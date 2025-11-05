The Replay

Nov. 5: It’s time to break the cycle of developer elitism – Lewis Cianci, a senior developer with two decades of experience, discusses how developer elitism breaks down communication, damages culture, and forces younger devs to over-rely on AI.

Oct. 29: Small language models: Why the future of AI agents might be tiny – Rosario De Chiara, a computer science Ph.D and innovation manager, discusses why small language models (SLMs) may outperform giants in specific real-world AI systems.

Oct. 22: Where AI-assisted coding accelerates development — and where it doesn’t – John Reilly, software engineer at Investec and a contributor to ts-loader and DefinitelyTyped, discusses the nuances of how software development has been changed by the innovations of AI: both positively and negatively.

Oct. 15: AI has an accessibility problem: What devs can do about it – Jemima Abu, senior product engineer at CAIS, examines areas where AI falls short on accessibility and how we can best harness AI for an optimized workflow — while still building products that everyone can use.

Oct. 8: An engineer’s guide to scalable data enrichment – Alexandra Spalato, full-stack dev and fractional AI officer, shows how to transform one-off enrichment scripts into a scalable, fault-tolerant internal service. Using n8n NocoDB, Spalato walks through building a fully automated pipeline that verifies company domains, discovers decision-maker contacts, and feeds clean data directly into go-to-market tools.

Oct. 1: A spec-first workflow for building with agentic AI – What’s the best way to provide context for AI agents? The answer: establishing a “spec-first” workflow, according to Andrew Evans, Principal Engineer & Tech Lead at CarMax. Evans walks through a method for building a spec-first workflow using Claude Code.

Sep. 24: 6 easy ways to level up Claude Code – The future of AI-assisted development isn’t just about the model you use. It’s about how you shape it to fit your team. David Turnbull, Staff Content Design Engineer at Lingo.dev, shares six tips that help you move beyond simply entering prompts into a text box.

Sep. 17: How to stop your AI agents from hallucinating – How do you trust AI when you can’t reliably predict its output? Alexandra Spalato, full-stack developer and fractional AI officer, is using n8n to help devs move from “I think my AI works” to “I have measured its accuracy at 98% under these conditions.”

Sep. 10: What you actually need to build and ship AI-powered apps in 2025 – Shruti Kapoor writes about the four layers that underly every production-grade AI system: compute & foundational models, data & retrieval, deployment & orchestration, and observability & optimization.