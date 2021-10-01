How to build a custom calendar in Flutter

The calendar that we use has evolved over the years. From a handwritten calendar to a printed calendar, we now all have a digital calendar in our hands that is extremely customizable and reminds us of our events at the precise moment we want a reminder.

We are going to see how we can build and customize the calendar widget in Flutter so we can provide our users with that experience.

Though Flutter provides a calendar widget in the form of a date and time picker that offers customizable colors, fonts, and usage, it is missing some features. You can use it to pick a date and time (or both) and add it to your application, but it needs to be combined with a button and a placeholder where the picked date or time can be saved.

So, I’m going to start with the native calendar provided by the Flutter architecture and then move on to TableCalendar , the most popular calendar widget on pub.dev. There are also many other popular calendar widgets you could use, but for this tutorial, we’ll cover one in depth.

Flutter calendar widget (date picker and time picker)

To explain the widget more thoroughly, I have created a single-screen application for online meetings. Users can enter the meeting name and link, then choose a date and time.

First, let’s go over the showDatePicker default constructor:

showDatePicker({ // it requires a context required BuildContext context, // when datePicker is displayed, it will show month of the current date required DateTime initialDate, // earliest possible date to be displayed (eg: 2000) required DateTime firstDate, // latest allowed date to be displayed (eg: 2050) required DateTime lastDate, // it represents TODAY and it will be highlighted DateTime? currentDate, // either by input or selected, defaults to calendar mode. DatePickerEntryMode initialEntryMode = DatePickerEntryMode.calendar or input, // restricts user to select date from range to dates. SelectableDayPredicate? selectableDayPredicate, // text that is displayed at the top of the datePicker String? helpText, // text that is displayed on cancel button String? cancelText, // text that is displayed on confirm button String? confirmText, // use builder function to customise the datePicker TransitionBuilder? Builder, // option to display datePicker in year or day mode. Defaults to day DatePickerMode initialDatePickerMode = DatePickerMode.day or year, // error message displayed when user hasn't entered date in proper format String? errorFormatText, // error message displayed when date is not selectable String? errorInvalidText, // hint message displayed to prompt user to enter date according to the format mentioned (eg: dd/mm/yyyy) String? fieldHintText, // label message displayed for what the user is entering date for (eg: birthdate) String? fieldLabelText, })

Regarding the above default constructor, you can refer to the image below where I have pointed out some important properties that can be customized according to your needs.

How does it work?

I am not going to post the whole code here but instead just going to show the implementation of it and explain it. The rest of the code for showDatePicker can be found here for your experimentation.

Step 1: Implementing a ValueNotifier

I have implemented a ValueNotifier that will hold the date in the text field.

final ValueNotifier<DateTime?> dateSub = ValueNotifier(null);

Step 2: Creating a datePicker dialog

With ValueListenerBuilder and an instance of DateTime , and with the help of the InkWell widget, when we click on the textField , a datePicker dialog will pop up. When a user taps on the desired date, it will show in the textField :

ValueListenableBuilder<DateTime?>( valueListenable: dateSub, builder: (context, dateVal, child) { return InkWell( onTap: () async { DateTime? date = await showDatePicker( context: context, initialDate: DateTime.now(), firstDate: DateTime.now(), lastDate: DateTime(2050), currentDate: DateTime.now(), initialEntryMode: DatePickerEntryMode.calendar, initialDatePickerMode: DatePickerMode.day, builder: (context, child) { return Theme( data: Theme.of(context).copyWith( colorScheme: ColorScheme.fromSwatch( primarySwatch: Colors.blueGrey, accentColor: AppColors.blackCoffee, backgroundColor: Colors.lightBlue, cardColor: Colors.white, ) ), child: child!, ); }); dateSub.value = date; }, child: buildDateTimePicker( dateVal != null ? convertDate(dateVal) : '')); }),

buildDateTimePicker is nothing but a listTile with a custom border and calendar icon as a trailing icon:

Widget buildDateTimePicker(String data) { return ListTile( shape: RoundedRectangleBorder( borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular(10.0), side: const BorderSide(color: AppColors.eggPlant, width: 1.5), ), title: Text(data), trailing: const Icon( Icons.calendar_today, color: AppColors.eggPlant, ), ); }

We also have a string method to convert the date to the desired format:

String convertDate(DateTime dateTime) { return DateFormat('dd/MM/yyyy').format(dateTime); }

This is how it is going to look when the code is implemented:

Now, let’s come back to the TableCalendar I discussed before, how we’re going to implement it, and how we’re going to customize it to meet the demands of the application.

There are several customization possibilities, and discussing them all would exceed the scope of this article. So I’ll try to be as specific as possible and only address the most significant portions of it. Of course, there are code implementations that I have personally experimented with, as well as images to reference.

TableCalendar

Installation is pretty straightforward: you need to copy and paste the dependency in your pubspec.yaml file for table_calendar from here.

The latest version is:

table_calendar: ^3.0.2

Now, I am going to split its constructor into three parts:

Setting up the TableCalendar widget Styling the calendar for your application needs Adding events to the calendar

This is so you can understand the code easily and also know how to implement it successfully.

Step 1: Setting up the TableCalendar widget

I have used SingleChildScrollView as my parent widget and then added a Card widget inside a Column widget to give a little elevation to the calendar. Then, I added the TableCalendar widget inside the Card widget as its child:

SingleChildScrollView( child: Column( children: [ Card( margin: const EdgeInsets.all(8.0), elevation: 5.0, shape: const RoundedRectangleBorder( borderRadius: BorderRadius.all( Radius.circular(10), ), side: BorderSide( color: AppColors.blackCoffee, width: 2.0), ), child: TableCalendar( // today's date focusedDay: _focusedCalendarDate, // earliest possible date firstDay: _initialCalendarDate, // latest allowed date lastDay: _lastCalendarDate, // default view when displayed calendarFormat: CalendarFormat.month, // default is Saturday & Sunday but can be set to any day. // instead of day, a number can be mentioned as well. weekendDays: const [DateTime.sunday, 6], // default is Sunday but can be changed according to locale startingDayOfWeek: StartingDayOfWeek.monday, // height between the day row and 1st date row, default is 16.0 daysOfWeekHeight: 40.0, // height between the date rows, default is 52.0 rowHeight: 60.0,

The above code is setting up the calendar that will be on the mobile screen with some default values and some customization according to locale. I have added comments before each property to understand what it does.

I know the explanation is already given in the class file of the TableCalendar widget, but sometimes it is easier to understand property in simpler terms. I have a habit of reading everything, understanding it, and then I try to simplify for my readers so that they do not have to go through every line before implementing the code.

Step 2: Styling the TableCalendar

Ok, so there are again 3 parts in styling the Table Calendar. First is the header where we have the Month’s name and a button to switch between week view and month view. The left and right arrows scroll between months.

According to the theme of the application, you can customize everything so that the look and feel of the calendar, basically the whole UI of the calendar, matches with the UI of your application.

Splitting code into 3 parts again:

headerStyle

// Calendar Header Styling headerStyle: const HeaderStyle( titleTextStyle: TextStyle(color: AppColors.babyPowder, fontSize: 20.0), decoration: BoxDecoration( color: AppColors.eggPlant, borderRadius: BorderRadius.only( topLeft: Radius.circular(10), topRight: Radius.circular(10))), formatButtonTextStyle: TextStyle(color: AppColors.ultraRed, fontSize: 16.0), formatButtonDecoration: BoxDecoration( color: AppColors.babyPowder, borderRadius: BorderRadius.all( Radius.circular(5.0), ), ), leftChevronIcon: Icon( Icons.chevron_left, color: AppColors.babyPowder, size: 28, ), rightChevronIcon: Icon( Icons.chevron_right, color: AppColors.babyPowder, size: 28, ), ),

Styling days below the header

Here you can set a different color for weekends, weekdays, and also for holidays if you have set any:

// Calendar Days Styling daysOfWeekStyle: const DaysOfWeekStyle( // Weekend days color (Sat,Sun) weekendStyle: TextStyle(color: AppColors.ultraRed), ),

In the above code, I have added color to the weekend days that I set initially when I implemented the TableCalendar widget.

Styling the dates

Here you can add color to the specific weekend dates or holiday dates. Additionally, the highlighted color for the current date and the selected date can be customized.

// Calendar Dates styling calendarStyle: const CalendarStyle( // Weekend dates color (Sat & Sun Column) weekendTextStyle: TextStyle(color: AppColors.ultraRed), // highlighted color for today todayDecoration: BoxDecoration( color: AppColors.eggPlant, shape: BoxShape.circle, ), // highlighted color for selected day selectedDecoration: BoxDecoration( color: AppColors.blackCoffee, shape: BoxShape.circle, ), ),

The next block of code is from the official documentation provided by TableCalender . It is the default way to implement the selected day. This code highlights the current date and also the selected date based on the above customized colors. There is no better way to do this, and it is advised by the TableCalendar :

selectedDayPredicate: (currentSelectedDate) { // as per the documentation 'selectedDayPredicate' needs to determine current selected day. return (isSameDay( _selectedCalendarDate!, currentSelectedDate)); }, onDaySelected: (selectedDay, focusedDay) { // as per the documentation if (!isSameDay(_selectedCalendarDate, selectedDay)) { setState(() { _selectedCalendarDate = selectedDay; _focusedCalendarDate = focusedDay; }); } },

Step 3: Adding events to TableCalendar

So we’ve finished initializing the TableCalendar and stylized it to match our UI. The only thing remaining is to add events to our calendar, which is a vital feature. Without it, our calendar is simply a hard copy that we keep in our houses or on our refrigerators.

However, many of us tend to stick a Post-it Note on the calendar to indicate key events throughout the month, week, or even day. On our mobile phones, we have the ability to add reminders or events to our default calendar application.

I have created a model class named MyEvents and initialize two String variables eventTitle and eventDescp (description):

class MyEvents { final String eventTitle; final String eventDescp; MyEvents({required this.eventTitle, required this.eventDescp}); @override String toString() => eventTitle; }

In our CustomCalendarTable Dart file, I have added two TextEditingController s, a Map , and a method where we will be holding our list of events and applying that to eventLoader property inside TableCalandar:

final titleController = TextEditingController(); final descpController = TextEditingController(); late Map<DateTime, List<MyEvents>> mySelectedEvents; @override void initState() { selectedCalendarDate = _focusedCalendarDate; mySelectedEvents = {}; super.initState(); } @override void dispose() { titleController.dispose(); descpController.dispose(); super.dispose(); } List<MyEvents> _listOfDayEvents(DateTime dateTime) { return mySelectedEvents[dateTime] ?? []; }

Next, I have added a fab button to our Scaffold and on clicking the fab button, an AlertDialog will appear, where the user will be entering the event title and event description.

After clicking the Add button inside the AlertDialog , an event will be added under the calendar and a small colored dot will be seen on the date on which the event was added.

I have also added a SnackBar in case the user does not enter anything in the title text field or description text field. A SnackBar will pop up with a message to enter the title and description.

If the user has entered the title and description, in the setState method it is checking if the list of selected events is not null and then we are adding the title and description to the MyEvents model class and creating a list of MyEvents .

As soon as an event is added, we’re clearing the Controller s and closing the AlertDialog :

_showAddEventDialog() async { await showDialog( context: context, builder: (context) => AlertDialog( title: const Text('New Event'), content: Column( crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment.stretch, mainAxisSize: MainAxisSize.min, children: [ buildTextField( controller: titleController, hint: 'Enter Title'), const SizedBox( height: 20.0, ), buildTextField( controller: descpController, hint: 'Enter Description'), ], ), actions: [ TextButton( onPressed: () => Navigator.pop(context), child: const Text('Cancel'),), TextButton( onPressed: () { if (titleController.text.isEmpty && descpController.text.isEmpty) { ScaffoldMessenger.of(context).showSnackBar( const SnackBar( content: Text('Please enter title & description'), duration: Duration(seconds: 3), ), ); //Navigator.pop(context); return; } else { setState(() { if (mySelectedEvents[selectedCalendarDate] != null) { mySelectedEvents[selectedCalendarDate]?.add(MyEvents( eventTitle: titleController.text, eventDescp: descpController.text)); } else { mySelectedEvents[selectedCalendarDate!] = [ MyEvents( eventTitle: titleController.text, eventDescp: descpController.text) ]; } }); titleController.clear(); descpController.clear(); Navigator.pop(context); return; } }, child: const Text('Add'), ), ], ));}

I have built a custom text field that I have initialized inside the AlertDialog :

Widget buildTextField( {String? hint, required TextEditingController controller}) { return TextField( controller: controller, textCapitalization: TextCapitalization.words, decoration: InputDecoration( labelText: hint ?? '', focusedBorder: OutlineInputBorder( borderSide: const BorderSide(color: AppColors.eggPlant, width: 1.5), borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular( 10.0, ), ), enabledBorder: OutlineInputBorder( borderSide: const BorderSide(color: AppColors.eggPlant, width: 1.5), borderRadius: BorderRadius.circular( 10.0, ), ), ), ); }

Everything comes together when I add the eventLoader property that is under the TableCalendar widget and add the _listofDayEvents method to it:

// this property needs to be added to show events eventLoader: _listOfDayEvents,

And that’s it, we have successfully implemented the method to add events to the calendar dates and show it in our application under the calendar. You can have a look at the whole code here.

As I mentioned earlier in this article, there are some excellent calendar libraries available, such as the flutter_calendar_carousel and syncfusion_flutter_calendar.

The fundamental implementation for all remains the same. Even the attributes and customization are very comparable to what I’ve mentioned about TableCalendar in this article. Even though the names of the properties differ, the functionality remains the same.

I attempted to include as many details as possible that will help anyone who wishes to integrate a calendar within their application, but as I often say, discovery requires experimentation, and that’s always been my motto. So play around with the code, and if you need more information, you can always refer to the official documentation available on the pub.dev website.

Thank you very much!

