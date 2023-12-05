How to grow retention by building habit loops

Retention is undeniably among the most important product metrics out there. High retention leads to:
But how does one actually grow retention?
While there are many levers product managers can pull to improve retention, more often than not, it comes down to the strength of the habit customers have established with your product.
The stronger the habit, the more often users want to use your product and the lower the chance of them forgetting about your offering and churning down the road.
Let’s take a look at how habits are usually formed and more importantly, how your product design can reinforce these habits.
On an organic level, a habit is a frequently repeated loop of three steps:
Let’s take Uber, for example:
If you have a problem defining your product’s organic habit loop, take a deeper look at what you’re trying to solve for. When does the problem occur? That’ll help you identify the beginning of the loop.
Understanding the organic habit loop is just a first step. Your goal should be to solidify the habit and ensure that users don’t forfeit it altogether.
There are two main ways you can strengthen a user’s behavior with your product:
Now, let’s dive deeper into those two approaches.
The most common way to build strong habits is by manufacturing more triggers. The manufactured habit loop has four main steps:
Let’s examine how Jira manufactures and solidifies habits around their product. One of their manufactured habits loops is the communication around important project changes:
If Jira relied only on the organic trigger of users’ hunger for information, user engagement, thus also retention, would likely drop significantly.
There are four main types of manufactured triggers:
To identify manufactured triggers for your product, think about any time/location/change/network dependent events that happen within the product that might be interesting enough for your target user to use your product. I’d recommend scoring them for:
Although manufactured triggers are usually the go-to solution for reinforcing user habits, they aren’t always a viable solution.
Let’s take Zoom, for example. The primary trigger for using this video-conferencing platform is holding a virtual meeting. However, it’s not a trigger you can easily manufacture, not to mention that making your customers have more meetings than they need would be brutal.
What you can do is create additional environmental triggers that would motivate users to use your solution whenever the organic triggers occur. This is what this loop usually looks like:
Let’s use an example to illustrate better how environmental habit loops work. In the case of Zoom:
Although one could write a whole series of books on user retention, one of the most important drivers of retention is the strength of the habit your users establish with your product.
The stronger one’s habit, the greater the chances they’ll return to your product.
A typical habit-creation process has three steps: an internal or external trigger, an action to satisfy the trigger, and a reward for satisfying the trigger. You can then strengthen the habit loop by manufacturing more triggers and reminding users about your product when triggers occur.
