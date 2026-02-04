What it actually means to be an AI-first engineering organization

Compare key features of popular meta-frameworks Remix, Next.js, and SvelteKit, from project setup to styling.
Discover what’s new in The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders, in the February 4th issue.
Build context-aware, agentic frontend applications by connecting React state and actions to LLMs with CopilotKit.
A hands-on comparison of Dokploy and Coolify, explaining why self-hosted, Docker-based PaaS tools offer more control, predictable costs, and production clarity.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now