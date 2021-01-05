Build a Google Doc clone with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Google Docs is Google’s browser-based word processor that allows you to create, edit, download, and share documents online and access it from any computer as long as there is an internet connection.
In this tutorial, we will be looking at how we can build a version of Google Docs using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript with no framework.
In order to achieve this, we will be working with Firebase Cloud Firestore.
Firebase’s Cloud Firestore is a flexible, easy-to-use database for mobile, web, and server development.
Let’s look at how to structure a Cloud Firestore Database.
Structure a Firestore Database
After creating a Firebase project and adding a Firebase app to the project, navigate to Cloud Firestore at the sidebar of the dashboard. Then, structure the database just like the image below:
What we just did is called Firestore data modeling.
We created a top-level collection called Docs. Docs is the collection that contains all the user’s documents.
The next thing is the unique identifier of the doc. The unique identifier won’t be a random identifier — it will be a generated id that is retrieved from an authenticated user because we will be implementing Google authentication on this project.
We also created a sub-collection called documents. Documents is a sub-collection that contains the documents of an authenticated user.
Lastly is a unique identifier for the document. Under this section, we have fields like:
- name – the name of the user
- content – contents of the document
- created – timestamp of when the document was created
- updated – timestamp of when the document was last updated
Now that we have structured our cloud Firestore database, let’s take things a step further to enable Firebase Google authentication in our Firebase project.
To achieve this, navigate to the authentication tab at the sidebar of the dashboard and click on the sign-in method tab. Next, click on the Google section. A popup dialog will appear. Click on the Enable button and click Save to save the changes.
Project setup
Go to your project folder and create a
signup.html file, a
signup.css file, a
firebase.js, and a
code.auth.js file.
First, let’s add Firebase to our project. Go to the Firebase Google console, copy the project config, and past the code inside your firebase.js file just like the code below:
const config = { apiKey: 'project key', authDomain: 'project.firebaseapp.com', databaseURL: 'https://project.firebaseio.com', projectId: 'project', storageBucket: 'project.appspot.com', messagingSenderId: 'projectSenderId', appId: 'ProjectId' }; firebase.initializeApp(config);
Add Google authenticating
Inside the
signup.html file, write the following code:
<div class="google"> <button class="btn-google" id="sign-in"> <img src="image/Google.png" width="24" alt="" /> <span>Sign up with Google</span> </button> </div>
In the above code, we have a
div with a class
btn-google. We also have an id
sign-up.
The
div is the container that wrapped the
auth button.
Let’s implement the Google auth function. Inside the
auth.js file, copy and paste the code below:
function authenticateWithGoogle() { const provider = new firebase.auth.GoogleAuthProvider(); firebase .auth() .signInWithPopup(provider) .then(function (result) { window.location.href = '../index.html'; }) .catch(function (error) { const errorCode = error.code; const errorMessage = error.message; const email = error.email; const credential = error.credential; console.log(errorCode, errorMessage, email, credential); }); }
In the above code, we created a function called Google
authentication(). The function triggers the Firebase Google popup when a user clicks on the Google sign-up button on the project web page. If the sign-up is successful, the developer console will log in the user and close the popup.
Now that our Google sign-up has been implemented, let’s move on to the next task.
Creating our text editor
We will be creating a basic text editor where we can type in a word and edit it. To do that, let’s start by creating an
editor.html file and write the code below:
<div class="edit-content"> <p class="loading" id="loading">Saving document....</p> <div class="editor" contenteditable="true" id="editor"></div> </div>
In the above code, we create a div and bind an attribute
contenteditable and set the value to true. The
contenteditable attribute turns any container into an editable text field.
If we look at our web page, we can see the div has turned into an editable text field. The next thing to do is implement text formatting features such as italics, bold, text align, etc.
Implement text format
Bold
The first text format we are going to implement is bold. Let’s look at the code below:
<a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('bold')"> <span class="fa fa-bold fa-fw"></span> </a>
The code above is a built-in JavaScript function that takes an appropriate value and formats it when the function is called.
Italic
<a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('italic')"> <span class="fa fa-italic fa-fw"></span> </a>
The italic function italicizes text. Whenever text is being highlighted, the function is fired — even when the text is not highlighted, as long as the function is fired.
Unordered list and ordered list
<a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('insertunorderedlist')"> <span class="fa fa-list fa-fw"></span> </a> <a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('insertOrderedList')"> <span class="fa fa-list-ol fa-fw"></span> </a>
The unordered list function adds bullet points to a text, and the ordered list function adds numbers to a text.
Justify left, justify full, justify center and justify right
<a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('justifyLeft')"> <span class="fa fa-align-left fa-fw"></span> </a> <a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('justifyFull')"> <span class="fa fa-align-justify fa-fw"></span> </a> <a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('justifyCenter')"> <span class="fa fa-align-center fa-fw"></span> </a> <a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('justifyRight')"> <span class="fa fa-align-right fa-fw"></span> </a>
From the name of the function, we can tell that the
Justify Left function aligns text to the left. By default, all text is aligned to the left, so we might not notice the changes.
The
Justify Full function justifies a text, and the
Justify Center and Justify Right functions center a text to the center and justifies a text to the right, respectively.
Underline
<a href="javascript:void(0)" onclick="format('underline')"> <span class="fa fa-underline fa-fw"></span> </a>
The underline function underlines a text when the function is fired.
Choose color, change font size, and select font
<input class="color-apply" type="color" onchange="chooseColor()" id="myColor"/> <select id="input-font" class="input" onchange="changeFont (this);"> <option value="Arial">Arial</option> <option value="Helvetica">Helvetica</option> <option value="Times New Roman">Times New Roman</option> <option value="Sans serif">Sans serif</option> <option value="Courier New">Courier New</option> <option value="Verdana">Verdana</option> <option value="Georgia">Georgia</option> <option value="Palatino">Palatino</option> <option value="Garamond">Garamond</option> <option value="Comic Sans MS">Comic Sans MS</option> <option value="Arial Black">Arial Black</option> <option value="Tahoma">Tahoma</option> <option value="Comic Sans MS">Comic Sans MS</option> </select> <select id="fontSize" onclick="changeSize()"> <option value="1">1</option> <option value="2">2</option> <option value="3">3</option> <option value="4">4</option> <option value="5">5</option> <option value="6">6</option> <option value="7">7</option> <option value="8">8</option> </select>
The
Change Font size is a select drop-down that displays different font sizes and takes the value of the selected size. It applies this to the highlighted text, and the
Select Font function is a select drop-down that shows different fonts. It takes the selected font value and applies it to the highlighted text.
If the above format setup is implemented, we should have something that looks like this;
In the image above, we can see the editor field and the toolbar that has the different text formatting options.
At this point, if we type and implement the different text formats on the text, we will notice nothing happens. The reason for this is that we have not yet implemented the JavaScript in-built function, or the helper function that gets the document and the command and applies the command to the document.
Implementing the helper function
Create a main.js file and write the code below:
function format(command, value) { document.execCommand(command, false, value); }
The function
Format runs each time a text format is clicked. The function takes in two arguments: a command and a value. The command is the name of the text format that was fired, and the value is the text that was highlighted.
The
document.execCommand only returns
true if it is invoked as part of a user interaction.
Implement the helper function for change font size and select font
function changeFont() { const Font = document.getElementById('input-font').value; document.execCommand('fontName', false, Font); } function changeSize() { const size = document.getElementById('fontSize').value; document.execCommand('fontSize', false, size); }
The first helper function is the
changeFont function. The function runs when the change font format is fired. It takes the selected font and applies it to the highlighted text.
The second function is the
changeSize function. It works the same as the
changeFont function, but the difference is that it changes the font size of the highlighted text.
If we type a text and apply any of the formatting options, we should be able to see the formatting applied to the text that was highlighted.
Now we have implemented the text editor and some text format. The next thing we are going to look at is how we can save the document to the Firebase Cloud Firestore Database that we structured.
Save a user document to Cloud Firestore
Let’s look out how we can save documents to Firestore when a user creates a document. You’ll recall that when when creating the editable
div with the
contenteditable attribute, we gave it an
id attribute. We are going to listen to the editable
div and get the value as the user is creating a document using the
id attribute.
First, we are going to check if the user is authorized or not. If the user is authorized, we get the
id of the user and assign it to a variable inside the the
main.js folder.
let userId = ''; let userName = ''; firebase.auth().onAuthStateChanged(function(user) { if (user) { userId = user.uid; userName = user.displayName; init(); } else { console.log(user + '' + 'logged out'); } }); function init(){ const token = localStorage.getItem('token'); if(!token){ const docId = firebase.firestore().collection('docs') .doc(userId) .collection('documents') .doc().id; localStorage.setItem('token', docId); }else{ delay(function(){ getSingleDocDetails(token); }, 1000 ); } }
The
firebase.auth().onAuthStateChanged function is a Firebase function that checks if the user is logged in or not. If the user exists, we get a
user.id and assign the
id to a variable called
userId that was created above.
The
init() function checks if there is a document
id that is stored inside
localStorage. If there is not, it creates a doc
id from Firestore and sets it inside
localStorage. If there is, it calls the
getSingleDocDetails() function. But we are going to look at the
getSingleDocDetails() function later on.
Let’s look at how we can get user documents and save them.
Inside the the
main.js folder, write the code below:
const editor = document.getElementById('editor'); let dos = ''; editor.addEventListener('input', e => { dos = e.target.innerHTML; delay(function(){ addDoc(word); }, 1000 ); }); var delay = (function(){ var timer = 0; return function(callback, ms){ clearTimeout (timer); timer = setTimeout(callback, ms); }; })();
We created a variable called
editor. We assign the value to be the
div with the
contenteditable attribute using the
id attribute we assigned.
document.getElementById searches for an HTML tag with the
id name that was passed to it.
Next, we listened to the
div to find out when the user has started typing by calling an event listener
editor.addEventListener(input, (e)).
The
.addEventListener(input, (e)) event listens to any change made inside the editable filed. Once the change is made, we targeted the div
innerHtml and passed the value as a parameter to a function.
Note, we used
.innerHTML, and not
.value because we are working with a div.
We also called the
delay() function. The
delay() is a function that stops the
addDoc() function so that it waits until a user finishes typing before saving the data to cloud Firestore.
Calling the
addDoc() function
function addDoc(word) { const docId = localStorage.getItem('token'); firebase .firestore() .collection('docs').doc(userId) .collection('documents').doc(docId).set({ name: userName, createdAt: new Date(), updated: new Date(), content: word, }) .then(() => { loading.style.display = 'none'; }) .catch(function(error) { console.error('Error writing document: ', error); }); }
Inside the
addDoc() function, we first get the id that we created from the local storage. The next thing we do is call the Firebase query function
.set() and pass the current logged-in user’s uid as an argument at the first
.doc() method, and also the
docId that was created as an argument at the second
.doc().
We set the name of the document as the
userName of the currently logged-in user. This is then created as a new
Date() object. Then, it’s updated as the new
Date object. Lastly, the content is updated as the document that was created by the user.
If we check the Firestore database, we will see the document saved.
The next thing we are going to look at is how we can retrieve our data from Cloud Firestore.
Get user’s document from Cloud Firestore
We are going to implement the dashboard page before fetching the users document. Write the code below:
<nav class="navbar"> <div class="nav-col-logo"> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-book"></i> GDocs</a> </div> <div class="nav-col-input"> <form id="searchForm"> <input type="search" placeholder="Search" id="search" /> </form> </div> <div class="nav-col-img"> <a href="#"><i class="fa fa-user"></i></a> </div> </nav> <div class="documents"> <div class="section group"> <div class="col span_1_of_3"><h4>Today</h4></div> <div class="col span_1_of_3"><h4>Owned by anyone</h4></div> <div class="col span_1_of_3"><h4>Last opened</h4></div> </div> <div id="documents"></div> </div> <div class="creat-new-doc"> <button class="btn-color" type="button" id="createNewDoc"> + </button> </div>
If the above code has been implemented, we should have something like the picture below in our web page:
In the above image, we can see the button with a blue background. The button takes the user to the editor page, where a user can create a new document. The default data above shows how the document layout will be displayed after we fetch the document that was created by a user and save it to Cloud firebase.
Getting the actual data
Write the code below:
let holdDoc = []; function getDocuments(id) { // eslint-disable-next-line no-undef let db = firebase.firestore() .collection('docs') .doc(id) .collection('documents'); db.get() .then((querySnapshot) => { querySnapshot.forEach(function(doc) { let dcus = doc.data(); dcus.id = doc.id; holdDoc.push(dcus); showDoc(); }); }); }
We created a function
getDocument(). Inside the function, we queried the Firebase Firestore using the
.get() method. We loop that through the object we got, and push it to an empty array we created as well as the doc id. Then, we called the
showDoc() function that displays the actual data.
Now, let’s display the actual data:
const docBook = document.getElementById('documents'); function showDoc() { docBook.innerHTML = null; for (let i = 0; i < holdDoc.length; i++){ let date = new Date( holdDoc[i].updated.toMillis()); let hour = date.getHours(); let sec = date.getSeconds(); let minutes = date.getMinutes(); var ampm = hour >= 12 ? 'pm' : 'am'; hour = hour % 12; hour = hour ? hour : 12; var strTime = hour + ':' + minutes + ':' + sec + ' ' + ampm; let subString = holdDoc[i].content.replace(/^(.{14}[^\s]*).*/, '$1'); docBook.innerHTML += ` <div class="section group"> <div class="col span_1_of_3"> <p><a id="${holdDoc[i].id}" onclick="getSingleDocId(id)"> <i class="fa fa-book"></i> ${subString} <i class="fa fa-users"></i> </a></p> </div> <div class="col span_1_of_3"> <p>${holdDoc[i].name}</p> </div> <div class="col span_1_of_3"> <div class="dropdown"> <p> ${strTime} <i class="fa fa-ellipsis-v dropbtn" onclick="myFunction()" > </i> </p> <div id="myDropdown" class="dropdown-content"> <a href="#" target="_blank" >Delete Doc</a> <a href="#">Open in New Tab</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> `; } }
We first get the id of the div where we want to display the document. After that, we called the
showDoc() function. Inside the
showDoc() function, we first loop through the object we got and then we append it to the variable that we created. If we load the web page, we can see the data being displayed.
Another thing we will be looking at is how to update the document, or edit the document:
function getSingleDocId(id){ console.log(id); localStorage.setItem('token', id); window.location.href = '../editor.html'; }
If we look at the
showDoc() function that we wrote, we can see that we pass the id of the document inside a function as a parameter. Then we called the function outside. Inside the function, we get the
id and store it inside
localStorage. Then, we can navigate the user to the editor page.
Inside the
editor.js page, write the code below:
function getSingleDocDetails(docId){ firebase .firestore() .collection('docs') .doc(userId) .collection('documents') .doc(docId) .get() .then((doc) => { if (doc.exists) { editor.innerHTML += doc.data().content; } else { console.log('No such document!'); } }).catch(function(error) { console.log('Error getting document:', error); }); }
Inside the editor page, we define an
init() function that checks if there is an
id stored in the
localStorage. If there is, it calls the
getSignleDocDetails() function and fetches the document from cloud Firestore and displays it for the user to continue.
If the user make any changes, it will update the document.
Online and offline editing
Let’s look at how we can implement online and offline editing. We want to still be able to save the user’s document if the user goes offline, and be able to sync it to Firebase if your user comes back online without interrupting the user. To achieve this, write the code below:
function updateOnlineStatus() { } updateOnlineStatus();
In the above code, we first created a function called
updateOnlineStatus() and called the function outside the scope. Now we are going to copy the method that gets the users’ document and pastes it inside the function, just as the code below:
function updateOnlineStatus() { editor.addEventListener('input', e => { dos = e.target.innerHTML; delay(function(){ addDoc(dos); }, 1000 ); }); }
After that, we are going to listen to the browsers to track when the user is online and offline. Write the code below:
editor.addEventListener('input', e => { dos = e.target.innerHTML; delay(function(){ addDoc(dos); }, 1000 ); if (navigator.onLine === true) { const word = localStorage.getItem('document'); addDoc(word); localStorage.removeItem('document'); return; } else { localStorage.setItem('document', dos); return; } });
We used an
if statement to check if the
navigator.online === true. The
navigator.online is a property that returns a true or false value. The true value returns when a user is online, and the false value returns when a user is offline. We set the condition to check if the user is online while editing or creating a document. If the user is online, we get the document from local storage and send it to cloud Firestore, but if the user is offline, continue to save the document to local storage.
Conclusion
In this article, we learned how to create a basic text editor. Also, we were able to understand how to structure a cloud Firestore database, how to use the Firebase
.set() method, and how to integrate online and offline editing.
