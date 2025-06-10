How to define a good retention metric for your product

Charlie Kaplan talks about assessing product-market fit and shares examples from his work of successful and unsuccessful product adoption.
Sriharsh Boddapati talks about lessons he learned from working in big tech and how these principles could benefit healthcare, and vice versa.
Adam Reed talks about how the goal isn’t to replace the human experience, but to enhance it with digital solutions.
Great products aren’t built through handoffs — they’re built through co-ownership. Learn six habits to improve PM-engineering collaboration.