a guide to the MUI Grid system

In this article, we’ll explore MUI’s Grid system in depth. Let’s get started!

What is the MUI Grid component?

Material Design’s grid system is implemented in MUI using the Grid component. Under the hood, the Grid component uses Flexbox properties for greater flexibility.

There are two types of grid components, container and item . To make the layout fluid and adaptive to different screen sizes, the item widths are set in percentages, and padding creates spacing between each individual item . There are five types of grid breakpoints, including xs , sm , md , lg , and xl .

Importing the Grid component

Import the Grid component into the JavaScript file using the following code:

import Grid from '@mui/material/Grid';

Containers and items

The container prop gives the Grid component the CSS properties of a flex container, and the item prop gives the CSS properties of a flex item. Every item must be wrapped in a container , as shown below:

<Grid container // ...this parent component will be a flex-box container > <Grid // ... this child component will be a flex item for the parent Grid > <Paper></Paper> {/* A simple flex item */} </Grid> </Grid>

Now that you’ve seen the basic structure of the MUI Grid component, let’s dive a little deeper into its background and usage.

Editor’s note: This post was updated by Hussain Arif in April 2025 to reflect the latest updates from MUI v5, explain practical use cases such as nested grids and column spanning, and compare MUI Grid with other layouts, such as CSS Grid and Flexbox.

Material Design vs. MUI

Material Design is a popular design system developed by Google in 2014. It is a visual language that synthesizes the classic principles of good design with innovations in technology and science.

Google and many other tech companies use Material Design extensively across their brand and products. In 2021, Google revamped its design system, making it more flexible for designers to create custom themes.

MUI is a React library that implements Google’s Material Design and its grid system. Widely used in Android app development, MUI defines a set of principles and guidelines for designing UI components. The creators of this technology shortened the project’s name from Material UI to MUI in September 2021, clarifying that the project was never affiliated with Google.

MUI comes with prebuilt UI components, including buttons, navbars, navigation drawers, and, most importantly, the grid system. MUI v6 offered new features, an updated design, performance optimization, enhanced theming options, and another framework geared towards dashboards.

Material Design’s grid system

A grid system defines a set of measurements to place elements or components on the page based on successive columns and rows. The grid system in Material Design is visually balanced. It adapts to screen sizes and orientation, ensuring a consistent layout across pages.

The grid system consists of three components:

Columns — Elements on the page are placed in columns, which are defined by percentages rather than fixed values, so that the elements can flexibly adapt to any screen size Gutters — The spaces between the columns are defined by a fixed value at each breakpoint to better adapt the screen size Margins — The spaces between the left and right sides of the screen are defined by a fixed value similar to gutters at each breakpoint

Here’s a diagram to visualize these components:

MUI Grid vs CSS Grid vs Flexbox: What’s the difference?

MUI’s Grid component uses a standard CSS Flexbox to render child items to the browser. According to Stack Overflow, the difference between MUI and Flexbox is that MUI allows developers to use breakpoints to allow for responsive web apps.

Furthermore, it’s important to remember that the Material Grid system does not support auto-placement of children. If you need auto-placement, the team suggests opting for the CSS Grid instead.

Getting started with material design in React with MUI

The MUI library provides React components that implement Google’s Material Design. Let’s explore implementing Material Design in a React app using MUI.

Installation

Run the command below to install the required dependencies in your project:

npm install @mui/material @emotion/react @emotion/styled

Material Design uses Roboto as the default font, so don’t forget to add it as well:

npm install @fontsource/roboto

Alternately, you can omit the snippet above and add the following imports to the entry point of your React app instead, which should normally be the main.tsx file:

import "@fontsource/roboto/300.css"; import "@fontsource/roboto/400.css"; import "@fontsource/roboto/500.css"; import "@fontsource/roboto/700.css";

Basic use

All the components are isolated, self-supporting, and only inject the styles that they need to present. To get things going, let’s use the example below, which creates a simple button component:

import * as React from "react"; //import the Button component from MUI import Button from "@mui/material/Button"; export default function App() { return ( //Draw a simple button <Button variant="contained" color="primary"> MUI Demo </Button> ); }

Now that we’ve briefly learnt how to use the MUI library, let’s use the Grid API. This line of code imports the Grid component:

import Grid from "@mui/material/Grid"; #make sure it's not: import Grid from "@mui/material/GridLegacy"; # this is outdated!

MUI Grid Properties explained

Let’s look at the various props you can provide to the container and item to build a flexible layout.

Spacing

You can apply the spacing prop to the Grid container to create spaces between each individual grid item . In the following example, we interactively change the spacing prop value by passing the value through a set of radio button components:

import Grid from "@mui/material/Grid2"; import FormLabel from "@mui/material/FormLabel"; import FormControlLabel from "@mui/material/FormControlLabel"; import RadioGroup from "@mui/material/RadioGroup"; import Radio from "@mui/material/Radio"; import Paper from "@mui/material/Paper"; import { useState } from "react"; import { FormControl } from "@mui/material"; //create our style const styles = { paper: { height: 140, width: 100, backgroundColor: "pink", }, }; const SpacingGridDemo: React.FC = () => { //create our spacing variable. Default value will be 2 const [spacing, setSpacing] = useState(2); //when executed, change the value of spacing Hook to chosen value const handleChange = (event: React.ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>): void => { setSpacing(Number(event.target.value)); }; return ( <div> <div> {/*This container will be aligned in the center */} {/* Spacing will vary depending on user choice.*/} <Grid container spacing={spacing}> {/*Render 4 empty black boxes as items of this container*/} {[0, 1, 2, 3].map((value) => ( <Grid key={value}> <Paper style={styles.paper}>{value}</Paper> </Grid> ))} </Grid> </div> <div> <Paper> <div> {/* Show user's chosen spacing value*/} <FormLabel>{spacing}</FormLabel> <FormControl> <RadioGroup name="spacing" aria-label="spacing" value={spacing.toString()} onChange={handleChange} row > {/*Render multiple spacing values in a form */} {[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10].map((value) => ( <FormControlLabel key={value} value={value.toString()} control={<Radio />} label={value.toString()} /> ))} </RadioGroup> </FormControl> </div> </Paper> </div> </div> ); }; export default SpacingGridDemo;

Fluid grids

We can create layouts for different screen sizes by using the breakpoint props, xs , sm , md , lg , and xl on the grid items. Fluid grids can scale the grid items and resize content within them:

//create our styles const classes = { root: { flexGrow: 1, }, paper: { padding: 20, color: "blue", fontFamily: "Roboto", }, }; const BreakpointGridDemo: React.FC = () => { return ( <div style={classes.root}> <Grid container spacing={3}> {/*Create items with different breakpoints */} {/*For example,This item will be 12 units wide on extra small screens */} <Grid size={{ xs: 12 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=12</Paper> </Grid> {/*This item will be 12 units on extra small screens */} {/*But will be 6 units on small screens */} <Grid size={{ xs: 12, sm: 6 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=12 sm=6</Paper> </Grid> <Grid size={{ xs: 12, sm: 6 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=12 sm=6</Paper> </Grid> <Grid size={{ xs: 6, sm: 3 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=6 sm=3</Paper> </Grid> <Grid size={{ xs: 6, sm: 3 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=6 sm=3</Paper> </Grid> <Grid size={{ xs: 6, sm: 3 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=6 sm=3</Paper> </Grid> <Grid size={{ xs: 6, sm: 3 }}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>xs=6 sm=3</Paper> </Grid> </Grid> </div> ); }; export default BreakpointGridDemo;

Auto-layout

The auto-layout feature allows the grid items to auto-resize and occupy the available space without having to specify the width of the item. If you set the width on one of the items, the child items would automatically resize and share the available space.

In the following example, you can see that the items around the xs={6} item auto-resize, resulting in a perfect layout:

const AutoGridDemo: React.FC = () => { return ( <Box sx={{ flexGrow: 1 }}> <Grid container spacing={2}> {/*They all will have default widths */} {[1, 2, 3, 4].map((item) => ( <Grid key={item} size="grow"> <Paper style={classes.paper}>size=grow</Paper> </Grid> ))} </Grid> <Grid container spacing={2}> {[1, 2].map((item) => ( <Grid size="grow" key={item}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>size=grow</Paper> </Grid> ))} {/*However, this component will have 6 units of space */} <Grid size={6}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>size=6</Paper> </Grid> </Grid> </Box> ); };

Nested grids

We can use grids within each other. In the demo below, the container and item props are combined so the Grid component can act like both a container and an item. This allows us to have another set of the grid inside the grid item. In this case, it’s the <InnerGrid /> component:

const InnerGrid: React.FC = () => { return ( <Grid container spacing={3}> {[1, 2, 3].map((item) => ( <Grid key={item}> <Paper style={classes.paper}>Inner Grid item</Paper> </Grid> ))} </Grid> ); }; const AutoGridDemo: React.FC = () => { return ( <Box sx={{ flexGrow: 1 }}> <h1>Inner Grid 1</h1> <Grid container> <InnerGrid /> </Grid> <h1>Inner Grid 2</h1> <Grid container> <InnerGrid /> </Grid> </Box> ); };

Note: Nested Grid containers should be a direct child of another grid container. If there are any non-grid components in between, the new container will act as a root container:

<Grid container> <Grid container> {/*Inherits columns and spacing from the parent item*/} <div> <Grid container> {/*Root container with its own properties.*/}

Responsive layouts

The MUI library also allows for changing the column or spacing depending on the breakpoint. Here’s a code sample that demonstrates breakpoints in action:

const ResponsiveDemo: React.FC = () => { return ( <Box flexGrow={1} padding={2}> <Grid container //on smaller screens, the spacing is 2 //on medium and larger screens, the spacing is 15 spacing={{ xs: 2, md: 15 }} columns={{ xs: 2, sm: 4, md: 18 }} > {Array.from(Array(6)).map((_, index) => ( //similarly, the size of the grid item is different on different screen sizes <Grid key={index} size={{ xs: 1, sm: 4, md: 8 }} padding={2}> <Paper style={{ padding: 19, backgroundColor: "pink", color: "black" }} > {index + 1} </Paper> </Grid> ))} </Grid> </Box> ); };

Limitations of MUI’s Grid System and how to get around them

Using column direction

According to the documentation, it’s not possible to set the direction property to column or column-reverse . This is because the MUI designed Grids to divide layouts into columns, not rows.

To create a vertical layout, use MUI’s Stack component instead:

return ( <Box sx={{ flexGrow: 1 }}> <Grid container spacing={2}> {/*Nested Grid with a stack*/} <Grid size={4}> {/*Create a vertical stack with 3 Papers*/} <Stack spacing={2}> <Paper>Column 1 - Row 1</Paper> <Paper>Column 1 - Row 2</Paper> <Paper>Column 1 - Row 3</Paper> </Stack> </Grid> {/*Create a nested grid*/} <Grid size={8}> <Paper sx={{ height: "100%", boxSizing: "border-box" }}>Column 2</Paper> </Grid> </Grid> </Box> );

This is useful in cases where you would want to build a dashboard component for your app.

Common use cases and best practices

Optimizing for performance

Real-world web applications frequently require displaying extensive datasets from APIs, often numbering in the thousands. Directly rendering such large component lists to the DOM results in significant performance bottlenecks. To address this, developers employ virtualization techniques using libraries like react-window with Material UI’s List component, ensuring smooth rendering and optimal user experience even with massive datasets.

The following example demonstrates how to efficiently display a large list of Nintendo Switch games using this approach:

import Box from "@mui/material/Box"; import ListItem from "@mui/material/ListItem"; import ListItemButton from "@mui/material/ListItemButton"; import ListItemText from "@mui/material/ListItemText"; import { useEffect, useState } from "react"; import { FixedSizeList, ListChildComponentProps } from "react-window"; type ItemData = { id: number; name: string; }; const ReactWindowDemo: React.FC = () => { const [data, setData] = useState<ItemData[]>([]); const getData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/switch/games"); const json = await resp.json(); setData(json); }; useEffect(() => { getData(); }, []); function renderRow(props: ListChildComponentProps) { const { index, style } = props; return ( <ListItem style={style} key={data[index].id} component="div" disablePadding > <ListItemButton> <ListItemText primary={`Name: ${data[index].name}`} /> </ListItemButton> </ListItem> ); } return ( <Box> {data.length && ( <FixedSizeList height={700} width={360} itemSize={46} itemCount={200} overscanCount={5} > {renderRow} </FixedSizeList> )} </Box> ); };

Adding borders

Using a border for a Grid item is simple via the border property:

<Grid container sx={{ "--Grid-borderWidth": "4px", borderTop: "var(--Grid-borderWidth) solid", borderLeft: "var(--Grid-borderWidth) solid", borderColor: "divider", "& > div": { borderRight: "var(--Grid-borderWidth) solid", borderBottom: "var(--Grid-borderWidth) solid", borderColor: "divider", }, }} > {/*Further code...*/} </Grid>

Conclusion

In this article, you learned how to build responsive grid layouts via the MUI Grid system. Hopefully, this guide will help you take full advantage of the numerous features we discussed. They’ll come in handy at some point or another when you’re working with the Material Design system.