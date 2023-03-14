A deep dive into mutations in TanStack Query

I am a full-stack engineer and writer. I'm passionate about building excellent software that improves the lives of those around me. As a software engineer, I enjoy using my obsessive attention to detail and my unequivocal love for making things that change the world.

Fetching and manipulating data without using a global state was something out of the ordinary. TanStack Query, formerly known as React Query, gives us this opportunity. It has two main functions, useQuery and useMutation . In this article, let’s take a look and dive into mutations in TanStack Query.

Introduction to TanStack Query

TanStack Query is one of the best libraries for fetching, caching, synchronizing, and updating asynchronous data in your React app. It’s super easy to use, has zero-config, and helps you solve state management issues and control your app’s data before it controls you. TanStack Query has three main concepts: queries, mutations, and query invalidation.

First, I want to show you a simple example of using TanStack Query to get data. Then, we’ll discuss each concept using the example code:

import { QueryClient, QueryClientProvider, useQuery } from 'react-query'; // this creates the client const queryClient = new QueryClient(); export default function App() { return ( // make the client available everywhere <QueryClientProvider client={queryClient}> <Users /> </QueryClientProvider> ); } function Users() { // this fetches users data from the server const { isLoading, error, data } = useQuery('users', fetchUsers); // in the fetching state if (isLoading) { return <span>Loading...</span>; } // in the isError state if (error) { return <span>{`An error has occurred: ${error.message}`}</span>; } // in the isSuccess state and we got users data return ( <ul> {data.map(user => ( <li key={user.id}>{`${data.name} ${data.lastName}`}</li> ))} </ul> ); }

Above, we created a QueryClient . This is the start of our app, and then we made it available everywhere through the QueryClientProvider . QueryClientProvider uses React Context under the hood to make QueryClient throughout the app. This way, it won’t re-render our app and will only provide access to the client via useQueryClient .

What are queries?

A query is an asynchronous data source bound to a unique key. TanStack Query uses the useQuery Hook to get the data. In the example, our useQuery takes two parameters, a unique key for the query and a function that returns a Promise .

The useQuery returns the following:

isLoading : In the fetching state

: In the fetching state error : The query is in the isError state, and you can get it through the error property

: The query is in the state, and you can get it through the property data : The query is in the isSuccess state, and you can get it through the data property

What are mutations and query invalidation? Let’s discuss them in the following sections.

What are mutations?

We call these mutations when we want to create, update, or delete data on the server. So, mutations are a side effect on the server. To achieve this in TanStack Query, we will use the useMutation Hook, as shown below:

function NewUser() { const { isLoading, isSuccess, error, mutate } = useMutation(createUser); if (isLoading) { return <span>Loading...</span>; } if (error) { return <span>{`An error has occurred: ${error.message}`}</span>; } return ( <div> {isSuccess && <span>User added successfully</span>} <button onClick={() => mutate({ name: 'Gapur', lastName: 'Kassym' })}> Create User </button> </div> ); }

In the example above, our useMutation requires a single createUser parameter. This is the function to create a new user. The useMutation returns the following:

isLoading : In performing state

: In performing state isSuccess : If the mutation was successful

: If the mutation was successful error : The mutation is in the isError state, and you can get it through the error property

: The mutation is in the state, and you can get it through the property mutate : A function you can call with variables to cause a mutation

useQuery and useMutation are used for queries and return loading , error , and status fields. They also have the same callbacks as onSuccess , onError , and onSettled . So, they look similar, but they have two main differences. First, useQuery will take care of executing the query immediately and then perform background updates if it is necessary.

For mutations, this will give you a function mutate that you can call whenever you want to do a mutation. And secondly, you can call the same useQuery call multiple times on different components and return the same cached result. useMutation will not store the result in the cache and will return the response of the mutation.

Mutation side effects

If we want to directly update the data at any point in the mutation lifecycle, useMutation provides us with callback functions for side effects:

onMutate : Fires before the mutation function fires

: Fires before the mutation function fires onError : Will fire if the mutation fails

: Will fire if the mutation fails onSuccess : Fires when the mutation is successful

: Fires when the mutation is successful onSettled : Will fire when the mutation succeeds or fails

As an example, let’s say we have an article, and we’ll update the title. Then the mutation will return a new modified article, like so:

const mutation = useMutation({ updateArticleTitle, onSuccess: newArticle => { // update article view directly via setQueryData queryClient.setQueryData(['articles', id], newArticle); }, onError: (error, variables, context) => { console.log(error); }, });

Above, we use setQueryData to update the query cache directly.

Understanding invalidation from mutations

However, it isn’t easy to directly update the data. This is because if we need to update a list item, the position of our item can be changed. So, we need to write more code. This is where invalidation comes into play:

const mutation = useMutation({ updateArticle, onSuccess: () => { // refetch the articles list queryClient.invalidateQueries('articles'); }, });

It’s really simple. We just tell TanStack Query which query you want to invalidate. Also, invalidating the entire list is safer than trying to update the list item directly.

Looking at promises in mutations

useMutation returns the mutate and mutateAsync functions. The mutate returns nothing and just performs a mutation. But, mutateAsync returns a promise with the result. You will just work as an async function:

const mutation = useMutation(updateArticle); const onSubmit = async formData => { try { await mutation.mutateAsync(formData); } catch (error) { console.log('An error has occured: ', error); } };

You have full control over the mutation and must catch errors yourself. However, in practice, we will use the mutate function almost everywhere, except when we want to run multiple mutations at the same time and wait for them to complete.

Implementing multiple mutations in parallel

Sometimes, you need to update the list of data. How can we do this? As I said before, we can do this with the mutateAsync function. We will loop and run multiple mutations in parallel by calling mutateAsync :

const mutation = useMutation(updateArticle); const articlesWithMutation = articles.map(article => mutation.mutateAsync(article.id, 'New Title'), ); try { await Promise.all(articlesWithMutation); } catch (error) { console.log('An error has occured: ', error); }

Above, we map the articles array, call the mutateAsync mutation, and then wait for all the mutations to complete via Promise.all .

Building the TanStack Query to-do example

First, we need to create a new React project. We can do this with the following lines of code:

npx create-react-app react-query-todo-example --template typescript

Great. Now, we can start installing dependencies. I will use pnpm :

pnpm add axios react-query

Then, to work with the API, I’m going to create a simple server. You can check the API code here. It has three endpoints:

/todos : GET endpoint for fetching to-do list

: endpoint for fetching to-do list /todos : POST endpoint to create a new to-do

: endpoint to create a new to-do /todos/:id : DELETE endpoint to delete to-do by ID

I am going to use axios to work with HTTP requests:

export async function fetchTodos(): Promise<Todo[]> { try { const todos = await axios.get("/todos"); return todos.data; } catch (e) { throw e; } } export async function createTodo(text: string) { try { await axios.post("/todos", { text }); } catch (e) { throw e; } } export async function deleteTodo(id: string) { try { await axios.delete(`/todos/${id}`); } catch (e) { throw e; } }

Next, I will do a fetch query to get all the to-dos using useQuery :

export function App() { const queryClient = useQueryClient(); const { status, data, error } = useQuery("todos", fetchTodos); const { mutate } = useMutation(deleteTodo, { onSuccess: () => { queryClient.invalidateQueries("todos"); }, }); if (status === "loading") { return <div className="loader">Loading...</div>; } if (status === "error") { return <div className="error">{`Error: ${error}`}</div>; } return ( <div className="app"> <h1>React Query Todo Example</h1> <NewTodo /> <TodosList todos={data} onDelete={(todoId: string) => mutate(todoId)} /> </div> ); }

Last, I will implement the NewTodo component with useMutation to create a new to-do request:

export function NewTodo() { const [todo, setTodo] = useState(""); const queryClient = useQueryClient(); const { status, error, mutate } = useMutation(createTodo, { onSuccess: () => { queryClient.invalidateQueries("todos"); setTodo(""); }, }); if (status === "error") { return <div className="error">{`An error has occurred: ${error}`}</div>; } const isButtonDisabled = todo === "" || status === "loading"; return ( <div className="new-todo"> <input type="text" value={todo} placeholder="Create a new todo" onChange={(e) => setTodo(e.target.value)} /> <button className="add-btn" disabled={isButtonDisabled} onClick={() => mutate(todo)} > Add </button> </div> ); }

And that’s it! This is the final app:

Conclusion

In React development, I used various ways to manage data state. After using TanStack Query, I can say that it is a more powerful and easier-to-use library. useMutation handles all update , create , and delete requests. Optimistic updates are one of the key benefits of using TanStack Query mutations, so I recommend you try it.

Thanks for reading. I hope you found this piece useful. Happy coding!

