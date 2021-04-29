Widgets: The building blocks of Flutter apps

I am a full-stack developer with more than five years of experience with a preference for JavaScript, Node.js, Golang, React, Redux, and MongoDB. You can call me MEAN-STACK Developer if you chose to.

Widgets are the building blocks of any Flutter app. Knowing when and how to use widgets is a fundamental skill for any developer looking to build cross-platform apps with Flutter.

In this tutorial, we’ll explore some of the most-used Flutter widgets. We’ll demonstrate how to use widgets to lay out your app, add text and input fields, create icons and images, and more.

Here’s what we’ll cover:

To follow along with this Flutter widgets tutorial, you should have:

Familiarity with Dart programming language

An iOS or Android simulator/emulator for testing

A code editor (e.g., VS Code)

A basic understanding of React

What is Flutter?

Flutter is an open-source UI software development tool kit created by Google that is used to develop applications for iOS, Android, Linux, Mac, Windows, Google Fuchsia, and the web from a single codebase. Flutter is written with the Dart programming language, which makes it an ideal framework for cross-platform software development.

Dart is a client-optimized, object-oriented language with C-style syntax for building mobile, web, server, and desktop applications.

Installing the Flutter SDK

To build a Flutter app, you need to have the Flutter SDK installed on your development machine.

Mac

First, download the latest stable version of the Flutter SDK for the Mac operating system.

Copy/paste the following code in your terminal. Navigate to your downloads folder and extract the flutter SDK into your development folder.

cd ~/development unzip ~/Downloads/flutter_macos_2 .0 .3 -stable.zip

Next, add the Flutter tool to your $PATH :

export PATH= "$PATH:`pwd`/flutter/bin"

This only sets your current terminal session $PATH . To add the Flutter tool to your global $PATH use the code below:

export PATH= " $PATH :[PATH_OF_FLUTTER_GIT_DIRECTORY]/bin"

Be sure to change [PATH_OF_FLUTTER_GIT_DIRECTORY] to the location of your Flutter SDK.

Run Flutter doctor to install other required dependencies. Run which flutter to confirm successful installation. You should have an output similar to the one below:

$ which flutter /path- to -flutter-sdk/bin/flutter

Windows

Download the latest stable version of the Flutter SDK for Windows.

Extract the downloaded .zip file and place the Flutter folder in your desired installation location for your flutter SDK (e.g., C:\src\flutter )

To run the Flutter command from any location within your console, follow the steps below:

From the Start search bar, enter env and select Edit environment variables for your account Under User variables, check whether there is an entry called Path If the entry exists, append the full path to flutter\bin using ; as a separator from existing values If the entry doesn’t exist, create a new user variable named Path with the full path to flutter\bin as its value

Building an example Flutter app with widgets

Now that we’ve installed and set up the Flutter SDK, let’s actually build a Flutter app to demonstrate how widgets work.

Open your Terminal (for Mac users) or command prompt (for Windows users). Run the command below to create a new Flutter app:

flutter create flutter_widegets

Open your simulator and Flutter run to run the default Flutter app. You should have an output similar to the screenshot below:

With our basic Flutter app set up, let’s take a closer look at some popular widgets and see how they work and when to use them.

Layout widgets

In this section, we’ll demonstrate how to create a layout in Flutter using Material Component widgets.

Scaffold

The Scaffold class is like the architectural diagram of a Flutter application. It usually contains the sections, such as the body, appBar , title, etc., that comprise the basic Material Design visual layout structure.

Copy/paste the code below in your main.dart file:

import 'package :flutter/material.dart'; void main() => runApp( MyApp ()); class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp ( debugShowCheckedModeBanner: false , title: 'Flutter Widgets ', theme: ThemeData ( primarySwatch: Colors .green, ), home: App (), ); } } class App extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return Scaffold ( appBar: AppBar ( centerTitle: true , title: Text ( 'Log Rocket '), backgroundColor: Colors .green[ 600 ], )); } }

To refresh your app, press r on your terminal where an instance of the app is running. It should look like this:

Container

If, like me, you’re coming from a web development background, you should be familiar with containers. A container is a div that acts as a parent to other div s, which automatically become its direct children.

In Flutter, the container is shipped with default padding that helps in positioning its direct descendants or children by adding extra spaces around them. If you leave the child element or elements with no padding or margin , the default styles will be inherited.

When you specify width or height or any constraints property within the container, it automatically loses its default behavior. You can read more about the container widget and its constraint via the official docs.

Padding and margin

The EdgeInsets class enables you to set padding and margin to specific aspects of your Flutter app elements. The EdgeInsets also has other options:

- `EdgeInsets.all()` - `EdgeInsets.only(left: 0, top: 0)` - `EdgeInsets.symmetric(vertical: 0, horizontal: 0)` - `EdgeInsets.fromLTRB(left, top, right, bottom)`

To see EdgeInsets in action, update the main.dart with the code below:

import 'package :flutter/material.dart'; void main() => runApp( MyApp ()); class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp ( debugShowCheckedModeBanner: false , title: 'Flutter Widgets ', theme: ThemeData ( primarySwatch: Colors .green, ), home: Scaffold ( appBar: AppBar ( centerTitle: true , title: Text ( 'Log Rocket '), backgroundColor: Colors .green[ 600 ], ), body: App (), ), ); } } class App extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return Container ( color: Colors .green, margin: EdgeInsets .only(top: 30 , bottom: 50 )); } }

When you reload the app, it should look like this:

Rows and columns

Row and Column are two of the most frequently used layout patterns in Flutter. A Row and Column each take a list of child widgets. They can be aligned vertically and horizontally using the MainAxisAlignment and CrossAxisAlignment classes with specific constraints.

import 'package :flutter/material.dart'; void main() => runApp( MyApp ()); class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp ( debugShowCheckedModeBanner: false , title: 'Flutter Widgets ', theme: ThemeData ( primarySwatch: Colors .green, ), home: Scaffold ( appBar: AppBar ( centerTitle: true , title: Text ( 'Log Rocket '), backgroundColor: Colors .green[ 600 ], ), body: App (), ), ); } } class App extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return Row ( mainAxisAlignment: MainAxisAlignment .spaceEvenly, crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment .center, children: < Widget >[ Container ( color: Colors .green, height: 50 , width: 100 , child: Text ( "First Text" ), ), Container ( color: Colors .green, height: 50 , width: 100 , child: Text ( "Second text" ), ) ], ); } }

Text widgets

You may have noticed that we used a text widget in the previous example. In this section, we’ll explore the Text class and its available properties.

The Text widget displays a string of text with a single style. It has an optional style property; when not specified, the text will inherit the properties and styling from its closest parent:

Text ( 'Hello, I am Emmanuel!' , textAlign : TextAlign.right, overflow : TextOverflow.ellipsis, style : TextStyle( fontWeight : FontWeight.bold), )

Let’s say you want to display a paragraph of text with multiple spans and specific styling. You can do this using Flutter’s Text.rich constructor:

const Text .rich ( TextSpan( text : 'Hello' , children : <TextSpan>[ TextSpan( text : ' beautiful ' , style : TextStyle( fontStyle : FontStyle.italic)), TextSpan( text : 'world' , style : TextStyle( fontWeight : FontWeight.bold)), ], ), )

Input widgets

There are four widgets available to access and manage user input in a flutter . We will cover two of them; you can read more about input widgets in the Flutter docs.

FormField

A single form field is responsible for managing and tracking the FormField ’s state. If used within the Form widget, you can use methods on FormState to query or manipulate the form data as a whole.

For example, calling FormState.save will invoke each FormField ‘s onSaved callback in turn.

Form

The Form class is an optional container used to group FormField s (e.g., the TextField ).

Now let’s see the Form and FormField in action. Replace the main Dart code with the code below:

import 'package :flutter/material.dart'; void main() => runApp( MyApp ()); class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp ( debugShowCheckedModeBanner: false , title: 'Flutter Widgets ', theme: ThemeData ( primarySwatch: Colors .green, ), home: Scaffold ( appBar: AppBar ( centerTitle: true , title: Text ( 'Log Rocket '), backgroundColor: Colors .green[ 600 ], ), body: App (), ), ); } } class App extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return Form ( child: Column ( crossAxisAlignment: CrossAxisAlignment .start, children: < Widget >[ Padding (padding: const EdgeInsets .all( 20 ), child: TextFormField ( decoration: const InputDecoration ( hintText: 'Enter your email', ), validator: ( String value) { if (value == null || value.isEmpty) { return 'Please enter some text'; } return null ; }, ), ), Padding ( padding: const EdgeInsets .symmetric(vertical: 16.0 , horizontal: 20 ), child: ElevatedButton ( onPressed: () { }, child: Text ( 'Submi t'), ), ), ], ), ); } }

This should produce the following result:

Assets, images, and icon widgets

To add assets to a Flutter application, you need to create an assets folder in the root directory. Update the pubspec.yaml file to serve all assets in the assets folder globally throughout the application. Assets such as fonts , images , and icons can be added to the folder for easy access from any part of the application.

Create an assets folder in the root directory of the application. Add images, fonts, and icons in the folder, open pubspec.yaml , uncomment the assets and fonts section, and set their target location to your location. Your pubspec.yaml should look like this:

name: flutter_widegets description: A new Flutter project. version: 1.0 .0 + 1 environment: sdk: ">=2.1.0 <3.0.0" dependencies: flutter: sdk: flutter cupertino_icons: ^ 0.1 .2 dev_dependencies: flutter_test: sdk: flutter flutter: uses-material-design: true assets: - assets/images/ - assets/icons/ fonts: - family: Roboto fonts: - asset: assets/fonts/Roboto/Roboto-Regular.ttf - asset: assets/fonts/Roboto/Roboto-Bold.ttf - asset: assets/fonts/Roboto/Roboto-Medium.ttf - asset: assets/fonts/Roboto/Roboto-Italic.ttf style: italic

You can now access your images , fonts , and icons from any part of your application.

Let’s look at a working demonstration by adding an image and font to our app:

import 'package :flutter/material.dart'; void main() => runApp( MyApp ()); class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return MaterialApp ( debugShowCheckedModeBanner: false , title: 'Flutter Widgets ', theme: ThemeData ( fontFamily: "Roboto" , primarySwatch: Colors .green, ), home: Scaffold ( appBar: AppBar ( centerTitle: true , title: Text ( 'Log Rocket '), backgroundColor: Colors .green[ 600 ], ), body: App (), ), ); } } class App extends StatelessWidget { Widget build( BuildContext context) { return Container ( decoration: BoxDecoration ( color: Colors .white, image: DecorationImage ( alignment: Alignment .center, image: AssetImage ( "assets/images/jacket4.png" ), ) ), ); } }

We set the fontFamly of the app to Roboto and returned an image located in the images folder inside the assets directory. Here’s the result:

Putting it all together

No Flutter application is complete without at least one or two of the widgets we explored in this tutorial. However, there are a few other basic building blocks that you should master before diving into your Flutter app development journey — namely, TabBar and AppBar

TabBar enables your users to quickly glance at menu options and move between categories with a single swipe. To learn more, see our Flutter TabBar tutorial.

The AppBar is a dedicated widget in Flutter for housing search fields, buttons, page titles, etc. Check out our guide to customizing the Flutter AppBar.

LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store. In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps. Try it for free.