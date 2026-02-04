The Replay (2/4/26): AI-first leadership, Tailwind layoffs, and more

Compare key features of popular meta-frameworks Remix, Next.js, and SvelteKit, from project setup to styling.
AI-first isn’t about tools; it’s about how teams think, build, and decide. Ken Pickering, CTO at Scripta Insights, shares how engineering leaders can adapt.
Build context-aware, agentic frontend applications by connecting React state and actions to LLMs with CopilotKit.
A hands-on comparison of Dokploy and Coolify, explaining why self-hosted, Docker-based PaaS tools offer more control, predictable costs, and production clarity.
