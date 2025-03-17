How to conduct user research for (almost) free

Along with staying organized, the tree testing user research technique can help people find what they need in a quick, easy way.
In UX research, eye tracking involves observing where test participants focus on and the order in which they navigate content.
Healthcare apps shouldn’t make users work hard. Here’s how smart healthcare UX can make digital health tools faster and more supportive — especially when it matters most.
We love the idea of simplifying everything, but Tesler’s Law says that sometimes, it just isn’t possible. More on that idea in this blog.