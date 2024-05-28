Leverage Rust and wgpu for effective cross-platform graphics

Understanding how to work directly with the new WebGPU standard requires more knowledge than higher-level graphics libraries that abstract complex development concepts for easier usage. However, this knowledge also comes with benefits like a higher level of control, better cross-platform performance, and more efficient bug-solving.
This article will showcase how to use the wgpu crate to set up a GPU-based rendering pipeline and how to construct a basic user interface with it. Whether your project has intensive graphics processing needs or not, this step-by-step tutorial can offer useful and interesting knowledge to help you develop more effectively.
wpgu is a portable graphics library written in Rust. It’s based on the new WebGPU standard for the web. This new standard, which is currently still being worked on, is essentially for exposing an API to interact with GPUs for both graphics and computation on the web.
However, besides the possibility to target WebGPU — and WebGL, for compatibility reasons — the wgpu crate has several so-called backends for native graphics APIs such as Vulkan, DirectX 12, or Metal.
But why would we want to dip so far down the abstraction stack, directly to the GPU? Isn’t that too low-level to be practically useful? Shouldn’t we use a higher level library to abstract these details away?
Well, this is a widely held sentiment, but I disagree. In my experience, having an understanding of how things work on a fundamental level can inform and guide how to properly use the higher level abstractions.
Sure, you won’t necessarily build a high-fidelity Web GUI in a way where you write the code for each single triangle on the screen. However, knowing how whichever abstraction you use translates into the things that pop up on the screen can help you solve problems, find bugs, and come up with a coherent architecture for the system you’re building.
Also, for some use cases, you might be forced to dip down to the lower levels in hot code paths for performance reasons. If you already have a mental model for what these lower levels look like and how they work, this increased comfort can help tremendously, because you simply won’t be afraid to dip down and touch some of the lower level parts.
So, let’s dip our feet into the world of GPU programming. In this post, we’ll leverage wgpu to build a very simple GUI application. Our GUI app will run natively on the mainstream platforms, as well as on the web, compiled to WebAssembly (Wasm).
The wgpu setup and structure in this tutorial is based on the fantastic Learn Wgpu beginner tutorials. If you’re interested to learn the absolute basics and to dive deeper into wgpu, I would recommend you go through the whole tutorial and to also check out this collection of resources on wgpu.
Let’s get started!
To follow along, all you need is a recent Rust installation. The latest version at the time of writing is 1.77.0.
First, create a new Rust project:
cargo new rust-wgpu-gui-example cd rust-wgpu-gui-example
Next, edit the
Cargo.toml file and add the dependencies you’ll need:
[lib] crate-type = ["cdylib", "rlib"] [dependencies] winit = "0.29.15" wgpu = "0.19.3" env_logger = "0.11.0" log = "0.4.20" pollster = "0.3.0" bytemuck = { version = "1.14.3", features = ["derive"] } glyphon = "0.5.0" cfg-if = "1" [target.'cfg(target_arch = "wasm32")'.dependencies] console_error_panic_hook = "0.1.6" console_log = "1.0" wgpu = { version = "0.19.3", features = ["webgl"]} wasm-bindgen = "0.2" wasm-bindgen-futures = "0.4.30" web-time = "1.1.0" web-sys = { version = "0.3", features = [ "Document", "Window", "Element", "HtmlCanvasElement", ]}
The most important libraries we use:
We also add some libraries for logging and the Pollster async runtime, which we’ll go into a bit later.
Below the normal dependencies, we add some dependencies specifically for the
wasm32 target, so for compiling for the web. For this, we need a different logging stack, as well as a different library for handling time.
We’ll also add the
webgl feature for wgpu, since we’ll use that as a graphics backend. Why aren’t we using WebGPU, you ask? Well, that’s because browser implementations are simply not stable yet.
Besides that, we need
wasm-bindgen and
web-sys to be able to conveniently build a version of our app that will work on the web.
Next, let’s look at the file structure of the app we’re going to build.
Since we’re going to build a simple GUI app, we’ll create several components. These components will make up the GUI and contain the logic for wiring the whole thing together in one central place — the
lib.rs file:
src/ - fonts/ // custom font - emoji.ttf - font.ttf - main.rs // entry point for the native application - lib.rs // wgpu setup and GUI logic - button.rs // Button component - rectangle.rs // Rectangle primitive - shader.wgsl // Shader code - text.rs // Text primitive - text_field.rs // TextField component Cargo.toml index.html
We add the custom font and emoji font we’re going to use for the GUI so we can use the same font on every platform, including the web. Then, we create a file for each GUI component and primitive we’re going to build, a shader file (more on this later), and an
index.html file to contain the web version of the app.
Now that we have a high-level overview of the components of the app, let’s look at the fundamental data types we’ll need.
We’ll go through the most important types we’ll use in this app one by one. This will add another layer of understanding and overview after the file layout.
First, let’s look at some simple types, which represent our GUI components:
pub struct Id(usize); pub enum Component { Button(Id, button::Button), TextField(Id, text_field::TextField), Text(Id, text::Text), }
We create an
enum, with different types of components for the three different GUI components we’ll build:
Button: A clickable button, with text inside it, that changes its color on hover and click
TextField: An interactive (but limited) text field where we can add and then remove text, which changes its color on hover
Text: A simple, immutable text field
Each of these components gets an
Id, so we can reference a component by its
Id when we get relevant input.
Fundamentally, these components rely on the
glyphon text rendering library and on our
Rectangle primitive in the
src/rectangle.rs file:
#[derive(Copy, Clone, Debug)] pub struct RectPos { pub top: u32, pub left: u32, pub bottom: u32, pub right: u32, } #[derive(Debug, Clone)] pub struct Rectangle { pub position: RectPos, color: [f32; 3], color_active: [f32; 3], border_color: [f32; 3], border_color_active: [f32; 3], }
Here, we define:
RectPos type, which holds the outer pixel coordinates of a rectangle
Rectangle type, which holds this position as well as color values for its passive and active states
Now, let’s look in more detail at the component types.
In the
src/text.rs file, we have the
text::Text type for our
Text component:
#[derive(Debug)] pub struct TextWidth { pub width: f32, pub buffer_width: f32, } #[derive(Debug)] pub struct Text { buffer: Buffer, rect_pos: RectPos, color: Color, color_active: Color, }
This component contains a
glyphon::Buffer, which holds the current text, a previously mentioned
RectPos that indicates the outer coordinates of the text area, and a color value.
We also create a
TextWidth helper type, since we’ll later have to calculate how wide a piece of text within a
TextField is. This will allow us to scroll to the right if the text is larger than the containing text field.
Let’s look at this
TextField next in the
src/text_field.rs file:
#[derive(Debug)] pub struct TextField { pub text: Text, pub rectangle: Rectangle, pub content: String, pub active: bool, pub last_cursor_blink: Option<SystemTime>, }
Here, we simply have a text field component composed of a
Text component and our
Rectangle primitive. We also add fields for the internal component state:
content
active state of the component
last_cursor_blink timestamp, which we’ll use later to implement a blinking cursor
Finally, let’s check out the
Button component in the
src/button.rs file:
pub struct Button { pub text: Text, pub rectangle: Rectangle, on_click: Box<dyn Fn()>, }
Again, this component consists of a
Text and
Rectangle, but it also has an
on_click handler attached to it. This is implemented as a
Box<dyn Fn()> so we can attach an arbitrary function to be called when a button is clicked.
That’s it for the data types of the components we’ll build. Next, let’s look at our application
State:
enum GUIEvent { SuccessEvent(Id), } struct InputState { clicked: bool, mouse_coords: PhysicalPosition<f64>, } struct State<'window> { surface: wgpu::Surface<'window>, device: wgpu::Device, queue: wgpu::Queue, config: wgpu::SurfaceConfiguration, size: winit::dpi::PhysicalSize<u32>, window: Window, render_pipeline: wgpu::RenderPipeline, text_renderer: TextRenderer, text_atlas: TextAtlas, text_cache: SwashCache, font_system: FontSystem, components: Vec<Component>, input_state: InputState, }
First, we define a
GUIEvent enum with a
SuccessEvent variant. This is our custom user event, which we’ll use within
Winit to send and react to custom events using Winit’s own event loop.
Then we define our
InputState, which holds the current mouse position, as well as if the mouse is currently being clicked. We’ll see why this is relevant later when we implement input handling.
We also define the heart of our application: the application
State. It uses the
'window lifetime, which means it lives exactly as long as the application window lives for. We need this behavior because the
wgpu::Surface also has this lifetime constraint.
The
State type has several
wgpu types such as
Surface,
Device etc., which we’ll talk about later on, when we define the rendering pipeline, since these are all part of this pipeline. We also save the window
config and
size in
State, since these things might change while the application runs — e.g., because of a resize.
For text rendering, we keep some
glyphon types, such as
TextRenderer,
TextAtlas, and the
FontSystem in
State. We’ll need them for the text rendering pipeline. Also, to be able to react to input properly, we keep the above defined
InputState and a lift of the active components to be rendered inside the app
State.
Confused yet? Don’t worry, the
State and its fields will become more clear as we progress through implementing the app and reference the different fields we defined here.
Finally, let’s look at the
Vertex type, which represents a point in 3D space that we want to render:
#[repr(C)] #[derive(Clone, Debug, Copy, bytemuck::Pod, bytemuck::Zeroable)] pub struct Vertex { position: [f32; 3], color: [f32; 3], rect: [f32; 4], border_color: [f32; 3], }
Since we’re going to render our little GUI app using the GPU, we’ll need to implement shader programs to tell the GPU which operations to execute on the set of vertices we send to it to make them appear on the screen as we would like them to. In our case, we specifically need:
We’ll explore more on those later. For now, let’s get back to our
Vertex type.
A
Vertex has a position, which are its x, y and z coordinates. However, since we’re building a 2D application, the z coordinate will always be zero (
0.0).
For each vertex, we also define a color and a border color, which informs the fragment shader, which color to set for the pixels we want to render based on our vertices.
We also add a
rect field with four points in it to each vertex. We’ll use this to help detect where the border of a rectangle is located so we can color it differently — in our case, using the
border_color value.
When we look at the fragment shader later, we’ll see how this is implemented. Note that this is not necessarily the most efficient method or best practice to implement this behavior, but rather a very simple one. Since we’re not going to go into significant depth regarding shader implementations in this tutorial, it’ll suffice for our simple example.
As you can see, we use
repr(C) as well as two
bytemuck traits called
Pod and
Zeroable. What does that mean? Well, we’ll send this
Vertex type directly to the shader programs, so we need to uphold some guarantees regarding its layout in memory:
Pod means it can be interpreted as a
&[u8]
Zeroable means the memory can be zeroed
repr(C) means the order and size of the fields should be kept exactly as they would be in C, without the compiler interfering. This is important for compatibility and something you’ll often see when interfacing with C libraries, for example
There’s one more thing we need to define for
Vertex — the
wgpu::VertexBufferLayout. Since we’re going to send a bunch of these vertices over to the GPU to be manipulated using our vertex and fragment shaders, we need to tell our rendering pipeline how to interpret this data on a memory level:
impl Vertex { fn desc() -> wgpu::VertexBufferLayout<'static> { wgpu::VertexBufferLayout { array_stride: std::mem::size_of::<Vertex>() as wgpu::BufferAddress, step_mode: wgpu::VertexStepMode::Vertex, attributes: &[ wgpu::VertexAttribute { offset: 0, shader_location: 0, format: wgpu::VertexFormat::Float32x3, }, wgpu::VertexAttribute { offset: std::mem::size_of::<[f32; 3]>() as wgpu::BufferAddress, shader_location: 1, format: wgpu::VertexFormat::Float32x3, }, wgpu::VertexAttribute { offset: std::mem::size_of::<[f32; 6]>() as wgpu::BufferAddress, shader_location: 2, format: wgpu::VertexFormat::Float32x4, }, wgpu::VertexAttribute { offset: std::mem::size_of::<[f32; 10]>() as wgpu::BufferAddress, shader_location: 3, format: wgpu::VertexFormat::Float32x3, }, ], } } }
That looks complicated, but it’s really not — just read through it slowly, line by line. We’re basically just telling our rendering pipeline how big the fields are on our
Vertex struct and at what offset in memory they start.
For example, our
position was three
f23 values, starting at the beginning — that is,
offset: 0. The
shader_location is how we can reference this value in the shader program later on. You’ll see this line of code:
@location(0) position: vec3<f32>
And we simply do that for all four fields on
Vertex as well as for every field we add that we want to access in our shaders.
If the
Vertex type and its layout description look scary to you, don’t worry — that’s normal. They’re taken from the official examples and tutorial, which you can use to gain a better understanding.
With the fundamental data types out of the way, let’s move on to setting up our wgpu rendering pipeline.
A rendering pipeline defines all the components and steps needed to render something using the GPU. That’s a bit abstract, so let’s create the pipeline and then hopefully, it’ll become more clear.
Because some of the wgpu setup is asynchronous, we need an async runtime to run it. We’ll use pollster for this purpose. In
main.rs, the only thing we’ll do is call
run() within the
lib.rs file:
use rust_wgpu_gui_example::run; fn main() { pollster::block_on(run()); }
In this
run() function, we do some initial setup, including initializing the logger and the
winit event loop as well as spawning an
winit window to render our GUI into.
We create the
event_loop with our custom
GUIEvent we defined above, which means we can use this event to send custom
UserEvents. Then, we call
run_app:
pub async fn run() { env_logger::init(); let event_loop = EventLoopBuilder::<GUIEvent>::with_user_event() .build() .unwrap(); let window = WindowBuilder::new().build(&event_loop).unwrap(); run_app(event_loop, window).await; }
In the
run_app() function, the first thing we do is to initialize our application
State:
async fn run_app(event_loop: EventLoop<GUIEvent>, window: Window) { let mut state = State::new(window, event_loop.create_proxy()).await;
This is also where we set up the whole wgpu rendering pipeline. The
State::new() function is rather long, so we’ll go through it step-by-step:
impl<'window> State<'window> { async fn new(window: Window, event_loop_proxy: EventLoopProxy<GUIEvent>) -> State<'window> { let size = window.inner_size(); let instance = wgpu::Instance::default(); let limits = wgpu::Limits::default(); let mouse_coords = PhysicalPosition { x: 0.0, y: 0.0 }; let input_state = InputState { clicked: false, mouse_coords, }; ...
First, we get the window’s
inner_size, which we need to tell wgpu how big the space it can draw on is.
We use the default wgpu configuration limits (e.g. texture, size, etc.) and create a default wgpu
Instance, which is a handle to the underlying GPU. The GPU will automatically select a fitting
Backend based on the existing hardware on the system, such as
metal for mac OS or
webgl/webgpu for Wasm.
Then, we initialize the mouse coordinates and some initial input state so we can track mouse movements and clicks while the app runs.
Next, we create our
wgpu::Surface, the screen surface to render into:
let surface = unsafe { instance.create_surface_unsafe(wgpu::SurfaceTargetUnsafe::from_window(&window).unwrap()) } .expect("can create surface");
In the current version of wgpu, this is an
unsafe operation if we want to have a raw window handle, which we do in this case.
Next, we create a
wgpu::adapter, which is a handle for the actual graphics card. We’ll just select the default from the GPU
instance we created above and our created
surface:
let adapter = instance .request_adapter(&wgpu::RequestAdapterOptionsBase { power_preference: wgpu::PowerPreference::default(), force_fallback_adapter: false, compatible_surface: Some(&surface), }) .await .expect("can create adapter");
Then, we define a rendering device and a rendering queue for our adapter. Here, we can specify some limits and features. This will become relevant later when we make some changes for the web version of the application:
let (device, queue) = adapter .request_device( &wgpu::DeviceDescriptor { label: None, required_features: wgpu::Features::empty(), required_limits: limits, }, None, ) .await .expect("can create a new device");
Finally, we define a configuration for our surface, supplying the adapter and the size of the window. There’s a lot more we could specify here, but we’ll stick to defaults for this example:
let config = surface .get_default_config(&adapter, size.width, size.height) .unwrap(); surface.configure(&device, &config);
Before we come to our shader setup, we’ll set up what we need in terms of text rendering using the
glyphon crate:
let mut font_system = FontSystem::new_with_locale_and_db("en-US".into(), glyphon::fontdb::Database::new()); let font = include_bytes!("./fonts/font.ttf"); let emoji = include_bytes!("./fonts/emoji.ttf"); font_system.db_mut().load_font_data(font.to_vec()); font_system.db_mut().load_font_data(emoji.to_vec()); let text_cache = SwashCache::new(); let mut text_atlas = TextAtlas::new(&device, &queue, config.format); let text_renderer = TextRenderer::new( &mut text_atlas, &device, wgpu::MultisampleState::default(), None, );
We start by instantiating a
font_system with the two fonts we added to the project. We initialize the
text_cache,
text_atlas, and
text_renderer with the wgpu rendering pipeline parts we just created. This ensures that we use the same rendering pipeline to render the text as we do for the rest of the application.
Now, let’s create the rendering pipeline using wgpu, starting with our shader programs:
let shader = device.create_shader_module(wgpu::ShaderModuleDescriptor { label: None, source: wgpu::ShaderSource::Wgsl(include_str!("shader.wgsl").into()), });
We create a shader module for our
device and specify the
shader.wgsl file to be used here. Within
shader.wgsl, we implement both our vertex shader and our fragment shader.
Let’s look at the vertex shader first. It’s responsible for where the pixels should be drawn, corresponding to the vertices we send over:
struct VertexInput { @location(0) position: vec3<f32>, @location(1) color: vec3<f32>, @location(2) rect: vec4<f32>, @location(3) border_color: vec3<f32>, } struct VertexOutput { @builtin(position) clip_position: vec4<f32>, @location(0) color: vec3<f32>, @location(1) rect: vec4<f32>, @location(2) border_color: vec3<f32>, } @vertex fn vertex( model: VertexInput, ) -> VertexOutput { var out: VertexOutput; out.color = model.color; out.clip_position = vec4<f32>(model.position, 1.0); out.rect = model.rect; out.border_color = model.border_color; return out; }
If you look at
VertexInput, you might recognize the
VertexBufferLayout we defined above in terms of structure. We needed it to be able to get our
Vertex from our application through the pipeline into these shaders.
We also define
VertexOutput, which is the data that will be returned from the vertex shader and passed on to the fragment shader. It’s quite similar, since it just passes on the
color,
border_color, and
rect fields. However, it also transforms the input
position to clip coordinates, which the GPU needs to calculate which vertices to render or not.
The fragment shader, which we use to figure out the color of each pixel, has some more interesting logic in our case. Let’s look at it:
@fragment fn fragment(in: VertexOutput) -> @location(0) vec4<f32> { var border_width: f32 = 2.0; var top: f32 = in.rect[0]; var left: f32 = in.rect[1]; var bottom: f32 = in.rect[2]; var right: f32 = in.rect[3]; if ( ((in.clip_position.x > left && in.clip_position.x < (left + border_width)) || (in.clip_position.x > (right - border_width) && in.clip_position.x < right)) || ((in.clip_position.y > top && in.clip_position.y < (top + border_width)) || (in.clip_position.y > (bottom - border_width) && in.clip_position.y < bottom ))) { return vec4<f32>(in.border_color, 1.0); } return vec4<f32>(in.color, 1.0); }
The fragment shader takes the
VertexOutput as input and simply returns a color value for each pixel. For our purposes, we calculate this color value using our
color and
border_color value as well as the
rect field, which represents the outer points of the rectangle these vertices are describing.
We basically check, if the current pixel is within the
border_width of
2 pixels from the outer edges of the rectangle. If so, we color it using the
border_color; otherwise, we color it using
color.
Of course, for other shapes and other coloring algorithms, you might need another shader. A real application usually consists of several such shaders for each different effect you want to create in terms of position and color.
Let’s continue with our rendering pipeline:
let render_pipeline_layout = device.create_pipeline_layout(&wgpu::PipelineLayoutDescriptor { label: None, bind_group_layouts: &[], push_constant_ranges: &[], }); let render_pipeline = device.create_render_pipeline(&wgpu::RenderPipelineDescriptor { label: None, layout: Some(&render_pipeline_layout), vertex: wgpu::VertexState { module: &shader, entry_point: "vertex", buffers: &[Vertex::desc()], }, fragment: Some(wgpu::FragmentState { module: &shader, entry_point: "fragment", targets: &[Some(wgpu::ColorTargetState { format: config.format, blend: Some(wgpu::BlendState::REPLACE), write_mask: wgpu::ColorWrites::ALL, })], }), primitive: wgpu::PrimitiveState { topology: wgpu::PrimitiveTopology::TriangleList, strip_index_format: None, front_face: wgpu::FrontFace::Ccw, cull_mode: Some(wgpu::Face::Back), unclipped_depth: false, polygon_mode: wgpu::PolygonMode::Fill, conservative: false, }, multisample: wgpu::MultisampleState:default(), depth_stencil: None, multiview: None, });
Here, we configure both our vertex and fragment shaders, as well as the layout of the rendering pipeline. We also see our
VertexBufferLayout being configured to tell the rendering pipeline the layout of our vertices using
Vertex::desc().
There are quite a few configuration options, most of which we just set to default values for rendering colored triangles. We won’t go into much detail, since our focus is what to do with such a render pipeline. If you’re interested in diving a bit deeper here, feel free to check the configuration options in the docs or in the Learn Wgpu Tutorial.
The final part of the
State::new() function is to initialize an empty
components list (later, we’ll create some components here) and return our newly created
State:
let components = vec![]; Self { window, surface, device, queue, config, size, render_pipeline, text_atlas, text_cache, text_renderer, font_system, components, input_state, } }
With our wgpu rendering pipeline and application state set up, let’s see how we can render things to the screen.
We’ll implement the
render() function as part of
State as well:
fn render(&mut self) -> Result<(), wgpu::SurfaceError> { let mut text_areas: Vec<TextArea> = Vec::new(); let mut vertices: Vec<Vertex> = Vec::new(); let mut indices: Vec<u16> = Vec::new(); let mut num_vertices = 0; let mut num_indices = 0; ...collect vertices, indices and text areas of components...
First, we define some vectors to collect all text areas, vertices and indices within the components we want to render. We’ll add the code that does the collection once we implement our GUI components. But what does that mean exactly — to “collect” these things?
Well, a
TextArea is actually a
glyphon type, which the
TextRenderer uses to render text to the screen. So, for each component we’ll render, we need to collect the component’s
TextArea and pass it to the
TextRenderer.
For the vertices and indices, each primitive we want to render to the screen consists of triangles, which consist of points in 3D space. So, we could have three vertices at three points in space with x, y, and z coordinates. Then, we tell
wgpu that this is a triangle by providing a list of indices.
Let’s say we have the following three conceptual vertices in an array:
vertices = [ Vertex { x: 0.0, y: 0.0, z: 0.0 }, Vertex { x: 1.0, y: 0.0, z: 0.0 }, Vertex { x: 1.0, y: -1.0, z: 0.0 }, ]
These will form a triangle, if connected. But we need to provide the information regarding how to connect them. This is what the
indices array is for:
indices = [0, 1, 2]
This
indices array creates a triangle from the three given points. So, by collecting all vertices and indices from the primitives making up our GUI components, we’ll be able to render all triangles they’re consisting of. We’ll see what this looks like in more detail later, when we implement the
Rectangle primitive.
Next, once we collected all the information we need to pass into the rendering pipeline, we set up a
vertex_buffer and an
index_buffer into which we can shove our data:
let vertex_buffer = self .device .create_buffer_init(&wgpu::util::BufferInitDescriptor { label: None, contents: bytemuck::cast_slice(vertices.as_slice()), usage: wgpu::BufferUsages::VERTEX, }); let index_buffer = self .device .create_buffer_init(&wgpu::util::BufferInitDescriptor { label: None, contents: bytemuck::cast_slice(&indices), usage: wgpu::BufferUsages::INDEX, });
Again, we use
bytemuck to convert these
Vec types to the correct data type so that our pipeline can work with them. Also, we need to pass our list of collected
text_areas to our
text_renderer:
self.text_renderer .prepare( &self.device, &self.queue, &mut self.font_system, &mut self.text_atlas, Resolution { width: self.size.width, height: self.size.height, }, text_areas, &mut self.text_cache, ) .unwrap();
Since text rendering is a part of our rendering pipeline, we pass in all the parts of our pipeline our
text_renderer needs, tell it the size of the window, and provide the
text_areas to it.
Finally, we need to create an
output and a
view based on the
text_renderer. The
output and
view are essentially what we’re rendering into. You could say this makes up one rendered frame of our program:
let output = self.surface.get_current_texture()?; let view = output .texture .create_view(&wgpu::TextureViewDescriptor::default());
Then, to be able to connect all parts of our rendering pipeline configuration — the shaders, our vertex and index buffers, the just created frame to render into, etc. — we need to create a wgpu command encoder.
This command encoder will generate the actual commands to send to the GPU to render our scene. Within this command encoder, we can define several render passes, but in our case, we only need one:
let mut encoder = self .device .create_command_encoder(&wgpu::CommandEncoderDescriptor { label: None }); { let mut render_pass = encoder.begin_render_pass(&wgpu::RenderPassDescriptor { label: None, color_attachments: &[Some(wgpu::RenderPassColorAttachment { view: &view, resolve_target: None, ops: wgpu::Operations { load: wgpu::LoadOp::Clear(wgpu::Color { r: 1.0, g: 1.0, b: 1.0, a: 1.0, }), store: wgpu::StoreOp::Store, }, })], depth_stencil_attachment: None, timestamp_writes: None, occlusion_query_set: None, }); render_pass.set_pipeline(&self.render_pipeline); render_pass.set_vertex_buffer(0, vertex_buffer.slice(..)); render_pass.set_index_buffer(index_buffer.slice(..), wgpu::IndexFormat::Uint16); render_pass.draw_indexed(0..num_indices, 0, 0..1); self.text_renderer .render(&self.text_atlas, &mut render_pass) .unwrap(); }
We configure our render pass to take some defaults and to use white (a value of
1.0 for
r,
g,
b, and
a, respectively) as a clean background color.
Then, we set the
render_pass to use our configured pipeline as well as our vertex and index buffers. Importantly, we also use
draw_indexed with the number of indices we collected so the
render_pass knows how many of them to render.
We also call the rendering function of the
text_renderer from
glyphon, passing the
render_pass to it to accomplish everything in one efficient rendering pass.
Finally, we send these encoded GPU commands to the GPU queue and schedule the rendered texture to be shown as the surface’s texture (
output), concluding the rendering process:
self.queue.submit(std::iter::once(encoder.finish())); output.present(); self.text_atlas.trim(); Ok(()) } }
Nice. We have a rendering pipeline, an application state, and a way to render to a screen. Next, let’s look at how we handle some input using the Winit event loop.
Back in the
run_app function in
lib.rs, we run our created Winit
event_loop as the next step:
event_loop .run(move |event, elwt| match event { UserEvent(ev) => handle_success_event(&mut state, &ev), Event::WindowEvent { window_id, event } if window_id == state.window().id() && !state.input(&event, elwt) => { match event { WindowEvent::CloseRequested => elwt.exit(), WindowEvent::Resized(physical_size) => { state.resize(physical_size); } WindowEvent::RedrawRequested => { match state.render() { Ok(_) => {} Err(wgpu::SurfaceError::OutOfMemory) => elwt.exit(), Err(e) => log::error!("render error: {e:?}"), } } _ => (), }; } Event::AboutToWait => { state.window.request_redraw(); } _ => (), }) .expect("event loop runs");
We start out by running the event loop and matching on incoming events. If the event is our custom event — in our case, a
GUIEvent called
UserEvent — then we call a custom handler. We’ll look at the implementation of the
handle_success_event function later on when we implement our GUI components.
If the event is a
WindowEvent and it concerns the current window, we call the
input() method on our application
State to handle the input event. If, and only if, the
input() method doesn’t know what to do with the event, we get into the second match on the
event. During this second match, we implement basic
WindowEvents such as resizing and closing the window.
On closing the window, we simply quit the app. On a request redraw, we call
render(). Finally, on a resize event, we call our
resize() function, which sets the new size and reconfigures our
Surface accordingly:
fn resize(&mut self, new_size: winit::dpi::PhysicalSize<u32>) { if new_size.width > 0 && new_size.height > 0 { self.size = new_size; self.config.width = new_size.width; self.config.height = new_size.height; self.surface.configure(&self.device, &self.config); } }
Next, let’s look at
State‘s
input() function, where we handle keyboard and mouse input events:
fn input(&mut self, event: &WindowEvent, elwt: &EventLoopWindowTarget<GUIEvent>) -> bool { match event { WindowEvent::CursorMoved { position, .. } => { self.input_state.mouse_coords = position.to_owned(); true } WindowEvent::MouseInput { state, button, .. } => match state { ElementState::Pressed => { if button == &winit::event::MouseButton::Left && !self.input_state.clicked { self.input_state.clicked = true; self.handle_click(); } true } ElementState::Released => { if button == &winit::event::MouseButton::Left && self.input_state.clicked { self.input_state.clicked = false; } true } }, WindowEvent::KeyboardInput { event, .. } => { if let Key::Named(NamedKey::Escape) = event.logical_key { elwt.exit() } true } _ => false, } }
If the mouse cursor moves, we update our mouse position in
State.
If the mouse is clicked, we set the
clicked flag on our input state and call the
handle_click function, which detects if one of our components was clicked on. We’ll look at this function later, after we implement the components. Once the mouse button has been released, we reset the
clicked state.
Finally, if the user uses the
Escape key, we exit the program.
We’ll check out the rest of the code handling keyboard inputs — especially when it comes to inputting text into our
TextField component — once we look at the
TextField implementation later.
This concludes our basic event loop and input handling. Let’s implement our GUI components next to pull it all together into a working application.
In this section we’ll look at how to implement
Rectangle,
Text,
TextField, and
Button components. We’ll go through one step at a time to create the component and implement the input and rendering logic we hinted at earlier.
Rectangle component
Let’s start with the
Rectangle primitive in the
rectangle.rs file:
pub const NUM_INDICES: u32 = 6; impl Rectangle { pub fn new( position: RectPos, color: [f32; 3], color_active: [f32; 3], border_color: [f32; 3], border_color_active: [f32; 3], ) -> Self { Self { color, color_active, border_color, border_color_active, position, } }
We can create a rectangle by drawing two triangles put together, which means it has six indices. We need to take the above-mentioned
RectPos and the outer points of the rectangle, then connect them together.
Imagine that are four points — A, B, C and D — that make up the edges of the rectangle. The first triangle connects A, B, and C. The second triangle connects A, C, and D. This way, we get a rectangle from two triangles:
To render the rectangle, we need its
vertices and
indices. Let’s create methods to get them:
pub fn indices(&self, base: u16) -> [u16; 6] { [base, 1 + base, 2 + base, base, 2 + base, 3 + base] }
Getting the
indices is pretty straightforward. We count up from the
base, which is simply
num_indices, during the collection of all component indices. Then, based on this number, we connect our vertices together — e.g.,
[0, 1, 2] and
[0, 2, 3] — to create a rectangle.
For the
vertices, we need to do a bit more work. We pass in whether the current rectangle is active (e.g. hovered over) as well as the size of the window. We need the size so we can calculate the vertex coordinates based on the pixel coordinates of the given
RectPos:
pub fn vertices( &mut self, is_active: bool, size: winit::dpi::PhysicalSize<u32>, ) -> [Vertex; 4] { let top = 1.0 - (self.position.top as f32 / (size.height as f32 / 2.0)); let left = (self.position.left as f32 / (size.width as f32 / 2.0)) - 1.0; let bottom = 1.0 - (self.position.bottom as f32 / (size.height as f32 / 2.0)); let right = (self.position.right as f32 / (size.width as f32 / 2.0)) - 1.0; let rect = [ self.position.top as f32, self.position.left as f32, self.position.bottom as f32, self.position.right as f32, ]; let mut color = self.color; let mut border_color = self.border_color; if is_active { color = self.color_active; border_color = self.border_color_active; } // -1, 1 1,1 // A--------D // | | // | | // | | // B--------C // -1, -1 1, -1 [ Vertex { // A position: [left, top, 0.0], color, rect, border_color, }, Vertex { // B position: [left, bottom, 0.0], color, rect, border_color, }, Vertex { // C position: [right, bottom, 0.0], color, rect, border_color, }, Vertex { // D position: [right, top, 0.0], color, rect, border_color, }, ] }
As mentioned above, we need a
position,
rect,
color, and
border_color for each
Vertex. The color values are easy, since we have them in our
Rectangle already. The
rect is also easy, since it’s essentially just our
RectPos — the outer pixels of the rectangle.
However, the
position is a little more involved. We need to calculate the
position based on the outer pixel values and the size of the window, since they need to be normalized to values between
1 and
-1 — in other words, the left (
-1) or right (
1) of the screen for
x, or the bottom (
-1) or top (
1) of the screen for
y.
This leads to the following normalization formulas for our vertices:
let top = 1.0 - (self.position.top as f32 / (size.height as f32 / 2.0)); let left = (self.position.left as f32 / (size.width as f32 / 2.0)) - 1.0; let bottom = 1.0 - (self.position.bottom as f32 / (size.height as f32 / 2.0)); let right = (self.position.right as f32 / (size.width as f32 / 2.0)) - 1.0;
With that, we can set our vertices to the four points of the rectangle:
Now we can also see how our
indices connect
A-B-C and
A-C-D to form two triangles, which together form a rectangle.
Finally, we need a way to find out whether the current rectangle is being hovered over:
pub fn is_hovered(&self, mouse_coords: PhysicalPosition<f64>) -> bool { let rect_pos = self.position; mouse_coords.x > rect_pos.left as f64 && mouse_coords.x < rect_pos.right as f64 && mouse_coords.y > rect_pos.top as f64 && mouse_coords.y < rect_pos.bottom as f64 }
Here, we simply check if the mouse coordinates are inside of the rectangle.
That’s it for the
Rectangle implementation. Let’s move on to the
Text component.
Text component
To create a new
Text component, we need to instantiate a
glyphon::Buffer and configure it for our needs, saving it inside the component:
const FONT_SIZE: f32 = 30.0; const LINE_HEIGHT: f32 = 42.0; impl Text { pub fn new( font_system: &mut FontSystem, rect_pos: RectPos, text: &str, color: Color, color_active: Color, ) -> Self { let mut buffer = Buffer::new(font_system, Metrics::new(FONT_SIZE, LINE_HEIGHT)); buffer.set_size( font_system, (rect_pos.right - rect_pos.left) as f32, (rect_pos.bottom - rect_pos.top) as f32, ); buffer.set_text( font_system, text, Attrs::new().family(Family::SansSerif), Shaping::Advanced, ); buffer.lines.iter_mut().for_each(|line| { line.set_align(Some(glyphon::cosmic_text::Align::Center)); }); buffer.set_wrap(font_system, glyphon::Wrap::None); buffer.shape_until_scroll(font_system); Self { buffer, rect_pos, color, color_active, } }
We set the
size,
text,
alignment,
wrapping, and
scrolling behavior of our text buffer. What’s important here is that we have to set the alignment for each line and calculate the width and height using the rectangle around the text.
Now, in order to render the
Text, we need to get to the
glyphon::TextArea. As we saw above, we can then pass the
TextArea to the
TextRenderer:
pub fn text_area(&self, is_active: bool) -> TextArea { let text_width = self.get_text_width(); let TextWidth { width, buffer_width, } = text_width; let text_overlap = if width > buffer_width { width - buffer_width } else { 0.0 }; TextArea { buffer: &self.buffer, left: self.rect_pos.left as f32 - text_overlap, top: self.top(), scale: 1.0, bounds: self.bounds(), default_color: if is_active { self.color_active } else { self.color }, } } }
We do this by first calculating the width of the text using a helper, which goes through all layout runs and calculates the maximum width of the rendered text:
pub fn get_text_width(&self) -> TextWidth { TextWidth { width: self .buffer .layout_runs() .fold(0.0, |width, run| run.line_w.max(width)), buffer_width: self.buffer.size().0, } }
Then, we calculate the
text_overlap. This is important because if the text overlaps our text bounds, it will be clipped — i.e., not rendered. So, if we want to see what’s being written beyond the end of the
Text, we need to calculate how much offset to add to the left side of the bounding box.
Finally, we create the
TextArea:
fn bounds(&self) -> TextBounds { TextBounds { left: self.rect_pos.left as i32, top: self.rect_pos.top as i32, right: self.rect_pos.right as i32, bottom: self.rect_pos.bottom as i32, } } fn top(&self) -> f32 { (self.rect_pos.bottom - (self.rect_pos.bottom - self.rect_pos.top) / 2) as f32 - (self.buffer.metrics().line_height / 2.0) }
we calculate the text bounds based on the
RectPos provided to
Text, set the text color based on the
active state, and calculate the
left and
top of the text area using the previously calculated
text_overlap. We also vertically align the text by calculating the vertical center of the text box using the
top() function.
The only thing left for the
Text component is a way to actually set the text content”
pub fn set_text(&mut self, font_system: &mut FontSystem, text: &str) { self.buffer.set_text( font_system, text, Attrs::new().family(Family::SansSerif), Shaping::Advanced, ); }
The
set_text function simply pushes the given text into the
buffer. This means that for the
TextField component in which we want to be able to type, we’ll need to update the text based on the previous content before calling
set_text. That’s what we’re going to look at next.
TextField component
To create a
TextField, we use a
TextFieldConfig struct as well as some constants for padding and the cursor styling:
#[derive(Debug)] pub struct TextFieldConfig { pub rect_pos: RectPos, pub fill_color: [f32; 3], pub fill_color_active: [f32; 3], pub border_color: [f32; 3], pub border_color_active: [f32; 3], pub text_color: glyphon::Color, } pub const CURSOR_BLINK_TIMEOUT_MS: u128 = 500; const PADDING: u32 = 10; const CURSOR_WIDTH: u32 = 2; impl TextField { pub fn new(cfg: TextFieldConfig, font_system: &mut glyphon::FontSystem) -> Self { let padded_rect = RectPos { top: cfg.rect_pos.top + PADDING, left: cfg.rect_pos.left + PADDING, right: cfg.rect_pos.right - PADDING, bottom: cfg.rect_pos.bottom - PADDING, }; Self { rectangle: Rectangle::new( cfg.rect_pos, cfg.fill_color, cfg.fill_color_active, cfg.border_color, cfg.border_color_active, ), text: Text::new(font_system, padded_rect, "", cfg.text_color, cfg.text_color), content: String::new(), active: false, last_cursor_blink: None, } }
We instantiate a
Text component as well as a
Rectangle based on the values given in
TextFieldConfig. We then initialize the
content of the text field to an empty
String, the
active value to
false, and
last_cursor_blink to
None so that no blinking cursor will show.
As mentioned above, we need a way to add and remove text from the
TextField. This will ensure users can type in the fiels and remove typed characters using their
backspace key:
pub fn add_text(&mut self, font_system: &mut FontSystem, text: &str) { if self.active { self.content.push_str(text); self.text.set_text(font_system, &self.content); } } pub fn remove_character(&mut self, font_system: &mut FontSystem) { if self.active { self.content.pop(); self.text.set_text(font_system, &self.content); } }
Also, we need a way to set the text field to
active when a user clicks on it:
pub fn set_active(&mut self) { self.active = true; if self.last_cursor_blink.is_none() { self.last_cursor_blink = Some(SystemTime::now()); } } pub fn set_inactive(&mut self) { self.active = false; self.last_cursor_blink = None; }
Every time we click outside the text field and back in, we want to reset the blinking cursor. So, we have to set that behavior as well, together with the
active state. We also need a way to calculate the cursor position to be able to render it:
pub fn get_cursor(&self) -> Rectangle { let text_width = self.text.get_text_width(); let rect_pos = self.rectangle.position; let left = if text_width.width > text_width.buffer_width { rect_pos.right - PADDING } else { rect_pos.left + text_width.width as u32 + PADDING }; Rectangle::new( RectPos { top: rect_pos.top + PADDING, left, right: left + CURSOR_WIDTH, bottom: rect_pos.bottom - PADDING, }, [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], ) }
We calculate the text width of the contained
Text component. With some small
PADDING, we add a small rectangle to the end of the text. This is our blinking cursor, which we create using our
Rectangle primitive with all colors set to black.
That’s it for the
TextField. Let’s look at the final component,
Button.
Button component
The
Button is the simplest of our components, since it’s just a composition of a
Rectangle and a
Text. Here’s the full implementation of our
Button component:
pub struct ButtonConfig { pub rect_pos: RectPos, pub fill_color: [f32; 3], pub fill_color_active: [f32; 3], pub border_color: [f32; 3], pub border_color_active: [f32; 3], pub text: &'static str, pub text_color: glyphon::Color, pub text_color_active: glyphon::Color, pub on_click: Box<dyn Fn()>, } impl Button { pub fn new(cfg: ButtonConfig, font_system: &mut glyphon::FontSystem) -> Self { Self { rectangle: Rectangle::new( cfg.rect_pos, cfg.fill_color, cfg.fill_color_active, cfg.border_color, cfg.border_color_active, ), text: Text::new( font_system, cfg.rect_pos, cfg.text, cfg.text_color, cfg.text_color_active, ), on_click: cfg.on_click, } } pub fn click(&mut self) { (self.on_click)() } pub fn is_hovered(&self, mouse_coords: PhysicalPosition<f64>) -> bool { self.rectangle.is_hovered(mouse_coords) } }
We create a new button using
ButtonConfig, which we use in
new() to instantiate a
Text and
Rectangle. The only other thing we need are helpers for when the button is hovered over and to call the
on_click handler if the button is clicked.
We don’t need to implement functions for rendering, since we can simply get the
text_areas and
vertices/indices from the
Text and
Rectangle inside of
Button, as with
TextField.
Now that our components are done, let’s look at the changes we need to make to input handling, application state creation, and rendering.
With the GUI component implementations in place, we can now instantiate them in the
State::new() function:
let events_proxy_clone = event_loop_proxy.clone(); let button = button::Button::new( button::ButtonConfig { rect_pos: RectPos { top: 125, left: 100, bottom: 225, right: 400, }, fill_color: [0.5, 0.0, 0.5], fill_color_active: [1.0, 0.0, 1.0], border_color: [0.0, 0.0, 0.0], border_color_active: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5], text: "Submit 🚀", text_color: Color::rgb(200, 200, 200), text_color_active: Color::rgb(255, 255, 255), on_click: Box::new(move || { let _ = events_proxy_clone.send_event(GUIEvent::SuccessEvent(Id(1))); }), }, &mut font_system, ); let text_field = text_field::TextField::new( text_field::TextFieldConfig { rect_pos: RectPos { top: 50, left: 100, bottom: 120, right: 400, }, fill_color: [0.9, 0.9, 0.9], fill_color_active: [1.0, 1.0, 1.0], border_color: [0.3, 0.3, 0.3], border_color_active: [0.1, 0.1, 0.1], text_color: Color::rgb(10, 10, 10), }, &mut font_system, ); let components = vec![ Component::Button(Id(0), button), Component::TextField(Id(1), text_field), ];
First, we create the submit
Button by setting its position, colors, and text. Also, we use a clone of the
event_loop_proxy within Winit to create our
on_click handler, which simply sends a new
GUIEvent::SuccessEvent() to the event loop.
Then, we create the interactive text field by setting its position and color values, adding both components to our
components vector within
State, and giving them static
Id labels.
Alright, now that we implemented and created all of our GUI components, let’s look at the input handling for them. First of all, the
handle_click() function, which is called whenever the mouse is clicked:
fn handle_click(&mut self) { self.components .iter_mut() .for_each(|component| match component { Component::Button(_id, button) => { if button.rectangle.is_hovered(self.input_state.mouse_coords) { button.click(); } } Component::TextField(_id, text_field) => { if text_field .rectangle .is_hovered(self.input_state.mouse_coords) { text_field.set_active(); } else { text_field.set_inactive(); } } _ => (), }); }
On every click, we iterate our components. If it’s a button that’s clicked, we trigger its
on_click function. If it’s a
TextField, we simply set it to
active. If the click is outside the
TextField, we set it to
inactive again. This works for every currently rendered component.
Next, let’s look at the keyboard input handling for the
TextField component.
If a text field is
active, we want to display typed characters or remove them if the user presses the
backspace key. In a real app’s text field, we might want additional functionalities like selecting text and moving the cursor. For our simple example, we’ll just implement these two modes of adding and removing text:
self.components // within WindowEvent::KeyboardInput { event, .. } .iter_mut() .filter_map(|component| match component { Component::TextField(_id, text_field) => { if text_field.active { Some(text_field) } else { None } } _ => None, }) .for_each(|text_field| { if event.state == ElementState::Pressed { match event.logical_key.as_ref() { Key::Named(NamedKey::Backspace) => { text_field.remove_character(&mut self.font_system); } Key::Named(NamedKey::Enter) => (), _ => { if let Some(ref txt) = event.text { text_field.add_text(&mut self.font_system, txt.as_str()); } } } } });
Again, we iterate all components in
State, filtering for
active text fields. Then, for each of those, if a text-based key is pressed, we add that character to the text field or remove it upon backspace. We disable the
Enter button, but in theory, we could implement some automatic submit logic here.
Finally, we implement the above mentioned
handle_success_event function. This function is triggered when the user clicks on the
Submit button, as defined earlier in our
on_click event handler for the
Button.
Whenever the user clicks on the button, we want a new
Text component to appear. This component writes
Success: {the text that was entered}! on the screen in a green color below the
Button and
TextField:
fn handle_success_event(state: &mut State, ev: &GUIEvent) { if let Some(idx) = state .components .iter() .position(|c| matches!(c, Component::Text(Id(id), _) if *id == 2)) { state.components.swap_remove(idx); } let comp = match ev { GUIEvent::SuccessEvent(Id(target_id)) => state .components .iter() .filter_map(|component| match component { Component::TextField(Id(id), text_field) if id == target_id && !text_field.content.is_empty() => { Some(text_field) } _ => None, }) .next(), }; if let Some(text_field) = comp { state.components.push(Component::Text( Id(2), text::Text::new( &mut state.font_system, RectPos { top: 250, left: 100, bottom: 400, right: 400, }, &format!("Success: {}!", text_field.content), Color::rgb(0, 200, 0), Color::rgb(0, 200, 0), ), )); } }
First, we check if a component with id
2 exists. If so, we remove it, since this is the component we’re going to add on click; if we didn’t remove it, we would just add more and more components on every click.
Then, we check if there is a text field with the target
Id set within the
on_click handler — in this case,
1, the
Id of our
TextField. If so, we add a new
Text component with the above-mentioned text in a green color right below our button.
Alright, that’s it for the component input events. Let’s implement the rendering logic for each different component next.
To render each of the components, as mentioned before, we must collect their respective
vertices,
indices, and
text_areas. First, we iterate over all components:
self.components .iter_mut() .for_each(|component| match component {
If it’s a
Button, we see if it’s currently hovered on, get its rectangle’s
vertices, and add them to the
vertices list. We do the same for the
indices, then increment the number of vertices and indices so we can correctly calculate the indices for subsequent components. Finally, we add the
text_area from the
Text component contained in the
Button to the
text_areas vector:
Component::Button(_id, button) => { let button_active = button.is_hovered(self.input_state.mouse_coords); let button_vertices = button.rectangle.vertices(button_active, self.size); vertices.extend_from_slice(&button_vertices); indices.extend_from_slice(&button.rectangle.indices(num_vertices)); num_vertices += button_vertices.len() as u16; num_indices += rectangle::NUM_INDICES; text_areas.push( button .text .text_area(button_active && self.input_state.clicked), ); }
For the
Text component, the logic limits itself to just the last part we just saw, adding the inner text area to the list of text areas:
Component::Text(_id, text) => text_areas.push(text.text_area(false)),
Finally, for the
TextField component, we must get the vertices and indices from the inner rectangle and the text area from the inner text component. Besides this, there are a few more things we need to do since we have to also render the blinking cursor:
Component::TextField(_id, text_field) => { let text_field_active = text_field.active; let text_field_vertices = text_field.rectangle.vertices(text_field_active, self.size); vertices.extend_from_slice(&text_field_vertices); indices.extend_from_slice(&text_field.rectangle.indices(num_vertices)); num_vertices += text_field_vertices.len() as u16; num_indices += rectangle::NUM_INDICES; let now = SystemTime::now(); if text_field_active && text_field.last_cursor_blink.is_some_and(|dur| { now.duration_since(dur).is_ok_and(|duration| { duration.as_millis() > text_field::CURSOR_BLINK_TIMEOUT_MS }) }) { let mut cursor = text_field.get_cursor(); let cursor_vertices = cursor.vertices(false, self.size); vertices.extend_from_slice(&cursor_vertices); indices.extend_from_slice(&text_field.get_cursor().indices(num_vertices)); num_vertices += cursor_vertices.len() as u16; num_indices += rectangle::NUM_INDICES; if text_field.last_cursor_blink.is_some_and(|dur| { now.duration_since(dur).is_ok_and(|duration| { duration.as_millis() > text_field::CURSOR_BLINK_TIMEOUT_MS * 2 }) }) { text_field.last_cursor_blink = Some(SystemTime::now()); } } text_areas.push( text_field .text .text_area(text_field_active && self.input_state.clicked), ); }
The first and last part is the same as for
Button, but in the middle we see the logic for the cursor. If the text field is
active, we have to calculate when the cursor last blinked. If that was more than
500 ms ago, we render it. Otherwise, we let it disappear to create a continuous blinking effect.
Rendering the cursor simply consists of getting the cursor rectangle’s vertices and indices. As before, we then add them to their respective lists and increment the amount of vertices and indices to render.
That concludes the implementation of our components and, with that, our app! Before we test it, let’s make sure it also works on the web.
To compile our app to WebAssembly and render it using a WebGL or WebGPU backend, we need to make a few small changes for the
wasm32 target — or rather, a few additions throughout the application.
In the
lib.rs and
text.rs files, we use a different
SystemTime implementation for WASM that works on the web, since
std::time::SystemTime panics in the browser:
cfg_if::cfg_if! { if #[cfg(target_arch = "wasm32")] { use web_time::SystemTime; use wasm_bindgen::prelude::*; } else { use std::time::SystemTime; } }
In
State::new() within the
lib.rs file, we’ll change the size to use fixed values since we have a
Canvas of a fixed size. We also set the backend to
GL, since we’ll be using the
WebGL backend to render to. This will allow us to look at the result in all available modern browsers:
cfg_if::cfg_if! { if #[cfg(target_arch = "wasm32")] { let size = winit::dpi::PhysicalSize::new(500, 500); let instance = wgpu::Instance::new(wgpu::InstanceDescriptor { backends: wgpu::Backends::GL, ..Default::default() }); let limits = wgpu::Limits::downlevel_webgl2_defaults(); } else { let size = window.inner_size(); let instance = wgpu::Instance::default(); let limits = wgpu::Limits::default(); } }
In the
run() function within the
lib.rs file, we’ll configure a different logger, so the browser’s
console.log is used for logging. We’ll also set up the
Canvas element for the web version to render into:
#[cfg_attr(target_arch = "wasm32", wasm_bindgen(start))] pub async fn run() { cfg_if::cfg_if! { if #[cfg(target_arch = "wasm32")] { std::panic::set_hook(Box::new(console_error_panic_hook::hook)); console_log::init_with_level(log::Level::Warn).expect("Couldn't initialize logger"); } else { ... } } ... #[cfg(target_arch = "wasm32")] { use winit::platform::web::WindowExtWebSys; web_sys::window() .and_then(|win| win.document()) .and_then(|doc| { let canvas = web_sys::Element::from(window.canvas().unwrap()); doc.get_element_by_id("app")?.append_child(&canvas).ok()?; Some(()) }) .unwrap(); } ... }
Finally, we have to create an
index.html file, which imports and runs our compiled WASM file from the
./static folder, where we’ll compile it to using
wasm-pack:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Rust WGPU GUI Example</title> <style> canvas { width: 500px; height: 500px; } </style> </head> <body id="app"> <script type="module"> import init from "./static/wasm.js"; init().then(() => { console.log("WASM Loaded"); }); </script> </body> </html>
Great. Now that the web-based setup is done, let’s see if this thing we built actually works.
First, let’s test the native version, simply by running the following command:
RUST_LOG=info cargo run
We should see the following:
Awesome, it works! We can type and delete text, and if we hover over or click on the button, it highlights. On click of the button, we get the expected success message below. Very cool!
Next, let’s try if the cross-platform promise holds up as well by compiling the whole thing to Wasm and running it in a browser. For this purpose, we’ll use the wasm-pack tool:
wasm-pack build --dev --target web --out-name wasm --out-dir ./static
This will build the WebAssembly version of our app into the
./static folder with a file called
wasm.js, which we can include in our
index.html file.
Now the only thing we need to do is run a local HTTP server to serve our
index.html file. We can do this using the following Python command:
python3 -m http.server
We can check out our app at http://localhost:8000/index.html. It should look like this:
Nice, it works on the web as well. As mentioned above, this uses the
WebGL backend of wgpu for compatibility reasons, but in a browser that fully supports wgpu, it will work just as well.
That’s it for this tutorial. We’ve come a long way! You can find the full project code on GitHub.
In this article, we used the wgpu library and Rust to build a very simple GUI application by interfacing with some of the low-level components that underlie every modern graphical user interface.
During this process, we went from creating a rendering pipeline to building graphical primitives based on triangles and composing them together to create actual interactive GUI components — albeit limited in functionality — such as a text field and a button.
The goal of this post was to show that these lower-level parts, while being a bit more convoluted and verbose to use, can be understood and mastered like any other piece of software. Knowing how things work under the hood will make you better at using higher abstraction concepts as well, but gives you the tools to dip into the lower-level weeds if you need to.
