How to conduct a feasibility study: Template and examples

Opportunities are everywhere. Some opportunities are small and don’t require many resources. Others are massive and need further analysis and evaluation.
One of your key responsibilities as a product manager is to evaluate the potential success of those opportunities before investing significant money, time, and resources. A feasibility study, also known as a feasibility assessment or feasibility analysis, is a critical tool that can help product managers determine whether a product idea or opportunity is viable, feasible, and profitable.
So, what is a feasibility analysis? Why should product managers use it? And how do you conduct one?
A feasibility study is a systematic analysis and evaluation of a product opportunity’s potential to succeed. It aims to determine whether a proposed opportunity is financially and technically viable, operationally feasible, and commercially profitable.
A feasibility study typically includes an assessment of a wide range of factors, including the technical requirements of the product, resources needed to develop and launch the product, the potential market gap and demand, the competitive landscape, and economic and financial viability. These factors can be broken down into different types of feasibility studies:
Based on the analysis’s findings, the product manager and their product team can decide whether to proceed with the product opportunity, modify its scope, or pursue another opportunity and solve a different problem.
Conducting a feasibility study helps PMs ensure that resources are invested in opportunities that have a high likelihood of success and align with the overall objectives and goals of the product strategy.
Feasibility studies are particularly useful when introducing entirely new products or verticals. Product managers can use the results of a feasibility study to:
The activities involved in conducting a feasibility study differ from one organization to another. Also, the threshold, expectations, and deliverables change from role to role. However, a general set of guidelines can help you get started.
Here are some basic steps to conduct and report a feasibility study for major product opportunities or features:
Imagine your user base is facing a significant problem that your product doesn’t solve. This is an opportunity. Define the opportunity clearly, support it with data, talk to your stakeholders to understand the opportunity space, and use it to define the objective.
Each opportunity should be coupled with a business objective and should align with your product strategy.
Determine and clearly communicate the business goals and objectives of the opportunity. Align those objectives with company leaders to make sure everyone is on the same page. Lastly, define the scope of what you plan to build.
Now that you have everyone on the same page and the objective and scope of the opportunity clearly defined, gather data and insights on the target market.
Include elements like the total addressable market (TAM), growth potential, competitors’ insights, and deep insight into users’ problems and preferences collected through techniques like interviews, surveys, observation studies, contextual inquiries, and focus groups.
Suppose your market and user research have validated the problem you are trying to solve. The next step should be to, alongside your engineers, assess the technical resources and expertise needed to launch the product to the market.
Dig deeper into the proposed solution and try to comprehend the technical limitations and estimated time required for the product to be in your users’ hands. A detailed assessment might include:
If your company has a product pricing team, work closely with them to determine the willingness to pay (WTP) and devise a monetization strategy for the new feature.
Conduct a comprehensive financial analysis, including the total cost of development, revenue streams, and the expected return on investment (ROI) based on the agreed-upon monetization strategy. Key elements to include:
Now that you have almost a complete picture, identify the risks associated with building and launching the opportunity. Risks may include things like regulatory hurdles, technical limitations, and any operational risks.
A thorough risk assessment should cover:
Based on the steps above, you should end up with a comprehensive report that helps you decide whether to pursue the opportunity, modify its scope, or explore alternative options. Here’s what you should do next:
The following feasibility study report template is designed to help you evaluate the feasibility of a product opportunity and provide a comprehensive report to inform decision-making and guide the development process.
Note: You can customize this template to fit your specific needs.
Imagine you’re a product manager at a company that specializes in project management tools. Your team has identified a potential opportunity to expand the product offering by developing a new AI-powered feature that can automatically prioritize tasks for users based on their deadlines, workload, and importance.
A feasibility study can help you assess the viability of this opportunity. Here’s how you might approach it according to the template above:
Market analysis:
Technical requirements:
Development timeline:
Resource allocation:
Cost analysis:
Revenue projections:
ROI calculation:
Technical risks:
Market risks:
Operational risks:
Regulatory risks:
This feasibility study evaluates the potential for developing and launching an AI-powered task prioritization feature within our project management tool. The feature is intended to automatically prioritize tasks based on deadlines, workload, and task importance, thus improving user productivity and project efficiency. The study concludes that the feature is both technically and financially viable, with a projected ROI of 200 percent over five years. The recommendation is to proceed with development, as the feature offers a significant opportunity for product differentiation and user satisfaction.
Now let’s see what a feasibility study report based on the above example scenario would look like (download an example here):
The purpose of this feasibility study is to assess the viability of introducing an AI-powered task prioritization feature into our existing project management software. This feature aims to address the common user challenge of manually prioritizing tasks, which often leads to inefficiencies and missed deadlines. By automating this process, we expect to enhance user productivity, increase customer retention, and differentiate our product in a competitive market.
The total addressable market (TAM) for this AI-powered task prioritization feature includes all current and potential users of project management tools who manage tasks and projects regularly. Based on market analysis, the current user base primarily consists of mid-sized enterprises and large organizations, where task management is a critical component of daily operations.
Development timeline:
Cost analysis:
Revenue projections:
ROI calculation:
Technical risks:
Market risks:
Operational risks:
Regulatory risks:
The feasibility study demonstrates that the proposed AI-powered task prioritization feature is both technically and financially viable. The feature addresses a significant user pain point and has the potential to differentiate the product in a competitive market. With an estimated ROI of 200 percent over five years and strong user interest, it is recommended that the project move forward into the development phase.
Next steps include finalizing the development plan, securing approval from key stakeholders, and initiating the development process according to the outlined timeline and resource allocation. Continuous monitoring and iterative improvements will be essential to ensure the feature meets user expectations and achieves the projected financial outcomes.
The ultimate challenge that faces most product managers when conducting a feasibility study is managing stakeholders.
Stakeholders may interfere with your analysis, jumping to conclusions that your proposed product or feature won’t work and deeming it a waste of resources. They may even try to prioritize your backlog for you.
Here are some tips to help you deal with even the most difficult stakeholders during a feasibility study:
A feasibility study is a critical tool to use right after you identify a significant opportunity. It helps you evaluate the potential success of the opportunity, analyze and identify potential challenges, gaps, and risks in the opportunity, and provides a data-driven approach in the market insights to make an informed decision.
By conducting a feasibility study, product teams can determine whether a product idea is profitable, viable, feasible, and thus worth investing resources into. It is a crucial step in the product development process and when considering investments in significant initiatives such as launching a completely new product or vertical.
For a more detailed approach and ready-to-use resources, consider using the feasibility study template provided in this post. If you’re dealing with challenging stakeholders, remember the importance of data-driven decisions, maintaining transparency, and leveraging the expertise of your team.
