Research operations (ResearchOps): Why smarter beats more

UX research is crucial, yet often rushed — leading to wasted effort. The key to impactful insights isn’t just more research, but better research. This is where research operations, or ResearchOps, come in.

By optimizing workflows, centralizing research efforts, and leveraging the right tools, ResearchOps ensures that every study delivers maximum value — without draining time or resources.

In this article, I will talk about how ResearchOps can streamline your UX research, improve efficiency, and make insights more actionable. I’ll also explore how teams — whether large enterprises or solo UX practitioners — can adopt a ResearchOps mindset to scale research efforts effectively.

What are research operations?

ResearchOps is a strategic mindset (similar to DesignOps or DevOps) that optimizes processes related to conducting great research. It’s not just about managing research logistics; it’s about ensuring research is repeatable, scalable, and consistently valuable across an organization.

Pillars of ResearchOps

To make research truly impactful, it needs more than just great researchers — it needs the right infrastructure. That’s where ResearchOps comes in, streamlining the way research is conducted and applied. At its core, ResearchOps is built on three main pillars:

People

Research requires the collaboration of numerous roles, from business stakeholders to researchers themselves. How people for these roles are chosen and trained greatly impacts the quality of research.

A strong ResearchOps framework ensures that everyone involved in research — whether conducting studies, synthesizing insights, or acting on findings — has the right skills and support systems in place.

Processes

The research process should be as streamlined and automated as possible. UX designers and researchers should spend time talking to users and creating recommendations, not recruiting participants or managing excessive documentation.

By defining clear workflows and standardizing research methodologies, ResearchOps helps teams avoid redundancies and execute studies efficiently.

Tools and technology

Various tools help us streamline the process and increase the efficiency of the research. Choosing and maintaining the right toolset is essential for a great research culture.

This includes everything from participant recruitment platforms to research repositories that ensure findings are easily accessible and reusable across teams.

Mindset vs role

At its core, ResearchOps is the mindset of continuously improving the research process by hiring and training the right people, streamlining the process, and choosing the right tools for the job.

I believe we should spend around 20 percent of our capacity on this continuous improvement, which is applicable even to freelance UX researchers.

Larger organizations with bigger teams often build dedicated ResearchOps units to oversee and improve research practices. These teams may handle governance, compliance, and standardization to ensure that research meets ethical and legal standards.

However, ResearchOps isn’t just a job title — it’s a mindset. Even with a dedicated team, ResearchOps only succeeds when everyone involved in research supports and embraces it.

Why ResearchOps matters?

Many action-driven designers and researchers want to dive straight into research. That’s understandable — I’m not here to slow you down.

Still, investing that 20 percent of the time into ResearchOps can pay off massively. Here are a few reasons why:

Efficiency

The more optimized and context-aligned your process is, the more efficient your research will be. Although initially, it might slow you down, over time, it’ll help you reduce the time and effort needed to plan and approve the research process, recruit participants, or process and act on insights.

With the right setup, you can talk to more users and get more insights in the same amount of time. Research operations ensure that studies don’t have to start from scratch each time and that findings are organized for future reference — and you’re doing strongly data-driven UX research.

Quality and consistency

The more people are engaged in the research, the harder it is to ensure consistency and the same level of quality. Without structured operations, different teams may conduct studies with varying research methodologies, leading to inconsistent or unreliable findings.

Establishing best practices, training teams, and creating a well-structured process help ensure that research consistently delivers high-quality insights — without unnecessary variation. A strong ResearchOps system also helps prevent bias by enforcing standardized research methodologies and ethical guidelines.

Alignment and collaboration

For research to drive impact, researchers and designers need buy-in from the entire organization. ResearchOps helps teams:

Align with stakeholders by making research more transparent and accessible

Present insights in persuasive ways that resonate with decision-makers

Understand the challenges different teams face and bridge gaps between research and implementation

No matter how awesome your research was, it’s worthless if you can’t convince product teams to act on it. The right processes and training — and research operations — make collaboration smoother and insights more actionable.

Tips and tricks: Getting research operations right

Now that we have covered what ResearchOps is and what benefits it can bring, the question that most likely pops up is, “Great theory. But how do I start?”

The exact solution will depend a lot on the context of your organization — but here are a few starting points and recommendations I can share:

Map out the process

You should be able to explain your research process in 10 minutes to a newcomer. That includes project research initiatives, who does what, what happens in what order, and what tools are used.

I prefer Miro boards with simple flowcharts, but some companies use plain-text descriptions in Confluence — and that works just fine.

The key is to document your process in a clear and digestible way. You can’t improve what isn’t transparent.

Audit the process frequently

At least once a month, gather key stakeholders for a retrospective meeting:

​​What’s working well in our research process?

What’s not?

What’s one major improvement we can make?

Research processes are never perfect — companies and products evolve too fast for that. Continuous iteration is essential.

Create standardized templates

Templates save time and reduce errors.

Yet, I often see teams start from scratch when drafting consent forms or interview scripts. There’s nothing wrong with adjusting details, but you should always have a starting point. Don’t begin with a blank page.

Optimize participant recruitment

Automating participant recruitment is one of the hardest and most time-consuming activities in the research, so focus on nailing that.

The keyword is automation. Consider:

A modal within the product, inviting users to participate in research for incentives

Having invitations to user interviews as part of the customer support and sales process

Partnering with external agencies that specialize in participant recruitment

Signing up for online services that also handle recruitment

Your researchers should focus on getting insights, not finding the right people to talk to.

Maintain a centralized repository of knowledge

There are two main problems with insights and research learning:

They tend to be all over the place

We tend to record them and forget

Let’s fix that.

What I always recommend is using ever-living artifacts for ongoing documentation. If you store each interview or research result as a separate document, no one will read it more than once (if even once). But if you use them to inform consolidated UX artifacts, it suddenly becomes much more usable.

For example, use user personas to store all relevant information about your users. Then, whenever you get new insights from research, instead of creating a new document, review the user persona and adjust it if needed.

Having a couple of artifacts that are always up-to-date is way more efficient than treating each insight and research separately.

Are we just reinventing the wheel?

I have mixed feelings about ResearchOps as a term. In some ways, it feels like we’re just making an old idea sound fancier. But perhaps that’s what we need.

At its core, ResearchOps is about continuously improving processes. The principle of “inspect and adapt” has been part of agile methodologies for years — it’s nothing new.

Yet, we often forget to apply it. We get so busy chopping down trees that we don’t take the time to sharpen the axe.

So if giving it a fancy name — ResearchOps — helps teams take process improvement more seriously, then great. Whether you see it as a dedicated discipline or just common sense, what matters is that you invest in making research smoother, faster, and more impactful.

That’s what will drive real UX impact.