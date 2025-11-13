Modal design in UX: When to use them and when to skip them

Modals can be useful in a UI, but for all their potential benefits, they also come with some UX risks. In one case, my team launched a modal on a checkout page that showed customers items of potential interest — tailored using data they shared about their preferences and “liked” items — before completing checkout.

This modal drastically increased sales of those suggested items. But at some point, an older customer started bombarding the support department with tickets, complaining that she wasn’t able to check out due to the modal. Support was needed to explain to her, with screenshots, how to close a modal, even though it was intuitive for any regular user.

Potential customers who are not tech-savvy enough to navigate otherwise-intuitive digital products may be a relatively niche user type. However, this experience taught me two things. First, if at all possible, you shouldn’t ignore those niche user types. Second, when you consider introducing a new feature into your UI, you need to carefully think about how that feature might impact UX.

While some features might be beneficial for one segment of your audience, another segment might turn their backs on you if they do not know how to interact with even the simplest interfaces. I always ask people to consider that case before they integrate any new modal, as introducing even one extra modal can risk losing new customers. Given the high stakes, make sure you understand the best practices and intent before you do anything.

That being said, I will break down some lessons from top brands on how to integrate modals effectively, as well as provide some extra examples from my own work to guide you in the process of using modals effectively in your own work, as we know that some modals might actually boost revenue tremendously or solve problems that affect user experience.

Slack: Gentle onboarding with short, skippable modals

When new users join Slack, they are introduced to the platform through a series of onboarding modals that guide them step by step. Rather than overwhelming users with an information-heavy tutorial, Slack uses short, visually cohesive modals that align with its overall design language. Each modal introduces a specific feature in a digestible way, allowing users to learn at their own pace.

Importantly, users can skip or close the modals at any time, ensuring they remain in control of their experience. This approach creates a sense of friendliness and accessibility, transforming what could be an intrusive onboarding process into a supportive, user-centered introduction.

Slack’s onboarding exemplifies guided discovery, a UX approach that teaches users through exploration rather than instruction. By keeping users in control through skip options and self-paced interactions, Slack taps into self-determination theory, which emphasizes autonomy as a driver of user satisfaction.

As soon as you create your first project on Slack, you are greeted with multiple modals that show you what you can do on Slack and highlight a couple of interactive features, like channels. All of the modals are designed to feel like an explanation of a friend who has used the program before and tries to empower you to have a great time using it, too.

Also, all modals are skippable — if you click anywhere, they disappear. An important note is that allowing any action to close the modal may have helped in the example I mentioned earlier about the customer from older generations.

The key takeaway from Slack’s onboarding approach is that guidance should feel empowering, not instructional. The platform demonstrates how modal-based onboarding can reduce friction by focusing on clarity and brevity. Instead of dumping information all at once, Slack’s progressive structure lets users absorb new concepts only when they’re relevant.

The visual harmony between the onboarding elements and the core interface also reinforces trust and comfort, signaling that Slack’s design is intentional and considerate. By respecting user autonomy and attention span, Slack ensures that its onboarding experience enhances rather than interrupts engagement. The additional technical feature of skipping supplementary modals is also important to note, as it can be useful in situations where your potential customers might not be tech-savvy.

For teams designing their own onboarding experiences, Slack’s strategy offers a clear roadmap:

Break complex introductions into small, manageable steps, using visuals and plain language to reduce cognitive load

Always include a visible “skip” or “close” option so users feel empowered to control their own pace, and consider introducing skips whenever actions are taken

Ensure that each modal aligns visually and tonally with the rest of the product – onboarding should feel like part of the platform, not an external pop-up

This approach helps build trust and encourages users to explore more confidently.

LinkedIn connection limit notification

LinkedIn uses modals to alert users when they’ve reached their connection request limits. While this is an important feature for maintaining platform integrity, the execution can feel abrupt and frustrating. They later introduced less intrusive modals linked to a security system designed to combat the significant exposure of fake accounts and bots on the platform.

The modal effectively stops a user mid-action with little context or empathy, leaving them with no immediate solution other than waiting. A later version could further lead to account suspension or other actions against an account that functions like an automated program. This can make the platform feel restrictive rather than supportive, as regular users could also face the same restrictive messages.

While the intention to prevent spam or misuse is valid, the communication style can come across as punitive, disrupting user momentum and creating unnecessary friction in the experience. However, we can still learn how to structure the modal effectively, as we all know that LinkedIn is one of the most successful companies that exists in the world.

The key takeaway from this case is that restriction modals must be framed with empathy and, at the very least, explain why the user sees the modal. Limiting user actions is sometimes necessary, but the tone and design of the message determine how the restriction is received. If a modal feels accusatory or dismissive, it undermines the user’s trust and engagement.

From a usability standpoint, LinkedIn’s modal violates Nielsen’s heuristic of error prevention vs. recovery — it prevents users from proceeding but offers no recovery path or emotional reassurance. Incorporating emotional design principles here would help transform a punitive moment into a constructive dialogue with the user.

By contrast, empathetic framing, such as acknowledging the user’s enthusiasm or suggesting alternative actions, can turn a frustrating interruption into a constructive moment. Instead of simply saying “You’ve reached your limit,” a message like “You’ve made great progress connecting this week – try engaging with pending invites while your limit resets” feels far more human and encouraging.

For platforms implementing similar restrictions, a more user-friendly approach would include actionable alternatives and positive reinforcement:

Provide suggestions, such as viewing pending invitations, refining existing connections, or improving one’s profile visibility while waiting

Always propose ‘Skip’ to a user and empower them with choice so that they feel in full control

Use polite, supportive language rather than abrupt commands. Where possible, visually soften the modal’s tone with calm colors and gentle microcopy. This not only reduces user frustration but also reinforces the idea that limits exist to enhance the quality of the experience, not to restrict it

Provide explanations on what happened and why, while also guiding the audience to take action

These tips still allow you to inform the user of important alerts, but also show them what they can do next, keeping them engaged on your platform. Remember, the more they stay with you, whether it is a SaaS or even a social media platform, the better the engagement, the higher the trust, and the greater the outcome in the long run.

Figma collaboration confirmations

In collaborative tools like Figma, modals are used to confirm critical actions, such as sharing a file, granting edit permissions, or publishing prototypes. These are high-stakes interactions that affect multiple users, and the modal serves as a safeguard against accidental errors.

Figma’s confirmation dialogs are direct yet unobtrusive, providing clear context about what the user is about to do. Rather than interrupting the workflow unnecessarily, they appear only when the action carries significant implications. This helps users stay in control while also ensuring accountability and clarity in shared work environments.

The key takeaway from Figma’s approach is that modals are most valuable when used for confirmation of irreversible or impactful actions. By requiring an explicit confirmation for important tasks, Figma reinforces user intent, prevents errors, and builds trust in the product’s reliability.

These modals don’t feel like interruptions because they appear only when logically necessary, making the interface feel deliberate and predictable. This design choice also reflects the principle of recognition over recall, where users are guided through visible, explicit choices rather than forced to remember complex implications.

In collaborative tools, such transparency functions as a trust signal, reassuring users that the system values accountability and shared awareness. This transparency helps maintain user confidence – when everything else runs seamlessly, these rare pauses to confirm an action remind users that their control and security are prioritized, but their actions might cause critical changes that will affect multiple parties or some projects on a higher level than usual.

For designers, the actionable insight is to use confirmation modals judiciously and design them for clarity:

Use straightforward language that outlines exactly what will happen next, and offer both a primary and a secondary action (e.g., “Confirm” and “Cancel”)

Avoid ambiguous phrasing that could lead to confusion or hesitation

Whenever possible, include a brief explanation of consequences (“This will give all collaborators edit access”) to reinforce informed decision-making

In this way, modals serve not just as a security measure but also as an essential trust-building mechanism within collaborative digital ecosystems.

Best practices for friendly modal design

1. Design modals that empower, not interrupt

Across platforms like Slack and LinkedIn, we see that modals can either help users navigate complex systems or disrupt them entirely.

Slack’s onboarding experience proves that when modals are used gently, offering skippable, visually cohesive steps, they can enhance learning and confidence. In contrast, LinkedIn’s connection limit modal shows how restrictive language or abrupt design can frustrate even experienced users.

The key is to treat every modal as part of a conversation, not a command. Before adding one, consider who your users are and how familiar they might be with your interface. Remember the older customer in the checkout case: even one unnecessary layer of friction can push someone away.

To make your modals feel like friendly guides rather than barriers, keep in mind:

Keep them brief and visually consistent — Match your modal’s tone and design to the rest of the interface

Allow effortless dismissal — Always include a visible “Close” or “Skip” option or even better – dismiss the modal automatically when the user performs another action

Respect cognitive load — Introduce one concept per modal, allowing users to absorb information naturally

Design for all audiences — According to HCI accessibility principles, interfaces should accommodate users across ability levels, devices, and experiences. This goes beyond compliance – it’s about designing for inclusivity, ensuring that even first-time or elderly users feel confident and supported. Test interactions with less tech-savvy users to ensure no one feels trapped or confused

2. Use restriction modals With empathy and context

LinkedIn’s restriction modals highlight an important truth: even when a modal serves a valid purpose, such as preventing spam or misuse, poor tone and framing can turn it into a source of irritation.

Where Slack’s modals empower, LinkedIn’s can occasionally feel punitive, especially when they appear without clear explanation. Yet, both examples underline the importance of communicating intent.

A modal that interrupts should still feel considerate, transparent, and solution-oriented. This is especially vital when the message involves limitations or restrictions.

To balance necessary friction with empathy, consider the following principles:

Acknowledge user effort — Use positive language that validates engagement (e.g., “You’ve made great progress!” instead of “You’ve reached your limit”)

Offer constructive alternatives — Suggest next steps, such as reviewing pending actions or optimizing existing connections, rather than leaving users stuck

Explain the “why” — Clarify the reason behind the interruption to maintain trust and understanding

Maintain tone and pacing — Use calm visuals, gentle microcopy, and consistent interface language to soften disruption

When handled thoughtfully, even limiting modals can reinforce reliability and fairness — turning potential frustration into a moment of reassurance.

3. Reserve confirmation modals for high-stakes actions

While Slack’s modals build confidence and LinkedIn’s must balance restriction and tone, Figma demonstrates the ideal case for confirmation modals.

In collaborative platforms, where a single action can affect multiple users or entire projects, modals act as a safety net. Figma only uses them when absolutely necessary, confirming irreversible actions like sharing files or publishing prototypes, ensuring they feel purposeful rather than intrusive.

The difference lies in intentionality: modals that appear sparingly and at meaningful moments enhance user trust, while constant interruptions erode it.

To ensure confirmation modals contribute to clarity rather than clutter, focus on:

Triggering them only for critical actions — Reserve confirmation for irreversible or multi-user impacts

Using direct, transparent language — Clearly explain what will happen next, using labels like “Confirm” and “Cancel”

Stating consequences upfront — Briefly outline outcomes (“This will grant edit access to all collaborators”) to support informed decisions

Aligning tone with gravity — Keep the design clean and calm, signaling importance without anxiety

When executed like Figma’s, confirmation modals remind users that the system values their control and awareness, proving that even brief interruptions can strengthen trust when they serve a clear, protective purpose.

Exploring alternatives to modals

While Slack, LinkedIn, and Figma show that modals can be powerful when used thoughtfully, not every situation warrants one. The line between helping and hindering users often depends on urgency, importance, and disruption.

Slack’s onboarding modals work because they appear at a natural learning moment, while Figma’s confirmation dialogs are justified by the weight of their actions. But when information is non-critical, persistent, or easily reversible, a lighter pattern may preserve flow and reduce cognitive strain.

The goal is to maintain visibility and clarity without taking control away from the user. When the message doesn’t need to interrupt or pause the user’s journey, consider more subtle UX patterns, such as:

Inline notifications/banners — For status updates or non-urgent reminders, inline banners at the top or bottom of the screen can inform without intrusion. They’re ideal for success or error messages, promotions, or gentle nudges that don’t justify a full modal. Use these when continuity is more important than confirmation. For instance, users should be able to keep browsing or editing uninterrupted. Keep in mind that even LinkedIn’s anti-bot system uses such notifications to restrict users from sending too many connection requests before the use of the restrictive modals about the limits, especially for new users

Tooltips and hover cards — When guiding new users through complex interfaces, it’s tempting to rely on onboarding modals like Slack’s. However, tooltips and hover cards achieve a similar effect with far less friction. These micro-interactions reveal contextual help only when needed, letting users explore at their own pace rather than stopping their flow. They’re best for feature explanations, onboarding hints, or clarifying advanced options. Note that even Slack also uses tooltips for continued onboarding after the modal appearance to explain more useful features

Side panels or drawers — Some tasks require focus, but not full interruption. In cases where users need to multitask, such as editing a file while checking settings, side panels or drawers can replace modals entirely. Much like Figma’s layered workspace, these elements allow for context preservation while still drawing attention to secondary content. They’re a perfect fit for productivity apps or complex dashboards where continuous visibility is key

Inline expansion — For situations where users need additional context without changing screens, inline expansion is often a cleaner solution. Dropdowns or accordions allow details or settings to unfold within the same flow, keeping users grounded in their current task. Use this pattern when displaying supplementary data or secondary fields in forms – moments that would feel excessive if presented through a modal

Toasts/snackbars — Quick feedback shouldn’t demand user interaction. Toasts and snackbars confirm small actions, like saving, deleting, or copying, in a lightweight way that disappears automatically. They excel where immediacy and reassurance matter, but confirmation is unnecessary. This kind of subtle acknowledgment maintains trust and rhythm without forcing users to stop what they’re doing

Ultimately, modals serve best when something critical, irreversible, or deeply informative must occur, as seen in Figma’s confirmation dialogs or Slack’s guided onboarding. For everything else, lighter interaction models like banners, drawers, or toasts maintain flow, reduce frustration, and make your design feel more humane.

Knowing when to step down from a modal isn’t just a stylistic choice — it’s a sign of empathy for your users’ momentum and mental focus.

How to decide whether or not to use a modal

Before using modals, apply a quick heuristic evaluation: assess if the modal truly serves the user’s goals or primarily the business’s. Evaluating through the lens of user control, feedback, and visibility of system status ensures your decision supports usability, not disruption.

Use this checklist before designing or approving any new modal. Answer each question honestly — if you find yourself saying “No” more than a few times, it’s probably time to explore lighter alternatives like banners, drawers, or toasts:

Chart 1: Modal decision framework

“Do I actually need a modal for this interaction?”

1. Impact & risk level Does this action have serious or irreversible consequences (e.g., deletion, payments, access sharing)? Use a confirmation modal – users need clarity before committing. Skip the modal – a lighter inline confirmation or toast is enough. 2. Security or compliance requirement Does the user need to explicitly consent, verify, or confirm something for security or legal reasons? Use a modal – focus on trust, visibility, and authentication. Use inline disclosure or an info banner if consent is ongoing or low-risk. 3. Timing & interruption justification Is this happening at a natural pause or context switch (like Slack’s onboarding modals)? Good – user attention is available, proceed with a modal. Avoid – mid-flow modals break focus; use side panels or in-place hints. 4. Information urgency Does the message require immediate acknowledgment or a decision to continue? Modal is justified – it ensures visibility and prevents progress until addressed. Use passive notification patterns (banners, toasts) that don’t block progress. 5. Cognitive load & clarity Is the information short, actionable, and easily understood at a glance? Modal can enhance focus and reduce ambiguity. If the content is complex or long, use drawers or separate screens instead. 6. Frequency & fatigue Will users see this modal rarely and only when necessary? Good – rarity preserves impact. Avoid – frequent modals lead to fatigue; integrate info inline. 7. User autonomy Can users easily dismiss, skip, or defer the interaction? Safe – respects control. If not, replace with less intrusive pattern (banner, inline prompt).

Quick checklist:

5–8 YES: Modal likely justified

3–4 YES: Borderline – test user tolerance, consider lighter patterns

0–2 YES: Avoid modals; use alternatives from Chart 2

Chart 2: Alternative pattern selector

“If not a modal, which UX pattern fits best?”

Inline banner/notification For low-priority info or general status updates Payment reminder, “Your profile is incomplete” Non-blocking, keeps the user in context Tooltip/hover card For contextual explanations or onboarding hints Explaining icons, form fields, or new features Lightweight and non-disruptive Side panel/drawer For multitasking or secondary tasks Editing settings, reviewing details Keeps the main screen active; good for productivity Inline expansion (dropdowns / accordions) For optional or detailed content Advanced settings, FAQs Maintains continuity; avoids interruption Toast/snackbar For instant feedback or confirmations “Message sent”, “Saved successfully” Temporary, self-dismissing; minimal disruption Embedded confirmation (inline) For small, low-risk confirmations Deleting a comment, saving a draft Feels seamless and integrated

Quick selection rules:

Use modals only for high-risk, time-sensitive, or security-bound interactions

Use banners, toasts, and tooltips for feedback and education

Use drawers and inline patterns for supplementary or multitask workflows

Conclusion

Modals are among the most high-stakes elements in UX, capable of guiding users through critical moments, preventing their critical errors, or derailing their flow entirely. The difference lies in execution.

As Slack and Figma demonstrate, clarity, timing, and user autonomy can transform an interruption into a helpful guide. Figma shows how modals safeguard high-stakes actions, while LinkedIn reveals the risks of framing them too harshly.

The lesson is clear: modals succeed when they respect intent, provide context, and keep users in control. For designers, this means testing relentlessly, measuring impact, and learning from both positive and negative patterns.

In practice, the best modal strategies emerge from iterative usability testing and data-driven design, where engagement metrics and qualitative feedback guide refinement. Combining empathy with evidence ensures that every modal decision enhances both user satisfaction and business outcomes.

The next time you face the choice between a modal or an alternative, use these principles to make intentional, user-centered choices.