Build a React comment form with @mention functionality

Commenting on threads and messages used to be pretty messy prior to the introduction of
@mention functionalities. Though you could send a message in a thread, there was often no way of knowing who the message was for, and there was no way to engage those who weren’t already involved in the conversation.
With the introduction of
@mention, you can mention friends (or well-meaning social media experts) and invite them to join the discussion.
You also can find forms with
@mention functionalities in various applications like Facebook, Dropbox, WhatsApp, and Gmail.
This article will look at building a form with the
@mention functionality included in React. We will specifically be working with the
react-mentions package.
You can find the complete code for this tutorial in my Github repo. Let’s get started!
- Building a comment form with
react-mentions
- Using the
MentionsInputand
Mentioncomponents
- Styling
react-mentionscomponents
- Exploring other functionalities in
react-mentions
- Creating a custom form with
@mentionfunctionality
Building a comment form with
react-mentions
Let’s start by creating a new React app with the command below:
npx create-react-app react-mentions
If you are using Yarn, run the following command:
yarn create react-app react-mentions
I’ll be using Yarn for the rest of this tutorial.
Next, install the
react-mentions package as follows:
yarn add react-mentions
The
react-mentions package exports two React components for rendering mentions: the
MentionsInput component and the
Mention component.
MentionsInput is the main component used to render the text area control and can take one or more
Mention components as children.
The
Mention component represents a data source for a class of mentionable objects, including users, issues, and more.
Using the
MentionsInput and
Mention components
Let’s implement
react-mentions into our application. Head over to the
App.js file and replace the entire code with the code block below:
import { Mention, MentionsInput } from "react-mentions"; function App() { return ( <div> <h2>Let's get started</h2> <MentionsInput> <Mention /> </MentionsInput> </div> ); } export default App;
When we start up the development server with
yarn start, we should get an input box like in the image below:
Next, we will create an array of dummy data that’ll be provided to the
Mention component. The data must have
id and
display as specific keys.
We also need to create a state event. This will be used to bind the state of our application to the values coming from the data and then pass it to the
MentionsInput component.
Copy and paste the code below into the
App.js file:
More great articles from LogRocket:
- Don't miss a moment with The Replay, a curated newsletter from LogRocket
- Use React's useEffect to optimize your application's performance
- Switch between multiple versions of Node
- Learn how to animate your React app with AnimXYZ
- Explore Tauri, a new framework for building binaries
- Compare NestJS vs. Express.js
- Discover popular ORMs used in the TypeScript landscape
function App() { const [value, setValue] = useState(""); const users = [ { id: "isaac", display: "Isaac Newton", }, { id: "sam", display: "Sam Victor", }, { id: "emma", display: "[email protected]", }, ]; ... }
We created a state variable and user array based on the code block above. The user array contains objects with
id and
display parameters. These are the parameters needed to populate the
react-mentions component.
Now, let’s update the
return() statement with the code below:
return ( <div className="App"> <MentionsInput value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)}> <Mention data={users} /> </MentionsInput> </div> );
We are using the
MentionsInput tag that takes in the
value prop. We’re then setting the state value with the
onChange prop. With all this done, we should be able to achieve this:
Styling
react-mentions components
Looking at our progress above, you may notice that our component looks a bit out of place. We can fix it by customizing with styles.
Create a
mentionStyles.js file in the
src folder and paste the code below:
export default { backgroundColor: "#cee4e5", };
Create a
mentionsInputStyles.js file in the
src folder as well and paste the code block below into it:
export default { control: { backgroundColor: '#fff', fontSize: 16, // fontWeight: 'normal', }, '&multiLine': { control: { fontFamily: 'monospace', minHeight: 63, }, highlighter: { padding: 9, border: '1px solid transparent', }, input: { padding: 9, border: '1px solid silver', }, }, '&singleLine': { display: 'inline-block', width: 180, highlighter: { padding: 1, border: '2px inset transparent', }, input: { padding: 1, border: '2px inset', }, }, suggestions: { list: { backgroundColor: 'white', border: '1px solid rgba(0,0,0,0.15)', fontSize: 16, }, item: { padding: '5px 15px', borderBottom: '1px solid rgba(0,0,0,0.15)', '&focused': { backgroundColor: '#cee4e5', }, }, }, }
Head back to
App.js and import the style:
import mentionStyle from "./mentionStyle"; import mentionsInputStyle from "./mentionsInputStyle";
Now, update the components:
<div className="App"> <MentionsInput style={mentionsInputStyle} value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)}> <Mention style={mentionStyle} data={users} /> </MentionsInput> </div>
We’ve updated our components by adding the style prop and setting it to the imported style.
With our progress so far, we’ve achieved a nice, customized
Mention functionality in our app!
Exploring other functionalities in
react-mentions
The
react-mentions package comes with many customizable features, so let’s take a look into some of them!
singleLine input
singleLine input is called when we want our input to be a single line of text rather than the default text area. You can see this in the code below:
return ( <div className="App"> ... <h2>Using a Single line Input</h2> <MentionsInput singleLine //this sets the single line input to true style={mentionsInputStyle} value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} > </div> );
Multiple trigger patterns
We can also decide to use more than one trigger pattern instead of the default
@ trigger pattern. Luckily, the
react-mention package supports this.
Let’s initiate a second trigger pattern. Import the
useCallback hook in the
App.js file. The
useCallback hook is used to stop the
Mention component from rerendering without need:
import { useState, useCallback } from "react";
Next, create an email validation regex. This will act as an additional trigger that detects if the input is an email. It will then highlight it as a mention.
function App() { const [value, setValue] = useState(""); const emailRegex = /(([^\[email protected]][email protected][^\[email protected]]+\.[^\[email protected]]+))$/; ... return ( <div className="App"> <h2>Using Multiple trigger patterns</h2> <MentionsInput style={mentionsInputStyle} value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} > <Mention style={mentionStyle} data={users} /> <Mention trigger={emailRegex} data={(search) => [{ id: search, display: search }]} onAdd={useCallback((...args) => { console.log(...args); }, [])} style={{ backgroundColor: "#d1c4e9" }} /> </MentionsInput> </div> );
Modifying the displaying
id
The
react-mentions library also allows us to change the default displaying
id to our preferred one. We can achieve this by using the
displayTransform parameter.
<h2>Displaying ID</h2> <MentionsInput style={mentionsInputStyle} value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} > <Mention displayTransform={(id) => `<!--${id}-->`} style={mentionStyle} data={users} /> </MentionsInput>
In the code block above, we return the
id from the user object and render it.
Scrollable text area
Text areas are responsive input fields that adjust in height based on multiple user inputs. This feature can result in a distorted UI and applies to our
react-mentions component. We’ll be making our text area scrollable to avoid this distortion and create a nicer UI instead.
First, we’ll import the
merge function from the
lodash library into the
App.js file:
import merge from 'lodash/merge';
The
merge function will be responsible for merging our
mentionsInputStyle with our new custom style.
function App() { let customStyle = merge({}, mentionsInputStyle, { input: { height: 80, overflow: "auto", }, highlighter: { height: 80, overflow: "hidden", boxSizing: "border-box", }, }); ... return ( <MentionsInput value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} style={customStyle} placeholder={"Mention people using '@'"} a11ySuggestionsListLabel={"Suggested mentions"} > <Mention trigger="@" data={users} style={mentionStyle} /> ); }
In the code block above, we’re merging the
mentionsInputStyle to our newly updated style. We’re also setting the height and width of the text area to a fixed value and automatically setting the overflow.
With that done, we will have a nicer UI with a scrollable component, as shown below:
Fetching responses from external sources
In this section, we’ll look at how we can use data from an API in our form. In many cases, our data may be coming from an external source. Let’s see how we handle our responses and add them to the
react-mentions data property.
We’ll be working with and fetching users from the JSON Placeholder API for this demo. Copy and paste the code block below into the
App.js file:
function fetchUsers(query, callback) { if (!query) return; fetch(`https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users?q=${query}`, { json: true, }) .then((res) => res.json()) // Transform the users to what react-mentions expects .then((res) => res.map((user) => ({ display: user.username, id: user.name })) ) .then(callback); }
Based on the code block above, we’re making an API call to the
jsonplaceholder server. We passed two arguments into the
fetch function:
query and
callback.
The
query argument holds the input from the
mentionInput, while the
callback argument is called when we have the response ready.
Next, we are returning a list of users, looping through it, and returning the user’s name and username as an object of
display and
id.
Finally, we’re calling our function in the data property of the
MentionsInput component and displaying the
id:
<MentionsInput value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} style={mentionsInputStyle} placeholder="Mention any JsonPlaceholder username by typing `@` followed by at least one character" a11ySuggestionsListLabel={"Suggested JsonPlaceholder username for mention"} > <Mention displayTransform={(id) => `@${id}`} trigger="@" data={fetchUsers} style={mentionStyle} /> </MentionsInput>
Fetching emojis
With the
react-mentions package, not only can names be referenced and mentioned, emojis can be mentioned too!
Let’s take a look at how to fetch emojis from an external API and display them in the input field when they’re searched.
function App() { const [emojiValue, setEmojiValue] = useState([]); const notMatchingRegex = /($a)/; useEffect(() => { fetch( "https://gist.githubusercontent.com/oliveratgithub/0bf11a9aff0d6da7b46f1490f86a71eb/raw/d8e4b78cfe66862cf3809443c1dba017f37b61db/emojis.json" ) .then((data) => { return data.json(); }) .then((jsonData) => { setEmojiValue(jsonData.emojis); }); }, []); const queryEmojis = (query, callback) => { if (query.length === 0) return; const filterValue = emojiValue .filter((emoji) => { return emoji.name.indexOf(query.toLowerCase()) > -1; }) .slice(0, 10); return filterValue.map(({ emoji }) => ({ id: emoji })); }; ... return ( <h3>Emoji support</h3> <MentionsInput value={value} onChange={(e) => setValue(e.target.value)} style={mentionsInputStyle} placeholder={"Press '&' for emojis, mention people using '@'"} > <Mention trigger="@" displayTransform={(username) => `@${username}`} markup="@__id__" data={users} regex={/@(\S+)/} style={mentionStyle} appendSpaceOnAdd /> <Mention trigger="&" markup="__id__" regex={notMatchingRegex} data={queryEmojis} /> </MentionsInput> ); }
Based on the code block above, we’re fetching and storing the emojis from our API in our
emojiValue as soon as the page loads. We do this using the
useEffect hook and displaying the emojis whenever the user searches specific keywords.
Here, we’re using a double trigger pattern using the
& symbol for emojis and the
@ symbol for the users array. The
notMatchingRegex serves as a filter for non-matching emojis.
Creating a custom form with
@mention functionality
In this section, we will be putting together everything we’ve learned about the
react-mentions library to build a comment form.
First, create a
CustomForm.jsx file in the
src directory and paste in the code below:
// CustomForm.jsx import { useState } from 'react'; import { Mention, MentionsInput } from 'react-mentions'; import styles from './FormInputStyle.module.css'; import mentionsInputStyle from './mentionsInputStyle'; import mentionStyle from './mentionStyle'; const CustomForm = () => { const [formState, setFormState] = useState({ username: '', comment: '', }); const [comments, setComments] = useState([]); const users = [ { id: 'isaac', display: 'Isaac Newton', }, { id: 'sam', display: 'Sam Victor', }, { id: 'emma', display: '[email protected]', }, ]; const submit = () => { if (formState.username === '' || formState.comment === '') { alert('Please fill in all fields'); return; } setComments((comments) => [ ...comments, { username: formState.username, comment: formState.comment, }, ]); setFormState({ username: '', comment: '', }); }; const current = new Date(); const date = `${current.getDate()}/${ current.getMonth() + 1 }/${current.getFullYear()}`;
In the code above, we’re importing the package that we will be using from
react-mentions as well as the
useState hook for handling the comments and state of the forms.
The form and comment state have also been set and are providing the dummy data for the application. Our
submit function checks if the fields are filled and sets the comment state. We now have a
date variable that gets the date of the comment.
Now, update the return value with the code below:
return ( <div className={styles.form}> <section className={styles.formCard}> <h2 className={styles.formTitle}>Comment Form</h2> <input type="text" value={formState.username} onChange={(e) => setFormState({ ...formState, username: e.target.value }) } placeholder="Input Your Name" /> <MentionsInput placeholder="Add Comment. Use '@' for mention" value={formState.comment} onChange={(e) => setFormState({ ...formState, comment: e.target.value }) } style={mentionsInputStyle} > <Mention style={mentionStyle} data={users} /> </MentionsInput> <button onClick={submit}>Submit</button> </section> {comments.length === 0 ? ( null ) : ( <section> {comments.map((comment, i) => ( <div className={styles.commentCard} key={i}> <p className={styles.username}> {comment.username} on {date} </p> <h2>{comment.comment}</h2> </div> ))} </section> )} </div> ); }; export default CustomForm;
We are passing the appropriate props to the
Mention and
MentionInput components and displaying the comments below the form (if there are any).
Great! Next, create a
FormInputStyle.module.css for styling and paste the following code into it:
* { margin: 0; padding: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } .form { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items: center; justify-content: center; width: 100%; height: 100vh; background-color: #ffa5a5; } .formTitle { font-size: 2rem; color: red; margin-bottom: 1rem; } input { height: 3rem; width: 25rem; margin-bottom: 1rem; padding: 1rem; font-size: 18px; border: 1px solid silver; } .formCard { width: 27rem; display: flex; flex-direction: column; background-color: rgb(54, 44, 24); padding: 1rem; } button { border: none; border-radius: 3px; color: white; background-color: green; font-size: 1.2rem; padding: 10px; margin-top: 1rem; } .commentCard { margin: 1.5rem; color: rgb(173, 173, 173); font-size: 1rem; background-color: #444; padding: 1rem; width: 27rem; } .username { color: white; font-size: 1.3rem; }
With that, we are done creating the form! You should see something like this:
Conclusion
In this article, we’ve learned about
react-mentions, an easy-to-use library for building forms with
@mention functionalities. We also looked at the different functionalities of the
react-mentions package and how we can use them. We also built a comment form with
@mention functionality using the
react-mention package.
Thanks for reading!
Full visibility into production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.