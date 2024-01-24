A guide to building a customer-centric product strategy

Indranil Chakraborty explains how the best product managers are the ones who can dig into the trenches when there is a need.
Mandy Steinmetz, VP of Product at Muck Rack, recounts her unconventional journey to product management and how being forced to learn on the fly gave her the confidence to try new things as she progressed to leadership roles.
Survivorship bias occurs when you focus on the survivors or successes while neglecting the failures or those who did not make it.
By making products accessible, you can broaden your potential customer base, reaching out to those who are otherwise neglected.