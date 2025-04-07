Research operations (ResearchOps): Why smarter beats more

When designed well, forms can leave a user feeling delighted and accomplished. These guidelines can help you create a smooth user experience.
AI is great, but let’s face it, too much choice can overwhelm. Here’s how to design smarter, simpler AI interfaces that enhance the user experience.
Have you used a product so intuitive you can use it with both eyes closed? This is the power of affordance in UX design.
Chasing every UX trend won’t make your design better. Knowing which ones matter will. Here’s how to separate the good from the gimmicks.