Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-02-04
175
#replay
Matt MacCormack
211563
116
Feb 4, 2026 ⋅ 37 sec read

The Replay (2/4/26): AI-first leadership, Tailwind layoffs, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter

The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

2/4/26

🧠 Ken Pickering, CTO at Scripta Insights, explains why being “AI-first” isn’t about tools or features; it’s an operating model that reshapes leadership, hiring, and how engineering teams actually get work done.

🎙️ PodRocket hosts a panel on Tailwind layoffs, disappearing documentation traffic, and how AI is reshaping dev tooling, open source monetization, and the future of frontend frameworks.

🛰️ Jude Miracle breaks down why most PWAs fail offline, and how to build a Next.js 16 app that actually works without a network using IndexedDB, service workers, and thoughtful UX.

🧩 Why being “just a developer” isn’t enough anymore.

☕ The secret life of a developer’s coffee mug.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today or check out past issues of The Replay.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

React Svelte Next JS

Remix vs. Next.js vs. SvelteKit

Compare key features of popular meta-frameworks Remix, Next.js, and SvelteKit, from project setup to styling.

Alex Merced
Feb 4, 2026 ⋅ 8 min read
ken pickering ai first organization

What it actually means to be an AI-first engineering organization

AI-first isn’t about tools; it’s about how teams think, build, and decide. Ken Pickering, CTO at Scripta Insights, shares how engineering leaders can adapt.

Ken Pickering
Feb 4, 2026 ⋅ 3 min read

How to build agentic frontend applications with CopilotKit

Build context-aware, agentic frontend applications by connecting React state and actions to LLMs with CopilotKit.

Emmanuel John
Feb 3, 2026 ⋅ 5 min read

Dokploy vs Coolify: Why Dokploy wins in production

A hands-on comparison of Dokploy and Coolify, explaining why self-hosted, Docker-based PaaS tools offer more control, predictable costs, and production clarity.

Chinwike Maduabuchi
Feb 3, 2026 ⋅ 10 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply

Hey there, want to help make our blog better?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now