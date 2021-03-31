Flutter AppBar tutorial

The app bar is one of the most-used components in all kinds of applications. It can be used to house a search field, buttons to navigate between pages, or simply the title of the page. Since it’s such a commonly used component, Flutter provides a dedicated widget for this functionality called AppBar.
In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to customize the AppBar in a Flutter app by walking through some practical examples.
Here’s what we’ll cover:
What is the AppBar in Flutter?
Flutter AppBar is an app component built in accordance with Material Design guidelines. It’s usually placed at the top of the screen and has the ability to contain other widgets within its layout. The AppBar commonly displays branding information such as logos and titles and often contains buttons or other points of user interaction.
Here’s what the default AppBar looks like in Flutter:
// Mostly, AppBar is used inside a Scaffold widget. Scaffold( appBar: AppBar(), ),
Pretty blank, right? Let’s go ahead and customize it to our liking.
AppBar layout
In Flutter, the AppBar’s layout mainly comprises three components:
leading,
title, and
actions.
leading is placed at the leftmost position of the AppBar;
title and
actions appear to its right.
leading
leading takes in a widget and can be assigned anything — text, an icon, or even multiple widgets within a row.
AppBar( leading: Icon(Icons.account_circle_rounded), ),
You can control how much width
leading can take:
AppBar( leading: Icon(Icons.account_circle_rounded), leadingWidth: 100, // default is 56 ),
If
leading is not provided, AppBar implies it for us automatically. Examples include a navigation arrow to go back to the previous page or a menu icon to open the drawer.
The navigation arrow appears automatically when a previous route is available.
class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( body: Center( child: TextButton( child: Text('Push'), onPressed: () => Navigator.push(context, MaterialPageRoute( builder: (context) { return SecondPage(); }, )), ), ), ); } } class SecondPage extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar(), ); } }
When we add a
Drawer to the
Scaffold, a menu icon is assigned to
leading to open the drawer.
class HomePage extends StatelessWidget { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { return Scaffold( appBar: AppBar(), drawer: Drawer(), ); } }
If desired, this behavior can be prevented by making
automaticallyImplyLeading false.
AppBar( automaticallyImplyLeading: false, // simple as that! ),
title
As the name suggests, it’s mostly used for showing titles, such as the app title or a page header.
AppBar( title: Text('Profile Page'), ),
But you’re not limited to that since
title takes a widget as well. You can use it to show icons, images, shapes, or any combination of these using layout widgets such as
row and
column.
Here’s an example:
AppBar( title: Container( width: 40, child: Image.network(url), ), ),
By default,
title is aligned to the left of AppBar, per Material guidelines. You can change this to align it in the center:
AppBar( title: Container( width: 40, child: Image.network(url), ), centerTitle: true, // like this! ),
actions
actions is a list of widgets that are aligned to the right of AppBar. We usually see them in apps used as buttons to trigger dropdown menus, profile avatars, etc.
AppBar( actions: [ Icon(Icons.more_vert), ], ),
Let’s add one more widget to the list:
AppBar( actions: [ Container( width: 30, child: Image.asset( 'assets/images/profile_pic.png', ), ), Icon(Icons.more_vert), ], ),
Customizing the AppBar in Flutter
Now that we’re familiar with AppBar’s layout, let’s take the customization to the next level by playing with theming options. AppBar contains all sorts of properties, including colors, sizes, icon themes, text themes, and more.
Background color
The following code changes the background color of AppBar to deep orange.
500 is added to access a particular shade of the color,
900 being the darkest and
50 being the lightest.
AppBar( backgroundColor: Colors.deepOrange[500], ),
Icon theme
The code below changes the icon’s color to green and size to
36:
AppBar( actionsIconTheme: IconThemeData(color: Colors.green, size: 36), ),
Text theme
Let’s say you want to change the text color to amber with a lighter shade of
200 and set the font size to
24:
AppBar( textTheme: TextTheme( headline6: TextStyle( // headline6 is used for setting title's theme color: Colors.amber[200], fontSize: 24, ), ), ),
Elevation
If you want to give the AppBar a little boost, you can use
elevation. The following code increases the elevation of AppBar to
15.
AppBar( elevation: 15, ),
Notice that AppBar is lifted up and the shadow spans a larger area.
Shadow color
You can even mess around with the color of the drop shadow. The code below changes AppBar’s shadow color to
o``range``A``ccent.
AppBar( shadowColor: Colors.orangeAccent, ),
Pretty cool, right?
Toolbar height and opacity
Finally, we have the toolbar properties. The toolbar comprises text, icons, buttons, and anything else that’s in the foreground, except for widgets such as
Container and
Image.
To change the height and opacity of AppBar’s toolbar items:
AppBar( toolbarHeight: 100, // default is 56 toolbarOpacity: 0.5, ),
Conclusion
If you’ve made it this far, you should now understand:
- What the AppBar is and how it’s used in Flutter
- AppBar’s layout (
leading,
title, and
actions)
- How to customize AppBar’s layout and add widgets
- How to theme AppBar’s icons, text, background, elevation, shadow color, and toolbar
So here we have it! A complete walkthrough on everything Flutter’s AppBar has to offer. I hope this article helps you create beautiful AppBars in all your future Flutter apps.
