A deep dive into React Native FlatList

Hussain is a CS student in Pakistan whose biggest interest is learning and teaching programming to make the world a better place.

Consider a situation where you want to display a list of items from an API. For example, the Coffee API’s response looks like this:

One possible way to display this to the client is to use the map method on this array like so:

const data = getDataFromAPI(); return ( <View style={styles.container}> {data && ( <View> <Text> Your data has loaded! Here is the result:</Text> {data.map((item) => ( <Text key={item.id}> {item.name}</Text> ))} </View> )} </View> );

Here, we are using conditional rendering to check if the data has loaded. If true, we will notify the user and display the list on the screen.

This will be the output:

The code should work. So why isn’t our list visible?

This is where FlatList comes in to mitigate this problem. It is a React Native component that allows you to render lists with zero hassle and minimal code.

FlatList syntax

FlatList uses the following syntax:

import { FlatList } from "react-native"; <FlatList data={ //the array to render } keyExtractor={ // Extract keys for each item in the array } renderItem={ //each item from the array will be rendered here } />;

In the data prop, you will enter the array that you want to display. This can be JSON data from an API

prop, you will enter the array that you want to display. This can be JSON data from an API The keyExtractor prop will retrieve a unique key for each item in the array

N.B., if your array contains a key or id field, you don’t need to include this prop. By default, FlatList will look for the key or id property.

prop will retrieve a unique key for each item in the array N.B., if your array contains a or field, you don’t need to include this prop. By default, will look for the or property. renderItem will tell React Native how to render the items from the list

Sample usage

Now that we’ve covered the syntax, let’s use it to render our list:

//the data array contains our array of items. const data = [{id:1, title:"Black", description:""},... ]; const Item = ({ title, description }) => ( <View> <Text style={styles.title}>{title} </Text> <Text>{description} </Text> </View> ); const renderItem = ({ item }) => ( <Item title={item.title} description={item.description} /> ); return ( <View style={styles.container}> {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id} /> )} </View> );

Let’s deconstruct this code piece by piece:

The Item component will accept two props: title and description . This component will display them to the UI

component will accept two props: and . This component will display them to the UI The renderItem function will render the Item component for every item in the array. As a result, this will display the title and description fields from each object

function will render the component for every item in the array. As a result, this will display the and fields from each object Moreover, the keyExtractor prop tells React Native that it should use the id field as a key

prop tells React Native that it should use the field as a key In the end, we used conditional rendering to render the data with the FlatList React Native element

Displaying data from an API

In the real world, React Native developers might have to deal with rendering API data into lists.

In the code below, we are fetching data from the Coffee API and plugging it into our FlatList component:

export default function App() { const [data, setData] = useState(null); const getData = async () => { const resp = await fetch("https://api.sampleapis.com/coffee/hot"); const data = await resp.json(); setData(data); }; //on first mount, fetch data. useEffect(() => { getData(); }, []); const Item = ({ title, description, index }) => ( <View> <Text style={styles.title}> {index}. {title} </Text> <Text> {description} </Text> </View> ); const renderItem = ({ item, index }) => ( <Item description={item.description} title={item.title} index={index} /> ); return ( <View style={styles.container}> {data && ( <FlatList data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> ); }

A few inferences from this code:

When the App component is first rendered, React invokes the getData method. This will make a GET request to the API

component is first rendered, React invokes the method. This will make a request to the API In the renderItem function, we are also using the index argument. This is the index corresponding to the current item in the array

function, we are also using the argument. This is the index corresponding to the current item in the array Notice that we aren’t using the keyExtractor prop. This is because an id field is already present, so FlatList will use this as the key

FlatList customization

Header component

FlatList also has support for header components. This can be handy in cases where you want to display a search bar on the top of an inventory of contacts.

The ListHeaderComponent prop can help you do that:

import { Divider } from "react-native-elements"; const header = () => { return ( <View> <Text style={styles.title}> Coffee list</Text> <Divider orientation="vertical" /> </View> ); }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {data && ( <FlatList ListHeaderComponent={header} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> );

In the above block of code, we first created a header function and then passed it into our ListHeaderComponent prop. This will output a simple Text and Divider component at the top of the FlatList component.

Footer component

Consider a situation where the user has scrolled all the way down and wants to go back up. Here, it would be sensible to show a button that would take the client back up automatically. In this case, you could append a footer component for your list. This will indicate that the list has concluded.

You can do it via the ListFooterComponent prop like so:

//This will be our footer component const endComponent = () => { return ( <View> <Divider orientation="vertical" /> <Text style={styles.text}> List ended</Text> </View> ); }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {data && ( <FlatList ListFooterComponent={endComponent} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> );

Separators

Separator components help the user distinguish each element in the list. This contributes to a better user experience and interface.

To achieve this, use the ItemSeparatorComponent prop like so:

const separator = () => { return <Divider orientation="vertical" />; }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {data && ( <FlatList ItemSeparatorComponent={separator} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> );

Handling empty lists

Let’s say that you have built a note-taking app in React Native. If the user has no records, it would be suitable to show a “No notes found” message.

For this, the ListEmptyComponent prop is useful:

const data = []; //empty array const handleEmpty = () => { return <Text style={styles.title}> No data present!</Text>; }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {!data && <Text> Loading</Text>} {data && ( <FlatList ListEmptyComponent={handleEmpty} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> );

FlatList navigation methods

FlatList also includes a few utility functions for scroll-related operations.

Scroll to end

Assume that you have a list containing hundreds of items. Here, it would be good to display a button that lets the user go all the way down. This will result in a better user experience since the user doesn’t have to manually scroll to the bottom, thus saving time.

To make this possible, you can use the scrollToEnd method like so:

const list = useRef(null); const press = () => { list.current.scrollToEnd({ animated: true }); }; const header = () => { return <Button onPress={() => press()} title="Go to end" />; }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {!data && <Text> Loading</Text>} {data && ( <FlatList ref={list} ListHeaderComponent={header} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> );

In this piece of code, we created a useRef Hook which will grant us access to FlatList ’s utility functions. When the user clicks on the Button element, the app will execute the scrollToEnd method.

Navigating to a specific index item

We can even scroll to a specific item by calling the scrollToIndex method like so:

const list = useRef(null); const press = () => { //scroll to the 12th item in the index. list.current.scrollToIndex({ animated: true, index: 12 }); }; const header = () => { return <Button onPress={() => press()} title="Go to 12th index" />; }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> {!data && <Text> Loading</Text>} {data && ( <FlatList ref={list} ListHeaderComponent={header} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} /> )} </View> );

In this code snippet, we told React that if the user clicks on the button, then it should redirect the user to the twelfth item in the array.

Best practices

Avoid anonymous functions

Try to avoid using anonymous functions in your FlatList . The React Native team suggests this so that the function won’t recreate itself every time your list is displayed. This saves memory and CPU resources:

//correct way: no anonymous functions const renderItem = ({ item, index }) => ( <Text> {index}. {item.title} </Text> ); { data && ( <FlatList data={data} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id} renderItem={renderItem} /> ); } //the wrong way. Steer clear from this: { data && ( <FlatList data={data} keyExtractor={(item) => item.id} renderItem={({ item, index }) => ( <Text> {index}.{item.title} </Text> )} /> ); }

Lighter components

The heavier your components are, the more memory they take. Display as little information as you can on your list item. As a bonus, this makes your UI look cleaner.

Even if you do have items that need to display a lot of text, you can use React Navigation. If the user taps on any item, React will direct them to a separate page that will show the remaining details. Here is an example:

Conclusion

In this article, we covered React Native’s FlatList usage, its useful functions and customization options. It is a crucial component if you want to render lists in your React Native app. It is an absolute breeze to use and is rock solid.

Thank you for reading! Happy coding.

LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store. In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps. Try it for free.