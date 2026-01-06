Don’t ship another chat UI. Build real AI with AG-UI

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

Every developer who’s built an AI feature knows how quickly a simple chat setup grows complex. You start with an API call and streaming text, then run into tool calls, multi-step workflows, and state management, ending up with brittle handlers and custom WebSocket logic.

Most AI apps stop at a chat box with a model behind it. The Agent User Interaction (AG UI) Protocol takes a different path by defining a structured, event-driven contract between agents, tools, and UIs. Instead of wiring everything manually, you build on a protocol that supports streaming, tools, messages, and UI state from the start.

This guide is for developers who want to move beyond basic chat UIs and build event-driven AI experiences. We’ll walk through the core ideas, then build a CLI client using the AG-UI TypeScript SDK with streaming output, tool calls, and multi-step runs. By the end, you’ll understand how AG-UI works in practice and whether it’s a better choice than stitching everything together yourself.

Prerequisites

Before we dive in, make sure you have:

Node.js v18 or later is installed on your system

A terminal and basic TypeScript experience

An OpenAI API key (free tier works for most features; you can get one at platform.openai.com)

pnpm installed globally ( npm install -g pnpm )

Set up your OpenAI API key as an environment variable:

export OPENAI_API_KEY=your-api-key-here

If you’re new to TypeScript, don’t worry, we’ll keep things straightforward and explain concepts as we go.

Why a protocol for AI user interfaces?

Think about how you’ve built AI features before. You call the OpenAI API, stream the response, handle tool calls with custom logic, manage conversation state yourself, and write separate handlers for every event type.

Now imagine doing that for a web app, a CLI, and a Slack bot. You end up rewriting the same logic three times, with small differences that make everything harder to maintain. That’s the problem AG-UI is designed to solve.

When you use the OpenAI API directly, you mostly get text or tokens back. Everything beyond that is up to you: managing state, handling tool calls, coordinating UI updates, and keeping multi-step runs in sync. AG-UI adds a protocol layer between the agent and the UI that standardizes these interactions.

Instead of one-off responses, AG-UI streams structured events that the UI can react to in real time. It’s a protocol, not a framework. It defines how agents and clients communicate without dictating how you build either side, so you can write agent logic once and reuse it across multiple clients.

At its core, AG-UI is built around a few simple ideas. Agents are long-lived assistants with instructions, tools, and memory. Messages are structured exchanges between the user and the agent. Events capture real-time updates like streamed text, tool calls, and state changes. Tools are typed functions that the agent can call to perform real work. State management ties it all together by tracking runs and context so you don’t have to manage it yourself.

Understanding AG-UI as a protocol, not just a library

AG-UI isn’t something you install and call. It’s a protocol that defines a shared contract for how agents and clients communicate. A useful comparison is HTTP: it specifies how browsers and servers talk, but leaves you free to use Express, Flask, or any other framework to implement it.

The protocol defines:

Event types and their payloads (text delta, tool call start, run complete)

Message structure (role, content, metadata)

Tool call format (function name, arguments, results)

State transitions (when a run starts, progresses, or ends)

This matters because AI agents don’t behave like traditional request-response APIs.

Why an event-driven model fits AI better

With a typical API, you send a request and wait for a response. AI agents are different. Their output streams over time, they pause to call tools, and their state changes mid-run as they reason, act, and respond. Some runs even span multiple turns. AG-UI embraces this reality with an event-driven model.

Instead of waiting for a complete response:

const response = await agent.complete(prompt);

You handle events as they arrive:

agent.runAgent({}, { onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) { process.stdout.write(event.delta); }, onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) { console.log(`Calling tool: ${event.toolCallName}`); }, });

This gives you fine-grained control and responsive UIs without complex state management.

Because AG-UI is a protocol, any client that understands it can talk to any agent that follows it. You write your agent logic once, then reuse it across a web app, a CLI, a Slack bot, a mobile app, or even a VS Code extension.

Project setup: Scaffolding an AG-UI client

Let’s build something real. We’ll create a weather-assistant CLI client that streams responses, handles tool calls, and maintains conversation memory, all using the AG-UI protocol.

Initialize a TypeScript project for an AG-UI client

Create a new directory and initialize your project:

mkdir weather-assistant cd weather-assistant pnpm init

Configure basic build scripts and TypeScript options

Install TypeScript and development dependencies:

pnpm add -D typescript @types/node tsx

Create a tsconfig.json file with proper configuration:

{ "compilerOptions": { "target": "ES2022", "module": "commonjs", "lib": ["ES2022"], "outDir": "./dist", "rootDir": "./src", "strict": true, "esModuleInterop": true, "skipLibCheck": true, "forceConsistentCasingInFileNames": true, "resolveJsonModule": true }, "include": ["src/**/*"], "exclude": ["node_modules", "dist"] }

Update your package.json to include useful scripts:

{ "name": "weather-assistant", "version": "1.0.0", "scripts": { "start": "tsx src/index.ts", "dev": "tsx --watch src/index.ts", "build": "tsc", "clean": "rm -rf dist" } }

This gives you:

pnpm start – Run your client once

Run your client once pnpm dev – Run with auto-restart on file changes

Run with auto-restart on file changes pnpm build – Compile TypeScript to JavaScript

Compile TypeScript to JavaScript pnpm clean – Remove compiled files

Install the AG-UI and Mastra dependencies

Now install the core AG-UI packages:

# Core AG-UI packages pnpm add @ag-ui/client @ag-ui/core @ag-ui/mastra

Here’s what each package does:

@ag-ui/client – Provides helpers for building AG-UI clients

– Provides helpers for building AG-UI clients @ag-ui/core – Defines the protocol types and core functionality

– Defines the protocol types and core functionality @ag-ui/mastra – Adapter that makes Mastra agents communicate using AG-UI

Next, install the Mastra ecosystem packages:

pnpm add @mastra/core @mastra/memory @mastra/libsql

@mastra/core – Agent framework with tools and workflows

– Agent framework with tools and workflows @mastra/memory – Conversation memory and persistence

– Conversation memory and persistence @mastra/libsql – SQLite-based storage for memory

Finally, install the AI SDK and utilities:

pnpm add @ai-sdk/openai zod@^3.25

@ai-sdk/openai – OpenAI provider for the Vercel AI SDK

– OpenAI provider for the Vercel AI SDK zod – TypeScript-first schema validation for tool inputs/outputs

Your project structure should now look like this:

weather-assistant/ ├── node_modules/ ├── src/ ├── package.json ├── pnpm-lock.yaml └── tsconfig.json

In the next section, we’ll create our first agent that speaks AG-UI.

Defining an agent that speaks AG-UI

AG-UI agents aren’t just functions that take a prompt and return text. They’re long-lived assistants with instructions, memory, and the ability to emit structured events as they work.

To create one, you wrap a Mastra agent with the MastraAgent AG-UI adapter. This adapter is what lets the agent speak the AG-UI protocol.

Create src/agent.ts :

import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai"; import { Agent } from "@mastra/core/agent"; import { MastraAgent } from "@ag-ui/mastra"; import { Memory } from "@mastra/memory"; import { LibSQLStore } from "@mastra/libsql"; export const agent = new MastraAgent({ agent: new Agent({ name: "Weather Assistant", instructions: ` You are a helpful AI assistant with weather capabilities. Be friendly, conversational, and provide clear information. When users ask about weather, always specify the location clearly. `, model: openai("gpt-4o"), memory: new Memory({ storage: new LibSQLStore({ url: "file:./assistant.db", }), }), }), threadId: "main-conversation", });

At the top level, MastraAgent acts as the bridge between your agent and AG-UI. It translates the agent’s behavior into protocol events, so you don’t have to manage that yourself.

Inside it, you configure the MastraAgent :

The name gives your agent an identity

Instructions define how the agent should behave

The model selects the LLM powering the agent

Memory enables persistent conversation history

For memory, we’re using LibSQL (SQLite). This means the agent remembers previous messages even if the app restarts, and conversations persist across runs instead of resetting every time.

The threadId groups messages into a single conversation. You can think of it as a conversation ID that keeps related interactions connected.

How the agent participates in the AG-UI protocol

When you call methods on this agent, it doesn’t just return strings. It emits AG-UI events:

Run lifecycle events – When the agent starts processing, makes progress, or finishes Text events – Streaming tokens as the agent generates its response Tool events – When the agent decides to call a tool (we’ll add this soon) State events – When the agent’s internal state changes

The key advantage of AG-UI is that you don’t have to emit these events yourself. The MastraAgent adapter handles all the protocol details:

// Behind the scenes, MastraAgent is doing this: // 1. Receive your message // 2. Emit "run started" event // 3. Stream tokens → emit "text delta" events for each token // 4. If tool needed → emit "tool call" events // 5. Emit "run complete" event

You just handle the events in your client. Let’s build that client now.

Building a CLI client: Streaming AG-UI events in the terminal

Time to build the interface. We’ll create a chat loop that demonstrates how AG-UI’s event system works in practice.

Create src/index.ts and add the following:

import * as readline from "readline"; import { agent } from "./agent"; import { randomUUID } from "@ag-ui/client"; const rl = readline.createInterface({ input: process.stdin, output: process.stdout, });

This sets up a command-line chat interface that allows you to communicate with your AG-UI agent in real-time. It uses Node.js’s built-in readline module to read user input from the terminal and print the agent’s responses as they stream back.

Now, define the chatLoop functions as follows:

// src/index.ts async function chatLoop() { console.log("🤖 Weather Assistant started!"); console.log("Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.

"); return new Promise<void>((resolve) => { const promptUser = () => { rl.question("> ", async (input) => { if (input.trim() === "") { promptUser(); return; } console.log(""); rl.pause(); // Add user message to conversation agent.messages.push({ id: randomUUID(), role: "user", content: input.trim(), }); try { // Run the agent with event handlers await agent.runAgent( {}, { onTextMessageStartEvent() { process.stdout.write("🤖 Assistant: "); }, onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) { process.stdout.write(event.delta); }, onTextMessageEndEvent() { console.log("

"); }, } ); } catch (error) { console.error("Error:", error); } // Resume input rl.resume(); promptUser(); }); }; // Handle Ctrl+D to quit rl.on("close", () => { console.log("

👋 Thanks for using Weather Assistant!"); resolve(); }); promptUser(); }); } async function main() { await chatLoop(); } main().catch(console.error);

Inside chatLoop , promptUser continuously reads input and skips empty messages. When the user submits text, input is paused so the agent can respond without overlapping terminal output.

The message is added to agent.messages to preserve conversation context, then the agent is run with agent.runAgent . Its response streams back as events, printing text in real time as it arrives.

Errors are caught to avoid crashing the process. Once the response completes, input resumes and the loop continues. Pressing Ctrl+D exits the app with a goodbye message.

Notice how we’re not managing the response text ourselves. We just handle events as they arrive:

onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) { process.stdout.write(event.delta); }

This prints each token and is the core of AG-UI’s event-driven model. Instead of waiting for a complete response and then displaying it, you react to each event as it streams in.

Let’s see it in action. Run your client:

pnpm dev

You should see:

🤖 Weather Assistant started! Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit. >

Try these prompts:

“Hello! How are you?”

“Tell me a fun fact about TypeScript.”

Notice how:

The response appears token by token, not all at once

The CLI stays responsive between messages

Your conversation persists across messages (the agent remembers context)

The interface feels snappy even though we’re calling an LLM

This is AG-UI’s event system at work. Each token triggers an event, and your client reacts immediately.

Understanding the AG-UI event flow

Let’s trace through what actually happens when you send a message. Understanding this flow is crucial for debugging and extending your client.

Add some debug logging to see events in action. Update your onTextMessageContentEvent :

onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) { console.log(`[DEBUG] Text delta received: "${event.delta}"`); process.stdout.write(event.delta); }

Run the client again and send “Hi there.” You’ll see output like this:

[DEBUG] Text delta received: "Hello" [DEBUG] Text delta received: "!" [DEBUG] Text delta received: " How" [DEBUG] Text delta received: " can" [DEBUG] Text delta received: " I" [DEBUG] Text delta received: " help" [DEBUG] Text delta received: " you" [DEBUG] Text delta received: " today" [DEBUG] Text delta received: "?"

Each delta is a chunk of text, sometimes a word, sometimes a character. Your client displays them as fast as they arrive.

Here’s how AG-UI events map to what users see:

Event type What it means UI impact onRunStartEvent Agent begins processing Show “thinking” indicator onTextMessageStartEvent Agent starts responding Show assistant label onTextMessageContentEvent Token arrives Append text to output onTextMessageEndEvent Response complete Finalize display onToolCallStartEvent Agent calls a tool Show tool activity onToolCallResultEvent Tool returns data Show result indicator onRunCompleteEvent Entire run finished Re-enable input

The protocol gives you fine-grained control over UX without complex state management.

Right now, we’re only handling text events. But AG-UI supports much more:

Run lifecycle events:

onRunStartEvent({ event }) { console.log(`[RUN] Started: ${event.runId}`); } onRunCompleteEvent({ event }) { console.log(`[RUN] Complete: ${event.runId}`); }

Tool call events (we’ll implement these next):

onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) { console.log(`Calling tool: ${event.toolCallName}`); } onToolCallResultEvent({ event }) { console.log(`Tool result: ${JSON.stringify(event.content)}`); }

Error events:

onErrorEvent({ event }) { console.error(`Error: ${event.error.message}`); }

Let’s add comprehensive logging to understand the full event flow. Update your agent.runAgent() call:

await agent.runAgent( {}, { onRunStartEvent({ event }) { console.log(`

[EVENT] Run started: ${event.runId}`); }, onTextMessageStartEvent({ event }) { console.log(`[EVENT] Text message started`); process.stdout.write("🤖 Assistant: "); }, onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) { process.stdout.write(event.delta); }, onTextMessageEndEvent({ event }) { console.log(`

[EVENT] Text message ended`); }, onRunCompleteEvent({ event }) { console.log(`[EVENT] Run complete: ${event.runId}

`); }, onErrorEvent({ event }) { console.error(`[EVENT] Error: ${event.error.message}`); }, } );

Now when you send a message, you’ll see the complete lifecycle:

[EVENT] Run started: abc-123-def [EVENT] Text message started 🤖 Assistant: Hello! I'm here to help. What would you like to know? [EVENT] Text message ended [EVENT] Run complete: abc-123-def

This trace shows you exactly when each phase happens. In a real app, you’d use these events to:

Show loading spinners during onRunStartEvent

Display typing indicators during text streaming

Update UI state when the run completes

Show error messages if something fails

The event-driven model gives you precise control over UX timing.

Adding your first tool via AG-UI

Chat is nice, but real AI apps need to do things. Let’s add a weather tool that fetches live data.

We’ll start by defining a typed tool with Mastra’s createTool.

Create a directory for tools:

mkdir -p src/tools

Create src/tools/weather.tool.ts with the following:

import { createTool } from "@mastra/core/tools"; import { z } from "zod"; interface GeocodingResponse { results: { latitude: number; longitude: number; name: string; }[]; } interface WeatherResponse { current: { time: string; temperature_2m: number; apparent_temperature: number; relative_humidity_2m: number; wind_speed_10m: number; wind_gusts_10m: number; weather_code: number; }; }

These interfaces describe the shape of the data returned by the Open-Meteo APIs. They don’t affect runtime behavior, but they give TypeScript strong typing so you know exactly which fields are available when working with the responses.

//weather.tool.ts export const weatherTool = createTool({ id: "get-weather", description: "Get current weather for a location", inputSchema: z.object({ location: z.string().describe("City name or location"), }), outputSchema: z.object({ temperature: z.number(), feelsLike: z.number(), humidity: z.number(), windSpeed: z.number(), windGust: z.number(), conditions: z.string(), location: z.string(), }), execute: async ({ context }) => { return await getWeather(context.location); }, });

This creates a tool the agent can call. The id is how the agent refers to it internally, and the description helps the model understand when and why to use it. The execute method runs when the agent calls the tool. It extracts the location from the validated input and delegates the actual work to the getWeather function.

//weather.tool.ts const getWeather = async (location: string) => { const geocodingUrl = `https://geocoding-api.open-meteo.com/v1/search?name=${encodeURIComponent( location )}&count=1`; const geocodingResponse = await fetch(geocodingUrl); const geocodingData = (await geocodingResponse.json()) as GeocodingResponse; if (!geocodingData.results?.[0]) { throw new Error(`Location '${location}' not found`); } const { latitude, longitude, name } = geocodingData.results[0]; const weatherUrl = `https://api.open-meteo.com/v1/forecast?latitude=${latitude}&longitude=${longitude}¤t=temperature_2m,apparent_temperature,relative_humidity_2m,wind_speed_10m,wind_gusts_10m,weather_code`; const response = await fetch(weatherUrl); const data = (await response.json()) as WeatherResponse; return { temperature: data.current.temperature_2m, feelsLike: data.current.apparent_temperature, humidity: data.current.relative_humidity_2m, windSpeed: data.current.wind_speed_10m, windGust: data.current.wind_gusts_10m, conditions: getWeatherCondition(data.current.weather_code), location: name, }; };

The getWeather function fetches live weather data from Open-Meteo. This API is free and requires no authentication.

function getWeatherCondition(code: number): string { const conditions: Record<number, string> = { 0: "Clear sky", 1: "Mainly clear", 2: "Partly cloudy", 3: "Overcast", 45: "Foggy", 48: "Depositing rime fog", 51: "Light drizzle", 53: "Moderate drizzle", 55: "Dense drizzle", 61: "Slight rain", 63: "Moderate rain", 65: "Heavy rain", 71: "Slight snow fall", 73: "Moderate snow fall", 75: "Heavy snow fall", 80: "Slight rain showers", 81: "Moderate rain showers", 82: "Violent rain showers", 85: "Slight snow showers", 86: "Heavy snow showers", 95: "Thunderstorm", 96: "Thunderstorm with slight hail", 99: "Thunderstorm with heavy hail", }; return conditions[code] || "Unknown"; }

Open-Meteo returns numeric weather codes. The getWeatherCondition helper maps those codes to readable descriptions such as “Clear sky” or “Moderate rain,” making the output easier to understand.

Now update src/agent.ts to use the tool:

import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai"; import { Agent } from "@mastra/core/agent"; import { MastraAgent } from "@ag-ui/mastra"; import { Memory } from "@mastra/memory"; import { LibSQLStore } from "@mastra/libsql"; import { weatherTool } from "./tools/weather.tool"; // Add this import export const agent = new MastraAgent({ agent: new Agent({ name: "Weather Assistant", instructions: ` You are a helpful AI assistant with weather capabilities. Be friendly, conversational, and provide clear information. When users ask about weather: - Always use the weatherTool to fetch current data - Present the information in a friendly, conversational way - Include temperature, conditions, and relevant details - If a location isn't specified, ask for it `, model: openai("gpt-4o"), tools: { weatherTool }, // Add the tool here memory: new Memory({ storage: new LibSQLStore({ url: "file:./assistant.db", }), }), }), threadId: "main-conversation", });

From this point on, weather questions trigger a structured tool call, and the agent responds with accurate, up-to-date information in a conversational tone.

Handle tool-related AG-UI events in your client

Now update src/index.ts to handle tool events:

await agent.runAgent( {}, { ... // New tool event handlers onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) { console.log(`

Tool call: ${event.toolCallName}`); }, onToolCallArgsEvent({ event }) { process.stdout.write(event.delta); }, onToolCallEndEvent() { console.log(""); }, onToolCallResultEvent({ event }) { if (event.content) { console.log(`Tool result: ${JSON.stringify(event.content, null, 2)}`); } } } );

When the agent decides it needs external data, onToolCallStartEvent fires and logs which tool is being called, making that decision visible. As the tool arguments are prepared and streamed, onToolCallArgsEvent prints them in real time so you can see exactly what input the agent is sending. When argument streaming finishes, onToolCallEndEvent fires. Finally, onToolCallResultEvent logs the structured result returned by the tool before the agent continues responding.

Let’s see this in action. Restart your client:

pnpm dev

Try these queries:

Basic weather query:

> What's the weather in London?

You should see:

[EVENT] Run started Tool call: get-weather {"location":"London"} Tool result: { "temperature": 12, "feelsLike": 10, "humidity": 78, "windSpeed": 15, "windGust": 25, "conditions": "Partly cloudy", "location": "London" } 🤖 Assistant: The weather in London is currently partly cloudy with a temperature of 12°C (feels like 10°C). The humidity is at 78%, and there's a moderate wind at 15 km/h with gusts up to 25 km/h. [EVENT] Run complete

Notice what happened:

Agent recognized intent – GPT-4o understood you wanted weather information Called the tool – Agent emitted tool call events with the location argument Executed the function – Your weatherTool.execute() fetched real data Returned results – Tool result flowed back to the agent Generated response – Agent used the data to create a natural language answer

This is the power of AG-UI’s tool protocol. The agent automatically:

Decides when to use tools

Formats arguments correctly

Handles the tool result

Incorporates data into its response

Try edge cases:

> How's the weather?

The agent should prompt for a location since none was provided.

> What's the weather in Atlantis?

You’ll see an error because the location doesn’t exist:

Error: Location 'Atlantis' not found

The protocol handles errors gracefully, and the agent can explain what went wrong.

Let’s test a few more scenarios to see AG-UI’s robustness:

Multiple locations in one query:

> Compare the weather in Tokyo and Seattle

The agent will call the tool twice and present both results.

Implied context:

> What's the weather in Paris? > How about tomorrow?

The agent should remember you’re asking about Paris (thanks to conversation memory).

Natural language variations:

> Is it raining in Seattle? > Do I need an umbrella in London? > What's the temperature in NYC?

GPT-4o is smart enough to extract locations from natural queries.

The beauty here is that you didn’t have to:

Write orchestration logic for when to call tools

Parse natural language to extract parameters

Handle multi-turn context manually

Manage error states across tool calls

AG-UI and the underlying LLM handle it. You just defined the tool interface and handled events.

Let’s push further with adding a browser tool. Real agents need multiple capabilities.

Install the open package:

pnpm add open

Create src/tools/browser.tool.ts :

import { createTool } from "@mastra/core/tools"; import { z } from "zod"; import { open } from "open"; export const browserTool = createTool({ id: "open-browser", description: "Open a URL in the default web browser", inputSchema: z.object({ url: z.string().url().describe("The URL to open"), }), outputSchema: z.object({ success: z.boolean(), message: z.string(), }), execute: async ({ context }) => { try { await open(context.url); return { success: true, message: `Opened ${context.url} in your default browser`, }; } catch (error) { return { success: false, message: `Failed to open browser: ${error}`, }; } }, });

Now, update your agent with multiple tools.

Update src/agent.ts :

import { weatherTool } from "./tools/weather.tool"; import { browserTool } from "./tools/browser.tool"; export const agent = new MastraAgent({ agent: new Agent({ ... tools: { weatherTool, browserTool }, }), threadId: "main-conversation", });

Now try:

> Show me the weather website for London

The agent will:

Call weatherTool to get London’s weather Find a relevant weather website Call browserTool to open it Confirm the action

Or more directly:

> Open Google for me

The agent will open https://www.google.com in your browser.

This demonstrates tool composition; the agent can use multiple tools in sequence to accomplish complex tasks. AG-UI handles the orchestration automatically.

When it makes sense to use AG-UI

Use AG-UI when:

You need multiple clients (web + CLI + mobile) talking to the same agent

You want streaming responses with proper event handling out of the box

Your agent needs tool calling capabilities without custom orchestration

You’re building multi-turn conversations with persistent memory

You want to avoid reinventing event-driven architecture for every AI feature

Skip AG-UI if:

You’re building a simple one-off prompt/completion feature

You need absolute control over every byte sent over the wire

Your use case is too specialized for a protocol layer

You’re working with non-standard LLM providers that don’t fit the model

Conclusion

By building this CLI client, you’ve seen AG-UI in action through real-time streaming, tool calls, shared state, and an event-driven flow that matches how AI agents actually behave. More importantly, you now understand why AG-UI exists and when it makes sense to use it.

AG-UI shines in production AI features that go beyond simple prompts. For quick prototypes or one-off chats, it can feel like overkill. But for real applications, it adds structure where things tend to break down.

From here, the path is straightforward. Swap the CLI for a web UI, add more tools, deploy it as a service, or integrate it into existing systems, all without changing your agent logic.