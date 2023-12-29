UX design conferences in 2024: A complete list

Every year, UX-focused conferences become increasingly more popular. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. With the ever-changing world of UX design, staying on top of trends and changes is essential for everyone to respect UX designers, and conferences are a great way to do so.
Not only do they help us refresh our UX knowledge, but they also present a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and get a healthy dose of inspiration and motivation for the upcoming months.
If you are searching for your next conference, we’ve got you covered. In this article, you’ll find a constantly updated list of 2024 UX conferences worth attending.
If you are just starting your journey with UX conferences, consider UXDX, WaysConf, or the UX360 research summit. You can’t go wrong with these.
UXDX is one of the biggest UX conferences in the world, hosting thousands of participants every year.
The three-day-long editions of UXDX conferences contain both talks and workshops led by designers and product managers from companies like Google, Etsy, and Asana.
Prices range from $800 to $3500 depending on the package, with a $200–300 online participation option.
WaysConf, previously known as DesignWays, is one of the biggest UX-related conferences in Europe. The 2022 edition hosted 1500 attendees and 50+ speakers.
Although the conference is design-focused, thanks to four separate tracks, everyone will find a talk or workshop to their liking. With the BeforeWays before-party and AfterWays after-party, this conference is perfect for networking-savvy participants looking to develop new connections.
The best part: the conference costs only around $140.
If you are more into the research niche of UX design, then the UX360 Research Summit is the place for you. What distinguishes the conference is not only its focus on the research subtopic but also the focus on case studies and interactive sessions rather than just mere talks and speeches.
UX360 started as a yearly virtual event (for roughly $350), recently they’ve also started hosting onsite events, the next one being in May in Berlin, priced at around $800.
If neither UXDX, WaysConf, or the UX360 research summit strikes your interests, or you’d like to explore other options, this list has you covered!
|Conference
|Start
|End
|Days
|Duration
|Country/state
|City
|Virtual access?
|Price
|QRCA 2024 Annual Conference
|1/22
|1/25
|Mon–Thu
|4 days
|CO, USA
|Denver
|Yes
|$800–1,745
|UX360 Research Summit
|1/30
|1/31
|Tue–Wed
|2 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$199–299
|Design Matters Mexico
|1/31
|2/1
|Wed–Thu
|2 days
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|Yes
|$179–349
|axe-con
|2/20
|2/22
|Wed–Fri
|3 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$0
|ProductWorld
|2/21
|2/23
|Thu–Sat
|3 days
|CA, USA
|Oakland
|No
|$980–1,990
|ProductWorld
|2/27
|02/29
|Tue–Thu
|3 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|$980–1,990
|ConveyUX
|2/27
|02/29
|Tue–Thu
|3 days
|WA, USA
|Seattle
|Yes
|$530–1,195
|HUCAPP
|2/27
|02/29
|Sat–Mon
|3 days
|Italy
|Rome
|No
|$0
|DDX 2024
|3/2
|3/2
|Sun
|1 day
|UAE
|Dubai
|No
|$200–359
|ACM Conference on Intelligent User Interfaces
|3/18
|3/21
|Mon–Thu
|4 days
|SC, USA
|Greenville
|No
|TBA
|Leading Design
|3/20
|3/21
|Wed–Thu
|2 days
|NY, USA
|New York
|No
|TBA
|UX Copenhagen
|3/20
|3/21
|Wed–Thu
|2 day
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|Yes
|$580–1,075
|Advancing Research
|3/25
|3/27
|Mon–Wed
|3 days
|NY, USA
|New York
|No
|$795–2290
|IAC: information Architecture Conference
|4/9
|4/13
|Tue–Sat
|5 days
|WA, USA
|Seattle
|No
|$350–550
|UX Healthcare Europe 2024
|4/11
|4/12
|Thu–Fri
|2 days
|UK
|London
|Yes
|$914
|UXinsight Festival 2024
|4/15
|4/17
|Mon–Wed
|3 days
|Netherlands
|TBA
|Yes
|TBA
|DDX 2024
|5/11
|5/11
|Sat
|1 day
|Germany
|Munich
|No
|$171–386
|CHI
|5/11
|5/16
|Sat–Thu
|6 days
|HI, USA
|Honolulu
|Yes
|TBA
|UXDX USA
|5/15
|5/17
|Wed–Fri
|3 days
|NY, USA
|New York
|Yes
|$220–3,430
|UX360 Research Summit
|5/16
|5/17
|Thu–Fri
|2 days
|Germany
|Belin
|No
|$750
|UXLx User Experience Lisbon
|5/21
|5/24
|Tue–Fri
|4 days
|Portugal
|Lisbon
|No
|$370–1,400
|From Business to Buttons 2024
|5/24
|5/24
|Fri
|1 day
|Sweden
|Stockholm
|Yes
|$550–1,000
|WebExpo
|5/29
|5/31
|Wed–Fri
|3 days
|Czech Republic
|Prague
|No
|$299
|Pixel Pioneers
|6/14
|6/14
|Fri
|1 day
|UK
|Bristol
|No
|$124
|UX Healthcare Europe 2024
|6/18
|6/19
|Tue–Wed
|2 days
|Holland
|Amsterdam
|Yes
|$870
|User Research London 2024
|June
|June
|TBA
|TBA
|UK
|London
|No
|TBA
|UXPA International 2024
|6/24
|6/27
|Mon–Thu
|4 days
|FL, USA
|Fort Lauderdale
|No
|TBA
|DRS 2024 BOSTON
|6/24
|6/28
|Mon–Fri
|5 days
|MA, USA
|Boston
|No
|TBA
|HCI International
|6/29
|7/4
|Sat–Thu
|6 days
|DC, USA
|Washington
|No
|TBA
|UXDX APAC
|8/13
|8/15
|Tue–Thu
|3 days
|Virtual
|Virtual
|Yes
|TBA
|UX Nordic
|8/28
|8/29
|Wed–Thu
|2 days
|Denmark
|Aarhus
|Yes
|$200–700
|UX Australia
|8/27
|8/30
|Tue–Fri
|4 days
|Australia
|Melbourne
|Yes
|TBA
|DDX 2024
|Sep
|Sep
|TBA
|TBA
|CA, USA
|San Diego
|No
|TBA
|UX Healthcare Europe 2024
|9/19
|9/20
|Thu–Fri
|2 days
|Germany
|Berlin
|Yes
|$870
|UX Healthcare Europe 2024
|9/25
|9/27
|Wed–Fri
|3 days
|Czech Republic
|Prague
|Yes
|TBA
|UXDX EMEA
|10/9
|10/11
|Wed–Fri
|3 days
|Ireland
|Dublin
|Yes
|$210–3,225
|Leading Design London
|11/6
|11/7
|Wed–Thu
|2 days
|UK
|London
|Yes
|$440 –1,250
Can’t join an onsite conference for some reason? Fear not, these virtual conferences have you covered:
And if you’d like, you can see the full, sortable list of UX Design conferences in 2024, including additional details such as:
That can help you filter and sort your results to see what you can afford, where you’d like to go, or the dates you can attend.
Good luck and have a great time networking!
Header image source: IconScout
