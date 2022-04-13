Create a Flutter dating app with swipe cards

You know Tinder, right? If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past several years, you must have heard about this fantastic dating app. You’ve swiped right on dozens of potential love interests and made commitments to the ones you liked the most.
And now we’ll learn how to develop a dating app that’s similar to Tinder using Flutter. This article is for readers who have already done some development in Flutter and have intermediate experience.
So, by the end of this article, this is what our dating app will look like 😍:
These are some key classes and widgets that we’ll mix and match to develop what we want:
And here’s what we’ll cover:
- Our Flutter dating app
- Starting with a basic card stack
- Creating profile cards
- Making
ProfileCarddraggable
- Building a stack of draggable cards with
DragTarget
- Making like and dislike action buttons
Our Flutter dating app
The app is simple: you swipe right to like and left to dislike. As you can see in the screenshot above, we have a red arc background with the title and a stack of cards for different profiles above it. In addition, under the cards are like and dislike buttons that we can use instead of swiping.
Starting with a basic card stack
Let’s split this UI into two widgets:
BackgroundCurveWidget— This is the red arc gradient widget in the background
CardsStackWidget— This widget will contain the stack of cards along with like and dislike buttons
Below is the code for
BackgroundCurveWidget:
class BackgroudCurveWidget extends StatelessWidget { const BackgroudCurveWidget({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Container( width: double.infinity, height: 350, decoration: const ShapeDecoration( shape: RoundedRectangleBorder( borderRadius: BorderRadius.only( bottomLeft: Radius.circular(64), bottomRight: Radius.circular(64), ), ), gradient: LinearGradient( colors: <Color>[ Color(0xFFFD0E42), Color(0xFFC30F31), ], ), ), child: const Padding( padding: EdgeInsets.only(top: 46.0, left: 20.0), child: Text( 'Discover', style: TextStyle( fontFamily: 'Nunito', fontWeight: FontWeight.w800, color: Colors.white, fontSize: 36, ), ), ), ); } }
Note: We’re using custom fonts, and you can learn more about implementing custom fonts here.
The
BackgroundCurvedWidget is a simple widget that consists of a
Container with
ShapeDecoration that curves the bottom left and right corners and uses a red linear gradient color as a background.
Now that we have
BackgoundCurveWidget, we’ll put it in a
Stack widget along with the
CardsStackWidget that we’ll be creating going forward:
class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { const MyApp({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp( home: Scaffold( backgroundColor: Colors.white, body: Stack( children: const [ BackgroudCurveWidget(), CardsStackWidget(), ], ), ), ); } }
Creating profile cards
To proceed ahead, we must create the profile cards first that
CardStacksWidget will be holding. The profile card, as seen in the previous screenshot, includes a vertical image as well as the person’s name and distance.
We’ll create a model class that will hold all the information required by the profile card:
class Profile { const Profile({ required this.name, required this.distance, required this.imageAsset, }); final String name; final String distance; final String imageAsset; }
This is how we’ll implement the
ProfileCard for
CardsStackWidget now that we have our model class ready for the profile:
class ProfileCard extends StatelessWidget { const ProfileCard({Key? key, required this.profile}) : super(key: key); final Profile profile; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Container( height: 580, width: 340, padding: const EdgeInsets.symmetric(vertical: 10), child: Stack( children: [ Positioned.fill( child: ClipRRect( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(10), child: Image.asset( profile.imageAsset, fit: BoxFit.fitHeight, ), ), ), Positioned( bottom: 0, child: Container( height: 80, width: 340, decoration: ShapeDecoration( color: Colors.white, shape: RoundedRectangleBorder( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(10), ), shadows: <BoxShadow>[ BoxShadow( color: Colors.black.withOpacity(0.05), blurRadius: 8, ), ], ), child: Padding( padding: const EdgeInsets.only(left: 20), child: Column( crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.start, mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ Text( profile.name, style: const TextStyle( fontFamily: 'Nunito', fontWeight: FontWeight.w800, fontSize: 21, ), ), Text( profile.distance, style: const TextStyle( fontFamily: 'Nunito', fontWeight: FontWeight.w400, fontSize: 14, color: Colors.grey, ), ), ], ), ), ), ), ], ), ); } }
The code for
ProfileCard is made up of a
Stack widget that contains an image. This image fills the
Stack using
Positioned.fill and another
Positioned widget at the bottom, which is a
Container having a rounded border and holding title and distance texts for the
ProfileCard.
Now that our
ProfileCard is complete, we must go on to the next step, which is to build a draggable widget that can be swiped left or right, much like the Tinder app. We also want this widget to show a tag indicating if the user likes or dislikes swiping profile cards, so the user can view additional information.
Making
ProfileCard draggable
Before diving deep into the code, let’s have a look at the
ValueNotifier,
ValueListenableBuilder, and
Draggable widget in general because you’ll need to have a good grasp of these to comprehend the code that makes up our
DragWidget.
- ValueNotifier: In simple terms, it is a
ChangeNotifierthat can only hold a single value
- ValueListenableBuilder: This widget takes up a
ValueNotifieras a property and rebuilds itself when the value of the
ValueNotifiergets updated or changed
- Draggable: As the name suggests, it’s a widget that can be dragged in any direction until it lands on a
DragTargetthat again is a widget; it accepts a
Draggablewidget. Every
Draggablewidget carries some data that gets transferred to
DragTargetwhen it accepts the dropped widget
Note: we’re declaring an enum named
Swipein this way.
enum Swipe { left, right, none }
Let us now move to see what our
DragWidget code looks like:
class DragWidget extends StatefulWidget { const DragWidget({ Key? key, required this.profile, required this.index, }) : super(key: key); final Profile profile; final int index; @override State<DragWidget> createState() => _DragWidgetState(); } class _DragWidgetState extends State<DragWidget> { ValueNotifier<Swipe> swipeNotifier = ValueNotifier(Swipe.none); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Center( child: Draggable<int>( // Data is the value this Draggable stores. data: widget.index, feedback: Material( color: Colors.transparent, child: ValueListenableBuilder( valueListenable: swipeNotifier, builder: (context, swipe, _) { return RotationTransition( turns: swipe != Swipe.none ? swipe == Swipe.left ? const AlwaysStoppedAnimation(-15 / 360) : const AlwaysStoppedAnimation(15 / 360) : const AlwaysStoppedAnimation(0), child: Stack( children: [ ProfileCard(profile: widget.profile), swipe != Swipe.none ? swipe == Swipe.right ? Positioned( top: 40, left: 20, child: Transform.rotate( angle: 12, child: TagWidget( text: 'LIKE', color: Colors.green[400]!, ), ), ) : Positioned( top: 50, right: 24, child: Transform.rotate( angle: -12, child: TagWidget( text: 'DISLIKE', color: Colors.red[400]!, ), ), ) : const SizedBox.shrink(), ], ), ); }, ), ), onDragUpdate: (DragUpdateDetails dragUpdateDetails) { // When Draggable widget is dragged right if (dragUpdateDetails.delta.dx > 0 && dragUpdateDetails.globalPosition.dx > MediaQuery.of(context).size.width / 2) { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.right; } // When Draggable widget is dragged left if (dragUpdateDetails.delta.dx < 0 && dragUpdateDetails.globalPosition.dx < MediaQuery.of(context).size.width / 2) { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.left; } }, onDragEnd: (drag) { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.none; }, childWhenDragging: Container( color: Colors.transparent, ), child: ProfileCard(profile: widget.profile), ), ); } }
This is how the
DragTarget widget works:
- Two parameters are passed to the
DragWidget: profile and index. The
Profileobject has all of the information that should appear on the
ProfileCard, while the
indexobject contains the card’s index, which is passed as a
dataparameter to the
Draggablewidget. This data will be transferred if the user drags and drops the
DragWidgetto
DragTarget.
- The
Draggablewidget is taking two properties:
onDragUpdateand
onDragEnd:
- onDragUpdate — When the
Draggableis dragged, this method is called. We verify whether the card was dragged left or right in this callback function and then update the
swipeNotifiervalue, which rebuilds our
ValueListenableBuilder
- onDragEnd — When the draggable is dropped, this function is called. We are resetting the
swipeNotifervalue in this callback
- onDragUpdate — When the
- The
Draggablewidget takes three widgets as properties:
child,
feedback, and
childWhenDragging:
child— When the
Draggablewidget is not being dragged in any direction and is now at a resting position, this widget is displayed. And we are passing the
ProfileCardwidget to the
childproperty so that this will be the default UI
feedback— When a drag is in progress, this widget appears. The feedback property is given a
ValueListenableBuilder, which rebuilds itself whenever the value of
swipeNotifieris changed
ValueListenableBuilderreturns a
RotationTransitionwidget, which rotates itself based on the
swipeNotifer‘s value. A
Stackwidget with
ProfileCardand a
TagWidgetare children of
RotationTransition. When the widget is dragged left or right, the
TagWidgetdisplays the like and dislike tag text above the
ProfileCardwidget
-
childWhileDragging — This widget will appear instead of the child when a drag is in progress. In our scenario, the
childWhenDragging property is given a transparent
Container, which makes the child invisible when the
feedback widget appearsThis is the code for
TagWidget that we’re using in
DragWidget to show like and dislike text on top of a
ProfileCard:
class TagWidget extends StatelessWidget { const TagWidget({ Key? key, required this.text, required this.color, }) : super(key: key); final String text; final Color color; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Container( padding: const EdgeInsets.symmetric(horizontal: 12), decoration: ShapeDecoration( shape: RoundedRectangleBorder( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(10), side: BorderSide( color: color, width: 4, ), ), ), child: Text( text, style: TextStyle( color: color, fontSize: 36, ), ), ); } }
Congratulations on making it this far and creating a dragged-and-rotated profile card. We’ll learn how to construct a stack of cards that can be dropped to a
DragTarget in the next step.
Building a stack of draggable cards with
DragTarget
Our
DragWidget had only two parameters before. Now, we’re declaring
swipeNotifier within the
CardsStackWidget and we’ll pass it to the
DragWidget. As a result of the change, the
DragWidget‘s
Stateful class looks like this:
class DragWidget extends StatefulWidget { const DragWidget( {Key? key, required this.profile, required this.index, required this.swipeNotifier}) : super(key: key); final Profile profile; final int index; final ValueNotifier<Swipe> swipeNotifier; @override State<DragWidget> createState() => _DragWidgetState(); }
Now that we’ve done the necessary changes to
DragWidget, it’s time to look at the
CardsStackWidget code:
class CardsStackWidget extends StatefulWidget { const CardsStackWidget({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override State<CardsStackWidget> createState() => _CardsStackWidgetState(); } class _CardsStackWidgetState extends State<CardsStackWidget> { List<Profile> dragabbleItems = [ const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_1.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_2.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_3.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_4.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_5.png'), ]; ValueNotifier<Swipe> swipeNotifier = ValueNotifier(Swipe.none); @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Stack( clipBehavior: Clip.none, children: [ ClipRRect( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(10), child: ValueListenableBuilder( valueListenable: swipeNotifier, builder: (context, swipe, _) => Stack( clipBehavior: Clip.none, alignment: Alignment.center, children: List.generate(dragabbleItems.length, (index) { return DragWidget( profile: dragabbleItems[index], index: index, swipeNotifier: swipeNotifier, ); }), ), ), ), Positioned( left: 0, child: DragTarget<int>( builder: ( BuildContext context, List<dynamic> accepted, List<dynamic> rejected, ) { return IgnorePointer( child: Container( height: 700.0, width: 80.0, color: Colors.transparent, ), ); }, onAccept: (int index) { setState(() { dragabbleItems.removeAt(index); }); }, ), ), Positioned( right: 0, child: DragTarget<int>( builder: ( BuildContext context, List<dynamic> accepted, List<dynamic> rejected, ) { return IgnorePointer( child: Container( height: 700.0, width: 80.0, color: Colors.transparent, ), ); }, onAccept: (int index) { setState(() { dragabbleItems.removeAt(index); }); }, ), ), ], ); } }
As you can see, we’ve used a
Stack with three children yet again; let’s have a look at each one individually:
- The first child is another
Stackwith a list of
DragWidgets inside a
ValueListenableBuilderto rebuild or refresh the children when the top widget is dragged and dropped to a
DragTarget
- The second child,
DragTarget, is positioned to the left, which accepts a
Draggablewidget when it is dropped inside the
DragTarget
- The third child is also a
DragTargetthat is positioned to the right and receives a
Draggablewidget when it is dropped inside it
We have wrapped the transparent
Container inside
DragTarget with
IgnorePointer so that we can pass the gestures to the underlying
Draggable widget. Also, when the
DragTarget accepts a draggable widget, then we are calling
setState and removing the children from
draggableItems at the given
index.
Up until now, we’ve created a stack of widgets that can be dragged and dropped to like and dislike; the only thing left is to create the two action buttons at the bottom of the screen. Instead of swiping the cards, the user can tap these two action buttons to like and dislike.
We’ll see how to make the action buttons at the bottom of the screen in the next section.
Making like and dislike action buttons
The action button will be a straightforward widget showing an
icon with a circular border, creating a left or right swipe when they are tapped on.
This is what we have to achieve:
This is how our
ActionButtonWidget looks:
class ActionButtonWidget extends StatelessWidget { const ActionButtonWidget( {Key? key, required this.onPressed, required this.icon}) : super(key: key); final VoidCallback onPressed; final Icon icon; @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Material( shape: const CircleBorder(), child: Card( elevation: 10, shape: RoundedRectangleBorder( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(35.0), ), child: IconButton(onPressed: onPressed, icon: icon), ), ); } }
The
ActionButtonWidget requires an
icon and a
VoidCallback function that will be invoked when the user hits the button, as seen in the above code.
To make use of the
ActionButtonWidget and let our cards swipe left or right whenever we push these buttons, we’ll need to make some changes to
CardsStackWidget.
These are the few changes we’ll need to do in order to finish the app:
-
- First and foremost, we’ll declare an
AnimationControllerthat adds a listener. This listener removes the last element from
draggableItems, resets the animation, and sets the
swipeNotifiervalue to
Swipe.none:
late final AnimationController _animationController; @override void initState() { super.initState(); _animationController = AnimationController( duration: const Duration(milliseconds: 500), vsync: this, ); _animationController.addStatusListener((status) { if (status == AnimationStatus.completed) { draggableItems.removeLast(); _animationController.reset(); swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.none; } }); }
- After that, we’ll need to position our action buttons below the cards. To do so, we’ll create a row with two
ActionButtonWidgetsas children that we’ll position using the
Positionedwidget. Inside
onPressed, we set the
swipeNotifiervalue and call
_animationController.forward()to start the animation:
Positioned( bottom: 10, left: 0, right: 0, child: Padding( padding: const EdgeInsets.only(bottom: 46.0), child: Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ ActionButtonWidget( onPressed: () { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.left; _animationController.forward(); }, icon: const Icon( Icons.close, color: Colors.grey, ), ), const SizedBox(width: 20), ActionButtonWidget( onPressed: () { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.right; _animationController.forward(); }, icon: const Icon( Icons.favorite, color: Colors.red, ), ), ], ), ), ),
- Next we’ll update our
ValueListenableBuilderto have a list of children in which the last element will use
PositionedTransitionand
RotationTransitionin order to make a swipe animation with rotation:
ValueListenableBuilder( valueListenable: swipeNotifier, builder: (context, swipe, _) => Stack( clipBehavior: Clip.none, alignment: Alignment.center, children: List.generate(draggableItems.length, (index) { if (index == draggableItems.length - 1) { return PositionedTransition( rect: RelativeRectTween( begin: RelativeRect.fromSize( const Rect.fromLTWH(0, 0, 580, 340), const Size(580, 340)), end: RelativeRect.fromSize( Rect.fromLTWH( swipe != Swipe.none ? swipe == Swipe.left ? -300 : 300 : 0, 0, 580, 340), const Size(580, 340)), ).animate(CurvedAnimation( parent: _animationController, curve: Curves.easeInOut, )), child: RotationTransition( turns: Tween<double>( begin: 0, end: swipe != Swipe.none ? swipe == Swipe.left ? -0.1 * 0.3 : 0.1 * 0.3 : 0.0) .animate( CurvedAnimation( parent: _animationController, curve: const Interval(0, 0.4, curve: Curves.easeInOut), ), ), child: DragWidget( profile: draggableItems[index], index: index, swipeNotifier: swipeNotifier, isLastCard: true, ), ), ); } else { return DragWidget( profile: draggableItems[index], index: index, swipeNotifier: swipeNotifier, ); } }), ), ),
If you look closely at the code, you’ll see that we’ve added a new argument to the last card stack, namely
isLastCard. This tells
DragWidget to display like and dislike tags when we use action buttons instead of swiping the cards.
As we’re passing a new argument
isLastCard, we need to make some required changes to the
DragWidget. These are the two changes that must be made:
- Add a new Bool instance variable called
isLastCardin
DragWidget
- Adjust the
childparameter of the
Draggablewidget to show like and dislike text when we click the action buttons because we aren’t swiping the cards. As a result,
feedbackwill no longer be visible and we will have to modify the
childto show tags
Here’s
DragWidget with the necessary modifications:
class DragWidget extends StatefulWidget { const DragWidget({ Key? key, required this.profile, required this.index, required this.swipeNotifier, this.isLastCard = false, }) : super(key: key); final Profile profile; final int index; final ValueNotifier<Swipe> swipeNotifier; final bool isLastCard; @override State<DragWidget> createState() => _DragWidgetState(); } class _DragWidgetState extends State<DragWidget> { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Center( child: Draggable<int>( // Data is the value this Draggable stores. data: widget.index, feedback: Material( color: Colors.transparent, child: ValueListenableBuilder( valueListenable: widget.swipeNotifier, builder: (context, swipe, _) { return RotationTransition( turns: widget.swipeNotifier.value != Swipe.none ? widget.swipeNotifier.value == Swipe.left ? const AlwaysStoppedAnimation(-15 / 360) : const AlwaysStoppedAnimation(15 / 360) : const AlwaysStoppedAnimation(0), child: Stack( children: [ ProfileCard(profile: widget.profile), widget.swipeNotifier.value != Swipe.none ? widget.swipeNotifier.value == Swipe.right ? Positioned( top: 40, left: 20, child: Transform.rotate( angle: 12, child: TagWidget( text: 'LIKE', color: Colors.green[400]!, ), ), ) : Positioned( top: 50, right: 24, child: Transform.rotate( angle: -12, child: TagWidget( text: 'DISLIKE', color: Colors.red[400]!, ), ), ) : const SizedBox.shrink(), ], ), ); }, ), ), onDragUpdate: (DragUpdateDetails dragUpdateDetails) { if (dragUpdateDetails.delta.dx > 0 && dragUpdateDetails.globalPosition.dx > MediaQuery.of(context).size.width / 2) { widget.swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.right; } if (dragUpdateDetails.delta.dx < 0 && dragUpdateDetails.globalPosition.dx < MediaQuery.of(context).size.width / 2) { widget.swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.left; } }, onDragEnd: (drag) { widget.swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.none; }, childWhenDragging: Container( color: Colors.transparent, ), //This will be visible when we press action button child: ValueListenableBuilder( valueListenable: widget.swipeNotifier, builder: (BuildContext context, Swipe swipe, Widget? child) { return Stack( children: [ ProfileCard(profile: widget.profile), // heck if this is the last card and Swipe is not equal to Swipe.none swipe != Swipe.none && widget.isLastCard ? swipe == Swipe.right ? Positioned( top: 40, left: 20, child: Transform.rotate( angle: 12, child: TagWidget( text: 'LIKE', color: Colors.green[400]!, ), ), ) : Positioned( top: 50, right: 24, child: Transform.rotate( angle: -12, child: TagWidget( text: 'DISLIKE', color: Colors.red[400]!, ), ), ) : const SizedBox.shrink(), ], ); }), ), ); } }
This is how our updated
CardsStackWidget code appears after making all of the modifications discussed above along with the
DragWidget changes:
class CardsStackWidget extends StatefulWidget { const CardsStackWidget({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override State<CardsStackWidget> createState() => _CardsStackWidgetState(); } class _CardsStackWidgetState extends State<CardsStackWidget> with SingleTickerProviderStateMixin { List<Profile> draggableItems = [ const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_1.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_2.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_3.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_4.png'), const Profile( name: 'Rohini', distance: '10 miles away', imageAsset: 'assets/images/avatar_5.png'), ]; ValueNotifier<Swipe> swipeNotifier = ValueNotifier(Swipe.none); late final AnimationController _animationController; @override void initState() { super.initState(); _animationController = AnimationController( duration: const Duration(milliseconds: 500), vsync: this, ); _animationController.addStatusListener((status) { if (status == AnimationStatus.completed) { draggableItems.removeLast(); _animationController.reset(); swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.none; } }); } @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Stack( clipBehavior: Clip.none, children: [ ClipRRect( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(10), child: ValueListenableBuilder( valueListenable: swipeNotifier, builder: (context, swipe, _) => Stack( clipBehavior: Clip.none, alignment: Alignment.center, children: List.generate(draggableItems.length, (index) { if (index == draggableItems.length - 1) { return PositionedTransition( rect: RelativeRectTween( begin: RelativeRect.fromSize( const Rect.fromLTWH(0, 0, 580, 340), const Size(580, 340)), end: RelativeRect.fromSize( Rect.fromLTWH( swipe != Swipe.none ? swipe == Swipe.left ? -300 : 300 : 0, 0, 580, 340), const Size(580, 340)), ).animate(CurvedAnimation( parent: _animationController, curve: Curves.easeInOut, )), child: RotationTransition( turns: Tween<double>( begin: 0, end: swipe != Swipe.none ? swipe == Swipe.left ? -0.1 * 0.3 : 0.1 * 0.3 : 0.0) .animate( CurvedAnimation( parent: _animationController, curve: const Interval(0, 0.4, curve: Curves.easeInOut), ), ), child: DragWidget( profile: draggableItems[index], index: index, swipeNotifier: swipeNotifier, isLastCard: true, ), ), ); } else { return DragWidget( profile: draggableItems[index], index: index, swipeNotifier: swipeNotifier, ); } }), ), ), ), Positioned( bottom: 10, left: 0, right: 0, child: Padding( padding: const EdgeInsets.only(bottom: 46.0), child: Row( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment.center, children: [ ActionButtonWidget( onPressed: () { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.left; _animationController.forward(); }, icon: const Icon( Icons.close, color: Colors.grey, ), ), const SizedBox(width: 20), ActionButtonWidget( onPressed: () { swipeNotifier.value = Swipe.right; _animationController.forward(); }, icon: const Icon( Icons.favorite, color: Colors.red, ), ), ], ), ), ), Positioned( left: 0, child: DragTarget<int>( builder: ( BuildContext context, List<dynamic> accepted, List<dynamic> rejected, ) { return IgnorePointer( child: Container( height: 700.0, width: 80.0, color: Colors.transparent, ), ); }, onAccept: (int index) { setState(() { draggableItems.removeAt(index); }); }, ), ), Positioned( right: 0, child: DragTarget<int>( builder: ( BuildContext context, List<dynamic> accepted, List<dynamic> rejected, ) { return IgnorePointer( child: Container( height: 700.0, width: 80.0, color: Colors.transparent, ), ); }, onAccept: (int index) { setState(() { draggableItems.removeAt(index); }); }, ), ), ], ); } }
Hurray! Here it is, our all-in-one dating app completed. 🤝
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you learned how to make your very own dating app with awesome animation gestures. I hope you continue to explore new things.
Now that we have everything cooked and ready, all you have to do now is run the application and enjoy.
Check out the complete source code on GitHub.👈
Good luck! Happy Fluttering!
If you have any questions, feel free to post them. Any feedback is welcome.
