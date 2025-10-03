We got Wasm 3.0 before GTA 6: Meet the web’s new engine

AI agents often break shadcn/ui components with outdated docs or made-up props. The MCP server fixes this by giving live access to registries. In this tutorial, we’ll set it up and build a Kanban board to show it in action.
Learn how to structure Rust web services with clean architecture, Cargo workspaces, and modular crates for scalable, maintainable backends.
Andrew Evans gives his take on agentic AI and walks through a step-by-step method to build a spec-first workflow using Claude Code.
This tutorial shows how to use TanStack DB to build a task manager with live queries, optimistic updates, and offline support, delivering a fast, resilient UX with less boilerplate than traditional React state management.