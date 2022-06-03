Persist state with Redux Persist using Redux Toolkit in React

With the Redux Persist library, developers can save the Redux store in persistent storage, for example, the local storage. Therefore, even after refreshing the browser, the site state will still be preserved. Redux Persist also includes methods that allow us to customize the state that gets persisted and rehydrated, all with an easily understandable API.

In this article, we’ll learn how to use Redux Persist with Redux Toolkit in React. To follow along with this article, you should be familiar with React and Redux Toolkit. You should also have Node.js installed on your machine.

Setting up React

I’ve already created an app that uses Redux Toolkit for state management. We’ll use it in this tutorial to learn how Redux Persist works. To start, clone the GitHub repo. You can do so with the following commands:

$ git clone https://github.com/Tammibriggs/auth-app.git $ cd auth-app $ npm install

Next, we can start the app with the npm start command. In our app, we’ll see a form that has a field to enter our name and email. After entering the required inputs and submitting the form, we’ll be taken to our profile page, which will look similar to the following image:

When we refresh the browser, our data will be lost. Let’s learn how to use Redux Persist to save the state in persistent storage so that even after a refresh, the data will still remain intact. We‘ll also learn how to customize what’s persisted and specify how incoming states will be merged. Let’s get started!

Persisting state with Redux Persist

First, we’ll add Redux Persist to our app with the following command:

$ npm i redux-persist

Next, we need to modify our store, which we’ll find the in redux folder in the src directory of the cloned app. Currently, our store looks like the code below:

// src/redux/store.js import { configureStore } from "@reduxjs/toolkit"; import userReducer from "./slices/userSlice"; export const store = configureStore({ reducer: userReducer, devTools: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production', })

We’ll make the following modifications to our store.js file to use Redux Persist:

// src/redux/store.js import { configureStore } from "@reduxjs/toolkit"; import userReducer from "./slices/userSlice"; import storage from 'redux-persist/lib/storage'; import { persistReducer, persistStore } from 'redux-persist'; import thunk from 'redux-thunk'; const persistConfig = { key: 'root', storage, } const persistedReducer = persistReducer(persistConfig, userReducer) export const store = configureStore({ reducer: persistedReducer, devTools: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production', middleware: [thunk] }) export const persistor = persistStore(store)

In the code above, we replaced the value of the reducer property in the store from userReducer to persistedReducer , which is an enhanced reducer with configuration to persist the userReducer state to local storage. Aside from local storage, we can also use other storage engines like sessionStorage and Redux Persist Cookie Storage Adapter.

To use a different storage engine, we just need to modify the value of the storage property of persistConfig with the storage engine we want to use. For example, to use the sessionStorage engine, we’ll first import it as follows:

import storageSession from 'reduxjs-toolkit-persist/lib/storage/session'

Then, modify persistConfig to look like the following code:

const persistConfig = { key: 'root',f storageSession, }

In the modification to the store above, we also included the Thunk middleware, which will intercept and stop non-serializable values in action before they get to the reducer. When using Redux Persist without using the Thunk middleware, we‘d get an error in the browser’s console reading a non-serializable value was detected in the state .

Finally, we passed our store as a parameter to persistStore , which is the function that persists and rehydrates the state. With this function, our store will be saved to the local storage, and even after a browser refresh, our data will still remain.

In most use cases, we might want to delay the rendering of our app’s UI until the persisted data is available in the Redux store. For that, Redux Persist includes the PersistGate component. To use PersistGate , go to the index.js file in the src directory and add the following import:

// src/index.js import { persistor, store } from './redux/store'; import { PersistGate } from 'redux-persist/integration/react';

Now, modify the render function call to look like the code below:

// src/index.js root.render( <React.StrictMode> <Provider store={store}> <PersistGate loading={null} persistor={persistor}> <App /> </PersistGate> </Provider> </React.StrictMode> );

In this section, we covered the basic setup when using Redux Persist. Now, let’s explore the available options and use cases for Redux Persist.

Nested persists using Redux Persist

If we have two or more reducers in Redux Toolkit, like userReducer and notesReducer , and we want to add them to our store, we’ll likely configure the store as follows:

const store = configureStore({ reducer: { user: userReducer, notes: notesReducer }, })

We can also use combineReducers as follows, which does the same thing:

const rootReducer = combineReducers({ user: userReducer, notes: NotesReducer }) const store = configureStore({ reducer: rootReducer })

To use Redux Persist in this case, we’ll supply rootReducer as a parameter of persistReducer , then replace rootReducer in our store with the persisted reducer as follows:

const rootReducer = combineReducers({ user: userReducer, notes: NotesReducer }) const persistedReducer = persistReducer(persistConfig, rootReducer) const store = configureStore({ reducer: persistedReducer })

However, what if we want to set a different configuration? For example, let’s say we want to change the storage engine for the userReducer to sessionStorage . To do so, we can use nested persists, a feature that allows us to nest persistReducer , giving us the ability to set different configurations for reducers.

Below is an example of a nested persist where I’m changing the storage of the userReducer to sessionStorage :

const rootPersistConfig = { key: 'root', storage, } const userPersistConfig = { key: 'user', storage: storageSession, } const rootReducer = combineReducers({ user: persistReducer(userPersistConfig, userReducer), notes: notesReducer }) const persistedReducer = persistReducer(rootPersistConfig, rootReducer) const store = configureStore({ reducer: persistedReducer })

Specify how the incoming state is merged

Merging involves saving the persisted state back in the Redux store. When our app launches, our initial state is set. Shortly after, Redux Persist retrieves our persisted state from storage, then overrides any initial state. This process works automatically.

By default, the merging process auto merges one level deep. Let’s say we have an incoming and initial state like the following:

{user: {name: 'Tammibriggs'}, isLoggedIn: true} // incoming state { user: {name: '', email: ''}, isLoggedIn: false, status: 'Pending'} // initial state

The merged state will look like the following code:

{ user: {name: 'Tammibriggs'}, isLoggedIn: true, status: 'Pending'} // reconciled/merged state

The initial state was merged with the incoming state and the top-level property values. In the incoming state, these are replaced and not merged, which is why the email property in user was lost. In our code, this will look similar to the following:

const mergedState = { ...initialState }; mergedState['user'] = persistedState['user'] mergedState['isLoggedIn'] = persistedState['isLoggedIn']

This type of merging in Redux Persist is called autoMergeLevel1 , and it is the default state reconciler in Redux Persist. Other state reconcilers include hardSet , which completely overrides the initial state with the incoming state, and autoMergeLevel2 , which merges two levels deep.

In our previous example, the email property in user won’t be lost. The reconciled or merged state will look like the following code:

{ user: {name: 'Tammibriggs' email:''}, isLoggedIn: true, status: 'Pending'} // reconciled/merged state

For example, to set up a state reconciler, if we want to use autoMergeLevel2 , we just need to specify a stateReconciler property in persistConfig :

import autoMergeLevel2 from 'redux-persist/lib/stateReconciler/autoMergeLevel2'; const persistConfig = { key: 'root', storage, stateReconciler: autoMergeLevel2 }

Customize what’s persisted

We can customize a part of our state to persist by using the blacklist and whitelist properties of the config object passed to persistReducer . With the blacklist property, we can specify which part of state not to persist, while the whitelist property does the opposite, specifying which part of the state to persist.

For example, let’s say we have the following reducers:

const rootReducer = combineReducers({ user: userReducer, notes: notesReducer })

If we want to prevent notes from persisting, the config object should look like the following:

const rootPersistConfig = { key: 'root', storage, blacklist: ['notes'] } // OR const rootPersistConfig = { key: 'root', storage, whitelist: ['users'] }

The blacklist and whitelist properties take an array of strings. Each string must match a part of the state that is managed by the reducer we pass to persistReducer . When using blacklist and whitelist , we can only target one level deep. But, if we want to target a property in one of our states above, we can take advantage of nested persist.

For example, let’s say the userReducer initial state looks like the following:

const initialState = { user: {}, isLoggedIn: false, }

If we want to prevent isLoggedIn from persisting, our code will look like the following:

const rootPersistConfig = { key: 'root', storage, } const userPersistConfig = { key: 'user', storage, blacklist: ['isLoggedIn'] } const rootReducer = combineReducers({ user: persistReducer(userPersistConfig, userReducer), notes: notesReducer }) const persistedReducer = persistReducer(rootPersistConfig, rootReducer);

Now, the isLoggedIn property won’t be persisted.

Conclusion

In this tutorial, we’ve learned how to use Redux Persist in Redux Toolkit to save our data in persistent storage. Therefore, our data will still remain even after a browser refresh. We also explored several options for customizing Redux Persist, for example, specifying which storage engine to use, and customizing what is persisted in our state using the blacklist and whitelist properties.

Although at the time of writing, Redux Persist is under maintenance and has not been updated for some time, it is still a great tool with strong community support. I hope you enjoyed this tutorial, and be sure to leave a comment if you have any questions.

