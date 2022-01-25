Creating a contract factory to clone Solidity smart contracts

I'm a full-stack software developer, mentor, and writer. I am an open source enthusiast. In my spare time, I enjoy watching sci-fi movies and cheering for Arsenal FC.

Introduction

In blockchain development, mining sets of data into a blockchain is quite an expensive process because fees are charged for each new data mined into the next block. Deploying smart contracts on blockchain results in mining the contract’s data into the next block, which will cost some gas fees that are charged in Ether if deployed on the Ethereum blockchain.

This article will demonstrate practically how to deploy multiple instances of your smart contract the right way using the factory pattern. Also, we’ll discuss the factory pattern, its benefits, and when to use it.

Prerequisite

To follow along with this article, you should have prior knowledge of smart contract development with Solidity.

The following will be covered in this article:

The factory pattern

The factory design pattern is a well-known programming pattern. The concept is simple: instead of directly creating instances of objects, you have a single object (the factory) that does it for you.

This is the same with Solidity because smart contracts are objects. In Solidity, a factory is a contract that will deploy multiple instances of other contracts.

We sometimes need to create different types of objects, but we don’t know what kind of object we’ll instantiate until the code is executed at runtime. In such cases, the factory technique comes in handy.

Generally, a basic factory contract should be able to deploy multiple instances of the same contract, store these created instances on the blockchain, and retrieve them when needed. You may want to add more functionality for managing deployed contracts like retrieving a specific instance of the contract, disabling an instance of the contract, and so on.

Benefits of using the factory pattern in Solidity

The following are benefits of using the factory pattern in Solidity:

Deployments of multiple contracts with high gas-efficiency Keep track of all deployed contracts Save gas on multiple contract deployments

When to use the factory pattern

The factory pattern is effective in the following situations:

When we need to quickly produce multiple instances of a smart contract at runtime

When we’re dealing with a large number of contracts that all have the same functionalities

Types of factory patterns in Solidity

We’ll discuss two types of factory patterns commonly implemented in Solidity smart contracts. These patterns include:

The normal factory pattern — this factory pattern deploys multiple instances of other contracts without any optimization to save gas on each deployment

The cloned factory pattern — this factory pattern deploys multiple instances of other contracts with emphasis on optimization to save gas on each deployment

Our first Solidity smart contract

We’ll create a simple smart contract that will be used by the factory contract to deploy multiple instances of it:

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT pragma solidity >0.4.23 <0.9.0; contract Foundation { string public name; address public _owner; constructor( string memory _name, address _owner ) public { name = _name; _owner = msg.sender; } }

Because Ethereum is an open source project, the first line shows the contract’s open source license. The second line specifies the Solidity version necessary to execute this contract.

Following that, we establish the Foundation contract, which is analogous to a class in other object-oriented programming languages. The constructor function here initializes the contract’s state variables with the values supplied in as arguments. When we create an instance of the contract, the constructor function is called.

Writing our first factory contract

The Foundation contract currently has no means of being created. So, we are going to make a factory contract that will create the individual instances of the Foundation contract using the normal factory pattern.

Below is what a normal factory contract should look like:

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT pragma solidity >0.4.23 <0.9.0; import "./Foundation.sol"; contract FoundationFactory { Foundation[] private _foundations; function createFoundation( string memory name ) public { Foundation foundation = new Foundation( name, msg.sender ); _foundations.push(foundation); } function allFoundations(uint256 limit, uint256 offset) public view returns (Foundation[] memory coll) { return coll; } }

Here, this code imports the Foundation contract, which we want to create multiple instances of. The _foundations variable holds the instances of the Foundation contract created.

The createFoundation function deploys an instance of the Foundation contract and stores it in the blockchain while the function allFoundations retrieves all instances of the Foundation contract stored in the blockchain.

A drawback of the normal factory pattern

The gas cost for the CREATE opcode is presently 32,000 Gwei. Each time an instance of the Foundation contract is deployed, a gas fee of 32,000 Gwei is charged.

The major drawback of the normal factory pattern is high gas costs. And that’s where the cloned factory pattern comes in handy.

The clone factory pattern: The right pattern for deploying multiple instances of our Solidity smart contract

Why the clone factory pattern?

Since we’re deploying the same contract, each instance of the contract will have identical bytecode. So, storing all bytecode for each deployment repeatedly promotes wastage of gas costs for the bytecode.

The solution to this is a mechanism to deploy only one instance of the Foundation contract and have all other instances of the Foundation contract behave as proxies, delegating calls to the first instance of the Foundation contract and allowing functions to run in the context of the proxy contracts. With this, each instance of the Foundation contract will have its own state and simply uses the instance of the Foundation contract established by us as a library.

The eip-1167 created by Peter Murray, Nate Welch, Joe Messerman provides this mechanism. According to its documentation, “This standard specifies a minimal bytecode implementation that delegates all calls to a known, fixed address to simply and cheaply clone contract functionality in an immutable way.”

The clone factory contract is a reference implementation of the eip-1167 standard.

Using the clone factory pattern

To implement the clone factory contract, you’ll have to install the clone-factory package as follows:

npm install @optionality.io/clone-factory

Now we can implement the clone factory contract on our FoundationFactory as follows

// SPDX-License-Identifier: MIT pragma solidity >0.4.23 <0.9.0; import "./Foundation.sol"; import "@optionality.io/clone-factory/contracts/CloneFactory.sol"; import "zeppelin-solidity/contracts/ownership/Ownable.sol"; contract FoundationFactory is Ownable, CloneFactory { address public libraryAddress; event FoundationCreated(address newFoundation); function FoundationFactory(address _libraryAddress) public { libraryAddress = _libraryAddress; } function setLibraryAddress(address _libraryAddress) public onlyOwner { libraryAddress = _libraryAddress; } function createFoundation(string _name) public onlyOwner { address clone = createClone(libraryAddress); Foundation(clone).init(_name); FoundationCreated(clone); } }

Here, we import the Ownable contract from the OpenZeppelin library in order to make use of its onlyOwner modifier since it’s audited and more secured compared to writing one ourselves.

With the above snippet, we have a contract that will delegate all calls to the contract libraryAddress at a lower gas cost.

While this is a better mechanism, you should look out for the following:

Ensure that your master contract is not self-destructed as it will cause all clones to stop working, thus freezing their state and balances

Ensure that your master contract is preinitialized in your constructor because the only time the master contract constructor is called is during the master contract’s creation

Deploying your clone factory contract

Now, if you are developing with Truffle, you can deploy the factory contract by creating a new migration file with the following:

const FoundationFactoryContract = artifacts.require("FoundationFactory"); module.exports = function(deployer) { deployer.deploy(FoundationFactoryContract); }

If you are developing with Hardhat, the ethers.getContractFactory method has you covered so there’s no need to create a factory contract yourself.

You can go ahead and deploy the Foundation contract as follows:

const hre = require("hardhat"); async function main() { const Foundation= await hre.ethers.getContractFactory("Foundation"); const foundation= await NFTMarket.deploy(); await foundation.deployed(); console.log("Foundation contract deployed to: ", foundation.address); }

Comparison between the normal factory and clone factory patterns

In order to examine the difference in gas cost between the CloneFactory and the normal factory, we’ll deploy each contract to a testnet, followed by executing each contract’s createFoundation function, then check the transaction hash in the explorer to know how much gas was used. Below is the gas fee charged on executing the createFoundation function:

Clone factory

Gas Fees:

Base: 12.959896517 Gwei

Normal factory

Gas Fees:

Base: 25.529794514 Gwei

Conclusion

In this article, we’ve explored the factory pattern, its benefits, its types, and when it is best fitted for our smart contracts. Also, we’ve established that the cloned factory pattern is the right pattern for deploying multiple instances of our Solidity smart contract due to its gas cost efficiency.

Hopefully, you've found this post informative and helpful.