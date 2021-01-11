Generate TypeScript and C# clients with NSwag based on an API

Generating clients for APIs is a tremendous way to reduce the amount of work you have to do when you’re building a project. Why handwrite that code when it can be auto-generated for you quickly and accurately by a tool like NSwag? To quote the docs:

The NSwag project provides tools to generate OpenAPI specifications from existing ASP.NET Web API controllers and client code from these OpenAPI specifications. The project combines the functionality of Swashbuckle (OpenAPI/Swagger generation) and AutoRest (client generation) in one toolchain.

There are some great posts out there that show you how to generate the clients with NSwag using an nswag.json file directly from a .NET project.

However, what if you want to use NSwag purely for its client generation capabilities? You may have an API written with another language/platform that exposes a Swagger endpoint that you simply wish to create a client for. How do you do that?

Also, if you want to do some special customization of the clients you’re generating, you may find yourself struggling to configure that in nswag.json . In that case, it’s possible to hook into NSwag directly to do this with a simple .NET console app.

In pursuit of answers to the questions above, this post will:

Create a .NET API that exposes a Swagger endpoint (alternatively, you could use any other Swagger endpoint; for example, an Express API)

Create a .NET console app that can create both TypeScript and C# clients from a Swagger endpoint

Create a script that, when run, creates a TypeScript client

Consume the API using the generated client in a simple TypeScript application

Before proceeding, note that you will need both Node.js and the .NET SDK installed.

Create an API

We’ll now create an API that exposes a Swagger/OpenAPI endpoint. Whilst we’re doing that, we’ll create a TypeScript React app that we’ll use later on. We’ll drop to the command line and enter the following commands, which use the .NET SDK, Node, and the create-react-app package:

mkdir src cd src npx create-react-app client-app --template typescript mkdir server-app cd server-app dotnet new api -o API cd API dotnet add package NSwag.AspNetCore

We now have a .NET API with a dependency on NSwag. We’ll start to use it by replacing the Startup.cs that’s been generated with the following:

using Microsoft.AspNetCore.Builder; using Microsoft.AspNetCore.Hosting; using Microsoft.Extensions.Configuration; using Microsoft.Extensions.DependencyInjection; using Microsoft.Extensions.Hosting; namespace API { public class Startup { const string ALLOW_DEVELOPMENT_CORS_ORIGINS_POLICY = "AllowDevelopmentSpecificOrigins"; const string LOCAL_DEVELOPMENT_URL = "http://localhost:3000"; public Startup(IConfiguration configuration) { Configuration = configuration; } public IConfiguration Configuration { get; } // This method gets called by the runtime. Use this method to add services to the container. public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services) { services.AddControllers(); services.AddCors(options => { options.AddPolicy(name: ALLOW_DEVELOPMENT_CORS_ORIGINS_POLICY, builder => { builder.WithOrigins(LOCAL_DEVELOPMENT_URL) .AllowAnyMethod() .AllowAnyHeader() .AllowCredentials(); }); }); // Register the Swagger services services.AddSwaggerDocument(); } // This method gets called by the runtime. Use this method to configure the HTTP request pipeline. public void Configure (IApplicationBuilder app, IWebHostEnvironment env) { if (env.IsDevelopment()) { app.UseDeveloperExceptionPage(); } else { app.UseExceptionHandler("/Error"); // The default HSTS value is 30 days. You may want to change this for production scenarios, see https://aka.ms/aspnetcore-hsts. app.UseHsts (); app.UseHttpsRedirection(); } app.UseDefaultFiles(); app.UseStaticFiles(); app.UseRouting(); app.UseAuthorization(); // Register the Swagger generator and the Swagger UI middlewares app.UseOpenApi(); app.UseSwaggerUi3(); if (env.IsDevelopment()) app.UseCors(ALLOW_DEVELOPMENT_CORS_ORIGINS_POLICY); app.UseEndpoints(endpoints => { endpoints.MapControllers(); }); } } }

The significant changes to note in the above Startup.cs are:

Exposing a Swagger endpoint with UseOpenApi and UseSwaggerUi3 . NSwag will automagically create Swagger endpoints in your application for all your controllers. The .NET template ships with a WeatherForecastController . Allowing cross-origin requests (CORS), which is useful during development (and will facilitate a demo later).

Back in the root of our project we’re going to initialise an npm project. We’re going to use this to put in place a number of handy npm scripts that will make our project easier to work with. So we’ll npm init and accept all the defaults.

Now we’re going add some dependencies which our scripts will use: npm install cpx cross-env npm-run-all start-server-and-test

We’ll also add ourselves some scripts to our package.json :

"scripts": { "postinstall": "npm run install:client-app && npm run install:server-app", "install:client-app": "cd src/client-app && npm install", "install:server-app": "cd src/server-app/API && dotnet restore", "build": "npm run build:client-app && npm run build:server-app", "build:client-app": "cd src/client-app && npm run build", "postbuild:client-app": "cpx \"src/client-app/build/**/*.*\" \"src/server-app/API/wwwroot/\"", "build:server-app": "cd src/server-app/API && dotnet build --configuration release", "start": "run-p start:client-app start:server-app", "start:client-app": "cd src/client-app && npm start", "start:server-app": "cross-env ASPNETCORE_URLS=http://*:5000 ASPNETCORE_ENVIRONMENT=Development dotnet watch --project src/server-app/API run --no-launch-profile" }

Let’s walk through what the above scripts provide us with. Running npm install in the root of our project will not only install dependencies for our root package.json . Thanks to our postinstall , install:client-app , and install:server-app scripts, it will install the React app and .NET app dependencies as well.

Running npm run build will build our client and server apps, and running npm run start will start both our React app and our .NET app. Our React app will be started at http://localhost:3000 . Our .NET app will be started at http://localhost:5000 (some environment variables are passed to it with cross-env ).

Once npm run start has been run, you will find a Swagger endpoint at http://localhost:5000/swagger :

The client generator project

Now that we’ve scaffolded our Swagger-ed API, we want to put together the console app that will generate our typed clients.

cd src/server-app dotnet new console -o APIClientGenerator cd APIClientGenerator dotnet add package NSwag.CodeGeneration.CSharp dotnet add package NSwag.CodeGeneration.TypeScript dotnet add package NSwag.Core

We now have a console app with dependencies on the code generation portions of NSwag. Let’s change up Program.cs to make use of this:

using System; using System.IO; using System.Threading.Tasks; using NJsonSchema; using NJsonSchema.CodeGeneration.TypeScript; using NJsonSchema.Visitors; using NSwag; using NSwag.CodeGeneration.CSharp; using NSwag.CodeGeneration.TypeScript; namespace APIClientGenerator { class Program { static async Task Main(string[] args) { if (args.Length != 3) throw new ArgumentException("Expecting 3 arguments: URL, generatePath, language"); var url = args[0]; var generatePath = Path.Combine(Directory.GetCurrentDirectory(), args[1]); var language = args[2]; if (language != "TypeScript" && language != "CSharp") throw new ArgumentException("Invalid language parameter; valid values are TypeScript and CSharp"); if (language == "TypeScript") await GenerateTypeScriptClient(url, generatePath); else await GenerateCSharpClient(url, generatePath); } async static Task GenerateTypeScriptClient(string url, string generatePath) => await GenerateClient( document: await OpenApiDocument.FromUrlAsync(url), generatePath: generatePath, generateCode: (OpenApiDocument document) => { var settings = new TypeScriptClientGeneratorSettings(); settings.TypeScriptGeneratorSettings.TypeStyle = TypeScriptTypeStyle.Interface; settings.TypeScriptGeneratorSettings.TypeScriptVersion = 3.5M; settings.TypeScriptGeneratorSettings.DateTimeType = TypeScriptDateTimeType.String; var generator = new TypeScriptClientGenerator(document, settings); var code = generator.GenerateFile(); return code; } ); async static Task GenerateCSharpClient(string url, string generatePath) => await GenerateClient( document: await OpenApiDocument.FromUrlAsync(url), generatePath: generatePath, generateCode: (OpenApiDocument document) => { var settings = new CSharpClientGeneratorSettings { UseBaseUrl = false }; var generator = new CSharpClientGenerator(document, settings); var code = generator.GenerateFile(); return code; } ); private async static Task GenerateClient(OpenApiDocument document, string generatePath, Func<OpenApiDocument, string> generateCode) { Console.WriteLine($"Generating {generatePath}..."); var code = generateCode(document); await System.IO.File.WriteAllTextAsync(generatePath, code); } } }

We’ve created ourselves a simple .NET console application that creates TypeScript and C# clients for a given Swagger URL. It expects three arguments:

url – the URL of the swagger.json file for which to generate a client

– the URL of the file for which to generate a client generatePath – the path where the generated client file should be placed, relative to this project

– the path where the generated client file should be placed, relative to this project language – the language of the client to generate; valid values are “TypeScript” and “CSharp”

To create a TypeScript client with it, we’d use the following command:

dotnet run --project src/server-app/APIClientGenerator http://localhost:5000/swagger/v1/swagger.json src/client-app/src/clients.ts TypeScript

However, for this to run successfully, we’ll first have to ensure the API is running. It would be great if we had a single command we could run that would:

Bring up the API

Henerate a client

Bring down the API

Let’s make that.

Building a “make a client” script

In the root of the project, we’re going to add the following scripts :

"generate-client:server-app": "start-server-and-test generate-client:server-app:serve http-get://localhost:5000/swagger/v1/swagger.json generate-client:server-app:generate", "generate-client:server-app:serve": "cross-env ASPNETCORE_URLS=http://*:5000 ASPNETCORE_ENVIRONMENT=Development dotnet run --project src/server-app/API --no-launch-profile", "generate-client:server-app:generate": "dotnet run --project src/server-app/APIClientGenerator http://localhost:5000/swagger/v1/swagger.json src/client-app/src/clients.ts TypeScript",

Let’s walk through what’s happening here. Running npm run generate-client:server-app will use the start-server-and-test package to spin up our server-app by running the generate-client:server-app:serve script.

start-server-and-test waits for the Swagger endpoint to start responding to requests. When it does start responding, start-server-and-test runs the generate-client:server-app:generate script, which runs our APIClientGenerator console app and provides it with the URL where our Swagger can be found, the path of the file to generate, and the language of “TypeScript.”

If you were wanting to generate a C# client — say, if you were writing a Blazor app — then you could change the generate-client:server-app:generate script as follows:

"generate-client:server-app:generate": "dotnet run --project src/server-app/ApiClientGenerator http://localhost:5000/swagger/v1/swagger.json clients.cs CSharp",

Consume our generated API client

Let’s run the npm run generate-client:server-app command. It creates a clients.ts file, which nestles nicely inside our client-app . We’re going to exercise that in a moment.

First of all, let’s enable proxying from our client-app to our server-app by following the instructions in the create-react-app docs and adding the following to our client-app/package.json :

"proxy": "http://localhost:5000"

Now let’s start our apps with npm run start . We’ll then replace the contents of App.tsx with:

import React from "react"; import "./App.css"; import { WeatherForecast, WeatherForecastClient } from "./clients"; function App() { const [weather, setWeather] = React.useState<WeatherForecast[] | null>(); React.useEffect(() => { async function loadWeather() { const weatherClient = new WeatherForecastClient(/* baseUrl */ ""); const forecast = await weatherClient.get(); setWeather(forecast); } loadWeather(); }, [setWeather]); return ( <div className="App"> <header className="App-header"> {weather ? ( <table> <thead> <tr> <th>Date</th> <th>Summary</th> <th>Centigrade</th> <th>Fahrenheit</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> {weather.map(({ date, summary, temperatureC, temperatureF }) => ( <tr key={date}> <td>{new Date(date).toLocaleDateString()}</td> <td>{summary}</td> <td>{temperatureC}</td> <td>{temperatureF}</td> </tr> ))} </tbody> </table> ) : ( <p>Loading weather...</p> )} </header> </div> ); } export default App;

Inside the React.useEffect above, you can see we create a new instance of the auto-generated WeatherForecastClient . We then call weatherClient.get() , which sends the GET request to the server to acquire the data and provides it in a strongly typed fashion ( get() returns an array of WeatherForecast ). This is then displayed on the page like so:

As you can see, we’re loading data from the server using our auto-generated client. We’re reducing the amount of code we have to write and we’re reducing the likelihood of errors.

