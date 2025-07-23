What are the AI-proof skills every frontend developer needs?

It’s never been a better time to be an Angular developer. Reflect on the highlights of Angular’s evolution from its early days to the recent v20 release.
ES2025 adds built-in iterator helpers to JavaScript, enabling lazy .map(), .filter(), .take(), and more; ideal for processing large or infinite data streams efficiently.
Explore 15 essential MCP servers for web developers to enhance AI workflows with tools, data, and automation.
Learn how to integrate MediaPipe’s Tasks API into a React app for fast, in-browser object detection using your webcam.