Building a Svelte Native iOS app

Svelte Native is a framework for developing native iOS and Android applications with Svelte and NativeScript, providing the layer needed to connect Svelte to NativeScript.
By pairing two powerful technologies in the JavaScript ecosystem, developers can write mobile application logic with Svelte while building a UI with custom Svelte Native components, which, under the hood, are NativeScript components.
Unlike mobile application development frameworks like Ionic that use web technologies and WebView to render an application, NativeScript communicates directly with native APIs, making UI rendering faster and giving mobile apps a truly native look and feel.
In this post, we’ll learn what Svelte Native is, how to work with its components, and building a simple Svelte Native iOS app.
Getting started with Svelte Native
Because Svelte Native uses NativeScript, run the following command to install NativeScript globally:
npm i -g nativescript
To create a Svelte Native starter app, run the following command in your terminal:
npx degit halfnelson/svelte-native-template svelte-native-app cd svelte-native-app npm i
Now that we’ve installed the dependencies, let’s run our app.
To run the app on a physical device, we need two apps from the NativeScript team installed on our mobile device: NativeScript Playground and NativeScript Preview.
After installing both of these apps, run
ns preview in the root of the Svelte Native app and scan the QR code in the terminal with the NativeScript Playground you just installed:
To run your app on any iOS simulator, run
ns run ios. After building and compiling, the app launches on your default iOS simulator:
An important thing to note is that Svelte Native uses TypeScript by default.
Working with Svelte Native components
Svelte Native has a lot of built–in components that are actually NativeScript components under the hood. To demonstrate how they can work in an app, let’s see how the button component works.
Adding a
button component in Svelte Native
To add and use a
button component, add the following:
<button text="See more" on:tap="{onButtonTap}" />
Notice how we have the
on:tap event to handle clicking as opposed to the
on:click event in a Svelte app. This follows the NativeScript implementation of event handlers rather than Svelte.
Also, the Svelte Native button differs from the HTML button element. The Svelte Native button is a self-closing tag, and the rendered text on the UI is placed with the
text props.
Here’s how the button looks with a bit of styling applied:
An important thing to note when working in a Svelte Native project is how to render NativeScript and Svelte components.
When rendering NativeScript components, the tags must start with a lowercase letter:
<actionBar title="Hello World" />
However, Svelte components are capitalized, like in
<ChildComponent />. This difference between components lets the compiler differentiate Svelte components from NativeScript components.
Adding a
page component in Svelte Native
The
page component is the top-level parent component that wraps all other components within our app screens. This implies there should be only one
page component per screen:
<page> <actionBar title="List of Users" /> <flexboxLayout justifyContent="center" alignItems="center"> <button text="See more" on:tap={onItemTap} /> </flexboxLayout> </page>
Adding an
actionBar component in Svelte Native
The
<actionBar /> component represents a toolbar at the top of an activity window and provides a dedicated space for a title that lets users know where they are in the app.
actionBar accepts a
title props, as seen below:
<page> <actionBar title="Profile" /> </page>
The code then renders a page with the
actionBar title, “Profile,” below:
Adding a
listView component in Svelte Native
The
listView component provides a way for us to list out items that are typically an array, and it works like the
ul tag in HTML.
listView accepts a prop called
item, which accepts a JavaScript array, and
on:itemTap handles the click event of each
listView item. Finally, we can use the
Template component from Svelte Native to render each of the array items:
<script> import { Template } from "svelte-native/components"; let fruits = ["orange", "pineapple", "apple", "banana"]; const onItemTap = (args) => { console.log(args); } </script> <page> <listView items={fruits} on:itemTap={onItemTap} row="1" colSpan="2"> <Template let:item> <flexboxLayout> <label text={item} textWrap="true" /> </flexboxLayout> </Template> </listView> </page>
The code above then renders the following list of fruits on our app page:
An important thing to note is that the
{#each...} directive in Svelte cannot iterate over lists of items in the
ListView component. Instead, we must use the
<Template let:item>, as seen above.
Adding a
textField component in Svelte Native
The
textField component provides an input field interface similar to the input element in HTML.
It accepts the
text props, which sets the value of the component, the
hint props, which sets the placeholder text, and the
editable props, which sets the component to
readonly.
We can activate two-way data binding using the
bind:text directive:
<textField bind:text={textFieldValue} hint="Enter your name" />
The code above then renders a field for users to provide their names in our app:
Adding a
tab component in Svelte Native
The
tab component displays a tab interface at the top of a window by default. This allows users to select and move through different screens while supporting gestures and transitions between each view.
As a bonus, adding
tabContentItem allows users to switch between views by swiping.
Building an iOS app with Svelte Native
In this section, we’ll build a simple mobile app with Svelte Native. We’ll also use
listView,
flexboxLayout, and
navigate.
navigate will helps us learn how to pass and receive props from the
navigate function. To show how to use the
listView, we’ll fetch data from an external API and render it with the
listView component.
Below is the finalized version of the app we will create:
Creating the Svelte app
We must first build the parent component of our app in our root component,
App.svelte. To begin, we must first import Svelte to create our Svelte app:
<script lang="javascript"> import { onMount } from "svelte"; import { Template } from "svelte-native/components"; import Details from "./pages/Details.svelte"; import { navigate } from "svelte-native"; let users = []; const getUsers = async () => { try { let res = await fetch("https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users"); let data = await res.json(); users = data; } catch (err) { console.log(err); } }; function onItemTap(args) { navigate({ page: Details, props: { user: users[args.index] }, }); } onMount(async () => { await getUsers(); }); </script>
By using the
getUser function, we can make an asynchronous call to an API using the fetch API and saving the result to the
users array we created by setting
users = data.
We can then call the
getUsers() on the
onMount lifecycle Hook, which loads the page.
The
onItemTap function uses the
navigate function we imported from
svelte-native at the top. We are programmatically navigating the user to a
Details page (we will create this page later) and passing the clicked item in the
props option.
Creating the Svelte UI
Now that we have our logic set up, let’s work on our app’s UI:
<page> <actionBar title="List of Users" /> <flexboxLayout> <listView items={users} on:itemTap={onItemTap} row="1" colSpan="2"> <Template let:item> <flexboxLayout> <label text="Name:" textWrap="true" class="first" /> <label text={item.name} textWrap="true" class="name" /> </flexboxLayout> <flexboxLayout> <label text="Username:" textWrap="true" class="first" /> <label text={"@" + item.username.toLowerCase()} textWrap="true" class="last" /> </flexboxLayout> <flexboxLayout> <label text="Email:" textWrap="true" class="first" /> <label text={item.email} textWrap="true" class="first" /> </flexboxLayout> </Template> </listView> </flexboxLayout> </page>
Notice how we use the
flexboxLayout to align our content. This works similarly to how flexbox in CSS works. By default, the
flexboxLayout aligns our content in a row.
Note that
<Template let:item> here must be called
item; any other name throws an error.
Creating a details page
Remember when we passed the click item in the
props to our
navigate function earlier? Now we need to receive that data. To do that, use the
export let user; prop in the
Details.svelte component we must navigate to.
This means we can now access the data via
user; it’s called
user because that is what we used in our
navigate function:
function onItemTap(args) { navigate({ page: Details, props: { user: users[args.index] }, }); }
Now, we can navigate to the
pages/Details.svelte component:
<script> export let user; </script> <page> <stackLayout> <flexboxLayout> <label text={user.name} textWrap="true" class="name" /> </flexboxLayout> <flexboxLayout> <label text={"@" + user.username.toLowerCase()} textWrap="true" class="last" /> </flexboxLayout> <flexboxLayout> <label text="Email:" textWrap="true" class="first" /> <label text={user.email} textWrap="true" class="first" /> </flexboxLayout> <label text={user.address.city} textWrap="true" class="first" /> <label text={user.address.street} textWrap="true" class="first" /> <label text={user.phone} textWrap="true" class="first" /> </stackLayout> </page>
Conclusion
Although Svelte Native is a community project without official support from Svelte and NativeScript yet, the framework shows great promise. It comes with the basic components that most mobile apps have and has efficient performance.
All the code for this demo is available on GitHub. Feel free to drop a comment to let me know what you thought of this article. You can also find me on Twitter and LinkedIn. Thank you for reading!