Using localStorage with React Hooks

localStorage is one of the two mechanisms of a browsers’ web storage. It allows users to save data as key/value pairs in the browser for later use.
Unlike the
sessionStorage mechanism, which persists data in the browser storage as long as the current browser tab is running,
localStorage does not clear data when the browser closes.
This makes it ideal for persisting data not bound to the current browser tab.
Developers often implement
localStorage when adding a dark mode feature to an application, persisting a to-do item, or persisting a user’s form input values, among many other use cases.
In this guide, we cover how to use
localStorage to persist a user’s form input in the browser storage using React Hooks. We’ll also cover how to create a custom React Hook to share similar logic between multiple components.
localStorage with React Hooks prerequisites
To follow this guide, ensure you have a basic understanding of React and React Hooks. Also, ensure you have Node.js installed on your computer.
Initial
localStorage project setup
Working with a fresh React application, let’s head over to the computer terminal and run the following command to create a new React project:
npx create-react-app localstorage-react-hook
Once the project folder generates, open it with a code editor and start the development server by running the
npm start command.
The project should launch in the browser at http://localhost:3000/.
Creating a React form component
As mentioned earlier, we will use the
localStorage to persist a user’s form input in the browser storage.
Like every React application, our focus is on the
src folder. So, let’s delete all the files inside the
src and create an
index.js file inside
src to avoid a frontend break.
Then, add the following code to
index.js:
import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import App from "./components/App"; // styles import "./app.css"; ReactDOM.render( <React.StrictMode> <App /> </React.StrictMode>, document.getElementById("root") );
Notice that we imported a CSS file to add styling to the app. So, let’s create an
app.css folder in the
src folder.
Copy the styles from the localstorage-react-hook-project and add them to the
app.css file.
Next, create a
components folder in the
src folder to hold the component files. Then, add an
App.js file and a
Form1.js file. The
App.js file is the root and parent component while
Form1.js will hold the form inputs.
Add the following code in the
components/App.js file:
import Form1 from "./Form1"; const App = () => { return ( <div className="container"> <h1>localStorage with React hooks</h1> <Form1 /> </div> ); }; export default App;
And finally, add this code to the
components/Form1.js file:
import { useState } from "react"; const Form1 = () => { const [name, setName] = useState(""); return ( <form> <input type="text" value={name} onChange={(e) => setName(e.target.value)} placeholder="Full name" aria-label="fullname" /> <input type="submit" value="Submit"></input> </form> ); }; export default Form1;
After saving the files, test the project and you should see this rendering:
The code above is the simplest implementation of the form inputs in React. By using the
useState React Hook to control the component, we keep the input state up-to-date on every keystroke, as seen above.
But, once we trigger a page refresh, the input data clears, which is expected.
To persist the input data so it’s available on a page reload or on subsequent revisits, we must save the data in the
localStorage.
Saving the form input data in
localStorage
localStorage gives us access to a browser’s
Storage object. The
Storage object has methods available to save, read, and remove data, among many other actions.
To see a list of the
Storage methods, open the browser console and type
localStorage. After pressing enter, the methods become available on the
Storage object’s
prototype.
Using the
setItem() method
To store the form input data in the browser storage, we must invoke the
setItem() storage method by using the following syntax:
localStorage.setItem("key", "value")
The browser storage only accepts data-type strings. So, for values of different data types like the object or array, we must convert it to a JSON string using
JSON.stringify().
Using the
useEffect Hook to perform side effects
We can also use the
useEffect React Hook to perform side effects, such as storing data in the browser storage. This makes this Hook a perfect place to call the
setItem method.
Open the
components/Form1.js file and add the following code above the
return statement:
useEffect(() => { // storing input name localStorage.setItem("name", JSON.stringify(name)); }, [name]);
Ensure to import the
useEffect from React like so:
import { useState, useEffect } from "react";
Here, we’ve assigned a key,
"name", and a dynamic value from the state variable, which is
name.
The initial value of the
name state variable defaults to an empty string:
const [name, setName] = useState("");
Using
JSON.stringify in the
setItem is optional when saving string data to the storage:
localStorage.setItem("name", JSON.stringify(name));
However,
JSON.stringify is required if the value is a different data type, like an object or array.
Now, save the file and test the project; we should see the following render:
On every keystroke, the input value saves in the local storage because the
useEffect Hook holding the
setItem storage method runs on the first component render and after every state change.
However, on a page reload, the value in the storage returns to an empty string. This is happening because we’ve assigned a default empty string to the state variable,
name. Hence, React uses the empty value on the initial render.
Now, instead of assigning an empty string, we must get the updated state value at every point from the storage and assign it as the default state value.
Reading data from the
localStorage
On an initial page load, instead of assigning an empty string to the
name state variable, we must assign a function that accesses the local storage, retrieve the saved value, and use that value as the default.
Using the
getItem() method
Update the
useState Hook in the
components/Form1.js file:
const [name, setName] = useState(() => { // getting stored value const saved = localStorage.getItem("name"); const initialValue = JSON.parse(saved); return initialValue || ""; });
Here, we use the
getItem() storage method to retrieve data from the local storage. The
JSON.parse() used in the code deserializes the returned JSON string from the storage.
Both the
JSON.Stringify and the
JSON.parse are optional when working with string values (as seen in our case). However, other data types, like objects and arrays, require them.
Save the file and test the project. The input data should be available in the form field on a page reload or a later page visit.
Creating a custom React Hook to persist form inputs
Sometimes we might want to render and persist more form inputs, such as a text input and a checkbox input, in a different component.
While we could easily copy the logic from the one we’ve already created and use it in the new component, it’s not always practicable, especially if we decide to create more of these inputs.
Instead, React allows us to extract and share similar logic between components using custom Hooks.
In this section, we will learn how to create a custom Hook to persist form inputs in multiple components.
Let’s start by creating another form. In the
src/components folder, create a new file called
Form2.js, and add the following code:
import { useState } from "react"; const Form2 = () => { const [name, setName] = useState(""); const [checked, setChecked] = useState(false); return ( <form> <input type="text" value={name} onChange={(e) => setName(e.target.value)} placeholder="Full name" aria-label="fullname" /> <label> <input type="checkbox" checked={checked} onChange={(e) => setChecked(e.target.checked)} />{" "} Not a robot? </label> <input type="submit" value="Submit"></input> </form> ); }; export default Form2;
Then, import and use the component in the
components/App.js file:
// ... import Form2 from "./Form2"; const App = () => { return ( <div className="container"> {/* ... */} <Form2 /> </div> ); }; export default App;
Save the files and view the form in the frontend.
Interacting with this form does not persist the state value in
localStorage since we don’t have the logic yet.
So, let’s define a single logic to manage all our form inputs.
Extracting the
localStorage logic
To begin extracting the
localStorage logic, create a file called
useLocalStorage.js in the
src folder and add the following code:
import { useState, useEffect } from "react"; function getStorageValue(key, defaultValue) { // getting stored value const saved = localStorage.getItem(key); const initial = JSON.parse(saved); return initial || defaultValue; } export const useLocalStorage = (key, defaultValue) => { const [value, setValue] = useState(() => { return getStorageValue(key, defaultValue); }); useEffect(() => { // storing input name localStorage.setItem(key, JSON.stringify(value)); }, [key, value]); return [value, setValue]; };
Taking a closer look at the code above, we’ve only extracted the storage logic from the
components/Form1.js file. We’ve done nothing special.
By creating a custom Hook called
useLocalStorage, we maintain all of the storage logic we have in the
Form1 component.
The
useLocalStorage Hook expects two arguments: the
key and the
defaultValue. This means we expect to pass these values when calling the Hook in our different components.
Note that you can name your custom Hook anything, but ensure you start with
use.
Using the
useLocalStorage custom Hook
In the
components/Form1.js file, replace the logic above the
return statement with the custom Hook so you have the following:
import { useLocalStorage } from "../useLocalStorage"; const Form1 = () => { const [name, setName] = useLocalStorage("name", ""); return ( <form> {/* ... */} </form> ); }; export default Form1;
After importing the custom Hook, we can use it and pass along the unique key and the default value, which, in this case, is an empty string.
If we do the same for the
Form2 component in the
components/Form2js file, we should have the following:
import { useLocalStorage } from "../useLocalStorage"; const Form2 = () => { const [name, setName] = useLocalStorage("name2", ""); const [checked, setChecked] = useLocalStorage("checked", false); return ( <form> {/* ... */} </form> ); }; export default Form2;
Save all the files and test the project. We should be able to persist all the form inputs in
localStorage.
Good job!
Problems accessing
localStorage for a server-side rendered application
When working with a framework like Next.js that executes code on the server-side, using
localStorage gets an error stating, “window is not defined.”
The
localStorage as used in our code is a built-in property of the
window object,
window.localStorage.
In our code, we ignored the
window while accessing the
localStorage because it’s a global object; we can choose to include the
window object because it’s optional.
Now, this
window object is not available on the server side but rather the client side/browser, which prompts the error.
To fix the error on the server side, check whether the
window object is defined or not. This way, our code only runs on the environment where the
window is available.
Open the
src/useLocalStorage.js file and update the
getStorageValue() function so you have the following:
function getStorageValue(key, defaultValue) { // getting stored value if (typeof window !== "undefined") { const saved = localStorage.getItem(key); const initial = saved !== null ? JSON.parse(saved) : defaultValue; return initial; } }
Don’t forget that we’ve also used the
localStorage inside the
useEffect Hook in the
useLocalStorage.js file.
But in this case, the
localStorage is safe because the
useEffect Hook only runs on the client-side where we have access to the
window object.
Test the project to ensure everything still works as expected.
Conclusion
We’ve covered how to use the
localStorage to persist data in a browser using the React Hooks. We’ve also learned how to create a custom Hook to extract component logic into reusable functions.
If you enjoyed this guide, share it around the web. And, if you have any questions or contributions, please share them via the comment section.
Find the entire source code for the project here.
Full visibility into production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.