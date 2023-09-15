Using Blitz with Next.js to build a full-stack app

Isaac is a software engineer and technical writer based in Nigeria. An avid reader and football lover with a passion for community and self-improvement.

Efficient web application development has become increasingly crucial these days. This need for speed and efficiency is particularly apparent when building full-stack applications, leading developers to seek tools and frameworks that can deliver these experiences.

Enter Blitz, a full-stack framework built on Next.js. This amazing, fast, and seamless framework was designed as a complete toolkit for Next.js to expand its capabilities. In this article, we’ll explore how Blitz works and how to build a full-stack application with it. We will cover:

The project we will build in this tutorial is a mini blog that will showcase the capabilities of Blitz. You can find the full code for this project on GitHub. Let’s get started!

Exploring Blitz features and capabilities

Often referred to as the missing toolkit for Next.js, Blitz picks off where Next.js leaves off by providing out-of-the-box features and libraries such as authentication, middleware, and Prisma OPM. These allow to enable you to use any database and ship efficient applications swiftly.

Some other notable features of Blitz include:

Code scaffolding : Blitz introduces the concept of code scaffolding into Next.js. This means that Blitz generates the initial code into your product for you. From there on, you can customize, add, or delete the code however you want, giving you complete control of your code

: Blitz introduces the concept of code scaffolding into Next.js. This means that Blitz generates the initial code into your product for you. From there on, you can customize, add, or delete the code however you want, giving you complete control of your code Session management : Blitz can integrate with any auth provider or hosted email/password system so you can set up smooth authentication flows and user roles

: Blitz can integrate with any auth provider or hosted email/password system so you can set up smooth authentication flows and user roles Recipes : One-line commands for installing dependencies and scaffolding code into your projects from an MDX recipe or a Git repository. Usually, Blitz Recipes are used to install styling and configuration libraries into your application

: One-line commands for installing dependencies and scaffolding code into your projects from an MDX recipe or a Git repository. Usually, Blitz Recipes are used to install styling and configuration libraries into your application Mutations : Blitz is a zero-API framework. While most full-stack frameworks like Next.js expose API endpoints that enable the frontend to connect with the backend, Blitz uses mutations to solve this issue. Mutations allow you to perform CRUD operations in your Blitz application without the need for HTTP requests, enhancing performance and security

: Blitz is a zero-API framework. While most full-stack frameworks like Next.js expose API endpoints that enable the frontend to connect with the backend, Blitz uses mutations to solve this issue. Mutations allow you to perform CRUD operations in your Blitz application without the need for HTTP requests, enhancing performance and security Performance features : Blitz greatly improves the performance of your application via strategies such as server-rendered pages, automatic code splitting, and automatic prerendering. It also comes with an inbuilt relayer that allows you to measure the performance of your application using metrics such as web vitals and custom metrics

: Blitz greatly improves the performance of your application via strategies such as server-rendered pages, automatic code splitting, and automatic prerendering. It also comes with an inbuilt relayer that allows you to measure the performance of your application using metrics such as web vitals and custom metrics Error handling: Blitz comes with ways to handle different errors in your application. You can handle client and server errors with pre-built error components or you can choose to build your own custom error components

Now that we’ve seen what Blitz is and explored its features, let’s look at how to build a full-stack application using Blitz.

Installing Blitz

Before installing Blitz, make sure that you have Node.js v16 or newer installed on your machine. Next, you’ll install Blitz globally onto your computer by running either of the commands below:

//using npm: npm install -g blitz //using yarn: yarn global add blitz

You can run the command below in your terminal to verify that Blitz is successfully installed:

blitz -v

You should see the following in your terminal:

With that successfully done, we are ready to start building with Blitz.

Building a Next.js app with Blitz

Installing Blitz globally allows us to create a new Blitz application by running the command below:

blitz new <NAME_OF_YOUR APPLICATION>

You will be prompted to choose between TypeScript or JavaScript, your preferred package manager, and the form library that suits you best. Blitz will then create a multitude of files for you depending on your selections as shown in the image below:

Next, type cd in your terminal to change directory into the newly created application. Then, run code . to open it in your code editor:

Let’s take a look at the files that Blitz provides to us:

The .husky folder houses Husky, a lightweight library used to run tests, lint your code, and commit messages before pushing your code

folder houses Husky, a lightweight library used to run tests, lint your code, and commit messages before pushing your code The .next folder is used to cache pages and other features to speed up development

folder is used to cache pages and other features to speed up development The .vscode folder holds recommended extensions and settings to enhance efficiency while working with Blitz

folder holds recommended extensions and settings to enhance efficiency while working with Blitz The db folder holds your Prisma schema, migration files, and seeds.ts file

folder holds your Prisma schema, migration files, and file The integrations folder is empty when created, but is meant to hold external integrations like a mailing package or other integration tools to be used in the app

folder is empty when created, but is meant to hold external integrations like a mailing package or other integration tools to be used in the app The mailers folder contains a forgotPasswordMailer.ts file at the time of creation. This file is used to send tokens to any email when the password is forgotten. You can expand on or delete this code depending on your preferences

folder contains a file at the time of creation. This file is used to send tokens to any email when the password is forgotten. You can expand on or delete this code depending on your preferences The public folder holds static assets like logos and favicons

folder holds static assets like logos and favicons The src folder houses the code for the entire application. This is where we will be working when building our application

folder houses the code for the entire application. This is where we will be working when building our application The test files contain test files for running end-to-end tests or unit tests

With that done, you can start up the development server by running npm run dev . When you navigate to the browser, you should see something like the below:

Adding Tailwind using a Blitz Recipe

Let’s take a look at how Recipes work in Blitz and how to add them to the application.

As mentioned at the start of this article, Recipes are one-line commands you can use to add styling and configuration libraries into your Blitz project from an MDX recipe or a Git repository.

Let’s install the Tailwind Recipe into our project by running the command below:

blitz install tailwind

This will install Tailwind into our Blitz application and sets it up as shown in the image below:

With that, you’re ready to use Tailwind to style your Next.js application.

Adding user roles to the application

Let’s add user roles to our mini blog application.

Since Blitz already comes with authentication and session handling out of the box, we don’t need to do much when adding new user roles. In the types.ts file, which is at the root of the application, we see the code below:

import { SimpleRolesIsAuthorized } from "@blitzjs/auth" import { User } from "db" export type Role = "ADMIN" | "USER" declare module "@blitzjs/auth" { export interface Session { isAuthorized: SimpleRolesIsAuthorized<Role> PublicData: { userId: User["id"] role: Role } } }

We see that Blitz exports a USER and an ADMIN role that we can use and expand on. Now, how do we go about creating users with either admin or user privileges?

First off, we know that we want a select group of people to have admin privileges, while everyone else should have user privileges. We can implement this in the src/auth/mutations/signup.ts file like so:

import { SecurePassword } from "@blitzjs/auth/secure-password" import { resolver } from "@blitzjs/rpc" import db from "db" import { Role } from "types" import { Signup } from "../schemas" export default resolver.pipe(resolver.zod(Signup), async ({ email, password }, ctx) => { const hashedPassword = await SecurePassword.hash(password.trim()) // Code added by me starts here let newRole: Role = "USER" if (email === "CHOOSE AN EMAIL OF YOUR CHOICE") { newRole = "ADMIN" } const user = await db.user.create({ data: { email: email.toLowerCase().trim(), hashedPassword, // Pass the created role here role: newRole, }, select: { id: true, name: true, email: true, role: true }, }) await ctx.session.$create({ userId: user.id, role: user.role as Role }) return user })

In the code above, we create a variable called newRole . Next, we use a conditional statement to check if the signed-up user has a specified email. If so, we change the role of that user to ADMIN .

Let’s see if this works! Head over to the src/pages/index.tsx file and modify it with the code below:

import Link from "next/link" import Layout from "src/core/layouts/Layout" import { useCurrentUser } from "src/users/hooks/useCurrentUser" import logout from "src/auth/mutations/logout" import { useMutation } from "@blitzjs/rpc" import { Routes, BlitzPage } from "@blitzjs/next" import styles from "src/styles/Home.module.css" const UserInfo = () => { const currentUser = useCurrentUser() const [logoutMutation] = useMutation(logout) if (currentUser) { return ( <div className="flex items-center gap-x-4"> <h3 className="text-xl "> Hi {currentUser.name}, you are signed in as {currentUser.role === "ADMIN" ? "an" : "a"} {currentUser.role}{" "} </h3> <button className="bg-violet-500 text-white px-4 py-2 rounded" onClick={async () => { await logoutMutation() }} > Logout </button> </div> ) } else { return ( <> <Link href={Routes.SignupPage()} className={styles.button}> <strong>Sign Up</strong> </Link> <Link href={Routes.LoginPage()} className={styles.loginButton}> <strong>Login</strong> </Link> </> ) } } const Home: BlitzPage = () => { return ( <Layout title="Home"> <div className="w-screen h-screen flex justify-center items-center"> <div className="-mt-20 flex justify-center items-center flex-col px-24 gap-y-12"> <h1 className="text-6xl text-violet-500 font-bold mb-16"> Welcome to the Blitz Fullstack Application </h1> <UserInfo /> <Link href={Routes.PostsPage()}> {" "} <button className="border-2 border-green-900 py-4 px-2 text-xl rounded hover:-translate-y-0.5 transition duration-500 hover:cursor-pointer"> Click here to see all Posts </button> </Link> </div> </div> </Layout> ) } export default Home

Before we head over to the browser, I’d like to point out that Blitz also provides us with a way to access the information of the currently signed-in user. This can be seen in line three, where we import the useCurrentUser hook, which works similarly to the useSession hook provided by Next.js.

Now, head over to the browser and sign in with the email we specified in the src/auth/mutations/signup.ts file. You should see the following welcome message:

As seen in the image above, the specified account has admin privileges. However, when we sign in with another user, we see that they are signed in with the USER role as shown below:

Demonstrating code scaffolding with Blitz

Earlier, we mentioned that Blitz brings the power of code scaffolding to Next.js applications. Let’s see the code scaffolding capabilities of Blitz in action by running the command below:

blitz generate all posts

This command will scaffold the necessary code for viewing posts, such as dynamic routing to various posts. It also creates a form to create new posts and forms to handle post mutations, such as updating and deleting posts.

The command also creates a model for the post in your schema.prisma file, which you can modify according to your needs. For example, I’ll modify my Post model in the schema.prisma file to include title and content variables as shown in the code block below:

model Post { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) title String content String createdAt DateTime @default(now()) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt }

Next, run the following command:

blitz prisma migrate dev

This command syncs the schema changes with our database. Once this process is complete, you should see confirmation in your terminal:

Now, a user with ADMIN privileges should be able to create, update, and delete posts in the application. However, a USER should only be able to read the various posts, not create them. Let’s see how to set that restriction up in the next section.

Restricting actions based on user roles

With the useCurrentUser hook provided by Blitz, restricting certain actions based on user roles is straightforward. We just need to import the hook into the component we want to restrict, check the logged-in user’s role, and then conditionally show or restrict certain actions based on that role.

Ler’s see this in action.

Currently, when you navigate to /post page in the browser, you’ll see a page similar to the below whether you’re logged in as an admin or user:

What you see might not exactly match the page in your browser, but the concept is the same — every user is able to create a post in our application. Likewise, when we create a post and navigate to it, we can see that every user is able to edit and delete posts as well:

Let’s see how to restrict these so that only users with ADMIN roles can have them. Modify the src/pages/posts/index.tsx file created by Blitz with the code below:

// src/pages/posts/index.tsx import { Suspense } from "react" import { Routes } from "@blitzjs/next" import Link from "next/link" import { usePaginatedQuery } from "@blitzjs/rpc" import { useRouter } from "next/router" import Layout from "src/core/layouts/Layout" import getPosts from "src/posts/queries/getPosts" // importing the currentUser hook import { useCurrentUser } from "src/users/hooks/useCurrentUser" const ITEMS_PER_PAGE = 100 export const PostsList = () => { const router = useRouter() const page = Number(router.query.page) || 0 const [{ posts, hasMore }] = usePaginatedQuery(getPosts, { orderBy: { id: "asc" }, skip: ITEMS_PER_PAGE * page, take: ITEMS_PER_PAGE, }) const goToPreviousPage = () => router.push({ query: { page: page - 1 } }) const goToNextPage = () => router.push({ query: { page: page + 1 } }) return ( <div className="w-[80rem] px-12 py-4"> <h2 className="text-3xl text-center font-bold mb-5">All Posts</h2> <ol className="mb-8 grid grid-cols-3 gap-6 "> {posts.map((post) => ( <li key={post.id} className="border border-red-500 p-5 "> <Link href={Routes.ShowPostPage({ postId: post.id })}> <h3 className="text-xl mb-8">{post.title}</h3> <p className="truncate">{post.content}</p> </Link> </li> ))} </ol> {posts.length < 1 ? ( <h1 className="text-4xl font-bold text-center"> There are no posts available!. Do check back soon </h1> ) : ( <div className="flex justify-between"> <button disabled={page === 0} onClick={goToPreviousPage} className="bg-violet-500 p-2 text-white text-lg rounded hover:-translate-y-0.5 transition-all duration-700" > Previous </button> <button disabled={!hasMore} onClick={goToNextPage} className="bg-violet-500 p-2 px-3 text-white text-lg rounded hover:-translate-y-0.5 transition-all duration-700 disabled:bg-slate-500" > Next </button> </div> )} </div> ) } const PostsPage = () => { const currentUser = useCurrentUser() return ( <Layout title="Posts"> <div className="w-screen h-screen flex justify-center items-center"> <div className="-mt-24 flex justify-center items-center flex-col px-4 py-12 gap-y-12 border-2 border-slate-200 rounded-lg min-w-[450px] "> <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}> <PostsList /> </Suspense> {/* Checking the logged in user role and using it to render the create button */} {currentUser && currentUser.role === "ADMIN" && ( <Link href={Routes.NewPostPage()}> <button className="border-2 border-green-900 py-4 px-2 text-xl rounded hover:-translate-y-0.5 transition duration-500 hover:cursor-pointer"> Create Post </button> </Link> )} </div> </div> </Layout> ) } export default PostsPage

The code above renders the index page of the post route. It comes with dynamic routing functionalities via the post id as well as for pagination, all created for us by Blitz. All we have to do is import the currentUser() hook into the component we want to restrict and then use it.

Now when we navigate to the /post page as a user with USER role, we no longer see the Create Post button:

Do the same for the src/pages/posts/[postid].tsx file to restrict non-admin users from editing or deleting individual posts. You can see the modified code below:

// src/pages/posts/[postid].tsx import { Suspense } from "react" import { Routes } from "@blitzjs/next" import Head from "next/head" import Link from "next/link" import { useRouter } from "next/router" import { useQuery, useMutation } from "@blitzjs/rpc" import { useParam } from "@blitzjs/next" import Layout from "src/core/layouts/Layout" import getPost from "src/posts/queries/getPost" import deletePost from "src/posts/mutations/deletePost" // importing the currentUser hook import { useCurrentUser } from "src/users/hooks/useCurrentUser" export const Post = () => { const router = useRouter() const postId = useParam("postId", "number") const [deletePostMutation] = useMutation(deletePost) const [post] = useQuery(getPost, { id: postId }) const currentUser = useCurrentUser() return ( <> <Head> <title>Post {post.id}</title> </Head> <div className="w-full mt-12 px-12 py-4"> <h1 className="text-5xl font-bold text-center"> {post.title}</h1> <p className="text-2xl mt-4">{post.content}</p> {/* Checking the logged in user role and using it to render the create button */} {currentUser && currentUser.role === "ADMIN" && ( <div className="mt-24 gap-24 flex justify-center"> <button className="bg-violet-500 text-white px-8 text-xl py-2 rounded"> <Link href={Routes.EditPostPage({ postId: post.id })}>Edit</Link> </button> <button type="button" className="bg-red-500 text-white px-6 py-2 text-xl rounded" onClick={async () => { if (window.confirm("This post will be deleted")) { await deletePostMutation({ id: post.id }) await router.push(Routes.PostsPage()) } }} style={{ marginLeft: "0.5rem" }} > Delete </button> </div> )} </div> </> ) } const ShowPostPage = () => { return ( <div className="mt-14 justify-center w-screen h-screen text-left px-24"> <p className="cursor-pointer bg-violet-500 p-4 text-white text-lg rounded hover:-translate-y-0.5 transition-all duration-700 inline"> <Link href={Routes.PostsPage()}>Back to the Posts Page</Link> </p> <Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}> <Post /> </Suspense> </div> ) } ShowPostPage.authenticate = true ShowPostPage.getLayout = (page) => <Layout>{page}</Layout> export default ShowPostPage

The code above renders each individual page. Like before, all we have to do is import the currentUser() hook into the component we want to restrict and then use it.

Now, we can log in as an ADMIN to create, edit, and delete posts. Once we have created at least one post, we can log in as a USER and see that we can no longer take those actions, as shown in the image below:

Our mini blog project is done! At this stage, should you choose to deploy your app, you can choose from various hosting providers like Vercel, AWS S3, or Azure Static Web Apps.

Conclusion

Throughout this journey, we successfully built a full-stack app with Blitz and Next.js. By doing so, we were able to see firsthand the power of combining the strengths of these two cutting-edge technologies. You can check out the full code for this project on GitHub.

In many ways, Blitz is really the missing full-stack toolkit for Next.js. With its opinionated file structure, code scaffolding, and zero API convention, Blitz provides developers with a streamlined development environment.

Adding Blitz to your app provides benefits like server-side rendering, route handling, and a comfortable React environment thanks to its interaction with Next.js.

Have fun building with Blitz!

LogRocket: Full visibility into production Next.js apps Debugging Next applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, Debugging Next applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording literally everything that happens on your Next.js app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more. The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores. Modernize how you debug your Next.js apps — start monitoring for free.