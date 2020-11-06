Using D3.js v6 with React

React is the most popular frontend web framework in the world, and D3.js is among the most popular JavaScript libraries to manipulate graphics on-screen.
Version 6 is the latest release of D3.js, and in this article, we’ll look at how to use D3.js v6 in our React apps.
Getting started
First, we’ll create a React project using create-react-app like so:
npx create-react-app d3-app cd d3-app npm start
Then we install the D3.js package:
npm i d3
Now we can add D3 to our React app to add some graphics.
Using D3.js v6 with our React apps
We can use D3 in our app by putting the D3 code in the
useEffect Hook callback. This is because we’re selecting an element with the DOM and then changing it with D3.
For example, we can write:
import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import * as d3 from "d3"; export default function App() { useEffect(() => { d3.select(".target").style("stroke-width", 5); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> <svg> <circle class="target" style={{ fill: "green" }} stroke="black" cx={50} cy={50} r={40} ></circle> </svg> </div> ); }
We get the SVG with the
target class and then change the
stroke-width after selecting it.
We can also put the D3 code in a function and call it when we’d like to use it. For example, we can write:
import React from "react"; import * as d3 from "d3"; export default function App() { const changeStroke = () => { d3.select(".target").style("stroke-width", 5); }; return ( <div className="App"> <button onClick={changeStroke}>change stroke</button> <svg> <circle class="target" style={{ fill: "green" }} stroke="black" cx={50} cy={50} r={40} ></circle> </svg> </div> ); }
We set the D3 code to change the circle’s stroke in the
changeStroke function, and we call it on a button click.
We can also add everything into another
svg element. For example, we can add three circles by writing the following code:
import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import * as d3 from "d3"; export default function App() { useEffect(() => { const svg = d3.select("#area"); svg .append("circle") .attr("cx", 50) .attr("cy", 50) .attr("r", 40) .style("fill", "blue"); svg .append("circle") .attr("cx", 140) .attr("cy", 70) .attr("r", 40) .style("fill", "red"); svg .append("circle") .attr("cx", 300) .attr("cy", 100) .attr("r", 40) .style("fill", "green"); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> <svg id="area" height={200} width={450}></svg> </div> ); }
Let’s break it down:
- The
appendmethod with the
'circle'argument adds the circle
- The
attrmethod calls add the attributes for the circle
cxis the x-coordinate of the circle’s center
cyis the y-coordinate of the circle’s center
ris the radius
stylecontains the properties and values that we want to put into the circle’s
styleattribute
Scaling graphics
We can scale graphics with D3.js in our React app by using the
scaleLinear method. For example, we can write the following code to add an x-axis to our graph:
import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import * as d3 from "d3"; export default function App() { useEffect(() => { const margin = { top: 10, right: 40, bottom: 30, left: 30 }, width = 450 - margin.left - margin.right, height = 400 - margin.top - margin.bottom; const svg = d3 .select("#area") .append("svg") .attr("width", width + margin.left + margin.right) .attr("height", height + margin.top + margin.bottom) .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(${margin.left}, ${margin.top})`); const x = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 100]).range([0, width]); svg .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(0, ${height})`) .call(d3.axisBottom(x)); const y = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 100]).range([height, 0]); svg.append("g").call(d3.axisLeft(y)); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> <svg id="area" height={400} width={500}></svg> </div> ); }
We simply call
d3.axisBottom with our
x function to add the x-axis. It’ll add the values between the min and max values we passed into the
domain function.
Adding a y-axis to our graph
It should go without saying that we can add a y-axis to a graph with D3.
In the code above, you’ll notice we added the
margin object to let us set the margins for the graph more easily. Then we append the
svh object to the body of the page with the following code:
const svg = d3 .select("#area") .append("svg") .attr("width", width + margin.left + margin.right) .attr("height", height + margin.top + margin.bottom) .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(${margin.left}, ${margin.top})`);
We set the
width and
height and then
translate the object into the desired position we want.
Next, we add the x-axis and scale by writing:
const x = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 100]).range([0, width]); svg .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(0, ${height})`) .call(d3.axisBottom(x));
We call the
domain and
range as we did before, and we call the
d3.axisBottom method to add the x-axis.
Then, to add the y-axis, we write:
const y = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 100]).range([height, 0]); svg.append("g").call(d3.axisLeft(y));
We called
domain and
range to create the min and max values for the y-axis, then we just call
d3.axisLeft to add the y-axis.
Creating a scatterplot
To add dots/points to the graph to create a scatter plot, we can add circles as we did before. For example, we can write the following to create a full scatterplot graph:
import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import * as d3 from "d3"; const DATA = [ { x: 10, y: 20 }, { x: 20, y: 50 }, { x: 80, y: 90 } ]; export default function App() { useEffect(() => { const margin = { top: 10, right: 40, bottom: 30, left: 30 }, width = 450 - margin.left - margin.right, height = 400 - margin.top - margin.bottom; const svg = d3 .select("#area") .append("svg") .attr("width", width + margin.left + margin.right) .attr("height", height + margin.top + margin.bottom) .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(${margin.left}, ${margin.top})`); const x = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 100]).range([0, width]); svg .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(0, ${height})`) .call(d3.axisBottom(x)); const y = d3.scaleLinear().domain([0, 100]).range([height, 0]); svg.append("g").call(d3.axisLeft(y)); svg .selectAll("whatever") .data(DATA) .enter() .append("circle") .attr("cx", (d) => x(d.x)) .attr("cy", (d) => y(d.y)) .attr("r", 7); }, []); return ( <div className="App"> <svg id="area" height={400} width={500}></svg> </div> ); }
Let’s break it down a bit. You’ll notice we added this code in the
useEffect callback to render the points on the scatterplot:
svg .selectAll("whatever") .data(DATA) .enter() .append("circle") .attr("cx", (d) => x(d.x)) .attr("cy", (d) => y(d.y)) .attr("r", 7);
We read the data with the
data method. The
DATA array is:
const DATA = [ { x: 10, y: 20 }, { x: 20, y: 50 }, { x: 80, y: 90 } ];
Then, to get the x- and y-coordinates relative to the domain, we use the
x and
y methods with the dots. The values are between 0 and 100, and they’ll automatically be scaled proportionally to the
width and
height values.
So if
x is 10, then on the screen,
cx would be
10 * (450 - margin.left - margin.right); if
y is 20, then on the screen,
cy would be
20 * (400 - margin.top - margin.bottom).
Creating graphs from data
One of the most common use cases for D3 is to create graphs from data. To do so, we can read the data from a CSV.
For example, we can read data from the
data.csv file in the
src folder:
date,close 01-May-20,58.13 30-Apr-20,53.98 27-Apr-20,67.00 26-Apr-20,89.70 25-Apr-20,99.00 24-Apr-20,130.28 23-Apr-20,166.70 20-Apr-20,234.98 19-Apr-20,345.44 18-Apr-20,443.34 17-Apr-20,543.70 16-Apr-20,580.13 13-Apr-20,605.23 12-Apr-20,622.77 11-Apr-20,626.20 10-Apr-20,628.44 09-Apr-20,636.23 05-Apr-20,633.68 04-Apr-20,624.31 03-Apr-20,629.32 02-Apr-20,618.63
In
App.js, we write:
import React, { useEffect } from "react"; import * as d3 from "d3"; import "d3-time-format"; const parseTime = d3.timeParse("%d-%b-%y"); const createGraph = async () => { const margin = { top: 20, right: 20, bottom: 50, left: 70 }, width = 960 - margin.left - margin.right, height = 500 - margin.top - margin.bottom; const x = d3.scaleTime().range([0, width]); const y = d3.scaleLinear().range([height, 0]); const valueLine = d3.line() .x((d) => { return x(d.date); }) .y((d) => { return y(d.close); }); const svg = d3.select("body").append("svg") .attr("width", width + margin.left + margin.right) .attr("height", height + margin.top + margin.bottom) .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(${margin.left}, ${margin.top})`); let data = await d3.csv(require("./data.csv")) data.forEach((d) => { d.date = parseTime(d.date); d.close = +d.close; }); data = data.sort((a, b) => +a.date - +b.date) x.domain(d3.extent(data, (d) => { return d.date; })); y.domain([0, d3.max(data, (d) => { return d.close; })]); svg.append("path") .data([data]) .attr("class", "line") .attr("d", valueLine); svg.append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(0, ${height})`) .call(d3.axisBottom(x)); svg.append("g") .call(d3.axisLeft(y)); } export default function App() { useEffect(() => { createGraph(); }, []); return ( <div> <style>{ ` .line { fill: none; stroke: steelblue; stroke-width: 2px; } `} </style> </div> ); }
We move the graph creation code to the
createGraph function. We’ve also added the
d3-time-format library by running
npm i d3-time-format. Then we can import it like we do on this file.
We created the axes in a similar way to the previous examples. We create the
x and
y functions like so, so that we can create the axes with them later:
const x = d3.scaleTime().range([0, width]); const y = d3.scaleLinear().range([height, 0]);
The container for the graph is created with:
const svg = d3.select("body").append("svg") .attr("width", width + margin.left + margin.right) .attr("height", height + margin.top + margin.bottom) .append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(${margin.left}, ${margin.top})`);
Then, we read the CSV data with:
let data = await d3.csv(require("./data.csv"))
We parse the time and change the
close property into numbers with:
data.forEach((d) => { d.date = parseTime(d.date); d.close = +d.close; });
Then we sort the data by date like so:
data = data.sort((a, b) => +a.date - +b.date)
We add the line with the following code:
svg.append("path") .data([data]) .attr("class", "line") .attr("d", valueLine);
And we add the x- and y-axes, respectively:
svg.append("g") .attr("transform", `translate(0, ${height})`) .call(d3.axisBottom(x));
svg.append("g") .call(d3.axisLeft(y));
Finally, in the
App component, we write:
<style>{ ` .line { fill: none; stroke: steelblue; stroke-width: 2px; } `}
With this, we’ll see a line instead of a filled shape.
Conclusion
As you’ve just seen, we can easily create graphics with D3.js. It works well with React apps and can be integrated with no extra work.
