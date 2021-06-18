Overriding dependencies in the Angular injector hierarchy

Introduction
The Angular framework makes it straightforward to determine the direction dependency flows through an application, thereby making debugging seamlessly easy.
Angular allows dependencies provided through the injector of a parent component to be shared among its child components by injecting them into the constructors of the child components.
To understand this better, let’s consider a practical approach to parent-to-child dependency injection.
To follow along with this tutorial, you should have:
- Node.js v10.x
- Knowledge of Angular
- Knowledge of TypeScript
Getting Started
Run the following command to create a new Angular application:
ng new phone-book
CD into a phone book directory and run the below command in the terminal to create a module for the proper structure of our app:
ng generate module contacts
Create
app/contacts/contact.model.ts:
//app/contacts/contact.model.ts export interface Contact { id: number; name: string; phone_no: string; }
The above snippet uses the TypeScript interface. It creates a model to validate data that will be returned from the product’s service.
Run the below command to create a contact service:
ng generate service contacts/contact
Update
contact.service.ts:
//app/contacts/contact.service.ts import { Injectable } from '@angular/core'; import { Contact } from './contact.model'; @Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' }) export class ContactService { constructor() { } getContacts(): Contact[] { return [ { id: 1, name: 'Peter', phone_no: '09033940948' }, { id: 2, name: 'Sam', phone_no: '07033945948'}, { id: 3, name: 'Bryce', phone_no: '08033740948' }, { id: 4, name: 'Lee', phone_no: '090339409321' }, { id: 5, name: 'Albert', phone_no: '09066894948' } ]; } }
The
providedIn property creates a provider for the service. In this case,
providedIn: 'root' specifies that Angular should provide the service in the root injector (i.e., make it available in the entire application).
Now,
ContactService can be injected anywhere in our application.
Update
contact-list.component.ts:
//app/contacts/contact-list.component.ts import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core'; import { Contact } from '../contact.model'; import { ContactService } from '../contact.service'; @Component({ selector: 'app-contact-list', templateUrl: './contact-list.component.html', styleUrls: ['./contact-list.component.css'], providers: [ContactService] }) export class ContactListComponent implements OnInit { contacts: Contact[]; constructor(private contactService: ContactService) { } ngOnInit(): void { this.contacts = this.contactService.getContacts(); } }
The above snippet instantiates the
ContactService private property using the new keyword in the component’s constructor, calls the
getContacts method of
contactService inside the
ngOnInit method, and assigns the return value to the
contacts property.
Update
contact-list.component.html:
//app/contacts/contact-list.component.html <h3>My Contact List</h3> <ul> <li *ngFor="let contact of contacts"> {{contact.name}} </li> </ul> <app-recent-contact></app-recent-contact>
The above snippet uses the
ngFor directive to display the list of contacts and also accepts
RecentContact as its direct child component.
Update
app/contacts/recent-contact.component.ts:
//app/contacts/recent-contact.component.ts import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core'; import { ContactService } from '../contact.service'; import { Contact } from '../contact.model'; @Component({ selector: 'app-recent-contact', templateUrl: './recent-contact.component.html', styleUrls: ['./recent-contact.component.css'] }) export class RecentContactComponent implements OnInit { contacts: Contact[]; constructor(private contactService: ContactService) { } ngOnInit(): void { this.contacts = this.contactService.getContacts(); } }
RecentContactComponent, being a direct child component to
ContactListComponent, has access to the
ContactListComponent provided dependency even without actually providing it through the
providers property of the
@component decorator.
Update
app/contacts/recent-contact.component.html:
//app/contacts/recent-contact.component.html <h3>My Recent Contacts</h3> <ul> <li *ngFor="let contact of contacts | slice:0:3"> {{contact.name}} </li> </ul>
Here, we apply the
SlicePipe to the
ngFor statement to display the last three contacts only.
Running the application with the
ng serve command, we should have a list of all the contacts and recent contacts rendered in the browser.
Overriding dependencies in Angular
Overriding dependencies in Angular requires two key properties:
provide— this points to the dependency that you wish to override
useClass— this points to the new dependency, which will override the existing dependency in the
providersproperty
It follows a simple format:
@Component({ providers: [ { provide: Service, useClass : FakeService } ] })
When to override dependencies
There are cases when you want to override the default resolution of your construct.
These are some typical cases:
- Overriding a provider when writing a unit test
- Adding a unique feature to a dependency without making changes to it
The latter is achieved by creating a new dependency out of the existing dependency using the
extend keyword.
Let’s consider a practical approach to the latter case by creating a new service called
RecentContactService that would extend
ContactService and filter out data using the
slice array method rather than using the pipe in the template.
Update
recent-contact.service.ts:
//app/contacts/recent-contact.service.ts import { Injectable } from '@angular/core'; import { ContactService } from './contact.service'; import { Contact } from './contact.model'; @Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' }) export class RecentContactService extends ContactService { constructor() { super(); } getContacts(): Contact[] { return super.getContacts().slice(Math.max(super.getContacts().length - 3, 0)) } }
Here, the
getContacts method returns the last three items from the resulting array from
ContactService.
Now, we can add this new service (dependency) to the
providers property of
RecentContactComponent
Update
recent-contact.component.ts:
//app/contact/recent-contact.component.ts ... import { RecentContactService } from '../recent-contact.service'; @Component({ selector: 'app-recent-contact', templateUrl: './recent-contact.component.html', styleUrls: ['./recent-contact.component.css'], providers: [{ provide: ContactService, useClass: RecentContactService }] }) export class RecentContactComponent implements OnInit { contacts: Contact[]; constructor(private recentContactService: RecentContactService) {} ngOnInit(): void { this.contacts = this.recentContactService.getContacts(); } }
Here, the
useClass property allows Angular to override our previous dependency (
ContactService) with our new dependency (
RecentContactService).
Overriding dependencies with string values
In a case where the dependency we want to override is a string, the
useValue syntax will be handy.
Say our app has a
DBconfig file:
//app/db.config.ts export interface DBConfig { name: string; version: number; } export const databaseSettings: DBConfig = { name: 'MongoDB', version: 2.0 };
In order to make the database configurations accessible in our application, we need to provide an
InjectionToken object:
//app/db.config.ts import { InjectionToken } from '@angular/core'; export const DB_CONFIG = new InjectionToken<DBConfig>('db.config'); ...
Now, our component can access the database config using the
@Inject decorator:
//app/app.component.ts import { Component, Inject } from '@angular/core'; import { DB_CONFIG, databaseSettings, DBConfig } from './db.config'; @Component({ selector: 'app-root', templateUrl: './app.component.html', styleUrls: ['./app.component.css'], providers: [{ provide: DB_CONFIG, useValue: databaseSettings }] }) export class AppComponent { name: string; version: number; constructor(@Inject(DB_CONFIG) config: DBConfig) { this.name = config.name; this.version = config.version; } } //app/app.component.html <h4>This app uses {{name}} Database v. {{version}}</h4> <app-contact-list></app-contact-list>
Overriding dependencies at runtime
The
useFactory keyword allows Angular to decide what dependency to inject into a construct at runtime:
import { RecentContactService } from './recent-contact.service'; import { ContactService } from './contact.service'; export function contactFactory(isRecent: boolean) { return () => { if (isRecent) { return new RecentContactService(); } return new ContactService(); }; }
The above snippet is a factory that returns either
RecentContactService or
ContactService depending on the Boolean condition.
Now, we can modify
RecentContactComponent‘s
providers property as follows:
... providers: [{ provide: ContactService, useClass: contactFactory(true) }] ...
With this, we can override any dependency as many times as possible. It is even easier as we only have to add the new dependencies to the
contactFactory, adjust the conditions, and finally adjust the
useClass property of the corresponding component of the new dependencies.
Limitation of overriding dependencies at runtime
If any of these dependencies inject other dependencies into their constructor with the previous implementation of the
contactFactory, Angular will throw an error.
Assuming both
RecentContactService and
ContactService are dependent on the
AuthService dependency, we will have to adjust the
contactFactory as follows:
export function contactFactory(isRecent: boolean) { return (auth: AuthService) => { if (isRecent) { return new RecentContactService(); } return new ContactService(); }; }
Then, we have to add the
AuthService dependency to the
deps property of the
providers
object in
RecentContactComponent as follows:
... providers: [{ ... deps: [AuthService] }] ...
Conclusion
Working on a large-scale Angular application requires a good understanding of how dependency injection works. Knowledge of how and when to override dependency in Angular is essential when working on large-scale Angular applications because it helps you avoid unnecessary code duplication in your application.
The source code for this article is available on GitHub.
