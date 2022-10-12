Testing a website with Selenium and Docker

Selenium is a popular browser automating tool that is primarily used for automating web applications for testing purposes. Selenium supports most operating systems and browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and others.
Selenium Grid is a tool that enables you to run tests in parallel across multiple machines. It allows the execution of browser session scripts on remote machines by routing commands sent by the client to remote browser instances.
Docker, as I explained in this article, is an open source software containerization platform that allows you to package applications into standardized, isolated units called containers. These containers combine the applications’ source code with the operating system libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.
In this tutorial, you will learn why and how to use Selenium and Docker to test a website. You will also learn how to start a Selenium Grid that will allow you to test a website on multiple browsers at the same time.
To jump ahead:
- Why should you use Selenium with Docker?
- Creating the project root directory
- Running Selenium tests on Chrome
- Running Selenium tests on Firefox
- Running Selenium tests on Chrome and Firefox in parallel
Why should you use Selenium with Docker?
You should use Selenium with Docker to avoid issues such as session creation, cross-browser testing, and scalability.
Session creation issues
Let’s assume that you wish to use Selenium to test how a website behaves on a Chrome browser. To do that, you would have to download the correct ChromeDriver version that is compatible with the Chrome browser version that you have installed on your machine. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to run your tests at all. With Docker, you only have to run one Docker command to pull the image containing the Chrome browser version that you want.
Cross-browser testing issues
Now, let’s assume that you wish to test how a website behaves on a Chrome browser version that is only supported in a specific operating system and on a Firefox browser version that is only supported in another operating system. In this case, you would have to install two different operating systems on two separate machines just to test the website. With Docker, you would just have to pull the images of the specific browsers, start a Selenium Grid, and test the website with a single machine.
Scalability issues
What if you want to test a website on multiple browser versions at the same time? Again, Docker allows you to easily do that by giving you the simplest way to configure and start a Selenium Grid.
Prerequisites
To follow this tutorial, you are going to need the following:
- Docker and Docker Compose installed
- Node.js and npm installed
- A basic understanding of how to use npm, Selenium, and Docker
Creating the project root directory
In this section, you will create a directory, and inside it, you will create a new Node project, and install the required dependencies. In the next sections, this directory will be used to store the scripts that will allow you to test a website.
Open a terminal window and create a new directory called
selenium-docker:
mkdir selenium-docker
Navigate into the directory:
cd selenium-docker
Use the
npm init command to create a new node project with default settings:
npm init -y
Now, use the
npm install command to install the dependencies
selenium-webdriver and
jest:
npm install selenium-webdriver jest
After running the command above, you have installed the following dependencies:
selenium-webdriver: is a node module that allows you to control one of Selenium’s automated browser instances. You will use this module to control a browser instance running inside a Docker container
jest: is a JavaScript testing framework with a focus on simplicity. You will use this framework alongside Selenium to test a website
Open your
package.json file and replace the contents of the
test property inside
scripts like the following:
"scripts": { "test": "jest" }
Here, you specified that, when you run the command
npm run test, you want to call the
jest command and execute your test.
Running Selenium tests on Chrome
In this section, you will first pull a Docker image named
selenium/standalone-chrome, that will allow you to control a Chrome browser instance running inside a container. After pulling the image, you will create a container with the image. Lastly, you will write a script that will allow you to test Wikipedia’s homepage.
Go back to your terminal window and run the following Docker command:
docker pull selenium/standalone-chrome
With the Docker command above, you pulled the image that will allow you to control a Chrome browser instance running inside a container.
Now use the following Docker command to create a container with the image you have just pulled:
docker run -d -p 4444:4444 -p 7900:7900 --shm-size="2g" selenium/standalone-chrome
Here, you specified that you want the Docker container to run in detached mode.
After specifying the mode, you mapped the container’s ports
4444 and
7900 with your machine’s ports
4444 and
7900, respectively. You will be able to control a Selenium browser instance by pointing your tests to the URL http://localhost:4444 and see what is happening in your container by visiting the URL http://localhost:7900 (The password is
secret).
Lastly, you set the shared memory size to
2g because a container running a
selenium/standalone-chrome image requires more shared memory than the default
64M that Docker containers have allocated.
With the container ready to be used, it is now time to write the script that will allow you to test Wikipedia’s homepage.
The script that you are going to write to test Wikipedia’s homepage will use Selenium to automate the following tasks:
- Start a Chrome browser instance
- Navigate to Wikipedia’s homepage
- Take a screenshot of the webpage and save it in your working directory
- Get the webpage’s title
Create a file named
chrome.test.js and add the following code to it:
const webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver'); const { Builder, Capabilities } = webdriver let capabilities = Capabilities.chrome();
In the block of code above, you required the
selenium-webdriver module and stored it in a variable named
webdriver. Each
webdriver provides automated control over a browser session.
After importing the module, you used a destructuring assignment to unpack the
Builder and
capabilities properties that the
webdriver object has.
Lastly, you used the
capabilities property to specify that you want to use Selenium to automate a Chrome browser and stored this specification in a variable named
capabilities.
Add the following code below the
capabilities variable:
describe("Test if Wikipedia's home page's title is correct", () => { let driver; beforeAll(async () => { driver = new Builder() .usingServer('http://localhost:4444') .withCapabilities(capabilities) .build(); await driver.get("https://www.wikipedia.org/"); }, 30000); afterAll(async () => { await driver.quit(); }, 40000); });
Here, you first used the
describe function provided by Jest to write a description for the test.
After writing the description, you created a variable named
driver. Then, you used the
beforeAll function provided by Jest to specify the setup work that needs to happen before the test can run. Inside the
beforeAll function, you used the
Builder property to create a new
webdriver, and passed the URL http://localhost:4444 and the
capabilities as arguments. Then, you stored the new
webdriver in a variable named
driver, and then you used the
driver.get() method to navigate to Wikipedia’s homepage.
Lastly, you used the
afterAll function provided by Jest to specify the work that needs to happen after running the test. Inside the
afterAll function, you used the
driver.quit() method to terminate the browser session.
More great articles from LogRocket:
- Don't miss a moment with The Replay, a curated newsletter from LogRocket
- Learn how LogRocket's Galileo cuts through the noise to proactively resolve issues in your app
- Use React's useEffect to optimize your application's performance
- Switch between multiple versions of Node
- Discover how to animate your React app with AnimXYZ
- Explore Tauri, a new framework for building binaries
- Compare NestJS vs. Express.js
Add the following code below the
afterAll function:
it('test', async () => { try { await driver.takeScreenshot().then( function (image) { require('fs').writeFileSync('screenshot.png', image, 'base64'); } ); let title = (await driver.getTitle()).trim() expect(title).toEqual("Wikipedia"); } catch (err) { throw err; } }, 35000);
In the code above, you used the
it function provided by Jest to specify the test that needs to be run in this test file.
First, you used the
driver.takeScreenshot() method to take a screenshot of the webpage, and then you used the
fs module to save the screenshot in your working directory under the name
screenshot.png.
After taking and saving the screenshot, you used the
driver.getTitle() method to get the webpage’s title, and saved the value returned in a variable named
title.
Lastly, you used the
expect function provided by Jest to check if the webpage’s title is equal to “Wikipedia.” The test will only pass if the webpage’s title is equal to “Wikipedia.”
After adding this last bit of code, your
chrome.test.js file should look like the following :
const webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver'); const { Builder, Capabilities } = webdriver let capabilities = Capabilities.chrome(); describe("Test if Wikipedia's home page's title is correct", () => { let driver; beforeAll(async () => { driver = new Builder() .usingServer('http://localhost:4444') .withCapabilities(capabilities) .build(); await driver.get("https://www.wikipedia.org/"); }, 30000); afterAll(async () => { await driver.quit(); }, 40000); it('test', async () => { try { await driver.takeScreenshot().then( function (image) { require('fs').writeFileSync('screenshot.png', image, 'base64'); } ); let title = (await driver.getTitle()).trim() expect(title).toEqual("Wikipedia"); } catch (err) { throw err; } }, 35000); });
Use either of the following commands to run the test:
npm run test
Or:
npm test
You should see an output similar to the following:
PASS ./chrome.test.js (7.399 s) Test if Wikipedia's home page's title is correct ✓ test (189 ms) Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 1 passed, 1 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 7.44 s Ran all test suites.
If your output is similar to the one above, this means that the test you wrote to test Wikipedia’s homepage in a Chrome browser has passed.
In your working directory, you will find that an image named
screenshot.png was created, and if you open it, it will look like the following:
Running Selenium tests on Firefox
In this section, you will first pull a Docker image named
selenium/standalone-firefox, that will allow you to control a Firefox browser instance running inside a container. After pulling the image, you will create a container with the image. Lastly, you will write a script that will allow you to test Wikipedia’s search bar, and then you will learn how to watch what is happening inside the container.
Go back to your terminal window and run the following Docker command:
docker pull selenium/standalone-firefox
With the Docker command above, you pulled the image that will allow you to control a Firefox browser instance running inside a container.
Before you can create a container with this image, you have to stop the container that you created in the previous section:
docker stop container_id
Now use the following Docker command to create a container with the image you have just pulled:
docker run -d -p 4444:4444 -p 7900:7900 --shm-size="2g" selenium/standalone-firefox
Here, you created a Docker container with the
selenium/standalone-firefox image with the same configurations you used in the previous section.
With the container ready to be used, it is now time to write the script that will allow you to test Wikipedia’s search bar.
The script that you are going to write to test Wikipedia’s search bar will use Selenium to automate the following tasks:
- Start a Firefox browser instance
- Navigate to Wikipedia’s homepage
- Click the search bar
- Write the topic “Programming language” in the search bar
- Submit the form containing the search bar element and navigate to a new page
- Get the title of the article found in an element located on the new page
Create a file named
firefox.test.js and add the following code to it:
const webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver'); const { By, until, Builder, Capabilities } = webdriver let capabilities = Capabilities.firefox();
In the block of code above, you did the same thing you did in the previous section, only this time you also unpacked the properties
By and
until and specified that you want to use a Firefox browser.
Add the following code below the
capabilities variable:
describe('Test if the search bar is working correctly', () => { let driver; beforeAll(async () => { driver = new Builder() .usingServer('http://localhost:4444/') .withCapabilities(capabilities) .build(); await driver.get("https://www.wikipedia.org/"); await driver.wait(until.titleMatches(/Wikipedia/i), 5000); }, 30000); afterAll(async () => { await driver.quit(); }, 40000); });
Here, you used the
describe function provided by Jest to write the description of the test.
In the
beforeAll function, first, you created a new
webdriver, just like you did in the previous section. After creating a new
webdriver, you used the
driver.get() method to navigate to Wikipedia’s home page. Lastly, you used the
driver.wait() method alongside the
until property to make that
webdriver wait to move to the next step until the webpage title matches the word “Wikipedia.”
In the
afterAll function, you did the same thing you did in the previous section.
Add the following code below the
afterAll function:
it('test', async () => { try { const searchBar = await driver.wait(until.elementLocated(By.id('searchInput')), 5000); await searchBar.click() await searchBar.sendKeys("Programming language") await searchBar.submit() let span = await driver.wait(until.elementLocated(By.className('mw-page-title-main')), 5000) let title = await span.getText() expect(title).toEqual("Programming language"); } catch (err) { throw err; } }, 35000);
In the code above, you used the
it function provided by Jest to specify the test that needs to be run in this test file.
First, you used the
driver.wait() method alongside the
until and
By properties to make the
webdriver wait to move to the next step until the search bar element is located. Once this element is located, you stored it in a variable named
searchBar.
After locating the search bar, you used the
click() method to simulate a mouse click in the search bar element, used the
sendKeys() method to write text in the search bar, and then you used the
submit() method to submit the form where this search bar element is located and navigate to a new page.
In the new page, you used the
driver.wait() method alongside the
until and
By properties to make the
webdriver wait to move to the next step until an element in this new page is located. You stored the element found in a variable named
span. This element is where the title of an article is stored.
Once the element was stored in a variable named
span, you used the
getText() method to retrieve this element’s text and then stored the text in a variable named
title.
Lastly, you used the
expect function provided by Jest to check if the value stored in the variable named
title is equal to “Programming language.” The test will only pass if the value stored in the variable
title is equal to “Programming language.”
Your
firefox.test.js file should look like the following:
const webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver'); const { By, until, Builder, Capabilities } = webdriver let capabilities = Capabilities.firefox(); describe('Test if the search bar is working correctly', () => { let driver; beforeAll(async () => { driver = new Builder() .usingServer('http://localhost:4444/') .withCapabilities(capabilities) .build(); await driver.get("https://www.wikipedia.org/"); await driver.wait(until.titleMatches(/Wikipedia/i), 5000); }, 30000); afterAll(async () => { await driver.quit(); }, 40000); it('test', async () => { try { const searchBar = await driver.wait(until.elementLocated(By.id('searchInput')), 5000); await searchBar.click() await searchBar.sendKeys("Programming language") await searchBar.submit() let span = await driver.wait(until.elementLocated(By.className('mw-page-title-main')), 5000) let title = await span.getText() expect(title).toEqual("Programming language"); } catch (err) { throw err; } }, 35000); });
Use the following command to run the test:
npm test firefox.test.js
Here you need to specify the filename because, by default, Jest will run all the files with the
.test.js extension in your working directory.
After running the command, you will see an output like this:
PASS ./firefox.test.js (14.673 s) Test if the search bar is working correctly ✓ test (1563 ms) Test Suites: 1 passed, 1 total Tests: 1 passed, 1 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 14.719 s, estimated 18 s Ran all test suites matching /firefox.test.js/i.
If you get an output like the one above, it means that the test you wrote passed. Please note that, at the time of writing, this test is passing but this might change if Wikipedia decides to change the website’s code in the future.
To see what is happening inside the container, open your web browser and navigate to the URL http://localhost:7900, enter the password
secret, and run your test again.
You should see something similar to the following:
Please note that in the gif above, you are only able to see the new page containing the searched topic because a line asking the
webdriver to wait a few seconds was added below the line of code where the variable named
span was initialized.
Running Selenium tests on Chrome and Firefox in parallel
In this section, you will first pull the Selenium Docker images that will allow you to start a Selenium Grid and run your tests on both Chrome and Firefox browsers. After pulling the images, you will use them to start a grid. Lastly, you will use the script that you wrote in the previous section to test Wikipedia’s search bar on both Chrome and Firefox at the same time.
A Selenium Grid has the following two main distinct components: hub and node.
- A hub is the central point in the Selenium Grid that controls the nodes of a grid. It receives the test commands and sends them to the nodes
- A node is the worker of the Selenium Grid and it receives and executes the test commands sent by the hub. The node is where a new remote browser session is created whenever a test needs to be executed
Please note that the standalone Docker images that you used in the previous sections already come with a hub and node combined.
Go back to your terminal window and stop the container that you started in the previous section with the following command:
docker stop container_id
Now, pull the image that will allow you to create a hub:
docker pull selenium/hub
Pull the image that will allow you to create a Chrome browser node:
docker pull selenium/node-chrome
Then, pull the image that will allow you to create a Firefox browser node:
docker pull selenium/node-firefox
After pulling the required Docker images, you will use Docker Compose to create the Selenium Grid.
Create a Docker Compose file named
docker-compose.yml and add the following code to it:
version: "3" services: chrome: image: selenium/node-chrome shm_size: 2gb depends_on: - selenium-hub environment: - SE_EVENT_BUS_HOST=selenium-hub - SE_EVENT_BUS_PUBLISH_PORT=4442 - SE_EVENT_BUS_SUBSCRIBE_PORT=4443 firefox: image: selenium/node-firefox shm_size: 2gb depends_on: - selenium-hub environment: - SE_EVENT_BUS_HOST=selenium-hub - SE_EVENT_BUS_PUBLISH_PORT=4442 - SE_EVENT_BUS_SUBSCRIBE_PORT=4443 selenium-hub: image: selenium/hub container_name: selenium-hub ports: - "4442:4442" - "4443:4443" - "4444:4444"
With the code above, you specified the images that you want to use to start a Selenium Grid and which ports the node containers should listen to for events. You also mapped the hub container ports
4442,
4443, and
4444 to the same ports on your machine.
Run the following command to start a Selenium Grid:
docker compose up
Before you use the grid to run the tests, replace all the content of your
chrome.test.js file with the following:
const webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver'); const { By, until, Builder, Capabilities } = webdriver let capabilities = Capabilities.chrome(); describe('Test if the search bar is working correctly', () => { let driver; beforeAll(async () => { driver = new Builder() .usingServer('http://localhost:4444/') .withCapabilities(capabilities) .build(); await driver.get("https://www.wikipedia.org/"); await driver.wait(until.titleMatches(/Wikipedia/i), 5000); }, 30000); afterAll(async () => { await driver.quit(); }, 40000); it('test', async () => { try { const searchBar = await driver.wait(until.elementLocated(By.id('searchInput')), 5000); await searchBar.click() await searchBar.sendKeys("Programming language") await searchBar.submit() let span = await driver.wait(until.elementLocated(By.className('mw-page-title-main')), 5000) let title = await span.getText() expect(title).toEqual("Programming language"); } catch (err) { throw err; } }, 35000); });
Here, you pasted the contents of the
firefox.test.js file in the
chrome.test.js file and then you altered the line where you specify the browser to be Chrome instead of Firefox.
Run the tests with the following command:
npm test
Open your browser and navigate to the URL http://localhost:4444/ui and you should see something similar to:
The image above shows that you are running the tests in both Chrome and Firefox browsers in parallel.
Go back to your terminal window and you should see the following output:
PASS ./chrome.test.js (18.977 s) PASS ./firefox.test.js (23.387 s) Test Suites: 2 passed, 2 total Tests: 2 passed, 2 total Snapshots: 0 total Time: 23.682 s Ran all test suites.
The output above shows that the test you wrote for Wikipedia’s search bar passed on both Chrome and Firefox.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, you learned why you should use Selenium with Docker to test a website. You then used these tools to test a website on the Chrome and Firefox browsers separately, and while doing so, you also learned how to visualize the tests running inside a Docker container. Lastly, you learned how to test a website on both Chrome and Firefox browsers at the same time.
LogRocket: Full visibility into your web and mobile apps
LogRocket is a frontend application monitoring solution that lets you replay problems as if they happened in your own browser. Instead of guessing why errors happen, or asking users for screenshots and log dumps, LogRocket lets you replay the session to quickly understand what went wrong. It works perfectly with any app, regardless of framework, and has plugins to log additional context from Redux, Vuex, and @ngrx/store.
In addition to logging Redux actions and state, LogRocket records console logs, JavaScript errors, stacktraces, network requests/responses with headers + bodies, browser metadata, and custom logs. It also instruments the DOM to record the HTML and CSS on the page, recreating pixel-perfect videos of even the most complex single-page and mobile apps.Try it for free.