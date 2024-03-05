A guide to building and nurturing agile teams

As a product manager, it’s vital that you can efficiently establish agile teams that are well-equipped to produce value. However, it can be difficult to know how to get started without an in-depth look at the core characteristics and stages that made up agile development. This article will serve to demystify the process, while also explaining how to apply agile to particular business functions and the tools best suited for such a transformation.

What is an agile team?

At the heart of an agile team is its ability to collaborate productively, adapt to change, and generate customer-focused, cooperative value. The productivity of an agile team lies within the context of interpersonal relationships and how much they have impacted trust within the team. If there is trust, it allows team members to openly share perspectives, cooperate, and strive toward shared objectives.

Success as well as failure are both shared accountabilities within the team as a whole, which promotes resilience, continuous learning, and mutual respect. As objectives shift, team members must be adaptable and flexible in order to revise plans and help one another through the process. Shared accountability promotes a healthy team atmosphere by fostering ownership and teamwork, as well as acknowledging and resolving successes and setbacks collectively.

Agile teams are founded on a culture of continuous improvement, in which members value criticism, development, and learning as a means of promoting resilience and innovation. Finally, the quality of an agile team’s human relationships and team dynamics has a direct impact on its ability to overcome hurdles, seize opportunities, and consistently deliver value in changing environments.

How to set up an agile team

Now that you have a sense of what an agile team is, let’s turn our attention to how you can go about setting one up for your product.

Laying the base

To start you will need to lay the base with objectives, project scope, deliverables, key stakeholders and their requirements, as well timeline and budget constraints defined clearly and communicated across the board. You can use evaluating methodologies like scrum, Kanban, or a hybrid approach based on project requirements.

Scrum is ideal for projects with clear, predefined goals and frequent feedback loops. It involves iterative development cycles (sprints) and roles like scrum master and product owner. Kanban is suited for continuous delivery projects with evolving requirements. It visualizes workflow on a Kanban board and focuses on limiting work in progress (WIP). Offer capability building support for team members new to agile methodologies and provide resources which can help them gain the context and function in this new environment.

Enhancing the collective strength

You need to build out your team. To do this, you need to evaluate relevant expertise, diverse skills, ensuring clear roles and responsibilities within the team, regardless of the chosen methodology considering cross-functional teams.

Here you’re in the forming stage where everyone tends to be courteous and polite with each other as the ground rules are set. Soon you will have to customize agile practices like sprint planning, daily stand-ups, retrospectives for scrum based on team dynamics, project requirements, and feedback loops.

You need to be prepared for the storming stage because conflicts may arise regarding decision-making processes, task allocation, or conflicting priorities. The team is going to start expressing themselves by expressing their viewpoints and thoughts.

Do not worry, soon they will all hit the norming stage where they will work towards understanding each other’s viewpoints to resolve conflicts. They will work together to define practices and standards which work for everyone through mutual consensus. This is when you can start providing mentorship to help team members navigate the agile framework effectively.

You can leverage shared skill sets to build collective strength within the team to address any gaps, foster a sense of belongingness, and breed a learning culture. When teammates are given the freedom to self-organize and make choices as a group, they take ownership of their work, promoting a culture of devotion and commitment.

Addressing geographical distribution

Your team members may be working from different states, countries, contents, time zones. In that case you’ll have to depend on virtual meetings to facilitate face-to-face interactions which would require investment in good video conferencing tools. It is then essential to use collaborative tools for project management and document sharing, such as Jira, Trello, Asana etc.

You’ll also need to set communication protocols to account for different time zones and cultural differences. You’ll need to build accessible communication mechanisms for team members to interact regularly and resolve issues quickly such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, or other real-time communication tools.

Ensuring continuous improvement and adaptability

Regular updates, feedback sessions, and team-building events are essential for instilling a sense of inclusion and collaboration. Retrospectives are critical for building a culture of continuous development within the team by holding frequent reflections regarding what worked well, what didn’t, and avenues for growth. Feel free to leverage retrospective meetings to discuss what worked well and what needs t

And now that you have finished the project or initiative you’ve moved into an adjourning or mourning stage. As the team transitions to other projects/initiatives they’ll reflect and look back on how far they have come.

Applying agile to business functions

Agile approaches, which were originally designed for software development, have grown and are now used in a variety of corporate roles other than engineering. Agile can be efficiently applied to a variety of corporate activities other than engineering, such as marketing, human resources, and finance. Agile principles such as iterative planning, cross-functional cooperation, and continuous improvement can help teams in these functions increase their responsiveness, efficiency, and overall effectiveness in attaining organizational goals.

Marketing

An agile approach enables marketing teams to respond rapidly to shifting market dynamics and client input. Advertising campaigns are created and executed in quick, iterative loops referred to as sprints. These sprints may usually range from one to four weeks. This method allows marketers to respond quickly to market movements and adjust tactics based on performance data.

Marketing teams frequently contain personnel with a variety of abilities, such as content developers, designers, analysts, and campaign managers. Cross-functional teams work closely together to deliver integrated campaigns effectively. Agile marketing teams value ongoing feedback from stakeholders, customers, and analytics data. This input guides decision-making and improves marketing strategies throughout the campaign’s lifecycle.

Human resources (HR)

HR functions use agile methods to enhance employee experience, streamline processes, and drive organizational agility. Some HR teams use scrum methodology, breaking down their work into sprints and holding regular stand-up meetings to discuss progress and handle obstacles. It has been used in talent acquisition processes, allowing HR teams to respond swiftly to changing recruiting requirements and candidate input. This could include shorter recruiting cycles, ongoing candidate involvement, and quick iteration of recruitment techniques.

Agile HR encourages continuous performance management approaches, with a focus on constant feedback, goal setting, and coaching rather than typical annual reviews. This method promotes staff development and adaptability inside the company.

Finance

Finance teams work cross-functionally with other departments to align financial strategy with company goals. This could include holding regular meetings with corporate stakeholders to discuss financial performance and changing strategies accordingly. Agile principles facilitate iterative budgeting and forecasting processes, allowing businesses to quickly adjust financial plans in response to market changes or corporate needs. They use feedback and data analytics to improve their financial procedures, controls, and reporting mechanisms.

The following chart breaks down the various tools and researches that can aid the construction of agile teams:

Tools and resources for agile teams Project management tools Jira features for sprint planning, task tracking, and issue management Trello A visual collaboration tool that uses boards, lists, and cards to organize tasks and projects Asana features like task assignments, deadlines, and progress tracking Communication and collaboration tools Slack Real-time messaging platform, offers channels for different topics, direct messaging, file sharing, and integrations with other tools Microsoft Teams Platform to integrate chat, video meetings, file storage, and application integration, especially useful for teams working in Microsoft environments Zoom Tool for video conferencing for virtual meetings/stand-ups/sprint-planning/retrospectives with options for screen sharing, recording, and breakout rooms Documentation and knowledge management tools Confluence Develop, contribute, and engage on documentation to keep track of project details, records of meetings, and collective knowledge of the team Google Workspace (formerly G-Suite) Google Docs, Sheets, and Drive are a suite of cloud-based productivity software that allow for real-time production and working together on spreadsheets, presentations, and documents Version control and code collaboration tools (for software development teams) GitLab Web-based Git repository manager offering version control, issue tracking, code review, and continuous integration/continuous delivery pipelines GitHub Hosts code repositories with collaboration features such as pull requests, code review, and issue tracking Task tracking and time management tools Monday.com Offers configurable workflows for activity monitoring, project management, and collaborative work among team Clockify Time monitoring applications, such as timesheets, project budgeting, and reporting, assists teams in tracking time spent on activities and projects Agile framework guides and resources Scrum Guide The official guide to the scrum framework, providing principles, roles, events, and artifacts used in Scrum Kanban Guide Resources and guides on implementing the Kanban method for visualizing work, limiting work in progress, and optimizing workflow Training and certification programs Scrum.org Capability building certifications and resources are offered related to Scrum like Professional Scrum Master (PSM) and Professional Scrum Product Owner (PSPO) Project Management Institute (PMI) Capability building certifications are offered like Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) and Disciplined Agile certifications

Final thoughts

The efficiency of an agile team is dependent on the strength of its interpersonal dynamics and relationships. Trust, communication, respect for variety, adaptability, mutual accountability, and a dedication to continual development are all important factors in the team’s success.

By cultivating a good team culture based on these tenets, agile teams can negotiate hurdles, maximize on prospects, and produce value repeatedly in dynamic situations.

