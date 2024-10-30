The Double Diamond design process: An overview

Editor’s note: This post was last updated on 30 October 2024.

The Double Diamond design process is a four-phase framework that guides teams from identifying a problem to delivering a solution, offering a structured yet flexible approach for creating user-centered designs.

In this guide, we’ll explore each phase in depth and provide practical steps for applying the Double Diamond model in your projects.

What is the Double Diamond model?

The Double Diamond model was introduced by the British Design Council in 2005 to establish a standardized design process that aligns diverse design disciplines. Inspired by linguist Béla H. Bánáthy’s divergence-convergence model, the Double Diamond emphasizes thorough problem understanding before moving to solution development.

The model features two diamonds — one represents a problem and the other a solution:

Here’s how it works in a nutshell: designers identify a problem (diamond 1), then create a design brief that sets the stage for diamond 2, which emphasizes prototyping and testing a solution until it meets release standards.

Kite-shaped models like the Double Diamond have been in use since the 1960s, but the Design Council recognized a need for more consistency in the way designers talk about problems and solutions. Today, the Double Diamond design process is used around the world, bringing the various phases and names associated with design processes under a single umbrella.

What do the two diamonds represent?

Let’s explore how the two diamonds help designers move from problem definition through to solution delivery:

Diamond one: Defining the problem

The first diamond focuses on exploring the problem space in-depth, much like the “empathize” and “define” stages in design thinking.

Here, designers use UX research techniques, such as user interviews and analytics, to uncover users’ needs. Insights are synthesized to define the core problem, guiding a design brief that informs the next phase.

Diamond two: Developing the solution

The second diamond is solution-focused, emphasizing ideation, prototyping, and iterative testing.

Designers work collaboratively, using tools like wireframes and low-fidelity prototypes to explore multiple solutions. Through repeated testing and refinement, they narrow down the ideas to select the best solution, ensuring it meets user needs and technical feasibility.

Once they have a final design, designers prepare for handoff to development, with quality assurance and usability checks to ensure alignment with project goals.

4 phases of the Double Diamond design process

The Double Diamond design process traditionally has four phases:

Discover Define Develop Deliver

The problem phase (diamond 1) is divided into two steps: discover and define. The solution phase (diamond 2) contains the design and delivery steps:

1. Discover

Discovery is the first step in defining the scope of the problem. In this phase, the designer or design team explores the problems and challenges of the project. This aims to identify the project’s needs, target audience, delivery methods, etc.

In this step, we employ industry research strategies, and the design team sets out to explore them. This phase of the design process allows you to collect information regarding the challenge. At this time, all data collected should be documented and not discarded.

The Double Diamond method is not rigid in nature as most designers are led to believe; it is a guide for laying down your own process. As a designer, you can intend to start designing by laying out your thoughts and assumptions about the project during the discovery phase. In contrast, another designer may decide to start off the discovery phase by speaking to current users or target users before addressing their assumptions. The goal of this step is to learn more about the problem, its effects, objectives, and output (solution). Other processes in this stage include market research, competitive analysis, and user research.

As the design lead, you need to be clear on how you decide to start this phase. Depending on the team members and processes involved, you are bound to collect a large number of data that will influence the following stages of this design process; it is important to also discuss how to manage this information during this phase so you do not lose crucial data.

2. Define

The “define” step is convergent in nature; you are focused on getting a solution, and your thoughts and ideas are fixed (unlike step one, which was divergent and allowed you to welcome new ideas that influenced your decision).

In the define phase, the design team will analyze the data obtained. You will filter all your research data, user interviews, and personal design assumptions here. This is because you collect all the data during the discovery phase, and everything is important to you as a designer.

The define stage allows you to decide which data is important to your design solution and which should be discarded. You will not be working on this alone; you and the team of designers at your organization will discuss and decide which data is important to move into the solution phase.

In fact, at this stage, you have begun to work on your solutions. This teamwork can lead to identifying edge cases and unnecessary data. Because this process is flexible, you can always go back to the discovery phase to conduct more research if you are not satisfied with your present results.

The definition stage is also used to communicate the project goals and ensure the design team is aligned and everyone understands the project internally and externally. In this phase, personas are created, affinity maps are drawn, etc. Additionally, we work on setting the context for product development, assessing what is realistic, and analyzing how this project aligns with the corporate brand. The second stage of the Double Diamond model provides the foundation for product development.

3. Develop

We have now entered the second “diamond” or “kite” of the model, which is also the solution phase. The first step in this process is the development step. In this step, we assume that the team not only understands the problem but has also done their research, filtered unnecessary data, and is now brainstorming and testing ideas.

In this step, all the research collected and sought has now been defined and put into visuals for clarity. This step allows you to use the personas created by the team to design sketches, wireframes, and prototypes of the solution. Some organizations may decide to develop the personas, journey maps, etc. in this phase.

4. Deliver

In this phase, the solution is complete, and the product has been delivered to the public. Users can now download the final product and use it. It was tested in the previous stage by a select group of people.

Sometimes users may use the product or solution in ways the designer did not plan for. It is essential to receive feedback and monitor reviews and downloads, as this will affect your team’s evaluation of the product’s success. This feedback would be used to iterate on the product’s next release, as some products go on to have newer versions or even feature updates. This stage involves product sign-off, retrospective, product marketing, etc.

What companies use the Double Diamond framework?

The Double Diamond model is widely applicable across industries. Below are examples of well-known companies that employ this framework to facilitate problem solving and solutions development, spanning verticals such as tech, finance, and more:

Microsoft — Microsoft has incorporated Double Diamond methodologies, particularly during the development stage, where multidisciplinary collaboration is key. They encourage designers to iterate and use their products, an approach known as “eating their own dog food,” to ensure user-centered design remains at the forefront​

— Microsoft has incorporated Double Diamond methodologies, particularly during the development stage, where multidisciplinary collaboration is key. They encourage designers to iterate and use their products, an approach known as “eating their own dog food,” to ensure user-centered design remains at the forefront​ Starbucks — Known for immersing designers in the customer experience, Starbucks applies elements of the Double Diamond by having designers work directly in-store to understand user needs. This user-centric approach aligns with the Discover and Define phases, where direct observation and interaction with users inform design decisions​

— Known for immersing designers in the customer experience, Starbucks applies elements of the Double Diamond by having designers work directly in-store to understand user needs. This user-centric approach aligns with the Discover and Define phases, where direct observation and interaction with users inform design decisions​ NHS Digital (UK) — NHS Digital has implemented the Double Diamond to address complex design needs in healthcare, particularly to align solutions with diverse user needs. The British Design Council has highlighted NHS Digital as an example of how Double Diamond can be adapted to public service design​

— NHS Digital has implemented the Double Diamond to address complex design needs in healthcare, particularly to align solutions with diverse user needs. The British Design Council has highlighted NHS Digital as an example of how Double Diamond can be adapted to public service design​ IDEO — As a pioneer in design thinking, IDEO frequently applies the Double Diamond framework to structure projects from problem identification to solution delivery. IDEO’s involvement in the Design Council’s anniversary celebration further demonstrates its alignment with Double Diamond’s structured yet flexible approach to design​

— As a pioneer in design thinking, IDEO frequently applies the Double Diamond framework to structure projects from problem identification to solution delivery. IDEO’s involvement in the Design Council’s anniversary celebration further demonstrates its alignment with Double Diamond’s structured yet flexible approach to design​ Sony and LEGO — Both companies were part of the initial studies by the Design Council that led to the Double Diamond’s formalization. Their iterative approach to product design and emphasis on user-centered solutions reflect the Double Diamond’s principles​

What are the benefits of the Double Diamond design process?

The advantages of the Double Diamond design process are that it helps generate creative thinking and gives a name and structure to the frameworks and methods used in solution design. This ensures that designers never retrace their steps, eliminate good ideas, or lose focus. Here are a few more key benefits:

Flexibility — The Double Diamond is flexible because it is also for exploring techniques, especially during discovery. Designers can explore options for research and still arrive at usable design solutions. The Double Diamond provides a clear and structured framework for design thinking, guiding teams through divergent and convergent thinking phases

— The Double Diamond is flexible because it is also for exploring techniques, especially during discovery. Designers can explore options for research and still arrive at usable design solutions. The Double Diamond provides a clear and structured framework for design thinking, guiding teams through divergent and convergent thinking phases Iterative nature — The iterative nature of the Double Diamond allows for continuous refinement, ensuring that the final design is well-thought-out and meets user needs. This is why the Double Diamond is often referenced; designers can start with any diamond depending on how the problem statement is written. They can iterate on their early opinions, repeat after sketches, and test

— The iterative nature of the Double Diamond allows for continuous refinement, ensuring that the final design is well-thought-out and meets user needs. This is why the Double Diamond is often referenced; designers can start with any diamond depending on how the problem statement is written. They can iterate on their early opinions, repeat after sketches, and test Clarity — Often, clients are not always sure of who their users are or all of the features they want their product to have. It is not always about the users or product, but the Double Diamond can expose these lapses and reveal much deeper issues that affect both categories. The goal of the definition stage is to understand the data gathered during discovery, and one common byproduct of this process is the discovery of a new problem — the real problem. This enables your solutions to evolve into universal designs rather than just solutions for a single archetype

— Often, clients are not always sure of who their users are or all of the features they want their product to have. It is not always about the users or product, but the Double Diamond can expose these lapses and reveal much deeper issues that affect both categories. The goal of the definition stage is to understand the data gathered during discovery, and one common byproduct of this process is the discovery of a new problem — the real problem. This enables your solutions to evolve into universal designs rather than just solutions for a single archetype Problem understanding — The Double Diamond model emphasizes a deep understanding of the problem before designing solutions. This helps in crafting more effective and user-centered designs

How to apply the Double Diamond design process in practice

Using the Double Diamond framework involves progressing through four structured phases, each with unique goals and methods to ensure effective problem-solving and solution creation:

Phase 1: Discover

Conduct user research — Engage with your target audience through interviews, surveys, or observational studies to understand their needs, challenges, and goals

— Engage with your target audience through interviews, surveys, or observational studies to understand their needs, challenges, and goals Analyze the market landscape — Study competitors and identify trends within the industry to uncover gaps and set context for design opportunities

— Study competitors and identify trends within the industry to uncover gaps and set context for design opportunities Incorporate stakeholder input — Consult with internal and external stakeholders to align on project goals, requirements, and potential constraints early in the process

— Consult with internal and external stakeholders to align on project goals, requirements, and potential constraints early in the process Map user empathy — Use empathy maps to document users’ emotions, motivations, and pain points, creating a foundation for user-centered design

Phase 2: Define

Synthesize findings — Organize and filter the collected data to identify patterns and meaningful insights, often using affinity diagrams or similar tools

— Organize and filter the collected data to identify patterns and meaningful insights, often using affinity diagrams or similar tools Craft a problem statement — Develop a concise and actionable statement that captures the core issue you’re addressing, helping focus the team on clear objectives

— Develop a concise and actionable statement that captures the core issue you’re addressing, helping focus the team on clear objectives Map user journeys — Map out user interactions and journey paths to visualize potential pain points and opportunities within their experience

— Map out user interactions and journey paths to visualize potential pain points and opportunities within their experience Create a design brief — Create a guiding document outlining key objectives, user insights, and constraints to keep the project on track as it moves forward

Phase 3: Develop

Ideate solutions — Hold collaborative brainstorming sessions to explore a range of design concepts that might solve the problem, encouraging creative thinking across the team

— Hold collaborative brainstorming sessions to explore a range of design concepts that might solve the problem, encouraging creative thinking across the team Create low-fidelity prototypes — Use sketches, wireframes, or simple mockups to give initial ideas a visual form that can be quickly shared and discussed

— Use sketches, wireframes, or simple mockups to give initial ideas a visual form that can be quickly shared and discussed Test with users — Share prototypes with real users to gather direct feedback on usability and effectiveness, helping refine ideas early

— Share prototypes with real users to gather direct feedback on usability and effectiveness, helping refine ideas early Refine through iteration — Adjust designs based on testing feedback, continuously improving solutions to better align with user needs and project goals

Phase 4: Deliver

Finalize high-fidelity prototypes — Develop polished, detailed mockups that capture every design detail, preparing for development and eventual release

— Develop polished, detailed mockups that capture every design detail, preparing for development and eventual release Collaborate with developers — Work closely with the development team during handoff to ensure accurate implementation and alignment with design intentions

— Work closely with the development team during handoff to ensure accurate implementation and alignment with design intentions Ensure quality through testing — Conduct rigorous quality assurance testing to validate usability, functionality, and overall performance before launch

— Conduct rigorous quality assurance testing to validate usability, functionality, and overall performance before launch Launch and monitor — Deploy the final product and actively monitor user interactions and feedback for ongoing improvements and potential updates

Conclusion

The Double Diamond model is a methodology that can be used in a range of industries, not just design. It is a designer’s guide because it can be applied to any problem that requires a solution. It is a comprehensive approach to making good design decisions with users and solutions in mind.

As a designer, you may have designed a process that works for you, or your organization may have designed a process that works for designers; the Double Diamond assists you in breaking down these processes by having a problem and solution phase to help you design better solutions.