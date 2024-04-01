Mastering customer surveys: Design, execution, and analysis

Customer surveys are a great way to collect qualitative and quantitative insights about your product and audience.

Although NPS surveys are undoubtedly among the most common types of customer surveys, they can be very limited. They give you late insights, measure only the loyalty dimension of customer feelings, and, more often than not, aren’t super actionable.

In this article, you’ll learn beyond the classical net promoter score and explore other valuable ways to gather insights from your customers.

What is a customer survey?

A customer survey is a structured research tool that product people use to gather insights about their customers.

Depending on the survey, you can focus on gathering qualitative insights, such as opinions and perceptions, or quantitative measurements, such as 1-10 scores for various categories of customer experience.

Types of customer satisfaction surveys

There are three main ways to conduct a customer survey. You can conduct a:

Quick on-site survey

Robust research survey

Complementary post-usability study survey

Specific survey questions differ depending on your research objectives, so let’s focus more on the form itself.

On-site survey

On-site surveys are quick surveys appearing while a user uses the product.

They can appear as a non-invasive widget somewhere in the corner of the screen, as well as full-screen attention-grabbing modals:

The biggest advantage of these surveys is the ability to capture users in a particular context of their user journey. On the other hand, they tend to add clutter and friction to the user experience as a whole.

Use on-site surveys when you:

Need to gather insights quickly

Are looking for an answer to a quick, well-defined question

Want to target users in a particular flow of your product

Research survey

With a research survey, you define a set of questions and send them out to a targeted group of users.

Compared to on-site surveys, research surveys tend to be more robust (consisting of around 5-10 questions) and require more time to complete. For this reason, they’re usually incentivized.

These are best suited as a part of exploratory research when you want to learn more about your customers and their beliefs and attitudes.

Use research surveys when you:

Need an answer for numerous questions

Are expecting more elaborate answers for your questions

Must target a very particular user segment

Are in the exploration stage of the research

Post-usability test survey

Another way to conduct a customer survey is to combine it with usability studies.

You first conduct a usability study, whether moderated or unmoderated, and right after completing all the tasks, you ask testers to answer a few questions regarding the product.

My favorite approach is to simply ask a few exploratory questions about:

If they imagine using a particular feature

How well they think the feature would solve their problem and if they can think of any alternatives

Any follow-up questions about the problem/solution in test

Use post-usability surveys when you:

Are interested in insights about a particular user flow

Want to gather as fresh opinions as possible

Are conducting usability studies anyway and can leverage an existing research channel

Creating an effective customer survey

To run an effective customer survey, you need to set yourself up for success. You can follow these steps to help you get started.

1. Set a goal

The number one mistake people make when crafting customer surveys is a lack of specific goals in mind.

A lack of a clear objective leads to random questions, which in turn leads to unperceptive results.

The first step is to clearly name what you want to learn from the survey. Ask yourself:

Is there a specific hypothesis you want to validate?

Do you need to confirm a particular assumption?

Are you gathering insights before designing a particular feature?

Are you trying to evaluate a recent change?

Don’t run a survey if you don’t have a clear goal behind it.

2. Choose the type of survey

3. Choose a tool

There are hundreds of survey tools out there, but the most noteworthy include:

4. Prepare questions

Survey design is a discipline of its own. Some companies even have dedicated survey designers.

Not only does the exact setup of questions depend strongly on your research objective, but there are also many principles one needs to keep in mind when choosing and phrasing the questions.

5. Test the survey

Last but not least, I recommend sending out the survey to a limited sample first to test response rates and whether your audience understood the questions. It would be a significant waste to send a survey to thousands of customers just to realize one of your questions was unclear.

Most common pitfalls of customer surveys

Before wrapping up, here are the most common mistakes when it comes to conducting customer surveys:

Too many questions — Focus on a few of the most important questions. Otherwise, customers will quickly get tired, and the quality of your answers will decrease dramatically. Stick to eight questions top, even for incentivized surveys

— Focus on a few of the most important questions. Otherwise, customers will quickly get tired, and the quality of your answers will decrease dramatically. Stick to eight questions top, even for incentivized surveys Not randomizing answers — Survey bias makes us more likely to select answers that are listed first. Randomize the order of answers in closed-ended questions to reduce the noise

— Survey bias makes us more likely to select answers that are listed first. Randomize the order of answers in closed-ended questions to reduce the noise Not segmenting — Different user segments display different characteristics and behaviors. Make sure to segment the results either on the survey setup (sending the survey only to a particular segment) or survey filling (segmentation-related questions)

— Different user segments display different characteristics and behaviors. Make sure to segment the results either on the survey setup (sending the survey only to a particular segment) or survey filling (segmentation-related questions) Displaying on-site too soon — No one likes to be bombarded with a survey a second after they visit a new website. Delay your survey by roughly ten seconds to avoid annoying users

Key takeaways

Customer surveys are a great way to gather both qualitative and quantitative data about your customers.

Depending on your research objective, you can choose from

On-site

Research

Post-usability

Always make sure to start with a clear objective in mind and only then choose the survey format and the questions themselves to satisfy that research objective. Don’t fall into the trap of running research just for the sake of research, as it wastes both your and your customers’ time.

Also, keep in mind to avoid the most common pitfalls, such as overwhelming customers with questions, or not randomizing answers and segmenting results.

Customer surveys can be a powerful research tool, but only if used correctly.

Featured image source: IconScout