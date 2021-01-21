Using-TypeScript-with-Redux-Toolkit

State management in React with Redux can be incredibly challenging. Aside from wrapping your head around the core concepts and the architectural patterns, you also have an enormous amount of boilerplates that can make it even more daunting and confusing. Dan Abramov, the creator of Redux, describes the frustration better than I:
Redux Toolkit to the rescue
With just the right degree of abstractions, Redux Toolkit is one of the more successful attempts to make working with Redux less intimidating and more intuitive. It is easy to scale and adapt on large distributed projects. However, that’s not the main gist of this post.
You can go into deeper detail on why Redux Toolkit is a smart choice. We’ll instead concentrate on how to use RTK with TypeScript.
Combining the well-thought-out approach of Redux Toolkit and the type-safety of TypeScript will yield a more robust, maintainable, and scalable Redux project. However, it is not always straightforward to set up RTK with TypeScript — and that’s what we’ll attempt to illuminate in this article.
What we’ll cover in this post
- Installations and initial setup
- Configuring the store
- How to structure your Redux project
- Creating action reducers with
createSlice
- Async with thunk, error handling, and loading states
- Connecting to store using
useDispatchand
useSelectorHooks
Installations and initial setup
If you are just starting out on a React-Redux, project setting up is easy with
create-react-app. The
--template redux-typescript flag does the trick!
npx create-react-app my-app --template redux-typescript //or yarn create-react-app my-app --template redux-typescript
You should end up with a project structure that looks like the below. Of particular interest is the
app directory: it contains the
store and the
feature directory, which should hold the major feature of the app as sub-directories. We’ll come back to these later.
Setting up in an existing project
It is equally easy to drop Redux Toolkit into an existing React project. Of course, you’d need to install all the peer dependencies:
npm install @types/react-redux react-redux @reduxjs/toolkit
RTK exposes the
configureStore API, which is much easier to set up than a traditional Redux store. You can provide arrays of middleware and enhancers;
applyMiddleware and
compose are automatically called for you.
Configuring the store with
configureStore
The simplest way is to set up a store with a root reducer. Create
src/app/rootReducer.ts and
src/app/store.ts and add the following:
// src/app/rootReducer.ts import { combineReducers } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' const rootReducer = combineReducers({}) export type RootState = ReturnType&lt;typeof rootReducer&gt; export default rootReducer
We have set up an empty
rootReducer, which is where we’ll add all our reducers, like below:
const rootReducer = combineReducers({ oneReducer, anotherReducer, yetAnotherReducer })
We will also set up
RootState in the store, which will be used for
selectors and action
dispatch later on. When we type individual states and actions, we get a strongly typed store correctly inferred. More on this later!
// src/app/store.ts import { configureStore, Action } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' import { useDispatch } from 'react-redux' import { ThunkAction } from 'redux-thunk' import rootReducer, { RootState } from './rootReducer' const store = configureStore({ reducer: rootReducer, }) export type AppDispatch = typeof store.dispatch export const useAppDispatch = () =&gt; useDispatch&lt;AppDispatch&gt;() export type AppThunk = ThunkAction&lt;void, RootState, unknown, Action&lt;string&gt;&gt; export default store
It’s that simple — we have now successfully set up our Redux store. You can also configure and add middlewares to the store:
import { configureStore, getDefaultMiddleware } from '@reduxjs/toolkit'; import logger from 'redux-logger'; const middleware = [...getDefaultMiddleware(), logger]; export default configureStore({ reducer, middleware, });
How to structure your Redux project
Since RTK is pretty opinionated, it recommends the “feature folder” structure. Of course, you are free to use whatever structure works best for you, but I have personally found this structure quite comprehensible. Let’s say you have a GitHub issues tracker, just like the example in the official docs. You’d have a folder structure that looks like this:
Creating action reducers with
createSlice
Remember the
combinedReducer from the store? We will now create our first reducer with
createSlice. Imagine this is an
authReducer for an app; any reducer will follow the same flow, depending on your custom logic.
// src/features/auth/authSlice.ts import { createSlice, PayloadAction } from '@reduxjs/toolkit' import { AppThunk } from '../../app/store' import { RootState } from '../../app/rootReducer' export interface AuthError { message: string } export interface AuthState { isAuth: boolean currentUser?: CurrentUser isLoading: boolean error: AuthError } export interface CurrentUser { id: string display_name: string email: string photo_url: string } export const initialState: AuthState = { isAuth: false, isLoading: false, error: {message: 'An Error occurred'}, } export const authSlice = createSlice({ name: 'auth', initialState, reducers: { setLoading: (state, {payload}: PayloadAction&amp;lt&lt;boolean&gt;) =&gt; { state.isLoading = payload }, setAuthSuccess: (state, { payload }: PayloadAction&lt;CurrentUser&gt;) =&gt; { state.currentUser = payload state.isAuth = true }, setLogOut: (state) =&gt; { state.isAuth = false state.currentUser = undefined }, setAuthFailed: (state, { payload }: PayloadAction&lt;AuthError&gt;) =&gt; { state.error = payload state.isAuth = false }, }, }) export const { setAuthSuccess, setLogOut, setLoading, setAuthFailed} = authSlice.actions export const authSelector = (state: RootState) =&gt; state.auth
We have passed the
CurrentUser type as a generic to
PayloadAction to ensure a correctly typed store.
Notice one key issue here? All the methods in the slice are synchronous. In reality, we’d need to talk to an API asynchronously to confirm the auth state. We will cover this later in the async thunk section, but visualizing the state in this synchronous manner helps understand the data flow.
RTK also automatically generates actions; we can then destructure them out of the
authSlice.actions object later on.
The selectors, in this case,
authSelector will enable us to get a slice of the store in any part of the component tree. We’ll come back to this later.
Async actions with thunk, error handling, and loading states
Under the hood, RTK uses
redux-thunk for handling async logic. You can switch to
redux-saga if you want, or other alternatives. Let’s look at handling async logic in our
authSlice.
//src/features/auth/authSlice.ts ---- export const login = (): AppThunk =&amp;gt; async (dispatch) =&amp;gt; { try { dispatch(setLoading(true)) const currentUser = getCurrentUserFromAPI('https://auth-end-point.com/login') dispatch(setAuthSuccess(currentUser)) } catch (error) { dispatch(setAuthFailed(error)) } finally { dispatch(setLoading(false)) } } export const logOut = (): AppThunk =&amp;gt; async (dispatch) =&amp;gt; { try { dispatch(setLoading(true)) await endUserSession('https://auth-end-point.com/log-out') } catch (error) { dispatch(setAuthFailed(error)) } finally { dispatch(setLoading(false)) } } export const authSelector = (state: RootState) =&amp;gt; state.auth export default authSlice.reducer
Though I found the above approach simple enough, another approach is to use
createAsyncThunk. This generates promise lifecycle action types based on the action type prefix that you pass in. It then returns a thunk action creator that will run the promise callback and dispatch the lifecycle actions based on the returned promise.
Connecting to the store using the
useDispatch and
useSelector Hooks
Let’s hook up our app to the store and see how we can dispatch actions and select any slice of the store.
import React from 'react' import { login, logOut, authSelector, CurrentUser } from './auth' import { useSelector, useDispatch } from 'react-redux' import './App.css' export function App() { const dispatch = useDispatch() const { currentUser, isLoading, error, isAuth } = useSelector(authSelector) if (isLoading) return &lt;div&gt;....loading&lt;/div&gt; if (error) return &lt;div&gt;{error.message}&lt;/div&gt; return ( &lt;div className="App"&gt; {isAuth ? ( &lt;button onClick={() =&gt; dispatch(logOut)}&gt; Logout&lt;/button&gt; ) : ( &lt;button onClick={() =&gt; dispatch(login)}&gt;Login&lt;/button&gt; )} &lt;UserProfile user={currentUser}/&gt; &lt;/div&gt; ) } interface UserProfileProps { user?: CurrentUser } function UserProfile({ user }: UserProfileProps) { return &lt;div&gt;{user?.display_name}&lt;/div&gt; }
Conclusion
We have seen how we can use Redux Toolkit with TypeScript for type-safe store, dispatch, and actions. With the
createSlice API, we are able to easily set up the store with just a few lines of code. The
useSelector Hook enables us to select any slice of the store at any point within the component tree, while
useDispatch allows the dispatching of an action that in turn updates the store.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page apps.Try it for free.