How design specialties can work against your career

When generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney began gaining attention, many designers got nervous. Was AI going to take over our jobs? UI specialists, in particular, felt the pressure. Designers who built their careers crafting pixel-perfect interfaces were now being compared to AI systems that could do the same in seconds. What once felt like a competitive edge — deep specialization — suddenly looked like a liability.

Many designers take pride in being the “go-to” expert on the team — the one everyone turns to for design system guidance, creating Figma prototypes, or balancing visual aesthetics. Specializing in a niche can seem like a surefire way to grow your career. It can get you promoted and offer you some level of job security. You become indispensable.

But the more specialized you are, the harder it becomes to pivot. If you want to try something new — or need to in a tough job market — your deep focus might limit your options. Employers often hire based on experience, not potential, and if your resume doesn’t align with their exact needs, you might not even get a callback.

In this article, I’ll explore how design specialties can work against your long-term growth, trapping you into a comfortable position. More importantly, I’ll talk about how to break out of that trap by strategically positioning yourself for new opportunities and building a more diverse, future-proof portfolio.

Pros and cons of specialization

Most designers are familiar with the concept of the T-shaped designer — broad general skills across the top, with deep expertise in one vertical. A specialist leans heavily into that vertical — say, UX, UI, growth, research, or content. Some also specialize in a specific domain, like fintech, analytics, or e-commerce.

A combination of deeply proficient skills and domains makes your specialization even deeper. Think of roles like:

A UX designer for consumer fintech mobile applications

A UI designer for enterprise analytics dashboards

A growth designer focused on emerging e-commerce platforms

There’s a certain prestige in this kind of specialization. It signals credibility. You speak the language of your space, understand workflows, and know the personas. And hiring managers love this. You’ve done the work before — you’re seen as a safe bet who can deliver quickly with minimal onboarding.

But over time, your specialty can work against you. You get pigeonholed into the same type of work. People start to associate you with one type of work and assume it’s the only thing you want to do, or even capable of doing. When that thing falls out of fashion — or funding — you’re in trouble.

Take the crypto market crash of 2022. Entire design teams were laid off. Similarly, roles like content design or user research are often deemed “nice-to-haves” during budget cuts. In lean times, companies prioritize designers who can wear multiple hats. The more narrowly focused your role, the more disposable it may seem.

Specialization during a downturn

Companies tend to hire based on past experience, not potential. In a competitive market, most don’t have the time or risk tolerance to take a chance on someone who doesn’t already check all the boxes. Hiring a candidate without direct experience in their domain or specialty can feel like too big of a risk.

Imagine a growth product designer who’s spent years optimizing e-commerce funnels, running A/B tests, and designing high-conversion checkout flows. Then a recession hits. Growth teams shrink, and the designer needs to pivot.

They apply to a zero-to-one role at an early-stage SaaS startup, which is outside of their usual expertise. But when the hiring team reviews their portfolio, they hesitate. There’s no clear evidence of early-stage work and no experience with launching products from scratch. Even though the designer is highly skilled and competent, their background doesn’t align with what the company is looking for.

Their specialization, which once gave them a competitive edge, now works against them as their skills are no longer in demand. They’re applying for roles outside their niche and competing with candidates who seem like a more natural fit. In this case, being great at one thing isn’t enough and might actually limit their options.

Escaping the specialty comfort zone

We’ve all heard the “growth happens outside of your comfort zone”. But in a specialized role, it’s easy for designers to get comfortable, especially after a promotion. You get good at what you do, you’re rewarded with a raise and recognition, and on paper, your career is moving in the right direction. But continuing down the same path for too long can quietly dig you deeper into the same hole.

Ideally, a promotion should come with meaningful new responsibilities, like leading a team or expanding your scope across multiple products. These are the kinds of challenges that stretch your abilities and push you to grow. Leadership, cross-functional collaboration, and strategic thinking are all valuable skills that build your breadth as a designer.

However, not all promotions are created equal. Sometimes, a new title like “Senior” is handed out just to keep you satisfied. Maybe there’s a small bump in pay, but your day-to-day responsibilities remain exactly the same. You’re still working within the same projects, solving similar problems, and using the same tools.

Returning to the T-shaped model, you must deepen your expertise and expand your skillset horizontally. That means intentionally strengthening weaker areas, trying new challenges, and gaining experience in unfamiliar contexts. If you don’t, you risk staying in your comfort zone for years. You may be doing great work, but only within a limited range.

Then one day, whether you decide or are forced to look for a new role, your portfolio won’t reflect the range of skills or experience that future employers seek. What once made you feel secure might now be holding you back.

Strategically expanding beyond your specialty

If you’re in a design specialty role and want to future-proof your career, it starts with being intentional about growth, even if it means stepping outside your comfort zone. Taking action now can open doors later, especially when the market shifts or your interests evolve.

If you enjoy your current company, look for opportunities internally. Ask about projects that differ from your usual scope or work with your manager to expand your skills. A good manager should help connect you with opportunities aligned with your goals. Use your 1-on-1s to identify skill gaps and express interest in new challenges. Career growth doesn’t always mean moving up the ladder, as lateral moves can be just as beneficial in diversifying your experience.

If internal opportunities are limited, it may be time to start looking elsewhere. Before you start brushing off your resume, take some time to think about what you’re looking for in your next role. What projects would you like to work on, and what skills would they require? Think about how your current skills can transfer to a different domain and highlight those connections in your resume and portfolio. For any skill gaps, take some time to brush up, whether refining your design process, learning advanced Figma techniques, or improving your collaboration skills. There’s no shortage of online resources to help you level up.

You can also build breadth outside of work. Side projects and freelance gigs in different domains can round out your portfolio and show you’re more than just your specialty. When writing case studies, focus on the outcomes you drove and how they aligned with business goals. That helps hiring managers see you as a well-rounded designer with a specialty. When paired with a broader skillset, your specialty becomes part of what makes you a uniquely valuable designer.

Conclusion

To be clear, specializing in a niche isn’t a bad thing. Many designers build long, fulfilling careers focusing on AI, growth, accessibility, or design systems. But letting your specialty define your entire identity as a designer can be risky, especially if your other skills aren’t growing alongside it.

It’s easy to get comfortable doing what you’re good at. You become the go-to person for that one thing; over time, that’s all anyone asks you to do. Your role starts to narrow, and you stop stretching yourself. Eventually, when you’re ready for a change, you might find that your specialty is no longer in demand. And if that’s all you’ve done, it becomes harder to pivot. Hiring managers may see you as a risk compared to other designers with a more well-rounded portfolio.

Your design career should be flexible. With flexibility comes opportunity. So while it’s great to lean into a specialty, don’t let it box you in. Keep your broader skillset sharp. Stay curious, take on new challenges, and remember that being a great designer isn’t about mastering UX, UI, or research. It’s about solving real problems and creating meaningful experiences, using whatever skills the situation calls for, whether they’re part of your specialty or not.