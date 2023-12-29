Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2023-12-29
1029
#ui design#ux research#ux writing
Bart Krawczyk
183799
Dec 29, 2023 ⋅ 3 min read

UX design conferences in 2024: A complete list

Bart Krawczyk Learning how to build beautiful products without burning myself out (again). Writing about what I discovered along the way.

Every year, UX-focused conferences become increasingly more popular. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, though. With the ever-changing world of UX design, staying on top of trends and changes is essential for everyone to respect UX designers, and conferences are a great way to do so.

Calendar Over Sunset

Not only do they help us refresh our UX knowledge, but they also present a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and get a healthy dose of inspiration and motivation for the upcoming months.

If you are searching for your next conference, we’ve got you covered. In this article, you’ll find a constantly updated list of 2024 UX conferences worth attending.

3 standout UX conferences

If you are just starting your journey with UX conferences, consider UXDX, WaysConf, or the UX360 research summit. You can’t go wrong with these.

UXDX

UXDX is one of the biggest UX conferences in the world, hosting thousands of participants every year.

The three-day-long editions of UXDX conferences contain both talks and workshops led by designers and product managers from companies like Google, Etsy, and Asana.

Prices range from $800 to $3500 depending on the package, with a $200–300 online participation option.

UXDX 2024 Schedule

  • New York: May, 15–17
  • Online: August, 13–15
  • Dublin: October, 9–11

WaysConf

WaysConf, previously known as DesignWays, is one of the biggest UX-related conferences in Europe. The 2022 edition hosted 1500 attendees and 50+ speakers.

Although the conference is design-focused, thanks to four separate tracks, everyone will find a talk or workshop to their liking. With the BeforeWays before-party and AfterWays after-party, this conference is perfect for networking-savvy participants looking to develop new connections.

The best part: the conference costs only around $140.

WaysConf 2024 schedule

  • To be announced: Likely Autumn, Cracov

UX360 Research Summit

If you are more into the research niche of UX design, then the UX360 Research Summit is the place for you. What distinguishes the conference is not only its focus on the research subtopic but also the focus on case studies and interactive sessions rather than just mere talks and speeches.

UX360 started as a yearly virtual event (for roughly $350), recently they’ve also started hosting onsite events, the next one being in May in Berlin, priced at around $800.

UX360 Research Summit 2024 schedule

  • Online: January, 30–31
  • Berlin: May 16–17

Complete list of 2024 UX design conferences by date

If neither UXDX, WaysConf, or the UX360 research summit strikes your interests, or you’d like to explore other options, this list has you covered!

Conference Start End Days Duration Country/state City Virtual access? Price
QRCA 2024 Annual Conference 1/22 1/25 Mon–Thu 4 days CO, USA Denver Yes $800–1,745
UX360 Research Summit 1/30 1/31 Tue–Wed 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $199–299
Design Matters Mexico 1/31 2/1 Wed–Thu 2 days Mexico Mexico City Yes $179–349
axe-con 2/20 2/22 Wed–Fri 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
ProductWorld 2/21 2/23 Thu–Sat 3 days CA, USA Oakland No $980–1,990
ProductWorld 2/27 02/29 Tue–Thu 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $980–1,990
ConveyUX 2/27 02/29 Tue–Thu 3 days WA, USA Seattle Yes $530–1,195
HUCAPP 2/27 02/29 Sat–Mon 3 days Italy Rome No $0
DDX 2024 3/2 3/2 Sun 1 day UAE Dubai No $200–359
ACM Conference on Intelligent User Interfaces 3/18 3/21 Mon–Thu 4 days SC, USA Greenville No TBA
Leading Design 3/20 3/21 Wed–Thu 2 days NY, USA New York No TBA
UX Copenhagen 3/20 3/21 Wed–Thu 2 day Denmark Copenhagen Yes $580–1,075
Advancing Research 3/25 3/27 Mon–Wed 3 days NY, USA New York No $795–2290
IAC: information Architecture Conference 4/9 4/13 Tue–Sat 5 days WA, USA Seattle No $350–550
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 4/11 4/12 Thu–Fri 2 days UK London Yes $914
UXinsight Festival 2024 4/15 4/17 Mon–Wed 3 days Netherlands TBA Yes TBA
DDX 2024 5/11 5/11 Sat 1 day Germany Munich No $171–386
CHI 5/11 5/16 Sat–Thu 6 days HI, USA Honolulu Yes TBA
UXDX USA 5/15 5/17 Wed–Fri 3 days NY, USA New York Yes $220–3,430
UX360 Research Summit 5/16 5/17 Thu–Fri 2 days Germany Belin No $750
UXLx User Experience Lisbon 5/21 5/24 Tue–Fri 4 days Portugal Lisbon No $370–1,400
From Business to Buttons 2024 5/24 5/24 Fri 1 day Sweden Stockholm Yes $550–1,000
WebExpo 5/29 5/31 Wed–Fri 3 days Czech Republic Prague No $299
Pixel Pioneers 6/14 6/14 Fri 1 day UK Bristol No $124
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 6/18 6/19 Tue–Wed 2 days Holland Amsterdam Yes $870
User Research London 2024 June June TBA TBA UK London No TBA
UXPA International 2024 6/24 6/27 Mon–Thu 4 days FL, USA Fort Lauderdale No TBA
DRS 2024 BOSTON 6/24 6/28 Mon–Fri 5 days MA, USA Boston No TBA
HCI International 6/29 7/4 Sat–Thu 6 days DC, USA Washington No TBA
UXDX APAC 8/13 8/15 Tue–Thu 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes TBA
UX Nordic 8/28 8/29 Wed–Thu 2 days Denmark Aarhus Yes $200–700
UX Australia 8/27 8/30 Tue–Fri 4 days Australia Melbourne Yes TBA
DDX 2024 Sep Sep TBA TBA CA, USA San Diego No TBA
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 9/19 9/20 Thu–Fri 2 days Germany Berlin Yes $870
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 9/25 9/27 Wed–Fri 3 days Czech Republic Prague Yes TBA
UXDX EMEA 10/9 10/11 Wed–Fri 3 days Ireland Dublin Yes $210–3,225
Leading Design London 11/6 11/7 Wed–Thu 2 days UK London Yes $440 –1,250

Virtual UX design conferences 2024

Can’t join an onsite conference for some reason? Fear not, these virtual conferences have you covered:

Conference Start End Days Duration Country/state City Virtual access? Price
QRCA 2024 Annual Conference 1/22 1/25 Mon–Thu 4 days CO, USA Denver Yes $800–1,745
UX360 Research Summit 1/30 1/31 Tue–Wed 2 days Virtual Virtual Yes $199–299
Design Matters Mexico 1/31 2/1 Wed–Thu 2 days Mexico Mexico City Yes $179–349
axe-con 2/20 2/22 Wed–Fri 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $0
ProductWorld 2/27 02/29 Tue–Thu 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes $980–1,990
ConveyUX 2/27 02/29 Tue–Thu 3 days WA, USA Seattle Yes $530–1,195
UX Copenhagen 3/20 3/21 Wed–Thu 2 day Denmark Copenhagen Yes $580–1,075
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 4/11 4/12 Thu–Fri 2 days UK London Yes $914
UXinsight Festival 2024 4/15 4/17 Mon–Wed 3 days Netherlands TBA Yes TBA
CHI 5/11 5/16 Sat–Thu 6 days HI, USA Honolulu Yes TBA
UXDX USA 5/15 5/17 Wed–Fri 3 days NY, USA New York Yes $220–3,450
From Business to Buttons 2024 5/24 5/24 Fri 1 day Sweden Stockholm Yes $550–1,000
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 6/18 6/19 Tue–Wed 2 days Holland Amsterdam Yes $870
UXDX APAC 8/13 8/15 Tue–Thu 3 days Virtual Virtual Yes TBA
UX Nordic 8/28 8/29 Wed–Thu 2 days Denmark Aarhus Yes $200–700
UX Australia 8/27 8/30 Tue–Fri 4 days Australia Melbourne Yes TBA
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 9/19 9/20 Thu–Fri 2 days Germany Berlin Yes $870
UX Healthcare Europe 2024 9/25 9/27 Wed–Fri 3 days Czech Republic Prague Yes TBA
UXDX EMEA 10/9 10/11 Wed–Fri 3 days Ireland Dublin Yes $210–3,225
Leading Design London 11/6 11/7 Wed–Thu 2 days UK London Yes $440 –1,250

Sortable list with more details

And if you’d like, you can see the full, sortable list of UX Design conferences in 2024, including additional details such as:

  • Country
  • Length
  • Days of the week

That can help you filter and sort your results to see what you can afford, where you’d like to go, or the dates you can attend.

Good luck and have a great time networking!

Header image source: IconScout

