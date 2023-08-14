Using path aliases for cleaner React and TypeScript imports

I'm a curiosity-driven software engineer with a focus on building reliable software that's easy to maintain and follows industry best practices.

React and TypeScript have become popular among developers for building scalable, maintainable, modern web applications.

However, as projects grow in size and complexity, import statements can become messy. In particular, the default relative path imports can quickly become long and hinder code readability.

Thankfully, there is a solution to this problem: configuring path aliases.

In this article, we will explore how to leverage path aliases to enhance the organization and maintainability of your React and TypeScript projects. We will cover:

To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need basic knowledge of JavaScript and TypeScript, along with some familiarity with React. You should also have an existing React and TypeScript project, and make sure Node.js is installed on your machine.

Understanding import statements in React and TypeScript apps

In React and TypeScript apps, developers use import statements to bring in functionality from other modules or files. This practice ensures we develop software that’s highly reusable and modular.

Although import statements are very useful in this regard, they can lead to problems when they aren’t used properly. The code snippet below shows a typical example of this problem:

import React from 'react'; import { Button } from '../../../../components/button'; // long and messy import :( function SomeComponent() { return <Button />; };

As you can see, this code snippet uses relative imports from the current file to import the Button component. However, this import pattern is messy because it’s importing the component from a deeply nested directory.

For projects that are relatively small in size, this might not pose much of an issue. But as the project scales, typing and reading long import paths becomes tedious.

In addition, refactoring the project becomes challenging when the directory structure of the imported module changes since it’s tightly coupled to the project file structure.

How path aliases can help simplify import statements

Path aliases let developers define custom shortcuts for import paths, making them cleaner and more intuitive. With path aliases set up, you can have clean and concise imports regardless of the size of the project, as shown in the code snippet below:

import React from 'react'; import { Button } from '@components/button'; // clean and concise import :) function SomeComponent() { return <Button />; };

By setting up path aliases in a React and TypeScript app, you can simplify import statements, improve code navigation, and enhance the overall development experience.

Configuring path aliases in the tsconfig.json file

You can configure path aliases easily in your project’s tsconfig.json file. This file is usually found at the root of a TypeScript project.

To configure your path aliases in this file, simply add a paths property in the compilerOptions object. Then, you can map path alias names to file paths as shown in the code snippet below:

{ "compilerOptions": { "paths": { "@/*": ["./src/*"] } } }

The above code tells the TypeScript compiler to resolve imports from the @/* alias to the ./src/* directory. Once you set up the path alias, you can use it in your import statements.

For example, you can import a Button component in the src/components directory directly from anywhere in the project like this:

import { Button } from "@/components/Button"; function App() { return ( <Button>Click Me</Button> ) }

Without a path alias set up to import the Button component from another file — for example, src/pages/dashboard/profile/settings/index.tsx — would look something like this:

import { Button } from '../../../../components/Button'; function Settings() { return ( <Button>Click Me</Button> ) }

You can take this a step further and add more path aliases, which can be beneficial for large projects that store critical parts of the app in well-defined directories. In the tsconfig.json file, update the paths field as shown in the following code snippet:

{ "compilerOptions": { "baseUrl" : "./src", "paths": { "@components/*": ["./components/*"], "@ui/*": ["./components/common/ui/*"], "@pages/*": ["./pages/*"], "@hooks/*": ["./hooks/*"], "@api/*": ["./api/*"], "@utils/*": ["./utils/*"], } } }

The baseUrl field in the code snippet above is used to make the path aliases shorter to write.

Best practices for using path aliases

Path aliases can help to significantly improve the readability and conciseness of import paths in your projects, but they have to be used in the right way to maximize their benefits.

Here are some of the best practices for using path aliases in your React and TypeScript projects:

Be explicit and descriptive : Your path alias names should clearly represent the contents of the directory or module they’re aliased. For example, use @components instead of @c to define an alias for components stored in the components directory

: Your path alias names should clearly represent the contents of the directory or module they’re aliased. For example, use instead of to define an alias for components stored in the directory Stay consistent : Maintain a consistent naming convention for your path aliases throughout the project. For instance, if you use @components , stick to a similar naming pattern like @utils , @api , etc. This consistency can help other developers understand and remember the aliases

: Maintain a consistent naming convention for your path aliases throughout the project. For instance, if you use , stick to a similar naming pattern like , , etc. This consistency can help other developers understand and remember the aliases Avoid collisions : Ensure your path alias doesn’t clash with the names of installed packages in the node_modules directory. It’s good practice to always use unique names for your path aliases to prevent such conflicts

: Ensure your path alias doesn’t clash with the names of installed packages in the directory. It’s good practice to always use unique names for your path aliases to prevent such conflicts Consider project size and complexity: It’s crucial to evaluate the size and complexity of your project before adding too many path aliases, which could potentially lead to overhead. For smaller projects with a very limited number of modules, a path alias might not be needed

Following these best practices can help you leverage the benefits of path aliases without running into drawbacks and errors.

Resolving path alias errors when using Create React App

If you’ve been following this tutorial with a React and TypeScript project set up with Create React App (CRA), you might encounter an error like the following:

This error occurs because webpack can’t resolve imports defined using the path aliases in the tsconfig.json file.

An easy fix for this error is to update the webpack configuration to resolve the path alias. However, the default CRA setup doesn’t provide support for modifying the webpack configuration without ejecting, which can be inconvenient.

Fortunately, the CRACO package provides a convenient way to modify configurations for ESLint, Babel, and webpack in a CRA project without needing to eject.

Exploring the CRACO package

CRACO stands for Create React App Configuration Override. This open source project was created to address limitations in customizing and extending CRA.

By default, when you eject a CRA project, you’re responsible for maintaining the configuration files and scripts required for your project to work. This responsibility can make updating and maintaining the project difficult in the future.

CRACO frees you from this burden by providing a single config file for overriding and extending the default configurations of CRA while also retaining its simplicity and abstraction layer. We’ll explore how to do so in the next section.

Setting up and using CRACO in a CRA project

Let’s first install CRACO in the CRA project by running the command below:

npm i -D @craco/craco

Next, create a craco.config.js file at the root of the project and add the following configuration:

const path = require('path'); module.exports = { webpack: { alias: { '@': path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'), }, }, };

Update the scripts field in the package.json file with the following to use the craco CLI instead of react-scripts for the start , build , test , and eject scripts:

"scripts": { "start": "craco start", "build": "craco build", "test": "craco test", "eject": "craco eject" }

After you complete the steps above successfully, webpack should be correctly configured to work with your defined path aliases. This configuration will ensure no errors will occur due to unresolved import paths.

Conclusion

Configuring path aliases in a React and TypeScript app is a powerful technique that can significantly improve code readability and organization.

By defining custom shortcuts for import paths, you can simplify your imports and make them more intuitive. Path aliases not only make code navigation easier but also reduce the likelihood of errors caused by complex relative paths.

Embracing path aliases in your React and TypeScript projects can significantly enhance the development experience, leading to cleaner and more maintainable code in the long run.

