|Interaction Week
|02/25
|03/03
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|$500 – 1500
|UX Copenhagen
|03/23
|03/24
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|$4000 – 7500
|Advancing Research 2023
|03/27
|03/29
|Virtual
|Virtual
|$995 – 1995
|Teams ’23
|04/18
|04/20
|USA, NV
|Las Vegas
|Tickets not available yet
|CHI 2023
|04/23
|04/28
|Germany
|Hamburg
|Tickets not available yet
|UXDX USA
|05/16
|05/16
|USA, NY
|New York
|$199 – 3299
|INDUSTRY Virtual
|05/18
|05/18
|Virtual
|Virtual
|$0 – 99
|LTP 2023 | APAC
|05/18
|05/18
|Australia
|Sydney
|$399 – 699
|#ProductCon Online
|07/20
|07/20
|Virtual
|Virtual
|$0 – 248
|UXDX EMEA
|10/11
|10/13
|Ireland
|Dublin
|€199 – 3499
|#ProductCon San Francisco: The Product Management Conference
|10/19
|10/19
|USA, CA
|San Francisco
|$0 – 925
|INDUSTRY Virtual
|10/26
|10/26
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Tickets not available yet
Sortable list with more details
Click here for the full, sortable list of product management conferences in 2023, including additional details such as:
- Country
- Length
- Days of the week
Hope to see you at one of the many product conferences this year!
