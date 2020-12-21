Advanced React Hooks: Creating custom reusable Hooks

React Hooks, first introduced in the React 16.8.0 release, are new APIs that allow developers to supercharge functional components.
Hooks make it possible for us to do with functional components things we could only do with classes.
Consequently, we can use states and other React features without writing classes.
Since their introduction,
Hooks have had a seismic effect in the React ecosystem. And they have forever changed the way React apps are built.
In this article, we’ll look at practical applications of the reusable
Hook pattern. As we consider these, it’s important to mention that
Hooks are composable, meaning you can call another
Hook inside your custom
Hook.
Use cases of reusable
Hook patterns
Let’s consider some reusable
Hook pattern below:
Using the
useIsMounted Hook
In React, once a component is
unmounted, it will never be
mounted again, which is why we do not set state in an
unmounted component. This is because it will never be re-rendered.
The image above features a small contrived example app with this issue.
In the app above, the
Dev component is only rendered when the
showDev state is true. And clicking the
stop button toggles the value of the
showDev state. Consequently,
unmounting the
Dev component happens when
showDev is false.
Below is the implementation of the
Dev component.
function Dev() { const [devProfile, setDevProfile] = useState("Fetching Dev..."); const getDevProfile = () => { setTimeout(() => setDevProfile("Lawrence Eagles"), 4000); }; useEffect(() => { getDevProfile(); }); return ( <div className="mb-4 text-center"> <p>{devProfile}</p> </div> ); }
From the code above, we can see that once the component
mounts, the
getDevProfile function is called. This takes
4000 milliseconds to run and thereafter updates the
devProfile state with
Lawrence Eagles.
If we
unmount the
Dev component (by clicking the
stop button) before
4000 milliseconds, React displays the warning error seen in the image above.
Although this error does not break the UI, it is known to cause memory leaks, which hinders performance.
To avoid this issue, some developers do this:
if (this.isMounted()) { // This is bad. this.setState({...}); }
But the React team considers using the
isMounted function an antipattern, so they recommend you track the
mounted status yourself.
useEffect(() => { let isMounted = true; // sets mounted flag true return () => { // simulate an api call and update state here isMounted = false; }; // use effect cleanup to set flag false, if unmounted }, []); return isMounted; };
Our goal is to abstract the above logic into a custom
Hook which we can reuse in our code; consequently, we keep our code
DRY.
To do this, encapsulate all the boilerplate code above into a custom
Hook (
useIsMounted Hook), as seen below:
import { useEffect, useState } from "react"; const useIsMounted = () => { const [isMounted, setIsMouted] = useState(false); useEffect(() => { setIsMouted(true); return () => setIsMouted(false); }, []); return isMounted; }; export default useIsMounted;
Now we can use it in our app like this:
function Dev() { const isMounted = useIsMounted(); const [devProfile, setDevProfile] = useState("Fetching Dev..."); useEffect(() => { function getDevProfile() { setTimeout(() => { if (isMounted) setDevProfile("Lawrence Eagles"); }, 4000); } getDevProfile(); }); return ( <div className="mb-4 text-center"> <p>{devProfile}</p> </div> ); }
The above code ensures that the state is only updated when the component is still
mounted.
The
useLoading Hook
This is a well thought-out reusable
Hook that can be a time saver in a scenario where you have a number of buttons that link to a resource that is loaded once the component
mounts.
Typically, there’s a
Loading.. spinner of some sort when the
async call is running to get the resource.
The challenge is that the number of these buttons increases as the resource increases, which can clutter our component with different
loading states.
Consider this code:
import "./styles.css"; import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; export default function App() { const delay = (ms) => new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); const [isLoadingDev, setIsLoadingDev] = useState(true); const [isLoadingStack, setIsLoadingStack] = useState(true); const fetchDevs = async () => { console.log("this might take some time...."); await delay(4000); setIsLoadingDev(false); console.log("Done!"); }; const fetchStacks = async () => { console.log("this might take some time...."); await delay(5000); setIsLoadingStack(false); console.log("Done!"); }; useEffect(() => { fetchDevs(); fetchStacks(); }, []); return ( <div className="app container d-flex flex-column justify-content-center align-items-center" > <article className="d-flex flex-column my-2"> <p className="text-center">Welcome to Dev Hub</p> </article> <article className="d-flex flex-column"> <button className="m-2 p-3 btn btn-success btn-sm"> {isLoadingDev ? "Loading Devs..." : "View Devs"} </button> <button className="m-2 p-3 btn btn-success btn-sm"> {isLoadingStack ? "Loading Stacks..." : "View Stacks"} </button> </article> </div> ) }
In the code above, the
fetchDev and
fetchStacks functions are contrived to simulate an
async request. Once the component
mounts, they are called and the message in the buttons changes when these function finishes.
The
loading status of each button is handled by a
useState initialization and would increase in number as we load more resources.
This code is not
DRY and the repetition is a recipe for bugs.
We can refactor the code above by creating a reusable
useLoading Hook, as shown here:
import { useState } from "react"; const useLoading = (action) => { const [loading, setLoading] = useState(false); const doAction = (...args) => { setLoading(true); return action(...args).finally(() => setLoading(false)); }; return [doAction, loading]; }; export default useLoading;
This hook takes an
async function and returns an array containing that function and the
loading status.
We have also been able to abstract our
useState logic to this component and we only need one initialization.
We can use it in our code, like this:
import "./styles.css"; import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import useLoading from "./useLoading"; export default function App() { const delay = (ms) => new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, ms)); const fetchDevs = async () => { console.log("this might take some time...."); await delay(4000); console.log("Done!"); }; const fetchStacks = async () => { console.log("this might take some time...."); await delay(5000); console.log("Done!"); }; const [getDev, isLoadingDev] = useLoading(fetchDevs); const [getStacks, isLoadingStack] = useLoading(fetchStacks); useEffect(() => { getDev(); getStacks(); }, []); return ( <div className="app container d-flex flex-column justify-content-center align-items-center" > <article className="d-flex flex-column my-2"> <p className="text-center">Welcome to Dev Hub</p> </article> <article className="d-flex flex-column"> <button className="m-2 p-3 btn btn-success btn-sm"> {isLoadingDev ? "Loading Devs..." : `View Devs`} </button> <button className="m-2 p-3 btn btn-success btn-sm"> {isLoadingStack ? "Loading Stacks..." : "View Stacks"} </button> </article> </div> ); }
Here, we used
array destructuring to get the
async action function and the
loading status.
const [getDev, isLoadingDev] = useLoading(fetchDevs); const [getStacks, isLoadingStack] = useLoading(fetchStacks);
These are then used in the
useEffect Hook and in the view. The result is a clean code that is
DRY and easier to maintain.
Also, after all
loading status is completed, we can now easily do things like render a component, update state, etc.
if(isLoadingDev && isLoadingStack) { // do somthing } return { // normal component view }
Conclusion
I hope after this discourse you appreciate the need to keep your codes
DRY and are ready to start writing custom reusable
Hooks.
These are just two examples of advanced patterns of creating reusable custom
Hooks, now hopefully you can create your own advanced pattern.
You can read more on building your own
Hooks here.
Full visibility into production React appsDebugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more.
The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores.
Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.