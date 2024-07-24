An overview of customer experience KPIs

Customer experience refers to the way customers perceive your product through every interaction they have with it. Happy customers use your product again and again leading to sustained revenue, whereas frustrated customers tend to churn and cost you money. Alongside this, statistics show that 42 percent of customers are willing to pay more if they have a good customer experience.

By focusing on your customer experience, you not only improve revenue, but also brand reputation, churn, and employee satisfaction. This leads to quality interactions that build lasting relationships. At this point you might be asking yourself, “Well how can I improve my customer experience then?”

The secret lies in tracking KPIs. This article introduces you to customer experience KPIs and serves as a guide to the different metrics you can use to keep an eye on the strength of your customer relations.

What are customer experience KPIs?

Key performance indicators (KPIs) measure the customer experience and provide an insight into the effectiveness of interactions between the product and customers. Monitoring customer experience KPIs helps companies understand customer satisfaction, loyalty, and the overall experience.

Customer experience KPIs need to be defined before a product is launched and monitored continuously post launch to track performance. To help get you started, the following list provides an overview of common customer experience KPIs you should consider tracking:

1. Customer satisfaction (CSAT)

CSAT helps with measuring how satisfied customers are with a product or service. Satisfied customers become repeat customers, in turn leading to consistent revenue. With this metric, you usually gather data via a survey asking customers about their satisfaction with the product or service.

You calculate CSAT by doing:

CSAT = (Number of satisfied customers/total number of customers asked)*100

For example, if there are 60 customers who responded positive on satisfaction survey out of 100 customers who were surveyed then the CSAT is 60 percent.

CSAT scores vary based on different industries. Typically, a CSAT score above 70 percent is considered good with averages on the higher side for ecommerce and hospitality.

To improve your CSAT score, try implementing the following:

Improve customer experience based on the feedback gathered

Customize customer interactions to create personalized experience based on the customer needs

Train customer service staff to improve customer interaction experience

Survey customers periodically to gauge performance and areas for improvement

2. Net promoter score (NPS)

A net promoter score determines the loyalty of your customers and the likelihood of them recommending your product to their friends. In a survey, you ask your customers to rate on a scale of 1 to 10 how likely they are to recommend your product to a friend. Scores ranging between 9-10 are promoters, 7-8 are passives, and 0-6 are detractors.

You calculate NPS by:

Net promoter score (NPS) = Percent of promoters-percent of detractors

An average NPS scores cluster around 30-50 with high performing companies scoring 70+.

The insurance, ecommerce, education, and consulting industries have NPS on the higher side (60+), whereas the construction and logistics industry’s average NPS is on the lower side (less than 40).

To improve your NPS you can:

Address concerns from detractors and influence them to turn into promoters

Improve customer relationships by enhancing product quality and service

3. Customer effort score (CES)

A customer effort score measures how easy your customer can have an issue resolved or achieve their goal.

You calculate this with:

Customer effort score (CES) = Sum of responses from all respondents/total number of respondents

Typically CES questions appear in a survey that asks customers to provide a rating on a scale of 1-5 or 1-7, with 1 being the lowest effort and 7 or 5 being the highest effort. For instance, if a survey was held with 75 customers who rated how easy it was for them to use the product on a scale of 1 to 5. Assuming the sum of the score was 300, then the CES = 300/75 = 4.

With CES scores, you want to aim for lower scores as they reflect a better customer experience and ease of use. Generally a CES should be 2 or lower.

That said, to improve your CES you can:

Streamline customer journeys and customer service processes

Create a user-friendly interface and communicate clearly to customers

Integrate customer feedback into the product and monitor CES score continuously

FCR tracks the percentage of customer issues resolved during the first interaction. This measures the performance of the customer service/call center department.

You can calculate this by doing:

FCR = (Number of issues resolved on first contact/total number of issues reported)*100

For instance, if there are 1000 issues reported in a time period and 700 are resolved on first contact (could be any channel) then the FCR stands at 70 percent.

A first contact resolution (FCR) of 70-79 percent is considered a good industry benchmark. The aggregate average FCR sits around 68 percent across all industries.

To improve your FCP you can:

Train and empower customer service representatives with necessary information about the product and tools to help customers

Implement efficient problem solving protocols for the customer service team

5. Average resolution time

Average resolution time is the average time it takes to resolve customer issues from start to finish. It’s also called average time to resolution, average ticket resolution time, and mean time to resolution (MTTR).

You calculate MTTR by doing:

MTTR = Total resolution time for all tickets resolved / total number of tickets resolved

While you want the lowest possible resolution time, industry benchmarks vary.

That can you can improve your MTTR with:

Efficient resolution processes

Technology and the latest tools to track the issues

Well-trained customer service representatives

6. Customer retention rate (CRR)

Customer retention rate indicates the percentage of customers who continue to do business with you over a specified period. It’s the opposite of the customer churn rate.

You calculate it with:

(E-N)/S*100

Where:

E is the number of customers by the end of a period

N is the new customers gained in the period

S is the number of customers at the start of the period

The average CRR varies by industry, ranging from 68 percent in SaaS to 84 percent in media and entertainment, or professional services.

To improve CRR:

Offer loyalty programs and incentives

Engage customers through personalized communication

Listen to customers and enhance the product or service per customer needs

Improve product and service quality, to increase customer satisfaction

7. Customer churn rate

Customer churn rate measures the percentage of customers who stop doing business with the company or don’t use the product anymore. Churn rate can be used to identify what led customers to leave your product or service. It could be anything such as quality, dissatisfaction, pricing, accessibility etc.

You calculate churn rate by taking:

Churn rate = (Number of customers lost during period/number of customers at start of period)*100

While churn rates vary, most benchmarks hover around 5-7 percent for SaaS companies.

To improve churn rate:

Identify and address the common reasons for churn. Get to the root of the problem causing customers to leave the product

Enhance the product or service covering the gap that led to churn

Regularly engage customers to build relationships and provide personalized products or services

8. Customer lifetime value (CLV)

CLV estimates the total revenue you can expect from a single customer account throughout their relationship. This metric helps to identify gaps that need to be covered to engage customers in a long term relationship.

You calculate a customer’s lifetime value by taking:

CLV = (Average purchase value*purchase frequency)*customer lifespan

Generally you want a high CLV relative to your CAC. Most benchmarks put CLV at three times CAC.

To improve your customer lifetime value:

Upsell and cross-sell to existing customers in order to get more CLV

Improve customer retention efforts through enhanced products/services and quicker resolutions

Focus on high-value customer segments that can provide relatively higher CLV compared to other customer segments

9. Customer complaint rate

The customer complaint rate tracks the number of complaints received relative to the number of interactions or customers. It provides insights into how often customers express dissatisfaction with your products or services. This can be measured by channel, category or resolution.

You calculate your customer complaint rate by taking:

Customer complaint rate = (Number of complaints/total interaction with customers)*100

Aim to keep your rate lower than 10 percent. To keep up with this:

Proactively address common issues

Improve product and service quality

Ensure easy and accessible complaint resolution channels

10. Social media sentiment

Social media sentiment looks at what your customers say about you on social media platforms. This provides insights on how customers feel about your product. You might also hear this described as “opinion mining,” since it involves analyzing texts or comments to reveal thoughts or feelings.

Sentiment analysis tools categorize posts as positive, negative, or neutral. Positive mentions as a percentage of total mentions gives insight into your overall user base.

Strive to keep your positive sentiment about 70 percent. To maintain this:

Actively monitor and engage with customers on social media platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn or Facebook

Address negative comments promptly and constructively to show your organization cares about how customers feel

Key takeaways

The above list identifies major customer experience KPIs, but some of these metrics might be more relevant to your product rather than others. While deciding which KPI to measure for your product, it’s crucial to consider the business goals set by the organization and how these KPIs can be aligned with the identified overarching business goals.

It doesn’t make sense to measure all these KPIs just for the sake of measuring them. Instead try to focus on one relevant KPI that reflects your desired business outcome. Measuring and monitoring customer experience KPIs is one step forward towards making a most lovable product with fully engaged customers.

