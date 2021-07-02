Run animations in React and React Native from one codebase

Introduction
Animations are important to make an app interactive. They make the user feel more connected with the app.
With React Native gaining momentum, a lot of products are either built with React Native or have migrated to it. However, while code for webpages can be reused in mobile apps in some cases, a major problem is that animations often cannot carry over, as the APIs are completely different.
In this article, we will learn how to leverage React Native file resolution and react-spring (an animation library) to write a single codebase that runs animations in both React and React Native.
We will start by learning about React Native file resolution and react-spring, and continue by building a very basic sample app. In this sample app, we will write one code which will work both in React on the web, and React Native in mobile apps.
React Native file resolution
React Native has an efficient file resolution system that lets us write platform-specific or native-specific code. It will detect when a file has a
.ios.js or
.android.js extension and load the relevant platform(Android/iOS) file when required from other components. This way we can write two different pieces of code or components for two different platforms.
Likewise, when we create files with a
.js or
.native.js extension, the
.js file is picked up by Node.js and web, whereas the
.native.js file is picked up by the React Native Metro bundler.
This gives us the power to build easily maintainable apps and reuse a lot of code across platforms.
Consider a folder of the below structure:
|-TestComponent |-index.js |-index.native.js
Let’s assume we are using the
TestComponent component in the
App component as follows:
const App = () => ( <div> <TestComponent /> </div> )
When the code is bundled for the browser, an import of
TestComponent will import the component from
index.js file. If the code is bundled for React Native, however, it picks up
index.native.js.
We will leverage this aspect of the file resolution to write a single animation code for both platforms.
React-spring
React-spring is a spring physics-based animation library that should cover most of your UI-related animation needs. It gives you tools flexible enough to confidently cast your ideas into moving interfaces.
React-spring is a bridge between the two existing React animation libraries: React Motion and Animated. It inherits Animated’s powerful interpolations and performance, as well as React Motion’s ease of use.
The main advantage of react-spring over other animation libraries is its ability to apply animations without relying on React to render updates frame by frame. Animations are based on physics.
There is no need (unless you do so intentionally) to customize duration or easing. It means your animations can handle interruptions and changes pretty seamlessly. The result is smooth, soft, and natural-looking animations.
React-spring is also a cross-platform animation library. It has similar implementations for web, React Native, and other platforms, but as different packages. We can pick the right module based on our requirements. However, they share the same APIs for all platforms. This helps us use react-spring to achieve our goal of one code for all platforms.
We will use the
useSpring hook for the sample app we are going to build in this article.
useSpring turns values into animated values by either overwriting values to change the animation or updating the values dynamically by passing a callback function using the API.
Building a sample app
Let us use the above concepts we just learned and build a sample app. This sample app will use React for the web, React Native for mobile apps, and react-spring for animation. Functionally it will be a very simple app wherein a text will appear and zoom in on load of the application, both in mobile apps and on the web.
However, we will have to first create the basic building blocks for this app to work. You can manually configure Metro bundler and webpack or use the existing starter kits.
I have used
expo and
create-react-app merged into single project. The complete working version of the app can be found here.
Let’s see some code now. Consider the following project:
|-src |-Box |-index.js |-Box.js |-Box.native.js |-Text |-index.js |-Text.js |-Text.native.js |-App.js
We have two components here:
Box and
Text. Both components leverage file resolution in React Native, which enables us to write single component that works for both platforms.
Box
Box is a container component. We will use
Box as a container for all the other components or texts.
In web, we use
div or
section as containers. However, React Native doesn’t support these elements and uses the
View component as a container instead. Our aim is to write one code for all platforms, hence we will create this
Box component to translate to
div or
View based on the platform.
Considering the file resolution of React Native, we will create two files for the
Box components:
Box.js
Box.native.js
The
Box.js file will be used by the web platform and is just an alias for a
div. This will export the
div element like so:
// Box.js export default 'div';
The
Box.native.js file will be used by the React Native platform. We import the
View component from React Native and export it from the file like so:
// Box.native.js import {View} from 'react-native' export default View
We create a common
index.js file, so it’s easy and more readable to import and use the
Box component in other files. If you see here, we don’t explicitly mention whether
Box is imported from
.js or
.native.js file.
We let the bundlers decide, and just export the component in
index.js file, so it can be used by other components:
// index.js import Box from './Box'; export default Box
Text
The
Text component will be used to add text to both web and mobile apps. In web, we use elements like
h1,
h2, or
p for displaying text, whereas in React Native we use the
Text component. This
Text component will now translate to
p or
Text based on the platform.
We will create two files for the
Text component:
Text.js
Text.native.js
The
Text.js file will be used by the web platform and is just an alias for
p. This will export the
p element like so:
// Text.js export default 'p';
The
Text.native.js file will be used by the React Native platform. We import the
Text component from React Native and export it from the file here:
// Text.native.js import {Text} from 'react-native' export default Text
Like the
Box component, we create a common
index.js file here as well. This makes it easy and more readable to import, and to use the
Text component in other files:
// index.js import Text from './Text'; export default Text
Now that we have the basic building blocks of the
Box and
Text components, we can go ahead and build the sample app.
Let’s create a new component,
App.js, which will use
Box as container and
Text to display our title:
React Spring Animation. We can also add some styling to the component.
It should look like this:
// App.js import React from 'react'; import Box from './Box'; import Text from './Text'; function App() { return ( <Box style={{ marginTop: 50}}> <Text style={{ fontSize: 50 }}>React Spring Animation</Text> </Box> ); } export default App;
The above code creates the same text for both mobile and web, which you can see in the screenshot below. Under the hood, the code is bundled before being executed in any platform.
When webpack bundles the code for web, it uses the
Box.js and
Text.js files, adds a
div element and
p element with the text
React Spring Animation to the
App component, and runs it on the browser.
However, Metro bundles
Box.native.js and
Text.native.js files and adds
View and
Text components from React Native into the
App component. This gives intended result in mobile apps as well.
So far, this is what our app looks like on mobile and on the web:
Adding animation
Time to add animation to the above application. Let’s add a “zoom in” animation to the text by increasing the font size.
First, install
react-spring as dependency to the project:
npm i react-spring yarn add react-spring
Next, build an
Animated component similar to the
Box and
Text components. This
Animated component will be our single source for all the hooks, APIs, and utils from the
react-spring library.
We will structure it similarly to our
Box and
Text components, thereby using the right hooks and APIs based on each platform.
React-spring has two modules we will be using:
react-spring for web and
react-spring/native for React Native. In this example we will be using the
useSpring hook of
react-spring for implementing the animation.
However, we should import
useSpring from
react-spring for the web and
useSpring from
react-spring/native for React Native. Hence we cant directly use
react-spring.
Considering the facts, we will build an
Animated component which will help us write single animation for multiple platforms.
Lets add a new component folder as below:
|-src |-Animated |-index.js |-Animated.js |-Animated.native.js
Animated
The
Animated component will supply all required hooks and utils from
react-spring. In web, we use elements like
useSpring and
useTransition from
react-spring for animations, whereas in React Native we use the same hooks from
react-spring/native.
This
Animated component will import
useSpring from either
react-spring or
react-spring/native based on the platform.
We will create two files for the
Animated component:
Animated.js
Animated.native.js
The
Animated.js file will be used by the web platform and will import
useSpring and
animated from
react-spring and export it:
// Animated.js export { useSpring, animated } from 'react-spring'
The
Animated.native.js file will be used by the React Native platform and will import
useSpring and
animated from
react-spring/native and export it:
// Animated.native.js export { useSpring, animated } from 'react-spring/native'
We can create a common
index.js file now, which will import and export the
Animated components like
Box and
Text. This will make it easy and more readable to import and use the
Animated component in other files:
// index.js export {useSpring, animated} from './Animated'
Now, let’s use the
Animated component in
App.js to animate the text.
Import
useSpring and
animated from the
Animated component:
import { useSpring, animated } from './Animated';
Then, create an animation enabled component using the
Animated function. A component can be animated using react-spring only if it is extended by the
Animated function:
const AnimatedText = animated(Text);
Create the animation, which is very similar to the CSS keyframe animation, using the
useSpring function.
Keyframes in CSS control the intermediate steps in a CSS animation sequence by defining styles for keyframes (or waypoints) along the animation sequence. Hence, we can determine the style of an element during different phases of an animation.
useSpring works exactly same. You can define how certain styles should look like during the start and end of animations using the
from and
to properties respectively:
const styles = useSpring({ from: { fontSize: 10, }, to: { fontSize: 50, }, })
Finally, pass the
styles to the
style attribute of
AnimatedText component:
<AnimatedText style={{ ...styles }}>React Spring Animation</AnimatedText>
Putting everything together,
App.js should look like the following:
import React from 'react'; import { useSpring, animated } from './Animated'; import Box from './Box'; import Text from './Text'; const AnimatedText = animated(Text) function App() { const styles = useSpring({ from: { fontSize: 10, }, to: { fontSize: 50, } }) return ( <Box style={{ marginTop: 50}}> <AnimatedText style={{ ...styles }}>React Spring Animation</AnimatedText> </Box> ); }
The above code adds a “zoom in” animation to the text for both web and mobile (via React Native).
You can see how it looks in the gifs below:
Conclusion
Using the above technique, we can create almost any animation only once and reuse it across web and mobile platforms. This enables quick prototyping and easy maintenance. It also facilitates consistent behavior of features across platforms.
Unfortunately, this technique comes with a small caveat: only CSS properties that are supported by both React and React Native can be animated this way. Anything that involves other CSS properties should still maintain two versions of code for both platforms.
