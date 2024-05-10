Drive growth with these 7 customer feedback tools

You realize from your experience that creating a successful product isn’t just about experimenting with random ideas, but requires designing a solution to fulfill a need that enriches your customers’ lives.

To ensure that your product meets your customers’ needs, you’ll need to understand your customers beyond passive observation by actively engaging with them. Yet, with potentially thousands and even millions of customers, how can you effectively connect with each one?

In this article, you’ll learn what customer feedback tools are, the best ones, and how to effectively implement them within your product team.

What is a customer feedback tool and why is it important?

A customer feedback tool is a software solution or platform designed to collect, analyze, and manage feedback from customers regarding their experiences with a product, service, or brand. These tools enable businesses and teams to gather insights directly from customers, helping them understand customer sentiment, preferences, and pain points.

Customer feedback tools vary according to their applications, but typically include features such as surveys, feedback forms, sentiment analysis, and data reporting capabilities that are built to help businesses make data-driven decisions and improve their products based on customer input.

Customer feedback tools are essential components of a well-rounded strategy to understand and improve customer experiences. Sure, you may already deploy traditional feedback methods like surveys or you could even go a step further and regularly review customer support interactions with an aim to spot areas of improvement or new feature ideas, but why not adopt a more proactive approach?

Here’s a breakdown of seven key types of customer feedback tools and their roles in gathering valuable insights:

Surveys — Versatile and can be deployed in various formats such as in-app surveys, web forms, or microsurveys. They help gather structured feedback from customers on specific aspects of their experience, such as satisfaction levels, usability, feature preferences, and more. Surveys are particularly useful for collecting quantitative data and identifying trends across customer segments Feedback forms — Often integrated into websites, mobile apps, or emails to capture user feedback in real-time. These customizable forms can capture specific feedback about user experiences, feature requests, bug reports, and overall satisfaction. They provide a direct channel for customers to express their opinions, report issues, and suggest improvements Live chat and customer support tools — Facilitate real-time communication with customers and capture their feedback during support interactions. Support agents can gather feedback on customer satisfaction, problem resolution, and overall service quality, helping to address issues promptly and improve service delivery Customer relationship management (CRM) tools — Manage customer interactions and feedback across multiple touchpoints. Centralized customer data, track customer interactions, and enable personalized communication based on customer feedback and preferences. CRM systems are a great way to glean valuable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns Voice of customer (VoC) tools — Offer a comprehensive approach to capturing customer feedback by combining metrics like net promoter score (NPS), customer satisfaction (CSAT), and customer effort score (CES). This provides a holistic view of customer sentiments, loyalty, and overall experiences, helping organizations identify areas for improvement and measure customer loyalty over time Sentiment analysis tools for social media listening — Valuable for analyzing brand mentions, customer comments, and overall sentiment on social media platforms. They help monitor brand perception, identify customer issues or trends, and gauge overall sentiment towards products or services Third party platforms for customer reviews and ratings — Aggregate these reviews and ratings, offering public visibility into customer opinions and experiences. Businesses can monitor and respond to reviews, address customer concerns, and leverage positive feedback for brand promotion and credibility

Deciding which of these feedback tools you can fully and effectively use will depend significantly on how mature your organization’s customer experience structure is. In fact, the optimal approach to collecting, analyzing, and utilizing customer feedback in your product will require a combination of at least a few, if not all, of the various feedback tools described above.

Selecting the right customer feedback tool for your team

To help you select the most appropriate customer feedback solution(s) for your organization or team, the table below highlights the various customer feedback tools, compares their suitability and provides examples of providers for each tool:

5 key considerations for choosing a provider

Now, you’re likely wondering, “What functionalities should I prioritize when selecting a customer feedback tool for my organization or team?” To help you make a decision, here are the functionalities you should look for to ensure effective feedback collection and analysis of customer feedback.

Look for a feedback tool that seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack. This’ll ensure smooth data flow and avoid silos, allowing you to leverage data from multiple sources for comprehensive insights.

Deploy multiple feedback methodologies

Opt for a tool that supports various feedback methodologies such as surveys, feedback forms, live chat interactions, social listening, and more. This versatility will enable you to gather feedback through different means, accommodating diverse customer preferences.

Gather data across multiple channels and touchpoints

Choose a tool that allows you collect data from multiple customer touchpoints, including websites, mobile apps, social media platforms, emails, and offline interactions. This’ll ensure that no valuable feedback is missed regardless of where and how customers interact with your brand.

Analyze the data contextually

Look for robust analytics features that allow you to analyze feedback data contextually. Advanced sentiment analysis, trend identification, and text analytics capabilities will help you derive meaningful insights from raw feedback, identify patterns, and understand customer sentiments and preferences in-depth.

Create and share data visualizations across teams

Prioritize a feedback tool with powerful data visualization tools that can translate complex feedback data into actionable insights. Look for features that enable you to create customizable dashboards, charts, graphs, and reports that can be easily shared across teams and stakeholders. Visual representations facilitate better understanding and decision-making based on data-driven insights.

Comparing providers — what do they offer?

Now, let’s take a closer look at some graphs that compare the top providers of the various customer feedback tools available in the market:

3 tips to drive customer engagement

So, you’ve finally been able to select the appropriate feedback method(s) to hear from your customers, you’ve engaged the best provider(s) for your product and finally integrated the tool(s) accordingly. Now, here are some tips to help you drive proactive customer engagement.

Timing is key

Start by mapping out all existing interactions in your customer journey. This is easier said than done, as oftentimes, various teams will have ongoing surveys, questionnaires and interactions within the product. It’s important to align your plans with the relevant teams to streamline the various interactions in order to avoid frustrating your customers.

Once you have a birds eye view of all the feedback points and interactions, you can then request feedback at strategic points in the customer journey, such as after a successful interaction or a completed purchase. Ultimately, you should avoid asking for feedback while the customer is in the process of completing a task or during moments of frustration or inconvenience.

Make it easy

Simplify the feedback process as much as possible. Ensure that the tools you’re using are user-friendly, minimize the number of questions, and allow for anonymous feedback to reduce barriers to participation.

Also, be sure to reach out for feedback through various channels like email, social media, or within your app or website. This gives customers options to provide feedback in their preferred way.

Close the feedback loop

This involves following up with customers after they provide feedback to let them know how their input has been used or in cases where there’s ambiguity, to ask for clarity or additional feedback. This is also a great way to recruit participants for testing of ongoing features that meet the need mentioned in a specific customer’s feedback.

You should also share updates on any changes, improvements, or solutions implemented based on their feedback. This not only shows that you value their input, but also reinforces the idea that their feedback has a direct impact on the customer experience.

Final thoughts

Adopting a customer feedback tool for your product goes far beyond just collecting data; it’s about fostering meaningful connections with your customers in order to gain a holistic understanding of their needs. If you’re able to adopt a more customer-centric approach by leveraging the insights gleaned from customers through these tools, your organization can make better-informed decisions, improve product experiences, and ultimately drive growth through customer engagement and retention.

So, whether you’re the aforementioned star of a product manager who is striving to enhance your customers’ experiences, or even an executive who is focused on driving organizational growth, I hope you now understand how investing in the right customer feedback tool is a strategic investment in the success and longevity of your business.

