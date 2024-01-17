Business incubators: A guide for startups

Startups begin with an idea that founders can then formulate into a business plan. However, building and growing a viable business is difficult and requires help from others. To address this, entrepreneurs often look to incubators to help fill the gap between ideas and a real product.
To decide if a business incubator is right for you, let’s dive into what it is and how it helps startup development. The article also covers how to choose the best one for your startup needs.
A business incubator is a workspace designed to give a startup company the resources it needs to succeed. The perks of a business incubator vary from each program, but it often includes mentorship and other professional services. The goal of a business incubator is to turn a promising idea into a developing startup with a strong chance of success.
Business incubators are often sponsored by universities or non-profit organizations. Private ventures may also fund incubator programs. Startups can spend a few months or a few years in an incubator before they “graduate.”
Incubators play many roles in startup development. They aim to nurture early-stage companies into sustainable businesses. Incubators provide a range of support, depending on the program. They may help your startup company with:
As you begin to take the first steps to developing your business idea, you may wonder if applying for an incubator is the right choice. Your startup could indeed develop into a successful venture without an incubator. However, a business incubator can provide many opportunities that you wouldn’t get otherwise.
For starters, an incubator can provide tailored support for your startup. As your business plan evolves, your mentors are right there with you to provide guidance and structure. They can also provide advice on how to avoid common pitfalls in your industry. Mentorship is a valuable tool, and you shouldn’t overlook it.
Incubators and accelerators are often used interchangeably. To be fair, they both provide support to companies, but incubators and accelerators have different key characteristics. If you’re not sure if you should join an incubator or an accelerator, evaluate these factors:
The biggest difference between an incubator and an accelerator is the venture stage. Incubators are more willing to work with early-stage startups, even if all they have is an idea and a business plan. Meanwhile, accelerators expect you to have an MVP and already be operational on some level.
Incubators often give startups the resources they need to succeed. Here are some examples of startups that went through an incubator and are successful today:
Don’t think you need a fully developed product and business model to have success. Popular startup program Y Combinator says on average, 40 percent of the companies it funds are just an idea.
There are many incubators available to startups. The International Business Innovation Association (INBIA) estimates that 1,400 incubators are running in the U.S.
It’s not hard to find an incubator, but it’s difficult to get accepted. Top-tier competitive programs can have an acceptance rate of 1-2 percent. For comparison, the Harvard University acceptance rate for the Class of 2027 is 3.4 percent.
Beyond creating a competitive application, a startup needs to choose an incubator that fits its needs. Not all incubator programs are alike, so it’s essential to evaluate a program’s value before applying. Here are a few things to consider:
Incubators are a valuable resource for startups with a developed idea that need guidance on what to do next. You don’t need an MVP to apply for an incubator, but you should prepare a strong business plan and a solid pitch. Your goal is to show that your idea has potential.
Choose an incubator that has the resources that are best fit for your needs. The lessons, personalized feedback, and networking opportunities are crucial for building your company.
